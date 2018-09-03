Nonprofit Spotlight: Carson Valley Trails Association

Carson Valley Trails Association is a nonprofit organization that works to provide access to Carson Valley's public lands through a recreational trail system.

Established in 1994 this organization works to connect the community to nature through a system of trails. Since the association's founding, they have established miles of public trails in the Carson Valley. These trail projects include:

• Clear Creek Trail

• Genoa Trail System

• River Fork Ranch Trail System

• Bently Heritage Trail

• Fay-Luther Jobs Peak Ranch Trail System

• Pinion Trail

The Carson Valley Trails Association has partnered with more than 29 agencies throughout the region including:

• Carson City Parks and Recreation

• Community Foundation of Western Nevada

• Douglas and Alpine Counties

• State of Nevada

• American and Nevada Land Conservancy

• Numerous private landowners

• Tahoe Rim Trail Association

• The Nature Conservancy

• Nevada State Parks

• U.S. Bureau of Land Management

• U.S. Forest Service

• Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California

• And more!

The association believes in collaborating with the community and in respecting the valley's people, culture and private property rights. If you would like to volunteer to help with work on the trails, being a trail caretaker, fundraising, coordinating events, helping with community outreach or are just interested in learning how you can help visit our website at carsonvalleytrails.org.

Mission:

Carson Valley Trails Association is a non-profit, volunteer based organization working with partners to provide access to public lands through a recreational trail system for present and future generations to enjoy.

Vision:

Communities connected to nature through a system of trails.

Values:

• We honor and celebrate our volunteers.

• We collaborate and work with many partners in our community.

• We work efficiently and act with integrity.

• We are committed to trail stewardship

To learn more about the Carson Valley Trails Association or to find out how you can help you can contact them by visiting their website at CarsonValleytrails.org.

Content for this article was provided by Carson Valley Trails Association.