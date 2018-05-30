Nominations close June 15 for EDAWN Arts & Business Awards

RENO, Nev. — In partnership with the city of Reno, city of Sparks, Sierra Arts Foundation and University of Nevada, Reno, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada will present awards this summer to people and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional support and engagement with the local arts and culture community.

Nominations for the EDAWN Arts & Business Awards will be accepted through June 15. Winners will be announced at a recognition luncheon on Sept. 13, according to a news release.

“A thriving arts and culture community is essential to the health and vitality of neighborhoods and can help breathe new life into areas once neglected,” according to EDAWN. “Investment in the arts is proven by many cities around the world to help build a stronger sense of community. The arts enhance community development to spur urban renewal, help create jobs, attract new businesses, and create an environment that draws skilled and educated workers.

“More and more companies find art to be an excellent business fit that helps to illustrate their brand or products, portray a sense of innovation and is an integral part of a rich work culture.”

Residents can nominate companies and/or people in several categories, including Business of the Year Award, Leadership Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Excellence in Arts Business Management.

“The Arts & Business Awards is an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for the arts, the businesses who support them as well as the significant economic impact they make to our region,” Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN, said in a statement.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges representing both the business and the arts communities of the city of Reno and city of Sparks.

Visit edawn.org/news-events/arts-business-awards to learn more and to nominate.