Nonprofit applications sought for Allegra’s annual FootPRINT Fund

RENO, Nev. — Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Reno is accepting applications for its annual FootPRINT Fund, a program that awards area nonprofits the opportunity to receive up to $1,000 in marketing and print services.

The fund provides recipients with assistance in marketing planning, graphic design, printing, signs and banners, copying, bindery, and automated mailing.

Allegra has sponsored the FootPRINT Fund for over 10 years, donating more than $25,000 to roughly 20 organizations.

"Marketing, print and email strategies can be crucial to the growth and strengthening of an organization," JC Weir, owner of Allegra, said in a statement. "Through this initiative, we'll be able to aid local groups in reaching their current goals, as well as setting them up to meet bigger ones in the future."

Applications for the FootPRINT Fund will be accepted until June 1. Winners will be announced in June. To apply, visit the company's website at http://www.AllegraReno.com.