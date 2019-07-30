Nonprofit Spotlight: South Reno Rotary Oktoberfest benefits high school students

The Rotary Club of Reno South will host its sixth annual Oktoberfest on September 21st at Bartley Ranch Regional Park. The event will offer beer, wine, Bavarian food, live music, and a silent auction supporting many programs over the course of the calendar year including the “Achievement Beyond Obstacles” (ABO) program.

This unique program offers scholarships and recognition to high school students who have overcome both personal and family obstacles and gives them an opportunity to better position themselves for college or education in various professional trades.

Reno South Rotary started a Most Improved Student scholarship program several years ago and the program was so successful it evolved into ABO and now four other area Rotary clubs are members of the ABO foundation, which gave out over $45,500 in scholarships last year.

Students are selected from each Washoe County High School for overall improvement in not just grades, but social skills and community service. Many honorees have also surmounted particular hardships in their personal and family lives.

Over the past few years, $160,000 have been given in preliminary scholarships and recognition lunches to the students, counselors and families. Each year, 36 recipients receive financial assistance, aid with college and scholarship applications, and leadership training with a nationally recognized training team.

They are also invited to attend a hosted luncheon for themselves and family or mentors. Select students receive scholarships between $500 and $3,500, with opportunity to apply for assistance in subsequent years.

At this year’s Oktoberfest event, regional breweries will offer unlimited tastings of seasonal brews and lagers to attendees. In addition, the event will have wine pourings. There will be a food buffet from 4-6 p.m. featuring bratwurst and beerwurst from Flocchini Sausage Factory in Carson City. In addition, there will be pretzel rolls from Rounds Bakery, and other German specialties by Roundabout Catering. Live music by the Robin Street Band and a silent auction will entertain the crowd throughout the event.

“The Reno South Rotary Club is thrilled to offer this event so that several needful community programs, as well as scholarships can be provided to our local high school students through the Achievement Beyond Obstacles program,” said Rotary Club of Reno South President Kyle Whaley.

ABO is not the sole benefactor of funds raised through this and other events. Reno South Rotary supports other programs such as: Northern Nevada Connections-Bridges Out of Poverty, Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership Academy (REGL) and Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) for local Middle and High School students, an international student exchange program for high school students, Veteran’s Guest House, KUNR, clean-up and equipment for Robinhood Park and computers for elementary schools.

You are invited to support these programs and our community by attending this year’s Oktoberfest. Tickets are $50 per person and includes food, drink, and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased directly through Reno South Rotary members or through contacting Kyle Whaley at 775-741-8025 or email at kyle.whaley@plumasbank.com.

Rotary International is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders committed to providing humanitarian service, high ethical standards in business, and creating global goodwill. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. The Reno South Rotary was founded in 1973 and has grown to a membership of 51 men and women in business committed to community service with an emphasis on education. Each year the club donates thousands of dollars and dedicates hundreds of hours to foster “Service Above Self.”

