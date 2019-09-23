NNBV takes home 6 Nevada Press Association awards

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business View earned six awards for journalistic excellence from the Nevada Press Association on Sept. 21, including one first-place honor for former NNBV reporter Kaleb M. Roedel.

Roedel and other Silver State journalists were honored Saturday night at the Nevada Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper and Magazine Contest awards banquet in Ely.

Competing in the Urban Weeklies category, Roedel took home a first-place award in the Digital News Feature Storytelling category for his feature story and video package, “Reno ski simulator business seeks to grow snowsports community.”

Roedel, who was a reporter for the NNBV from January 2018 to February 2019, also earned second-place honors in the same category for his video story, “A look inside Zeppelin, the 21-and-up social gathering space set to open at The LOOP in Reno’s South Meadows.”

Additionally, Roedel earned second-place awards in the following two writing categories:

News Feature Story, for his story leading up to the November 2018 vote in Lyon County to outlaw legal brothels (that vote eventually failed): “Nevada brothel industry on shaky ground as possible ban looms in Lyon County.“

This spring, after a few months working in a different industry, Roedel returned to the Nevada News Group team as a Special Assignments Reporter. Among other tasks, he produces features for several of the organization’s publications, including the NNBV, The Record-Courier, Nevada Appeal and Lahontan Valley News.

Also earning awards for the NNBV at this year’s NPA contests were Nevada News Group page designers Kyler Klix and Lauren Solinger, who earned second-place honors in the categories of Overall Design and Page One Design.

The NNBV falls in the NPA’s Urban Weeklies category, meaning it competes against publications like the Reno News & Review, Las Vegas Weekly and Gaming Today, among others.

Go here to view full results from the 2019 Nevada Press Association Better Newspaper and Magazine Contest. Entries for this year’s contest — which covered a timeframe of April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019 — were judged by journalists within the Arizona Newspapers Association.