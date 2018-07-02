Nominations sought for Sierra Nevada Girl Scouts women in leadership awards

RENO, Nev. — Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is seeking nominations to honor six extraordinary women across Northern Nevada for the organization's 16th annual "TRIUMPHANT: Celebrating Women in Leadership Awards."

According to Girl Scouts, six women will be recognized at this year's awards in six categories representing the focus areas of Girl Scouts:

• Entrepreneurship

• Financial Literacy

• Environmental Leadership

• Community Service

• STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics)

• Healthy Living

"Nominees are to demonstrate initiative, integrity and leadership characteristics, but are not required to have been a Girl Scout," according to a statement provided by Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. "Nominees must live or work in Northern Nevada or northeastern California. They should exemplify extraordinary civic, professional and/or philanthropic commitment and achievement, and be a role model for girls."

Deadline to submit nominations is July 15. Go to http://www.gssn.org/triumphant to access the nomination form.

Nominations will be reviewed by the GSSN Selection Committee; honorees and G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) champions will be announced in August.

Honorees and G.I.R.L. champions will be recognized at the TRIUMPHANT: Celebrating Women in Leadership Awards Dinner on Nov. 15 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

For businesses looking for sponsorship information, contact Amber Aiton at aaiton@gssn.org or call 775-322-0642, ext. 1232.