Nonprofit Spotlight: Time to cowboy up for the kids with annual Denim Drive

During this special time of giving please consider supporting the annual Denim Drive which provides comfort to thousands of infants, children and teens throughout Northern Nevada that have experienced the unimaginable.

Thank you Plumas Bank, for being a Denim Drive sponsor. You can drop off new clothes or monetary donations to Plumas Bank and other participating companies now through December 31.

The Denim Drive is more than clothing; it’s a gift that shows the children someone truly cares.

Courtesy Reno Rodeo Foundation

Did You Know?

2019 is the 13th annual Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive

The Denim Drive benefits abused, neglected & abandoned children in 14 Northern Nevada counties

You can help us provide comfort with new books, the children choose and keep, when they attend family court proceedings in Northern Nevada Family District Court Reading Rooms

Plumas Bank was the first corporate sponsor of the Reading Rooms in 2018

100% of the clothing & designated donations collected in each county, stay in that county

100% of your donation directly supports the children

Every child receives a new rolling backpack to use during their journey in finding their forever home, stopping the use of trash-bags which prevents trash-bag syndrome

Clothing is distributed 365 days a year

New clothing not only meets a basic need, but also helps give these children dignity and self-confidence

You can visit Plumas Bank or go online to find over 130 drop-off locations to find a donation bin near you

Courtesy Reno Rodeo Foundation

How Can You Help?

Donate NEW clothing – jeans, pants, shirts, underwear and socks at local businesses throughout Northern Nevada for newborns to teenagers

NEW clothing – jeans, pants, shirts, underwear and socks at local businesses throughout Northern Nevada for newborns to teenagers Donate a “Dollar for Denim” at Plumas Bank and other locations throughout Northern Nevada

a “Dollar for Denim” at Plumas Bank and other locations throughout Northern Nevada Donate money online which allows new clothing to be purchased for the child in need. 100% of all monetary donations are used to buy NEW clothing, NEW teddy bears, NEW books and New rolling backpacks

Courtesy Reno Rodeo Foundation

If you’re interested in supporting the kids, please consider a financial donation at Plumas Bank or visit RenoRodeoFoundation.org.

Monetary donations are used to make purchases throughout the year as there is a need 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Through your generosity thousands of kids with extraordinary will directly benefit.

Special thanks to the Reno Rodeo Association Team 355 volunteers for distributing and picking up all the Denim Drive donations.

Thank you for helping so many children in our community with one small gift that has one big impact!

This article was provided to the NNBV by the Reno Rodeo Foundation, in partnership with Plumas Bank, which sponsors this content.