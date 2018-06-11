Wells Fargo to close 1 Carson City branch, put building up for sale
June 11, 2018
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Wells Fargo plans to close its Capitol Center branch on Stewart Street on Sept. 12.
"This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly. We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations. In the case of our Capitol Center branch, we've seen a decrease in customer traffic over the last few years," said Tony Timmons, Nevada and Utah communications for the San Francisco-based bank.
Wells Fargo customers at the branch recently received a letter about its impending closure.
Wells Fargo owns the building at 211 N. Stewart St., and Timmons said the building will put it on the market in the next few months.
Wells Fargo has two other branches in Carson City, at 1550 E. William St. and 2424 S. Carson St.
