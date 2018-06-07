TEDxUniversityofNevada call for speakers open through July 6

RENO, Nev. — TEDxUniversityofNevada organizers recently announced its seventh annual event will take place Feb. 23, 2019, and the call for speakers will be open from June 1 through July 6.

Over the years, TEDxUniversityofNevada has become one of the most prominent TEDx events in the nation with videos reaching more than a combined 25 million views.

The event has also brought some of the most well-known business trailblazers, influential media personalities and incredible performers to Reno, while also starting national dialogue and unveiling important issues in the community.

With its next event, organizers look forward to receiving a wide range of proposals and have expressed a desire to see more stand-out technology and design-focused talks.

"Our events have covered a wide range of topics," Bret Simmons, event curator and associate professor at the University's College of Business, said. "We tend to have a challenging time recruiting local speakers and speakers with a big idea about technology and design. While our programming committee is actively recruiting and seeking speakers on these topics, we would welcome some unsolicited proposals."

Last year, speakers like Catherine Cortez Masto, David Burkus, Orrin Johnson and Mariana Atencio presented their ideas that showcased issues and topics that has impacted both the local community, as well as communities across the country and the world.

TED stands for "Technology, Entertainment and Design," which are elements organizers try to showcase at the event. TEDxUniversityofNevada 2019 will return to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

"Since bringing the event out into the community, we haven't returned to the same venue, which will make this the first year we can capitalize on what we learned within a single space," Simmons said. "People can expect to see some additional food offerings as well as some enhanced seating arrangements."

All TEDxUniversityofNevada talks will be posted to the TEDx YouTube site. Visit tedxuniversityofnevada.org to learn more and to apply.