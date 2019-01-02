Titus, Settelmeyer to speak at Fallon econ development authority event

FALLON, Nev. — Assemblywoman Robin Titus and State Sen. James Settelmeyer will discuss legislative initiatives at the Churchill Economic Development Authority's January business council breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The meeting begins at 6:45 a.m. at the Stockman's Steakhouse in Fallon. RSVP to Lisa Gonzales at lisag@cedaattracts.com or by calling 775-423-8587 no later than Monday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

Both Titus and Settelmeyer were re-elected in November, Titus for a two-year term and Settelmeyer for four years.

Titus was first elected in 2014 and has served two terms representing the district, which covers most of Lyon and all of Churchill County.

In 2015, Titus served as chairwoman of the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Mining Committee. During the 2017 Legislative Session, she served on the Health and Human Services; Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Mining; and Ways and Means Committees.

Titus graduated from Smith Valley High School and received her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 1981. Her life as a doctor returned her to Lyon County where she has served as a family practice doctor, Lyon County Health Officer and on the State Board of Medical Examiners.

Recommended Stories For You

Titus earned the distinction of "Taxpayer's Best Friend" from the Nevada Policy Research Institute for receiving the highest score in both the 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions.

Settelmeyer, a Douglas County rancher, will serve as minority leader for the Republicans. He was first elected to the Assembly to represent District 39 in 2006

Settelmeyer sat on the Senior and Veterans study committee, as well as the Blue Ribbon Commission on Property Taxes. In 2009 he was named Citizen of the year in Carson Valley.

In the 2009 session, Settelmeyer was appointed to the Legislative Commission, as well as the Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Marlette Lake Water System.

He was elected to represent Senate District 17 in 2010. During the 2017 he served on the following committees: Commerce and Labor; Commerce and Labor Subcommittee on Energy, Election and Procedures; and Natural Resources.