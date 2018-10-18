Next phase of Reno’s Turquoise Solar Project underway; 100 jobs expected

RENO, Nev. — Local business and government leaders gathered Oct. 16 to celebrate the creation of over 100 jobs for Northern Nevada residents.

Employees of RES (Renewable Energy Systems) were recognized for construction efforts on the first phase of Northern Nevada's largest solar project, located at 21905 Reno Technology Parkway East in Reno.

Once fully operational, the Turquoise Solar project will generate 60 MW of solar energy.

RES partnered with Empower America and Eastridge Workforce Solutions to deliver a workforce composed of 80 percent Nevada residents and is committed to hiring veterans first, with up to 20 percent veterans.

Construction on the first phase of the Turquoise Solar project began in July 2018 and is scheduled to complete by the end of 2019. Phase I of the project will generate 10 MW of power and Phase II will bring the total energy output to 60 MW. That's enough energy to power nearly 10,000 homes annually.

"RES strives to hire local labor for all our renewable energy projects," said Tim Jordan, RES Vice President of Solar Construction. "We are pleased to bring solar energy to the great state of Nevada and have completed over 972 MW of solar projects globally."

"Eastridge Workforce Solutions takes pride in providing good jobs to the great people in the Reno/Sparks Area," added Dion Trieb, Vice President at Eastridge Workforce Solutions. "Partnering with an innovative company like RES has been highly beneficial for our 100+ employees working on the Turquoise Solar Project."