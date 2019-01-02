Public affairs company takes over Nevada Press Association

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Press Association (NPA) announced Dec. 31 it has engaged Karpel Public Affairs (KPA) to manage the organization, effective Jan. 1.

KPA President Richard Karpel will serve as NPA executive director, replacing Barry Smith, who retired in October.

KPA is an association management company specializing in public policy and advocacy services. It will relocate to Nevada from its current office in the Washington, D.C., area to accept the new assignment with NPA

Karpel Public Affairs was previously was known as American PressWorks, which was founded in 1997.

Prior to assuming ownership of American PressWorks in 2017, Karpel served as the chief staff officer of several trade associations and professional societies, including the Association of Alternative Newsmedia and the American Society of News Editors.

He has a business degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and a J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

"We are thrilled to be moving to Nevada to manage NPA," Karpel said in a statement. "I am passionate about open government and great journalism, and feel extraordinarily fortunate to have the opportunity to work with news organizations in the state to pursue both of those passions."

The appointment of KPA, which was approved unanimously by the Nevada Press Association Board of Directors on Dec. 18, concludes a national search for a new executive director that was launched this summer.

"Richard comes to Nevada with exemplary qualifications, and we are fortunate to have him joining us in the ongoing efforts to support local journalists and the fight for government transparency here in the Silver State," NPA board member Peggy Santoro, content strategist for the Reno Gazette Journal, said in a statement. "A robust local press had never been more critical to protecting the rights and freedoms we enjoy, and I know Richard will be a great leader in guiding the Nevada Press Association as it supports Nevada journalism."

According to the NPA board, KPA will continue to represent the Public Notice Resource Center (PNRC) and American Court and Commercial Newspapers (ACCN). PNRC is a nonprofit organization that promotes government and corporate transparency through research and education on the importance of providing public notice in newspapers. ACCN is a trade association that represents legal newspapers.