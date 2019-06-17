Noble Studios to donate $100,000 in work to Northern Nevada SPCA, Great Basin National Park Foundation

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Northern Nevada will receive part of more than $100,000 of free digital marketing services in 2019.

Courtesy SPCA

RENO, Nev. — Noble Studios’ philanthropic program, Noble Deeds, recently selected the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Northern Nevada and the Great Basin National Park Foundation to receive more than $100,000 of pro bono digital marketing services in 2019.

Through Noble Deeds, the Reno-based marketing agency donates hundreds of hours in services each year to nonprofit organizations making an impact in the state of Nevada.

In the past, one Nevada nonprofit has been selected to receive free marketing services from the company. This year, however, Noble Studios chose to services to not one, but two deserving organizations.

The SPCA of Northern Nevada was selected for its commitment to the responsible treatment of homeless pets in the Northern Nevada region, according to a news release from Noble Studios.

Over the course of the year, Noble Studios will work with the SPCA to establish a new brand strategy, redesign its logo, launch a new website and develop a digital marketing strategy.

“We are excited to be helping our furry friends this year,” Season Lopiccolo, COO and co-founder of Noble Studios, said in a statement. “Jill Vacchina Dobbs and her team show so much passion to help feed homeless companion animals (through the Shelter Feeding Program) and find forever homes for thousands of animals each year.

The Great Basin National Park Foundation was the other nonprofit selected this year.

Courtesy photo

Great Basin National Park Foundation was selected to boost exposure to one of Nevada’s greatest hidden treasures, according to the news release.

Great Basin National Park is the only national park located entirely within the state of Nevada, and with Noble Studios’ aid, Great Basin National Park Foundation hopes to increase public awareness of the park and the foundation’s goal to “protect and preserve the precious resources at Great Basin National Park and the Great Basin beyond.”

Noble Studios will work with the foundation to create a messaging strategy and refresh its logo.

The next call for entries will be announced in early 2020, and winners will be announced on Noble Deeds Day, April 10, 2020.