NNBV: New print schedule, same daily commitment (editor column)

The first time I heard David Bowie's classic song "Changes," I thought the lyrics went like this: "Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes, time to brace for change." Seemed reasonable, right? "I mean, the song is about CHANGES, after all," I reasoned with my young self.

Eventually, I learned it was actually, "turn and face the strange," and while the general theme of the song lyric remains intact, the difference is unmistakable.

As it turns out, Bowie's 1971 hit served as one of my first lessons regarding two very important things: Nobody is perfect (i.e., people make mistakes), and change is the only constant in life.

When it comes to change, perhaps in no other industry is it more omnipresent than with media. The evolution of news and content consumption in the modern era of smartphones and digitization has been one driven by constant change.

So, my auditory flub years ago aside, the song serves as a fitting metaphor for some of the changes we're rolling out this week at the Northern Nevada Business View, which up until last week operated for 16 years under the former Northern Nevada Business Weekly brand.

As Bowie's biographer, David Buckley, describes, the lyrics to "Changes" focus on the "compulsive nature of artistic reinvention … and distancing oneself from the rock mainstream."

That latter point in particular is where we see opportunity with the NNBV, to grow as an alternative source of information. And as editor, I'm excited to work with my colleagues and the community to help make that happen.

First, a little about me: I grew up in a small farm town in the blue-collar, tough-nosed state of Michigan, and the only work ethic I know is one full of ambition, punctuality and attention to detail.

After graduating from Central Michigan University in May 2007 with a B.S. in journalism, I began my career two months later as a reporter for the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza in Incline Village. After being promoted to managing editor in the fall of 2008, I additionally took over as managing editor of the Sierra Sun in Truckee in 2009, and I ran both papers' editorial departments for the better part of eight years.

During my tenure at Truckee-Tahoe, I also took over as editor of Tahoe Magazine in 2011, in addition to overseeing several editorial projects and community endeavors.

I stepped down as editor of the Sun-Bonanza in March 2016 to move to Reno, taking on the role of niche/magazine editor for the Sierra Nevada Media Group. Nowadays, I serve as editor of our monthly Healthy Beginnings and First Nation's Focus publications, as well as Peak NV magazine and continued oversight of Tahoe Magazine.

Adding the NNBV to my production portfolio presents an exciting opportunity to help publish a niche news publication that covers one of America's most thriving business regions, while also collaborating with community leaders to present engaging content focused on identifying solutions.

Long story short — I've got plenty of experience, but there are many more opportunities for me to learn.

But enough about me. Let's instead talk about what's most important: What can you expect to the see on a regular basis in the NNBV?

Despite all that talk about change earlier, for the most part, you're going to see much of the same content and features previously offered in the NNBW. For example, as you flip through this month's edition, you'll see a variety of regional news briefs; familiar faces in the People section; larger story packages on our special monthly focus; and the return of our ultra-popular Business Leads.

Next month and beyond, you'll see those same sections (with some additions), and as we look to grow our place in the market, the goal is to give you more content in more ways — and this includes online and through social media, in addition to our monthly print edition.

The old journalism saying is that newspapers each day would provide you "all the news that's fit to print." These days, as we limit print resources and look to alternative ways to share information, I like to tweak that saying to something a bit more practical: "We'll give you all the news that can fit in print … but you can read it all online."

This edition is a great example: Our focus for June is on Breweries, Distilleries & Wineries. But the features you'll read on pages 12-15 are only a taste of this month's offerings. Just go to our new website, http://www.nnbusinessview.com, to read the following headlines (among many more):

• Grape expectations: Northern Nevada wine industry primed for success

• Trend of Northern Nevada pubs, restaurants nixing plastic straws is growing

• Whispering Vine, on cusp of 20-year anniversary, expanding to Midtown Reno

In all, this first edition really is just a small taste of what's to come. Be sure to check out our July edition (publishing June 25), the main focus of which is on the cannabis industry in Northern Nevada.

And in the meantime, follow our daily updates online — and please don't hesitate to email me with feedback, constructive criticism and ideas for how we can improve.

Kevin MacMillan is editor of the Northern Nevada Business View. He can be reached for comment at kmacmillan@swiftcom.com.