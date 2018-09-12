NNDA’s Annual Economic Roundup set for Sept. 26 in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Development Authority's 2018 annual economic roundup event will take place Sept. 26.

According to NNDA, Paul Anderson, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), will serve as keynote speaker, discussing important economic news and topics for the state of Nevada.

Further, Rob Hooper, President & CEO of NNDA, will also speak and provide insight into economic news and topics for the Sierra Region.

The event is scheduled for 6:45-8:30 a.m. at the Carson Nugget Casino (507 N. Carson St.)

Tickets cost $35; go here to register and learn more.