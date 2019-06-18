Nominations open for EDAWN’s 8th annual ‘Existing Industry Awards’

The 2018 EDAWN Company of the Year (Small) was Rubik Environmental, Inc.

Courtesy EDAWN

RENO, Nev. — Nominations are open for the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s 8th annual “Existing Industry Awards.”

According to an EDAWN news release, there are 10 award categories this year, including Company of the Year, Tech Innovation, Manufacturing Excellence, Engagement with Education, Corporate Citizen and others.

Go here to view category descriptions, nomination criteria, and the nomination form.

“Primary companies contribute to the economic vitality of the region, and this event provides an opportunity for EDAWN and the community to thank them and recognize their many accomplishments,” said Nancy McCormick, Senior Vice President of Business Retention, Expansion and Workforce Development for EDAWN, in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for companies to not only highlight their contributions and success, but to also increase their visibility with other business leaders and elected officials, potential clients or suppliers, and job seekers.”

According to EDAWN, a group of community business leaders will review the nominations and select the winners. Nominations are open to primary companies in Washoe County, the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and Fernley.

Primary companies are those that generate the majority of their revenue from outside the State. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 15, 2019.

“Primary employers are the foundation of the local economy and we appreciate all that they contribute to the region,” Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN, said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for the community to support existing companies who employ local Nevadans, and who make significant contributions to the diversity and economic viability of the region and the community each and every day.”

Winners will be honored at EDAWN’s 8th annual Existing Industry Awards event, set for Oct. 17, at the Grand Sierra Resort.