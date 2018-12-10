Report: At 7,059 employees, Tesla Gigafactory exceeds promised employment
December 10, 2018
CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Governor's Office of Economic Development issued a report Dec. 5 saying there were 7,059 people working in the Tesla/Panasonic gigafactory east of Reno as of June 30.
In addition, GOED officials say the project has resulted in an additional 8,200 jobs in other local businesses thanks to the estimated $6.6 billion investment those companies made, according to the Tesla 2018 Economic Impact Summary report (go here to download a PDF of the full report).
Gov. Brian Sandoval said that exceeds the promises Tesla and Panasonic made they would employ 5,000 people at the factory that produces high tech batteries for electric vehicles and home power supplies.
GOED officials said at an average $25.78 an hour wage, the factory generates an annual payroll of $378.6 million and an estimated economic impact of $2.2 billion.
In addition, constructing the factory employed nearly 25,000 workers either directly or indirectly, generating a one-time economic impact estimated at $3.2 billion.
Sandoval said the factory, "has had an extraordinary effect on perceptions about Nevada and what is possible here in a way that is difficult to quantify beyond those numbers."
