Nonprofit Spotlight: KNPB Public Television

KNPB Public Television has been proud to entertain, captivate, and foster the joy of learning since 1983. The station serves the residents of central and northern Nevada and northeastern California with on-air content and educational outreach, and has expanded coverage to a current weekly audience of 115,000.

KNPB provides on-air content through three channels. KNPB channel 5.1 is our flagship channel, offering a stellar lineup of trusted programs for the entire family. Beloved programs include Antiques Roadshow, Poldark, Call the Midwife, PBS NewsHour, Frontline, NOVA and Nature, just to name a few. KNPB Create, channel 5.2, features cooking, travel and home improvement programs. KNPB PBS KIDS channel 5.3 offers a variety of popular PBS children’s shows 24/7 and is available to stream free of charge.

Wild Nevada is one of KNPB’s most recognized locally-produced series to date. Hosts Chris Orr and Dave Santina take viewers along for the ride as they explore beautiful and often desolate locations tucked throughout the state’s 17 counties. The series allows people to discover parts of the state, inspiring them to have their own adventures. Wild Nevada airs on Thursdays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 6pm.

KNPB’s locally-produced series ARTEFFECTS is the station’s most award-winning local production and has earned the station nine Communicator Awards since it first aired in 2016. Host Beth Macmillan shines a light on talented local artists whose stories otherwise might not be told. ARTEFFECTS airs at 8:30pm on Thursdays and repeats Sundays at 6:30pm.

The Work of Art: Reno Phil, KNPB’s newest local production, documents the Reno Phil’s 50th anniversary season, culminating with a moving piece of music composed by Grammy-nominated artist, Zhou Tian. Through Transcend, Zhoubeautifully commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion, which played a critical role in northern Nevada’s history. The Work of Art: Reno Phil debuts Monday, October 14 at 9pm.

Since 2001, KNPB has earned 50 awards for its local productions, along with a 2012 Emmy nomination for The Work of Art: Jeff Ross.

KNPB is more than a television station. KNPB’s Education Department visits thousands of local classrooms with Ready to Learn Workshops. The workshops are free to schools and teachers, and include entertaining activities designed to match a teacher’s current lesson plans. Each child receives a free book as well.

In the 2018-2019 school year, facilitators provided 2,970 workshops for 57,446 children, and those numbers will grow during the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more, visit http://www.knpb.org/education/readytolearn.

In 2019, a record-number 2,634 children entered the KNPB PBS Kids Writers Contest, which encourages children in kindergarten through third grade to write and illustrate a short story.

The winners in each grade are selected to read their story on the air, and become first-time publishers in a beautiful hardcover book. Read the winning stories here: http://www.knpb.org/writerscontest/winners

PBS is watched by 86% of households and has been named 1st in Public Trust for 16 years straight. Without the financial support from its viewers, KNPB’s on-air content and educational services would not be possible.

The majority of KNPB’s revenue comes from local donations, and makes up 81% of its overall annual revenue. KNPB puts 85% of its revenue back into programming, ensuring strong stewardship of the monies put in place by the community.

Businesses who choose to partner with KNPB through corporate support and underwriting opportunities are making a strong connection that benefits their business and their neighbors. Enhance your company’s brand and deepen your relationships with customers by partnering with KNPB, central and northern Nevada and northeastern California’s trusted and valued PBS member station.

Learn and explore by visiting http://www.knpb.org.

