Northern Nevada airports receive nearly $2.5 million in grants

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€” Five Nevada airports, three in Northern Nevada, have been awarded infrastructure improvement grants by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Carson City, Minden-Tahoe and the Fallon airport will all receive substantial awards to improve runways and taxiways.

The Carson Airport will get $845,000 to rehabilitate taxiways and access roads as well as update weather reporting equipment. The money will pay for work on all fixed taxiways at the facility and upgrade the existing AWOS-III automated weather observation system.

The Fallon Municipal Airport will get $1 million to reconstruct 16,667 square yards of apron pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

The Minden-Tahoe Airport will get $642,188 to construct a new 2,700-foot parallel taxiway. The project funds phase one, including design. In addition, the money will pay to rehabilitate 7,400 feet of existing runway and do work on three existing taxiways.

In addition, Tonopah will get $2.36 million and Alamo Landing Field $150,000 for runway and taxiway work.

Recommended Stories For You

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto applauded the grant awards she said will improve access to safe transportation across the state. The total awarded is $4,998,518.