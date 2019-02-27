Nonprofit Spotlight: Unrivaled history, unlimited future for UNR Med

Since 1969, the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has prepared more than 3,500 students, residents and fellows to lead the way to better health.

We pride ourselves on widespread outreach with a local touch, providing patient care and clinical training in Reno and throughout our rural communities. And the research generated in our own backyard is changing and saving lives around the world.

However, none of it can make a difference without the support of our community — local physicians inviting students into their practices, patients allowing learners to observe, partnerships expanding access to care and, of course, donors providing much needed support.

Our work is influenced by a commitment to excellence, community engagement and spirit of adventure. Join us as we celebrate 50 years of medical education, resulting in better health and health care for the state of Nevada — and for each of us.

Visit med.unr.edu/50 for news and events, a decade-by-decade timeline and video interviews with UNR Med faculty, students, alumni and supporters.

