Nominations sought for Best Places to Work in Northern Nevada awards

RENO, Nev. — Nominations are open for the Northern Nevada Human Resource Association’s 12th annual Best Places to Work in Northern Nevada awards.

Between now and Jan. 25, 2019, employees, customers and business leaders can nominate their favorite organization for an award.

"With an unemployment rate of less than 4 percent, having a Best Places to Work award can really make a difference in recruitment efforts," Karyn Jensen, past president of NNHRA and founder of HCR, The Human Resource Connection, Ltd., said in a news release. "Leveraging great workplace culture as a competitive advantage is how smart organizations recruit and retain the best and the brightest."

According to NNHRA, all finalists in five categories will be invited to attend the 12th Annual Best Places to Work awards celebration on April 25, 2019, at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino.

Finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced live. Last year, nearly 500 business leaders and their employees attended this fun and inspiring event.

"Anyone can make a nomination, but this is not a popularity contest," explained Jensen. "A company's overall score and ranking is determined by their employee's responses to 30 standardized survey questions."

Recommended Stories For You

To nominate your organization, visit NNHRA.org. For information, contact Karyn Jensen at hrc@thehumanresourceconnection.com or 775-851-2179.