Nonprofit Spotlight: Reno South Rotary’s Oktoberfest benefits local students

The Rotary Club of Reno South will host its fifth annual Oktoberfest on September 22nd at Bartley Ranch Regional Park.

The event will offer beer, wine, Bavarian food, live music, and a silent auction supporting many programs over the course of the calendar year including the "Achievement Beyond Obstacles" (ABO) program.

This unique program offers scholarships and recognition to high school students who have overcome both personal and family obstacles and gives them an opportunity to better position themselves for college or education in various professional trades.

Reno South Rotary started a Most Improved Student scholarship program years ago and the program was so successful it evolved into ABO and now four of the area Rotary clubs are members of the ABO foundation which gave out over $35,000 in scholarships last year.

Students are selected from each Washoe County High School for overall improvement in not just grades, but social skills and community service. Many honorees have also surmounted particular hardships in their personal and family lives.

Over the past few years the Reno South Rotary has given over $75,000 in scholarships to selected students, plus another $130,000 in preliminary scholarships and recognition lunches to the students, counselors and families.

Each year, 38 recipients receive financial assistance, aid with college and scholarship applications, and leadership training with a nationally recognized training team. They are also invited to attend a hosted luncheon for themselves and family or mentors. Select students receive scholarships between $1,500 and $2,500, with opportunity to apply for assistance in subsequent years.

At this year's Oktoberfest event, regional breweries will offer unlimited tastings of seasonal brews and lagers to attendees. In addition, the event will have wine pouring's. There will be an unlimited food buffet from 4 to 6 PM featuring bratwursts and beerwurst from Flocchini Sausage in Carson City, in addition to beer breads and pretzel rolls from Bavarian World, among other German specialties. Live music and a silent auction will entertain the crowd throughout the event.

"The Reno South Rotary Club is thrilled to offer this event so that scholarships can be provided to our local high school students through the Achievement Beyond Obstacles program," said Rotary President Elect Kyle Whaley.

ABO is not the sole benefactor of funds raised through this and other events. Reno South Rotary supports other programs such as: Northern Nevada Connections-Bridges Out of Poverty, Polio Plus through Rotary International, Worldwide Shelter Boxes for Homeless and Refugees, Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership Academy (REGL), and Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) and international student exchange programs for high school students, Veteran's Guest House, and additional local parks and schools.

You are invited to support these programs and our community by attending this year's Oktoberfest. Tickets are $50 per person and include all of the food and drink as well as a commemorative tasting glass. Tickets can be purchased directly through Reno South Rotary members or through contacting Kyle Whaley at 775-741-8025 or email at Oktoberfest.renosouthrotary@gmail.com.

Rotary International is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders committed to providing humanitarian service, high ethical standards in business, and creating global goodwill. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas.

The Reno South Rotary was founded in 1973 and has grown to a membership of 52 men and women in business committed to community service with an emphasis on education. Each year the club donates thousands of dollars and dedicates hundreds of hours to foster "Service Above Self."

This article was provided on behalf ofReno South Rotary; Plumas Bank sponsors this content.