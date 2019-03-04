Nominations open for 2nd annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards

RENO, Nev. — The nomination period is underway for the Northern Nevada Business View’s second annual Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest.

The contests’s main goal is to highlight women who are impacting change and building thriving, heart-centered organizations, communities and cultures.

To select the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women, the NNBV is hosting a six-week nomination and voting process reaching the Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe region. The nomination period began Feb. 21 and lasts until March 14; from there, the voting period will take place from March 21 through April 5.

Go here to learn more and to nominate someone.

We are looking for nominees who have truly made an impact and a difference in your life and the lives of others. She could be a coach, a teacher, a doctor, an entrepreneur, a farmer/rancher, a co-worker, your mother or grandmother. She is someone who has inspired you and has taken the time to mentor, share, and be there, encouraging you to go after your dreams.

The top 40 finalists will be announced this spring, and the final 20 winners will be announced and honored at the NNBV’s second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards banquet, taking place May 29, 2019, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Further event details will be announced this spring. If you’d like to learn more about the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest and awards banquet, including sponsorship opportunities, email NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery at publisher@nnbusinessview.com.