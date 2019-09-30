NNBV Readers’ Choice Best In Business award winners unveiled

RENO, Nev. — It’s been a long time coming, but the Northern Nevada Business View this month wishes to congratulate the following six winners in our 2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business awards contest.

People awards:

Most Influential — Thought Leaders: Stephanie Kruse

New Nevada Innovators — Movers & Shakers: Mena Spodobalski

Leaders to Know — High Profile: Debby Herman

Business awards:

Most Sustainable — Green & Earth Friendly: Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals

Most Philanthropic — Community Give-Back: Dolan Auto Group

Most Diverse — Workforce Diversity: National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

These six deserving winners were selected from a list of 60 nominees, representing the very best of the Northern Nevada business community.

We’d like to sincerely thank all of you who voted for these nominees, and the eventual winners, during the contest’s voting periods in fall/winter 2018.

Your support has not gone unnoticed!

SO, WHAT TOOK SO LONG FOR THE WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED?

Last fall, the NNBV hosted a pair of online nomination and voting periods for the second annual Readers’ Choice Best In Business awards, allowing the community to choose the 60 nominees.

After those voting periods ended, the six winners were to be announced at the NNBV’s second annual 2019 Book Of Lists Launch & Awards Gala, which was scheduled for January of this year.

Due to business conditions and the pending sale of the NNBV (the sale closed Aug. 1), the management team decided to postpone the event to let the new owner decide whether or not to hold the event.

After meeting with NNBV staff, Nevada News Group CEO Peter Bernhard, the NNBV’s new publisher, decided it be in the best interest of both the NNBV and the Northern Nevada business community to officially announce the winners in this story, in lieu of holding an event, so as not to delay the process any further and keep the winners in the dark.

The NNBV is now on solid financial footing, Bernhard said. The Book of Lists, the premier guide to the best of the Northern Nevada business community, will still be published and distributed as in the past.

The NNBV’s monthly Breakfast & Business events will continue to be a great way to network as well as hear and learn from the region’s best minds in finance, healthcare, banking, technology, mining, ranching and so much more.

And our publication itself, the NNBV, will continue to be a great place to stay abreast of changes and business opportunities in our region.

Once again, we want to thank all of you who took part in the NNBV’s Readers’ Choice Best In Business awards, and we also want to thank our readers and advertisers for their continued support over the years.

Have questions? Email NNBV Publisher Peter Bernhard at peterbernhard@yahoo.com.