Northern Nevada Business Leads for August 2018, produced by NNBV

Notice to readers:

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from August 2018.

==========

BUILDING PERMITS

Washoe County

Schneider Construction

Recommended Stories For You

53 Bellevue Road

Single-family home

$289,990

Arco Construction Company Inc.

125012 Mustang Road

Commercial building

$1,800,000

Arco Construction Company Inc.

125012 Mustang Road

Commercial building

$2,950,000

Groves Construction Inc.

7140 Big Canyon Road

Single-family home

$421,651

Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC

105 State Route 28

Condo complex

$4,613,398

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

20625 Parc Foret Drive

Single-family home

$277,176

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

310 Lemmon Drive

Tenant improvements

$800,000

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

510 Mil Drae Lane

Remodel single-family home

$584,909

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

6645 De Chardin Lane

Single-family home

$545980

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

5830 Lusanne Drive

Single-family home

$554,473

Larsen Construction Company LLC

515 Clove Hitch Court

RV garage

$54,332

Groves Constructio9n Inc.

5046 Westview Circle

Single-family home

$650,712

Konsmo Construction Co.

659 Martis Peak Drive

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$372,009

High Vista Construction and Development Corp.

487 Eagle Drive

Additions to single-family home

$749,311

Greenwood Homes Inc.

720 Champagne Road

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$711,284

LC Services

3431 White Lake Parkway

Fuel tanks construction

$250,000

First Capital Builders LLC

5610 Alpinista Circle

Single-family home

$340,672

First Capital Builders LLC

5750 Nordend Way

Single-family home

$357,810

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

5675 Alpinista Circle

Single-family home

$409,821

Bervid Custom Building Inc.

1437 Tirol Drive

Commercial remodel

$61,541

Diamond G Construction Inc.

340 Hyacinth St.

Fire and other damage repairs

$61,197

DR Horton Inc.

1825 Dream Catcher Court

Single-family home

$387,131

DR Horton Inc.

1815 Dream Catcher Court

Single-family home

$352,774

DR Horton Inc.

1805 Dream Catcher Court

Single-family home

$320,256

Upland Contractors

9725 Pyramid Way

Tenant improvements

$99,200

Homecrafters Ltd.

6185 Storyteller Court

Single-family home

$588,442

Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC

3465 Kinney Lane

Remodel single-family home

$196,380

Advance Design and Construction Inc.

818 Lakeshore Blvd.

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$429,572

Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.

14700 Toulouse Court

Single-family home

$321,123

Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.

14720 Toulouse Court

Single-family home

$383,699

Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.

14705 Toulouse Court

Single-family home

$431,085

Vaughn & Sons Construction Inc.

1005 Joy Lake Road

Addition to single-family home

$129,587

FCI Group

21505 Reno Technology Parkway West

Building foundation

$841,095

DR Horton Inc.

8030 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$251,182

First Capital Builders LLC

5665 Alpinista Circle

Single-family home

$357,810

Safeguard Restoration Inc.

7780 Tamra Drive

Interior remodel

$99,509

Ryder NV Management LLC

11637 Hacienda Ridge Way

Single-family home

$322,767

Ryder NV Management LLC

11627 Hacienda Ridge Way

Single-family home

$277,166

Ryder NV Management LLC

11641 Hacienda Ridge Way

Single-family home

$277,166

Ryder NV Management LLC

11621 Hacienda Ridge Way

Single-family home

$323,418

Ryder NV Management LLC

11631 Hacienda Ridge Way

Single-family home

$323,418

Allco Construction Inc.

18077 Bordeaux Drive

Concrete pad for events tent

$150,000

Lennar Homes

756 Mallard Crest Drive

Single-family home

$268,016

Lennar Homes

754 Mallard Crest Drive

Single-family home

$254,317

Lennar Homes

752 Mallard Crest Drive

Single-family home

$235,561

PHD Construction

9701 Smo0ke Wagon Drive

Single-family home

$360,798

PHD Construction

9711 Smoke Wagon Drive

Single-family home

$334,071

PHD Construction

9722 Smoke Wagon Drive

Single-family home

$334,071

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18649 Granite Peak Court

Single-family home

$249,104

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18637 Granite Peak Court

Single-family home

$240,296

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18649 Granite Peak Court

Single-family home

$188,274

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18625 Granite Peak Court

Single-family home

$249,104

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18619 Granite Peak Court

Single-family home

$206,003

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18613 Granite Peak Court

Single-family home

$206,003

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18607 Granite Peak Court

Single-family home

$240,296

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

216 Bristol Wells Court

Single-family home

$260,315

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

217 Bristol Wells Court

Single-family home

$244,692

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1185 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$227,015

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1183 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$227,015

Alder Ridge Development LLC

535 Nicia St.

Structure damage repairs

$50,000

City of Sparks

Ryder NV Management, LLC

4740 High Pass Court

Single-family home

$246,468

Ryder NV Management, LLC

4750 High Pass Court

Single-family home

$215,550

Ryder NV Management, LLC

4732 High Pass Court

Single-family home

$306,501

Tanamera Construction LLC

290 Disc Drive

Single-family home

$1,475,406

DR Horton Inc.

6645 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

DR Horton Inc.

6649 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

DR Horton Inc.

6653 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$184,349

DR Horton Inc.

6641 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$184,349

Albert D. Seeno Construction

6509 Angels Orchard Drive

Single-family home

$277,273

Desert Wind Homes

804 Sweet Briar Lane

Single-family home

$265,341

KDH Builders, Inc.

939 Eldakey Drive

Single-family home

$165,684

KDH Builders, Inc.

929 Eldakey Drive

Single-family home

$220,297

DR Horton, Inc.

3155 Fairway Drive

Single-family home

$260,974

Albert D. Seeno Construction

3090 Honey Arbor Way

Single-family home

$274,871

Albert D. Seeno Construction

3099 Honey Arbor Way

Single-family home

$274,871

DR Horton, Inc.

3005 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$261,941

DR Horton, Inc.

2869 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$260,974

DR Horton, Inc.

2915 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$312,094

DR Horton, Inc.

3045 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$312,094

DR Horton, Inc.

3005 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$339,553

Ryder NV Management LLC

4773 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$246,468

Ryder NV Management LLC

4781 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$246,468

Ryder NV Management LLC

4793 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$246,468

Ryder NV Management LLC

4756 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$229,383

Ryder NV Management LLC

4772 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$246,468

Desert Wind Homes

756 Iron Stirrup Court

Single-family home

$223,866

Desert Wind Homes

6025 Barrett Court

Single-family home

$265,341

DR Horton, Inc.

2791 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$261,941

Bruce Purves Construction

820 15th St.

Commercial remodel

$50,000

Lennar Reno, LLC

2529 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$217,871

Lennar Reno, LLC

2537 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$217,871

Lennar Reno, LLC

2533 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$289,398

Lennar Reno, LLC

2541 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$289,398

DR Horton, Inc.

2630 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$312,094

Desert Wind Homes

721 Sweet Briar Lane

Single-family home

$223,386

Desert Wind Homes

729 Sweet Briar Lane

Single-family home

$265,341

Silverado Homes

3927 Silent Garden Way

Single-family home

$191,039

Silverado Homes

3935 Silent Garden Way

Single-family home

$193,449

Siverado Homes

3889 Hazy Swale Way

Single-family home

$190,794

Silverado Homes

3917 Silent Garden Way

Single-family home

$219,770

Naisbitt Construction Inc.

260 Coney Island Drive

No. A

Commercial remodel

$75,000

Integrity Contracting Company LLC

1370 Big Fish Drive

No. 130

Tenant improvements

$200,000

Heartland Retail Construction Inc.

1310 Scheels Drive

No. 132

Retail remodel

$205,000

Masterson Electrical Services LLC

2070 Brierley Way

Electrical retrofits

$50,000

Marco Contractors Inc.

495 E. Prater Way

Interior remodel

$190,000

Rafael Construction Inc.

1100 Nugget Ave.

Hotel remodel

$1,000,000

Prime Retail Services Inc.

5065 Pyramid Way

Retail remodel

$50,000

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

3903 Hazy Swale Way

Single-family home

$190,794

Scott Roofing LLC

4005 Moorpark Court

Re-roof

$54,560

KC Maintenance Inc.

171 Disc Drive

Interior remodel

$50,000

YESCO LLC

300 Howard Drive

Sign

$63,000

Carson City

Tanamera Construction LLC

3700 S. Curry St.

Commercial site improvements

$850,000

Don Keith Construction Co.

2336 Hunt Circle

Site improvements

$296,758

Q&D Construction LLC

202 Corbett St.

School remodel

$290,000

Metcalf Builders Inc.

308 S. Curry St.

Tenant improvements

$60,000

Campbell Construction Company Inc.

1200 Race Track Road

Grading

$121,200

Millett Construction Co.

449 Clearview Drive

Addition to single-family home

$75,926

Ridgeline Development LLC

1110 Drysdale Court

Single-family home

$231,769

Powerhouse Retail Services, LLC

3200 Market St.

Commercial remodel

$168,000

Lennar Homes

1117 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$263,689

Lennar Homes

1119 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$263,689

Lennar Homes

1120 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$199,132

Lennar Homes

1302 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$318,594

Lennar Homes

1464 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$279,495

Lennar Homes

1480 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$302,658

Reno Sun, LLC

2345 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$227,482

Reno Sun, LLC

2375 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$256,828

Reno Sun, LLC

2369 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$208,880

Lyon County

BGTC Construction

2740 Ramsey Street

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$59,922

Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.

128 Keetly Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$240,101

Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.

126 Keetly Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$225,924

Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.

139 Jobe Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$250,924

Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.

141 Jobe Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$250,924

Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.

130 Keetly Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$240,101

LR Sell Services

5045 Pawnee Drive

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$94,743

Nevada Johnson Inc.

508 Occidental Drive

(Dayton)

Garage

$68,377

Jerry G. Olson Construction

10 Dee Pass Road

Par 2

(Smith)

Garage

$89,250

Shade Concepts Inc.

300 Eagle Place

(Smith)

Residential additions

$64,200

BGTC Construction

7895 Cheyenne Trail

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$73,783

Danny Couste Construction LLC

1398 Grassland Road

(Dayton)

Residential additions

$85,000

Ryder NV Management LLC

238 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$155,548

Ryder NV Management LLC

239 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$185,283

Ryder NV Management LLC

237 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$201,892

Ryder NV Management LLC

235 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$155,548

Ryder NV Management LLC

236 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$178,983

Ryder NV Management LLC

234 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$178,983

==========

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

A.J.S. Construction, Inc.

Contractor

A.J.S. Construction, Inc.

775-852-5537

14535 S. Quiet Meadow Drive

Reno, NV 89511

A&R Cleaning

Janitorial services

Jorge Montoya-Alonso

775-883-2805

2850 Airport Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Analytic Powertools LLC

Computer system design

Analytic Powertools LLC

860-639-3738

3050 Kings Canyon Road

Carson City, NV 89703

Bearden Cleaning Services

Janitorial services

Shannon Bearden

916-370-0992

3510 Woodside Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Best Roofing

Roofing contractor

A.B.B. Roofing, Inc.

775-751-6730

280 W. Stagecoach Road

Pahrump, NV 89060

Bistro Argento, LLC

Restaurant

Bistro Argento LLC

775-887-0268

901 S. Stewart St.

Suite 1004

Carson City, NV 89701

Black Rock Construction

Contractor

Black Rock Construction

775-425-6775

150 Bailey Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Boost Mobile

Retail store

Simple Wireless (Nevada) LLC

775-841-6183

1911 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Bring the Cream

Courier service

Maynard Green

775-400-8955

4652 Oak St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Bully Tuff Dog Wear

Merchandise sales

Eric Fulmer

775-220-9219

1516 Evan St.

Carson City, NV 89701

CalNeva Towers

Wireless communications carriers

CalNeva Towers

888-733-0203

4690 Longley Lane

Suite 17

Reno, NV 89502

Carson City Box Store

Business services

Scott Wick

775-885-9373

1012 N. Plaza St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Demolition

Solid waste collection

Christapher Pattison

775-882-4692

1151 S. Deer Run Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Kickboxing Club

Martial arts instruction

Wild West Muy Thai

775-354-9711

251 Jeanell Drive

Suite 8

Carson City, NV 89703

CFL Construction Inc.

Contractor

CFL Construction Inc.

775-830-9918

5963 Gardenia Court

Sparks, NV 89436

Desert Sage Trading Co.

Merchandise store

Desert Sage Trading Co.

No phone number listed

2151 Lone Mountain Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Easy Lift Door Co.

Overhead doors

Easy Lift Door Co.

916-922-7123

1220 E. Greg St.

No. 18

Sparks, NV 89431

Elite Inspections LLC

Building inspection services

Elite Inspections LLC

775-622-0808

1285 Baring Blvd.

No. 167

Sparks, NV 89434

Ellen's Cleaning Service

Janitorial services

Ellen Hicks

775-657-0994

1404 Fleetwood Ave.

Carson City, NV 89701

Great Basin Solar

Contractor

Great Basin Solar LLC

775-762-7381

50 Butte Place

Carson City, NV 89703

Hot Rodz Catering & Promotions

Food services

Paul Sampson

775-291-5008

3579 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

H2O Carpet Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning

Adrian Munoz

775-445-9252

3051 Bunch Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Interior Specialists, Inc.

Contractor

Interior Specialists, Inc.

760-929-6700

10 Bunsen

Irvine, CA 92618

J&L Lawn Services

Landscaping services

Lucero Morales

775-379-7656

15685 Copper Canyon Road

Reno, NV 89521

Ladd Vending Services, LLC

Vending machine operators

775-443-7931

260 Freeport Blvd.

No. 19

Sparks, NV 89431

Laura Danae Designs

Interior design services

Laura Fuson

775-301-6778

1631 Buzzy's ranch Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Massage Alchemy Work By Sabrina

Persona services

Sabrina Ostrander

775-841-1774

1203 N. Nevada St.

Carson City, NV 89703

MP Handyman Services

Contractor

Michael Pfeifer

775-219-3343

2840 Lorraine St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Optek Music Systems, Inc.

Merchandise store

Optek Music Systems, Inc.

775-636-7300

2020 S. Edmonds Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

P.V. Supa Inc.

Software publisher

P.V. Supa Inc.

972-423-9280

2600 Technology Drive

Suite 200

Plano, TX 75074

PostNet NV187

Business services

LACCRB LLC

775-721-8515

3250 Retail Drive

Suite 120

Carson City, NV 89703

Powerhouse Retail Services, LLC

Contractor

Powerhouse Retail Services

817-297-8575

812 S. Crowley Road

Suite A

Crowley, TX 76036

Precision Steel-Post Tension

Steel reinforcement

Precision Steel-Post Tension

702-201-4756

3157 N. Rainbow Blvd. No. 269

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Property Stars LLC

Commercial leasing services

Property Stars LLC

775-885-7653

800 College Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

RC Strong Construction Inc.

Contractor

RC Strong Construction Inc.

541-890-4774

1322 Cora Court

Gardnerville, NV 8960

Regency Wines Nevada

Wholesale distributor

Regency Wines Nevada

775-527-7515

10 Greg St. No. 124

Sparks, NV 89431

Rooster Fence

Fencing contractor

Felix Ramos

775-671-7104

2125 Fairmont Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Skyline Estates

Assisted living facility for the elderly

TSL Skyline Estates LLC

503-719-5614

2861 Mountain St.

Carson City, NV 89703

The Public Restroom Co.

Contractor

The Public Restroom Co.

888-888-2060

2587 Business Parkway

Minden, NV 89423

Tricor Construction

Contractor

Tricor Construction

775-335-2029

9160 Double Diamond Parkway

Suite C

Reno, NV 89521

Tungsten Engineering Contractor

Engineering

Tungsten Engineering Contractor

775-686-6917

2955 Douglas Drive

Carson City, NV 89704

City of Elko

The Babe Café

Salon

The Babe Café

775-777-8880

457 Railroad St.

Elko, NV 89801

C & C Refrigeration Inc.

Contractor

C & C Refrigeration Inc.

775-972-1900

7665 Tamra Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Crafty Kids LLC

Supervising child craft projects

Jillian Killen

775-857-9865

2254 Clearwater Court

Elko, NV 89801

Hair By Khmara

Cosmetologist

Khmara Peavy

775-385-2700

457 Railroad St.

Elko, NV 89801

K & A Pressure Wash Services

Pressure washing

Kesia Vargas

775-934-5761

951 Sunrise Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Kalb Industries of Nevada Ltd.

Contractor

Kalb Industries of Nevada Ltd.

702-365-5252

5670 Wynn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Meza Construction LLC

Contractor

Facundo Meza, Jr.

775-934-4566

2546 Florida Ave.

Elko, NV 89801

Premier Wireless Services

Survey, land consulting, wireless communications services

Cenni Jimenez

775-934-2755

1860 Griswold Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Reno Tile & Marble Inc.

Contractor

Reno Tile & Marble Inc.

775-786-0754

1600 Clifford Ave.

Reno, NV 89506

RN'R Tools

Mobile food truck

Ian Griggs

775-304-1615

736 Holyoke Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Silver State Boring

Contractor

Silver State Boring Inc.

775-691-5183

525 River Rock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Stanfill Consulting LLC

Bookkeeping and business services

Elizabeth Stanfill

775-777-2005

163 12th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Vinculum Services LLC

Contractor

Vinculum Services LLC

949-783-3551

10 Pasteur St.

Suite 100

Irvine, CA 92618

==========

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

John Anderson

DBA: JJ&R LLC

Rental properties

775-7200-4128

1011 Sundown Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Walter Joseph

DBA: Blue Lake Resources

Computer technology

775-392-2958

630 Joette Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

David Oronia

DBA: DMK Handyman Services

Handyman services

775-630-6575

647 Linda Way Court

Carson City, NV 89701

Sheryl Grove

DBA: Carson Valley Therapy

Rehabilitation therapy

775-450-8414

963 Monument Peak Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Trevor Eddings

DBA: Eddings Electric

Electrical services

775-781-2606

856 Cabernet Court Unit B

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Ryan and Robin Conner

DBA: R & R Conner Aviation LLC

Helicopter logging

406-821-2286

5076 Sawmill Lane

Conner, MT 59827

Alex Ficco

DBA: Reno Area Home Buyers

Real estate wholesale

775-464-0999

853 Marion Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Scott Hensler

DBA: Scott Hensler Network

Books

775-266-4691

P.O. Box 517

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Donald Roberts, II

DBA: Southwest Landscape & Maintenance

Landscaping and maintenance

503-620-0149

105 Aspen Way

Stateline, NV 89449

Lawrence Sullivan, Jr.

DBA: C.H.I.

Home improvement and repairs

775-434-7227

650 Colorado St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Karin Jacobson

DBA: Franklin Amory

Holding company

775-783-4313

2246 Park Place

No. B

Minden, NV 89423

Alan Davenport, Robert Hess, and Richard Strulson

DBA: Interior Specialists, Inc.

Construction

760-929-6700

10 Bunsen St.

Irvine, CA 92618

James and Elizabeth Andrews

DBA: Jensen Electric Co.

Electrical contractor

775-322-3100

150 Isidor Court

No. 201

Sparks, NV 89441

Doug Sites and Sherri Occhipinti-Sites

DBA: On Sites

Yard maintenance

707-483-3680

1035 Verde Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Karin and Jay Jacobson

DBA: Osprey Defense

Manufacturing

775-783-4313

2246 Park Place

No. B

Minden, NV 89423

Steven and Gina Decker

DBA: Techdoneforyou

Technology consulting

775-453-6152

3701 Ballman Way

Wellington, NV 89444

Susan Baker

DBA: Woodlands Mums

Homemade crafts and accessories

281-703-5004

1260 Jodi Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Maria Osornia and Jorge Montoya Alonso

DBA: A & R Cleaning

Cleaning services

775-883-2805

2850 Airport Road

No. 19

Carson City, NV 89706

Leiah Youmans

DBA: BBL

Bookkeeping

775-720-5572

1468 Tindall Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Marcia Mendoza Boggs

DBA: Casa De Turquoise

Jewelry

775-781-0639

670 Isbell Road

Reno, NV 89139

Aaron Samples

DBA: Goodmortgage.com

Mortgage lending services

703-556-3333

2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

Henderson, NV 89052

Jorge Montoya

DBA: Montoya Landscape Maintenance

Landscape maintenance

775-883-2805

P.O. Box 1113

Carson City, NV 89702

Melina Mafua

DBA: Renew Payments LLC

Credit card processing services

775-223-9466

704 Hornet Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Tom Gaiser

DBA: Tom The Handyman

Handyman services

775-339-1499

P.O. Box 10823

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Brad and Cynthia Courtright

DBA: Black Rock Construction

Construction

775-425-6775

150 Bailey Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Ben Bledsoe

DBA: Consumer Direct Care Network Nevada

Medical personal home care

775-786-4999

1005 Terminal Way

Suite 125

Reno, NV 89502

Camille and Will Samuels

DBA: Husky Hops

Produce farm

209-543-4113

788 Rubio Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Lori Jenkins

DBA: Realty Executives Nevada's Choice

Real estate

775-783-8585

1511 Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Kerry JoAnne McLean

DBA: Suburban Consulting

Consulting services

775-220-5889

1269 Kingston Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Eliseo and Andres Ortiz

DBA: A&J CNC Quality

CNC machine lathe

775-450-8448

1219 Service Drive Unit A

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Miles and Lauren Johnson

DBA: CV Heat SC

Soccer club

775-267-7789

P.O. Box 1605

Minden, NV 89423

Karen Tankersley

DBA: Lending.com

Direct lending

972-265-8114

300 Welsh Road

Horsham, PA 19044

Edwin Stewart Doughty

DBA: Line Drive University

Private baseball hitting instructor

775-450-1136

2577 Nowlin Road

Minden, NV 8942

David Magnotta

DBA: Magnotta Construction

Handyman services

201-206-6276

2782 Gordon Ave.

Minden, NV 8423

Michael Falk

DBA: Newmark Grubb Acres Commercial Real Estate Services

Real estate services

801-578-5555

376 E. 400 South No. 120

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Robert Mecir

DBA: R. Mecir Consulting

Security consulting

408-599-0550

1225 W. Cottage Loop

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Leo Hanly

DBA: Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.

Residential construction

775-782-9761

P.O. Box 489

Minden, NV 89423

==========

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

First Choice Loan Services

The tenant leased 2,479 square feet at 9210 Prototype Drive, Suite 100, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Interval Resorts West, LP

The tenant leased 6,726 square feet at 9850 Double R Boulevard, Suite 101, in Reno. Mike van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

NW Health Solutions

The buyer purchased a 4,759-square-foot space at 9710 S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Pat Riggs and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Dex Properties.

Unique HR

The tenant leased 2,264 square feet at 160 Country Estates, Suite 3, in Reno. Don Welsh and Pat Riggs of Commercial Group represented the tenant and landlord, RJGILLETT, LLC.

Logic Commercial Real Estate

The tenant leased 3,013 square feet at 295 Holcomb Avenue in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-Renovation Investors LLC.

Retail

Unbeweavable

The tenant leased 1,030 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite Q, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village Center LLC.

Code Coffee LLC

The tenant leased 1,608 square feet at 300 S. Wells Avenue, Suite 5, in Reno. Greg Ruzzine of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-300 S. Wells, LLC.

Western Electric Group

The tenant leased 1,879 square feet at 1215 Kleppe Lane, Units 8 and 15, in Sparks. The landlord is AAM Kleppe Greg LLC. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Nav Bajwa

The buyer purchased 40,468 square feet of land at 1500, 1516, 1564 Prater Way and 1565 F Street, in Sparks. Trevor Richardson of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Randy Walker of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Park Village Square LTD.

Port of Subs

The tenant renewed its lease of 1,930 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite U, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village Shopping Center.

Elite Taekwondo

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 465 South Meadows Parkway, Suite 12, in Reno. Troy Keeney of NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double Diamond Town Center.

Industrial

Gordon and Susan Geffert

The Gefferts leased 9,800 square feet at 4855 Joule Street, Suites B7 and B8, in Reno. The landlord is DFS Property Management, LLC. Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenants.

Jones Family Fitness LLC

The tenant leased 6,528 square feet at 9475 Double R Boulevard, Suites 15-18, in Reno. Baker Krukow and Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Representatives from NAI Alliance represented the landlord, American Capital Partners.

Multi-family

AW-BV Wolf Run LLC

The buyer purchased three apartment complexes on a total of 14.2 acres of land at 1910 Valley Road, 379-498 Beverly Street, and 545 Winston Drive, all in Reno. Trevor Richardson of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Wolf Run LLC/Valley Road, LLC.

Land

Richard Huo

Huo purchased a 10,320-square-foot parcel at 3460 Gypsum Road in Reno. Tom Fennell, Trevor Richardson and Pat Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller, Carpenter Residential Prop LLC.

Bret and Laurie Frey Trust

The buyers purchased a .77-acre parcel of land on Prototype Drive in Reno. Joel Fountain and Harvey Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the sellers, Digestive Health Associates.

==========

BAKRUPTCY FILINGS

Israel Munoz Gutierrez and Conny Roxana Munoz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ryan James and Nancy Camila Stockham

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Robert Wing, Jr., and Christina Lorine Dawn Wing

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carl R. Smith

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Tony G. and Shawna R. McCray

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Scott Michael and Lynda Marie Schwartz

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Alison C. Roberts

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria Cristina Songco-Crawford and Ralph Edwin Crawford

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Antonio Jauregui

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel J. and Susette E. Fennell

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Mark O. Sperry

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patrick S. McKay

Lyon County

Chapter 13

James W. Altman and Gabrielle M. Osborne Altman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Peter J. Gill

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Norma A. and Solomon E. Alanguilan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose Ricardo and Roberta E. Tapia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Joseph E. Cummings

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ricky A. and Tamara P. Davis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel James Livingston

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose F. Rosete

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Briana M. Nunez

Elko County

Chapter 7

Cynthia Conlee

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joan Robinson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jenae S. Asire

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eman J. Awali

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Tommy L. and Marcia J. Ballard

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Xochitl Olson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Waleska Loyret Molina-Berrios

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mary E. Walker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Aaron J. Michael

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sue L. Witherspoon

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Avon Garrett York

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marc T. and Dixie S. LaFleur

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Michael J. and Roseann L. Gracza

Modoc County (Calif.)

Chapter 7

JL Industries, Inc.

Elko County

Chapter 7

Lloyd G. and Alice J. Lawson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Arthur D. Patterson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Joseph C. Lyninger

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Candace D. Aranda

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Bret A. Dear

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Cari Rashell Pearson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sean Paul Interrante

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Corrine Marie Macauley

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jeremiah John Warzyk, Sr., and Julie Lynn Warzyk

Carson City

Chapter 7

Susan M. Schiller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pedro A. Madrigal

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kimberly S. Connolly

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Maria Prieto De Villapando

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jonathan W. Banks

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bobbi L. Walker

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Susie Ball

Carson City

Chapter 7

Debra S. Kelly

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brian Paul Nauman

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Crystal Marie Lewis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eve L. Dana

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christina M. Meeks

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ralph Morse Raper

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dona Lee Foster

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Nicholas P. Welsh

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vincent A. and Kelly M. Cruz

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Alvaro Ceballos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alesha Marie Aleman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alexandra Elizabeth Anthony

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patricia A. Peterson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John R. Eager

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Gregory L. and Rebekah E. Gilbert

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Yesenia D. Ortiz

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Mario Torres

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jack Orville Salin and Patricia Rose Chapman

Lander County

Chapter 13

Brenda K. Lawrence

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Octavo Plascencia-Corona

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ayde Espinoza

Elko County

Chapter 7

Bartolomeus Jacobus and Mitzi Jean Smylie

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rolland L. and Alice K. Schlick

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Brian A. and Keely E. Stock

Carson City

Chapter 7

Christin E. Black and Thomas J. Murray

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deborah M. Farley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amanda N. Mills

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ryan C. and Mary L. Bernardo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Charina A. Griggs

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jorge D. Moreno Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alexander C. Estabrook

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose Luis and Martha Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christian D. Rentz and Ryan Ocenar

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Steven L. and Natalie J. Filcher

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bruce M. and Pamela J. Dalton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bernadette Masangcay

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alex Eric Carlson

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Christopher C. and Emma I. Calibro

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Gina R. Padilla

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rudy Edward and Cynthia Ann Thomas

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Aelred John Noska, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David F. Cryer and Tina M. Hallock

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Joseph Ventura and Heather Carolyn Torres

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Laurie Michelle House

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Annie P. Lam

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ashley A. and Matthew M. DeClercq

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Katherine Vladovich

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Shannon N. Bishop

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Laura Jean Walker

Elko County

Chapter 7

Patrick Anthony Tarpey

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Precious R. Concepcion

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kathleen Ann Gorder

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dorothy Stella Kutz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Russell and Patrisa Diane Williams

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael Scott Gilliland

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Thomas R. Fowler

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Victor J. Sanchez-Alfaro

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher Stanton Gatrost and Sarah Alycia Schon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sheila Affonso

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marty E. Fields

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Peggy Sue Ince and Edwina Posas Schubert

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tiffany R. Fanning

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Nicole Susanne Popovich

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Christopher R. and Ashli N. Van Zant

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Courtney Lynn McRae

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Darlene Coleman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Linda L. Schachten

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rosanna Mary Catherine Burrell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph M. Cimo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gregory John Gomes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Douglas Lupe Ramirez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Danyelle J. Ratcliff

Carson City

Chapter 7

Catana L. Barnes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Erin E. and Jason C. Irwin

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Jodi M. Foster

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Emmanuel R. and Diana M. Rose

Carson City

Chapter 7

Blaine E. and Judith A. Wegley

Carson City

Chapter 13

Carla M. Van Pelt

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Derrick Wright and Melissa Ann Baskin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Howard R. Yetter, Jr.

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Jeremey A. and Adrianne E. Zichosch

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melisa A. Adkins

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Grant Harrison Reichert and Teasha Marie Cryer Reichert

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gerald Lee Ross, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jordan A. Ottmann

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Salvador A. Perez

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Ronald D. Burgess

Elko County

Chapter 7

Marques L. and Lynee M. Fuller

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William A. Cook, Sr., Judith R. Cook

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Abby Gardner Nash

Carson City

Chapter 7

Daniel J. and Kimberly Crowley

Churchill County

Chapter 7