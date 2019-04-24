Nine projects honored by Nevada AGC at 20th annual PINNACLE awards

RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada's construction community showcased its best projects of the past year at the annual PINNACLE Awards, sponsored by the Nevada Chapter of Associated General Contractors, on April 19.

The “Projects In Northern Nevada Achieving Construction Leadership Excellence,” or PINNACLE Awards program, was established in 1999 to honor the "Best of the Best" in Northern Nevada construction projects; recognizing construction leadership, excellence and community spirit.

Independent judges from the Utah AGC Chapter, measured entries based on safety, craftsmanship, challenges overcome, client relations, innovation and "green" building practices. Projects must have been completed during the 2018 calendar year.

General Engineering Construction and Building Construction projects vie separately for the PINNACLE Award in two divisions: under and over $5 million.

Specialty Contractors vie for the PINNACLE in the over and under $500,000 category. Projects within these divisions compete in these categories:

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job

Sensitivity to Environment/History/Culture

Contractor’s Innovation

This year, there were 18 nominees from 12 different companies. The PINNACLE and "People's Choice" Award winners were announced at a luncheon, emceed by Congressman Mark Amodei, on April 19 at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino Reno.

Below are the 2018 PINNACLE Award winners, listed in random order:

Building Contractors Over $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, CORE Construction, UNR Great Basin Hall Building Contractors Under $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, Q&D Construction, Carson Valley Swim Center Locker Room Remodel Building Contractors Under $5 Million: Sensitivity to the Environment, History & Culture, Frank Lepori Construction, Renown Children's Infusion Center General Engineering Over $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, Ames Construction, Virginia City Wastewater Improvements General Engineering Over $5 Million: Sensitivity to the Environment, History & Culture, Granite Construction Company, Southeast Connector Phase II General Engineering Under $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc., Sewer Lift Station Replacement Specialty Contractors Over $500,000: Contractors Innovation, Helix Electric, Banner Medical Center Emergency Department Expansion & Renovations Specialty Contractors Over $500,000: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, Silver State Masonry, UNR Great Basin Hall — NOTE: This project was also the 2018 People's Choice Award winner, which was voted by event attendees Specialty Contractors Under $500,000: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, Martin Iron Works, Inc., RTC 4th Street/Prater Way Bus Rapid Transit Project

This article was provided to the NNBV by the Nevada Chapter AGC. Go to http://www.nevadaagc.org to learn more.