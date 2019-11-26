NNDA moves to downtown Carson, hires business support specialist

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Development Authority recently moved its offices to 308 Curry St., the mixed-use building in downtown Carson City.

The move is related to NNDA’s partnership with the Adams Hub of Northern Nevada and the Carson City Library to support existing companies in the region with growth and expansion, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the economic development-focused organization.

“The partnership with the Adams Hub aligns with our mission and the mission of its parent, The Hop and Mae Adams Foundation, to support economic development in Carson City, the business core of Nevada’s Sierra region,” Rob Hooper, NNDA president and CEO, said in a statement. “Economic growth is not about more traffic or higher housing prices. It is about higher wages and median incomes. Raising families up is how we measure success.”

In addition to the move, NNDA announced that Sean Hilterbrandt recently joined the authority as a business support specialist dedicated to Carson City, Douglas and Storey counties, and the northern half of Lyon County.

NNDA is the state-designated regional development authority for the Sierra Region of Nevada, which includes Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral and Storey counties.