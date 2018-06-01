NV Energy plans six Nevada projects for solar, battery storage

CARSON CITY, Nev. — NV Energy on May 31 announced plans to build more than 1,000 megawatts of new solar energy generation in Nevada, along with the Silver State's first major battery storage facility.

Three of the projects will be located in the north and the other three in Southern Nevada. The battery storage projects will total 100 megawatts of power.

"The six new projects position NV Energy to keep its commitment to double renewable energy by 2023 and, importantly, by diversifying our state's electricity generation portfolio, will reduce the costs to serve customers," said CEO Paul Caudill.

He said the investment in Nevada's economy along with construction will be more than $2 billion, making this the largest investment in Nevada history. When the projects are completed, he said they'll generate 80 long-term permanent jobs but, during construction, the projects will require more than 1,700 construction workers.

He said the goal is to have all of the projects on line by the end of 2021.

But he noted NV Energy will keep the option to not proceed with the projects in the event the Energy Choice initiative passes in November.

But if the plan goes forward, he said the six projects will expand NV Energy's portfolio of renewable energy to more than 3.2 gigawatts of capacity.

Caudill said a week ago at the Northern Nevada Development Authority meeting the Energy Choice initiative may be good for major electric customers but likely won't be for small residential customers.

"Our company thinks this is a really bad idea, not so much for us and our employees but for the state of Nevada," he told the NNDA luncheon.