Nonprofit Spotlight: High Sierra Industries holding X-treme Ability Challenge

You get to wake up each morning, get dressed, grab your coffee, drive to work and visit with your colleagues and friends. While this scenario may not be a reality for many people with disabilities in Northern Nevada there are MANY other skills and abilities that people with disabilities ARE able to do and are excellent at. In fact, at iCelerate (formerly High Sierra Industries) we want you to experience that for yourself at the 2018 X-treme Ability Challenge (XAC) event.

Experience what skills are needed, such as manual dexterity to make an electro-mechanical part, or use sign language to communicate or a wheel chair to get around as your team navigates the XAC relay course. Teams of 8 will compete on Saturday, September 8 at 10 a.m. at 555 Reactor Way, Reno, NV.

More than 30 teams will go head-to-head in a friendly competition. The fastest 3 teams to complete the XAC course will win Bronze, Silver and Gold trophies and each member of the 3 final teams will receive a medal.

“We want to show the strengths and skills of people with disabilities. We want to change the stereotypical narrative about how people with disabilities are perceived," says LaVonne Brooks, CEO iCelerate.

This is an opportunity for your business, like iCelerate's partner Plumas Bank, to put together a team and represent your company. Not only is it a great teambuilding day for your employees, you'll be supporting a great cause. All proceeds benefit programs for people with disabilities as well as education and training for people who support them. Sponsorship levels start at $1,000 for a team and includes t-shirts, some cool swag, BBQ lunch, media exposure and fun!

Also, we are always accepting raffle and silent auction items so please feel free to reach out, 775-829-7400 and we'll pick them up.

This is a family-friendly event and open to the public. A barbecue lunch will be available at the event for a $25.00 donation if you don't have a team. Of course, there will be activities for kiddos.

Set perception and difference aside to find the ability in all of us and sign up today at hsireno.org/XAC.

High Sierra Industries is now iCelerate and are a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. We develop, deliver and use learning systems that benefit people with disabilities and those who support them. Learn more at hsireno.org.

