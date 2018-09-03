FCC awards Nevada $29 million to expand rural broadband access

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Federal Communications Commission has awarded Nevada $29.2 million to expand broadband Internet access throughout rural Nevada.

The money through the Connect America Fund will expand high-speed Internet access to more than 14,000 homes and businesses in rural Nevada over the next 10 years.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., applauded the award saying access to high-speed Internet is a necessity in today's economy.

"Nevadans who don't have Wi-Fi in their homes can't get access to tele-health services, pay their bills online, do their homework, learn new skills, apply for jobs or even check the weather forecast," she said.

The award is part of a total $1.49 billion nationwide.

Four different providers won support from the Connect America Fund to do the work — California Internet, LTD Broadband, Valley Communications Association and Commnet Wireless.

The awards include $$3.76 million in Lyon County, $1.47 million in Mineral, $681.587 in Douglas, $525,022 in Storey and $4.8 million in Washoe County.

Clark rural areas will see $2.57 million.

Carson City, which is geographically the state's most compact county and already has extensive broadband access, wasn't awarded any of the funding.

Without federal funding, Masto said broadband expansion wouldn't be economically feasible.