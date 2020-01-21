Nominations due Jan. 31 for Best Places to Work in Northern Nevada awards

RENO, Nev. — Johnny Skowronek, president of Northern Nevada Human Resources Association, recently announced that Jan. 31 is the deadline for nominations for the association’s 13th annual Best Places to Work Northern Nevada awards.

The annual award program began in 2008 and is designed to honor organizations in Northern Nevada who deliver an outstanding work experience to its employees.

“Following the nomination process, Quantum Workforce will send surveys to employees to gather information and valuable insight on several areas that would be indicative of a best place to work,” according to a Jan. 16 press release. “Once the survey process is completed, NNHRA hosts an awards ceremony to announce the winners of the prestigious Best Places to Work in Northern Nevada. Winners will be celebrated in categories based on employer size.”

Initially, nominations were due Jan. 24. However, NNHRA extended the deadline to Jan. 31 to ensure companies have amply time to nominate.

Companies interested in learning more and nominating their organization at no cost can visit: http://www.nnhra.org/Best_Places_To_Work.