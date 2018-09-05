Northern Nevada Business Leads for August 2018, produced by NNBV
September 5, 2018
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from August 2018.
==========
BUILDING PERMITS
Washoe County
Schneider Construction
Recommended Stories For You
53 Bellevue Road
Single-family home
$289,990
Arco Construction Company Inc.
125012 Mustang Road
Commercial building
$1,800,000
Arco Construction Company Inc.
125012 Mustang Road
Commercial building
$2,950,000
Groves Construction Inc.
7140 Big Canyon Road
Single-family home
$421,651
Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC
105 State Route 28
Condo complex
$4,613,398
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
20625 Parc Foret Drive
Single-family home
$277,176
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
310 Lemmon Drive
Tenant improvements
$800,000
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
510 Mil Drae Lane
Remodel single-family home
$584,909
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
6645 De Chardin Lane
Single-family home
$545980
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
5830 Lusanne Drive
Single-family home
$554,473
Larsen Construction Company LLC
515 Clove Hitch Court
RV garage
$54,332
Groves Constructio9n Inc.
5046 Westview Circle
Single-family home
$650,712
Konsmo Construction Co.
659 Martis Peak Drive
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$372,009
High Vista Construction and Development Corp.
487 Eagle Drive
Additions to single-family home
$749,311
Greenwood Homes Inc.
720 Champagne Road
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$711,284
LC Services
3431 White Lake Parkway
Fuel tanks construction
$250,000
First Capital Builders LLC
5610 Alpinista Circle
Single-family home
$340,672
First Capital Builders LLC
5750 Nordend Way
Single-family home
$357,810
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
5675 Alpinista Circle
Single-family home
$409,821
Bervid Custom Building Inc.
1437 Tirol Drive
Commercial remodel
$61,541
Diamond G Construction Inc.
340 Hyacinth St.
Fire and other damage repairs
$61,197
DR Horton Inc.
1825 Dream Catcher Court
Single-family home
$387,131
DR Horton Inc.
1815 Dream Catcher Court
Single-family home
$352,774
DR Horton Inc.
1805 Dream Catcher Court
Single-family home
$320,256
Upland Contractors
9725 Pyramid Way
Tenant improvements
$99,200
Homecrafters Ltd.
6185 Storyteller Court
Single-family home
$588,442
Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC
3465 Kinney Lane
Remodel single-family home
$196,380
Advance Design and Construction Inc.
818 Lakeshore Blvd.
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$429,572
Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.
14700 Toulouse Court
Single-family home
$321,123
Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.
14720 Toulouse Court
Single-family home
$383,699
Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.
14705 Toulouse Court
Single-family home
$431,085
Vaughn & Sons Construction Inc.
1005 Joy Lake Road
Addition to single-family home
$129,587
FCI Group
21505 Reno Technology Parkway West
Building foundation
$841,095
DR Horton Inc.
8030 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$251,182
First Capital Builders LLC
5665 Alpinista Circle
Single-family home
$357,810
Safeguard Restoration Inc.
7780 Tamra Drive
Interior remodel
$99,509
Ryder NV Management LLC
11637 Hacienda Ridge Way
Single-family home
$322,767
Ryder NV Management LLC
11627 Hacienda Ridge Way
Single-family home
$277,166
Ryder NV Management LLC
11641 Hacienda Ridge Way
Single-family home
$277,166
Ryder NV Management LLC
11621 Hacienda Ridge Way
Single-family home
$323,418
Ryder NV Management LLC
11631 Hacienda Ridge Way
Single-family home
$323,418
Allco Construction Inc.
18077 Bordeaux Drive
Concrete pad for events tent
$150,000
Lennar Homes
756 Mallard Crest Drive
Single-family home
$268,016
Lennar Homes
754 Mallard Crest Drive
Single-family home
$254,317
Lennar Homes
752 Mallard Crest Drive
Single-family home
$235,561
PHD Construction
9701 Smo0ke Wagon Drive
Single-family home
$360,798
PHD Construction
9711 Smoke Wagon Drive
Single-family home
$334,071
PHD Construction
9722 Smoke Wagon Drive
Single-family home
$334,071
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18649 Granite Peak Court
Single-family home
$249,104
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18637 Granite Peak Court
Single-family home
$240,296
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18649 Granite Peak Court
Single-family home
$188,274
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18625 Granite Peak Court
Single-family home
$249,104
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18619 Granite Peak Court
Single-family home
$206,003
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18613 Granite Peak Court
Single-family home
$206,003
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18607 Granite Peak Court
Single-family home
$240,296
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
216 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$260,315
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
217 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$244,692
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1185 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$227,015
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1183 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$227,015
Alder Ridge Development LLC
535 Nicia St.
Structure damage repairs
$50,000
City of Sparks
Ryder NV Management, LLC
4740 High Pass Court
Single-family home
$246,468
Ryder NV Management, LLC
4750 High Pass Court
Single-family home
$215,550
Ryder NV Management, LLC
4732 High Pass Court
Single-family home
$306,501
Tanamera Construction LLC
290 Disc Drive
Single-family home
$1,475,406
DR Horton Inc.
6645 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
DR Horton Inc.
6649 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
DR Horton Inc.
6653 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$184,349
DR Horton Inc.
6641 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$184,349
Albert D. Seeno Construction
6509 Angels Orchard Drive
Single-family home
$277,273
Desert Wind Homes
804 Sweet Briar Lane
Single-family home
$265,341
KDH Builders, Inc.
939 Eldakey Drive
Single-family home
$165,684
KDH Builders, Inc.
929 Eldakey Drive
Single-family home
$220,297
DR Horton, Inc.
3155 Fairway Drive
Single-family home
$260,974
Albert D. Seeno Construction
3090 Honey Arbor Way
Single-family home
$274,871
Albert D. Seeno Construction
3099 Honey Arbor Way
Single-family home
$274,871
DR Horton, Inc.
3005 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$261,941
DR Horton, Inc.
2869 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$260,974
DR Horton, Inc.
2915 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$312,094
DR Horton, Inc.
3045 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$312,094
DR Horton, Inc.
3005 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$339,553
Ryder NV Management LLC
4773 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$246,468
Ryder NV Management LLC
4781 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$246,468
Ryder NV Management LLC
4793 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$246,468
Ryder NV Management LLC
4756 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$229,383
Ryder NV Management LLC
4772 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$246,468
Desert Wind Homes
756 Iron Stirrup Court
Single-family home
$223,866
Desert Wind Homes
6025 Barrett Court
Single-family home
$265,341
DR Horton, Inc.
2791 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$261,941
Bruce Purves Construction
820 15th St.
Commercial remodel
$50,000
Lennar Reno, LLC
2529 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$217,871
Lennar Reno, LLC
2537 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$217,871
Lennar Reno, LLC
2533 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$289,398
Lennar Reno, LLC
2541 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$289,398
DR Horton, Inc.
2630 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$312,094
Desert Wind Homes
721 Sweet Briar Lane
Single-family home
$223,386
Desert Wind Homes
729 Sweet Briar Lane
Single-family home
$265,341
Silverado Homes
3927 Silent Garden Way
Single-family home
$191,039
Silverado Homes
3935 Silent Garden Way
Single-family home
$193,449
Siverado Homes
3889 Hazy Swale Way
Single-family home
$190,794
Silverado Homes
3917 Silent Garden Way
Single-family home
$219,770
Naisbitt Construction Inc.
260 Coney Island Drive
No. A
Commercial remodel
$75,000
Integrity Contracting Company LLC
1370 Big Fish Drive
No. 130
Tenant improvements
$200,000
Heartland Retail Construction Inc.
1310 Scheels Drive
No. 132
Retail remodel
$205,000
Masterson Electrical Services LLC
2070 Brierley Way
Electrical retrofits
$50,000
Marco Contractors Inc.
495 E. Prater Way
Interior remodel
$190,000
Rafael Construction Inc.
1100 Nugget Ave.
Hotel remodel
$1,000,000
Prime Retail Services Inc.
5065 Pyramid Way
Retail remodel
$50,000
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
3903 Hazy Swale Way
Single-family home
$190,794
Scott Roofing LLC
4005 Moorpark Court
Re-roof
$54,560
KC Maintenance Inc.
171 Disc Drive
Interior remodel
$50,000
YESCO LLC
300 Howard Drive
Sign
$63,000
Carson City
Tanamera Construction LLC
3700 S. Curry St.
Commercial site improvements
$850,000
Don Keith Construction Co.
2336 Hunt Circle
Site improvements
$296,758
Q&D Construction LLC
202 Corbett St.
School remodel
$290,000
Metcalf Builders Inc.
308 S. Curry St.
Tenant improvements
$60,000
Campbell Construction Company Inc.
1200 Race Track Road
Grading
$121,200
Millett Construction Co.
449 Clearview Drive
Addition to single-family home
$75,926
Ridgeline Development LLC
1110 Drysdale Court
Single-family home
$231,769
Powerhouse Retail Services, LLC
3200 Market St.
Commercial remodel
$168,000
Lennar Homes
1117 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$263,689
Lennar Homes
1119 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$263,689
Lennar Homes
1120 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$199,132
Lennar Homes
1302 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$318,594
Lennar Homes
1464 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$279,495
Lennar Homes
1480 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$302,658
Reno Sun, LLC
2345 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$227,482
Reno Sun, LLC
2375 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$256,828
Reno Sun, LLC
2369 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$208,880
Lyon County
BGTC Construction
2740 Ramsey Street
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$59,922
Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.
128 Keetly Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$240,101
Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.
126 Keetly Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$225,924
Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.
139 Jobe Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$250,924
Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.
141 Jobe Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$250,924
Silverado Homes Nevada Ltd.
130 Keetly Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$240,101
LR Sell Services
5045 Pawnee Drive
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$94,743
Nevada Johnson Inc.
508 Occidental Drive
(Dayton)
Garage
$68,377
Jerry G. Olson Construction
10 Dee Pass Road
Par 2
(Smith)
Garage
$89,250
Shade Concepts Inc.
300 Eagle Place
(Smith)
Residential additions
$64,200
BGTC Construction
7895 Cheyenne Trail
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$73,783
Danny Couste Construction LLC
1398 Grassland Road
(Dayton)
Residential additions
$85,000
Ryder NV Management LLC
238 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$155,548
Ryder NV Management LLC
239 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$185,283
Ryder NV Management LLC
237 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$201,892
Ryder NV Management LLC
235 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$155,548
Ryder NV Management LLC
236 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$178,983
Ryder NV Management LLC
234 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$178,983
==========
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
A.J.S. Construction, Inc.
Contractor
A.J.S. Construction, Inc.
775-852-5537
14535 S. Quiet Meadow Drive
Reno, NV 89511
A&R Cleaning
Janitorial services
Jorge Montoya-Alonso
775-883-2805
2850 Airport Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Analytic Powertools LLC
Computer system design
Analytic Powertools LLC
860-639-3738
3050 Kings Canyon Road
Carson City, NV 89703
Bearden Cleaning Services
Janitorial services
Shannon Bearden
916-370-0992
3510 Woodside Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Best Roofing
Roofing contractor
A.B.B. Roofing, Inc.
775-751-6730
280 W. Stagecoach Road
Pahrump, NV 89060
Bistro Argento, LLC
Restaurant
Bistro Argento LLC
775-887-0268
901 S. Stewart St.
Suite 1004
Carson City, NV 89701
Black Rock Construction
Contractor
Black Rock Construction
775-425-6775
150 Bailey Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Boost Mobile
Retail store
Simple Wireless (Nevada) LLC
775-841-6183
1911 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Bring the Cream
Courier service
Maynard Green
775-400-8955
4652 Oak St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Bully Tuff Dog Wear
Merchandise sales
Eric Fulmer
775-220-9219
1516 Evan St.
Carson City, NV 89701
CalNeva Towers
Wireless communications carriers
CalNeva Towers
888-733-0203
4690 Longley Lane
Suite 17
Reno, NV 89502
Carson City Box Store
Business services
Scott Wick
775-885-9373
1012 N. Plaza St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Demolition
Solid waste collection
Christapher Pattison
775-882-4692
1151 S. Deer Run Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Kickboxing Club
Martial arts instruction
Wild West Muy Thai
775-354-9711
251 Jeanell Drive
Suite 8
Carson City, NV 89703
CFL Construction Inc.
Contractor
CFL Construction Inc.
775-830-9918
5963 Gardenia Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Desert Sage Trading Co.
Merchandise store
Desert Sage Trading Co.
No phone number listed
2151 Lone Mountain Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Easy Lift Door Co.
Overhead doors
Easy Lift Door Co.
916-922-7123
1220 E. Greg St.
No. 18
Sparks, NV 89431
Elite Inspections LLC
Building inspection services
Elite Inspections LLC
775-622-0808
1285 Baring Blvd.
No. 167
Sparks, NV 89434
Ellen's Cleaning Service
Janitorial services
Ellen Hicks
775-657-0994
1404 Fleetwood Ave.
Carson City, NV 89701
Great Basin Solar
Contractor
Great Basin Solar LLC
775-762-7381
50 Butte Place
Carson City, NV 89703
Hot Rodz Catering & Promotions
Food services
Paul Sampson
775-291-5008
3579 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
H2O Carpet Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning
Adrian Munoz
775-445-9252
3051 Bunch Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Interior Specialists, Inc.
Contractor
Interior Specialists, Inc.
760-929-6700
10 Bunsen
Irvine, CA 92618
J&L Lawn Services
Landscaping services
Lucero Morales
775-379-7656
15685 Copper Canyon Road
Reno, NV 89521
Ladd Vending Services, LLC
Vending machine operators
775-443-7931
260 Freeport Blvd.
No. 19
Sparks, NV 89431
Laura Danae Designs
Interior design services
Laura Fuson
775-301-6778
1631 Buzzy's ranch Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Massage Alchemy Work By Sabrina
Persona services
Sabrina Ostrander
775-841-1774
1203 N. Nevada St.
Carson City, NV 89703
MP Handyman Services
Contractor
Michael Pfeifer
775-219-3343
2840 Lorraine St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Optek Music Systems, Inc.
Merchandise store
Optek Music Systems, Inc.
775-636-7300
2020 S. Edmonds Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
P.V. Supa Inc.
Software publisher
P.V. Supa Inc.
972-423-9280
2600 Technology Drive
Suite 200
Plano, TX 75074
PostNet NV187
Business services
LACCRB LLC
775-721-8515
3250 Retail Drive
Suite 120
Carson City, NV 89703
Powerhouse Retail Services, LLC
Contractor
Powerhouse Retail Services
817-297-8575
812 S. Crowley Road
Suite A
Crowley, TX 76036
Precision Steel-Post Tension
Steel reinforcement
Precision Steel-Post Tension
702-201-4756
3157 N. Rainbow Blvd. No. 269
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Property Stars LLC
Commercial leasing services
Property Stars LLC
775-885-7653
800 College Parkway
Carson City, NV 89706
RC Strong Construction Inc.
Contractor
RC Strong Construction Inc.
541-890-4774
1322 Cora Court
Gardnerville, NV 8960
Regency Wines Nevada
Wholesale distributor
Regency Wines Nevada
775-527-7515
10 Greg St. No. 124
Sparks, NV 89431
Rooster Fence
Fencing contractor
Felix Ramos
775-671-7104
2125 Fairmont Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Skyline Estates
Assisted living facility for the elderly
TSL Skyline Estates LLC
503-719-5614
2861 Mountain St.
Carson City, NV 89703
The Public Restroom Co.
Contractor
The Public Restroom Co.
888-888-2060
2587 Business Parkway
Minden, NV 89423
Tricor Construction
Contractor
Tricor Construction
775-335-2029
9160 Double Diamond Parkway
Suite C
Reno, NV 89521
Tungsten Engineering Contractor
Engineering
Tungsten Engineering Contractor
775-686-6917
2955 Douglas Drive
Carson City, NV 89704
City of Elko
The Babe Café
Salon
The Babe Café
775-777-8880
457 Railroad St.
Elko, NV 89801
C & C Refrigeration Inc.
Contractor
C & C Refrigeration Inc.
775-972-1900
7665 Tamra Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Crafty Kids LLC
Supervising child craft projects
Jillian Killen
775-857-9865
2254 Clearwater Court
Elko, NV 89801
Hair By Khmara
Cosmetologist
Khmara Peavy
775-385-2700
457 Railroad St.
Elko, NV 89801
K & A Pressure Wash Services
Pressure washing
Kesia Vargas
775-934-5761
951 Sunrise Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Kalb Industries of Nevada Ltd.
Contractor
Kalb Industries of Nevada Ltd.
702-365-5252
5670 Wynn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Meza Construction LLC
Contractor
Facundo Meza, Jr.
775-934-4566
2546 Florida Ave.
Elko, NV 89801
Premier Wireless Services
Survey, land consulting, wireless communications services
Cenni Jimenez
775-934-2755
1860 Griswold Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Reno Tile & Marble Inc.
Contractor
Reno Tile & Marble Inc.
775-786-0754
1600 Clifford Ave.
Reno, NV 89506
RN'R Tools
Mobile food truck
Ian Griggs
775-304-1615
736 Holyoke Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Silver State Boring
Contractor
Silver State Boring Inc.
775-691-5183
525 River Rock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Stanfill Consulting LLC
Bookkeeping and business services
Elizabeth Stanfill
775-777-2005
163 12th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Vinculum Services LLC
Contractor
Vinculum Services LLC
949-783-3551
10 Pasteur St.
Suite 100
Irvine, CA 92618
==========
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
John Anderson
DBA: JJ&R LLC
Rental properties
775-7200-4128
1011 Sundown Court
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Walter Joseph
DBA: Blue Lake Resources
Computer technology
775-392-2958
630 Joette Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
David Oronia
DBA: DMK Handyman Services
Handyman services
775-630-6575
647 Linda Way Court
Carson City, NV 89701
Sheryl Grove
DBA: Carson Valley Therapy
Rehabilitation therapy
775-450-8414
963 Monument Peak Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Trevor Eddings
DBA: Eddings Electric
Electrical services
775-781-2606
856 Cabernet Court Unit B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Ryan and Robin Conner
DBA: R & R Conner Aviation LLC
Helicopter logging
406-821-2286
5076 Sawmill Lane
Conner, MT 59827
Alex Ficco
DBA: Reno Area Home Buyers
Real estate wholesale
775-464-0999
853 Marion Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Scott Hensler
DBA: Scott Hensler Network
Books
775-266-4691
P.O. Box 517
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Donald Roberts, II
DBA: Southwest Landscape & Maintenance
Landscaping and maintenance
503-620-0149
105 Aspen Way
Stateline, NV 89449
Lawrence Sullivan, Jr.
DBA: C.H.I.
Home improvement and repairs
775-434-7227
650 Colorado St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Karin Jacobson
DBA: Franklin Amory
Holding company
775-783-4313
2246 Park Place
No. B
Minden, NV 89423
Alan Davenport, Robert Hess, and Richard Strulson
DBA: Interior Specialists, Inc.
Construction
760-929-6700
10 Bunsen St.
Irvine, CA 92618
James and Elizabeth Andrews
DBA: Jensen Electric Co.
Electrical contractor
775-322-3100
150 Isidor Court
No. 201
Sparks, NV 89441
Doug Sites and Sherri Occhipinti-Sites
DBA: On Sites
Yard maintenance
707-483-3680
1035 Verde Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Karin and Jay Jacobson
DBA: Osprey Defense
Manufacturing
775-783-4313
2246 Park Place
No. B
Minden, NV 89423
Steven and Gina Decker
DBA: Techdoneforyou
Technology consulting
775-453-6152
3701 Ballman Way
Wellington, NV 89444
Susan Baker
DBA: Woodlands Mums
Homemade crafts and accessories
281-703-5004
1260 Jodi Court
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Maria Osornia and Jorge Montoya Alonso
DBA: A & R Cleaning
Cleaning services
775-883-2805
2850 Airport Road
No. 19
Carson City, NV 89706
Leiah Youmans
DBA: BBL
Bookkeeping
775-720-5572
1468 Tindall Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Marcia Mendoza Boggs
DBA: Casa De Turquoise
Jewelry
775-781-0639
670 Isbell Road
Reno, NV 89139
Aaron Samples
DBA: Goodmortgage.com
Mortgage lending services
703-556-3333
2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
Jorge Montoya
DBA: Montoya Landscape Maintenance
Landscape maintenance
775-883-2805
P.O. Box 1113
Carson City, NV 89702
Melina Mafua
DBA: Renew Payments LLC
Credit card processing services
775-223-9466
704 Hornet Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Tom Gaiser
DBA: Tom The Handyman
Handyman services
775-339-1499
P.O. Box 10823
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Brad and Cynthia Courtright
DBA: Black Rock Construction
Construction
775-425-6775
150 Bailey Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Ben Bledsoe
DBA: Consumer Direct Care Network Nevada
Medical personal home care
775-786-4999
1005 Terminal Way
Suite 125
Reno, NV 89502
Camille and Will Samuels
DBA: Husky Hops
Produce farm
209-543-4113
788 Rubio Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Lori Jenkins
DBA: Realty Executives Nevada's Choice
Real estate
775-783-8585
1511 Highway 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Kerry JoAnne McLean
DBA: Suburban Consulting
Consulting services
775-220-5889
1269 Kingston Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Eliseo and Andres Ortiz
DBA: A&J CNC Quality
CNC machine lathe
775-450-8448
1219 Service Drive Unit A
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Miles and Lauren Johnson
DBA: CV Heat SC
Soccer club
775-267-7789
P.O. Box 1605
Minden, NV 89423
Karen Tankersley
DBA: Lending.com
Direct lending
972-265-8114
300 Welsh Road
Horsham, PA 19044
Edwin Stewart Doughty
DBA: Line Drive University
Private baseball hitting instructor
775-450-1136
2577 Nowlin Road
Minden, NV 8942
David Magnotta
DBA: Magnotta Construction
Handyman services
201-206-6276
2782 Gordon Ave.
Minden, NV 8423
Michael Falk
DBA: Newmark Grubb Acres Commercial Real Estate Services
Real estate services
801-578-5555
376 E. 400 South No. 120
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Robert Mecir
DBA: R. Mecir Consulting
Security consulting
408-599-0550
1225 W. Cottage Loop
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Leo Hanly
DBA: Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.
Residential construction
775-782-9761
P.O. Box 489
Minden, NV 89423
==========
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
First Choice Loan Services
The tenant leased 2,479 square feet at 9210 Prototype Drive, Suite 100, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
Interval Resorts West, LP
The tenant leased 6,726 square feet at 9850 Double R Boulevard, Suite 101, in Reno. Mike van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
NW Health Solutions
The buyer purchased a 4,759-square-foot space at 9710 S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Pat Riggs and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Dex Properties.
Unique HR
The tenant leased 2,264 square feet at 160 Country Estates, Suite 3, in Reno. Don Welsh and Pat Riggs of Commercial Group represented the tenant and landlord, RJGILLETT, LLC.
Logic Commercial Real Estate
The tenant leased 3,013 square feet at 295 Holcomb Avenue in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-Renovation Investors LLC.
Retail
Unbeweavable
The tenant leased 1,030 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite Q, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village Center LLC.
Code Coffee LLC
The tenant leased 1,608 square feet at 300 S. Wells Avenue, Suite 5, in Reno. Greg Ruzzine of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-300 S. Wells, LLC.
Western Electric Group
The tenant leased 1,879 square feet at 1215 Kleppe Lane, Units 8 and 15, in Sparks. The landlord is AAM Kleppe Greg LLC. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Nav Bajwa
The buyer purchased 40,468 square feet of land at 1500, 1516, 1564 Prater Way and 1565 F Street, in Sparks. Trevor Richardson of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Randy Walker of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Park Village Square LTD.
Port of Subs
The tenant renewed its lease of 1,930 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite U, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village Shopping Center.
Elite Taekwondo
The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 465 South Meadows Parkway, Suite 12, in Reno. Troy Keeney of NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double Diamond Town Center.
Industrial
Gordon and Susan Geffert
The Gefferts leased 9,800 square feet at 4855 Joule Street, Suites B7 and B8, in Reno. The landlord is DFS Property Management, LLC. Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenants.
Jones Family Fitness LLC
The tenant leased 6,528 square feet at 9475 Double R Boulevard, Suites 15-18, in Reno. Baker Krukow and Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Representatives from NAI Alliance represented the landlord, American Capital Partners.
Multi-family
AW-BV Wolf Run LLC
The buyer purchased three apartment complexes on a total of 14.2 acres of land at 1910 Valley Road, 379-498 Beverly Street, and 545 Winston Drive, all in Reno. Trevor Richardson of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Wolf Run LLC/Valley Road, LLC.
Land
Richard Huo
Huo purchased a 10,320-square-foot parcel at 3460 Gypsum Road in Reno. Tom Fennell, Trevor Richardson and Pat Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller, Carpenter Residential Prop LLC.
Bret and Laurie Frey Trust
The buyers purchased a .77-acre parcel of land on Prototype Drive in Reno. Joel Fountain and Harvey Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the sellers, Digestive Health Associates.
==========
BAKRUPTCY FILINGS
Israel Munoz Gutierrez and Conny Roxana Munoz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ryan James and Nancy Camila Stockham
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Robert Wing, Jr., and Christina Lorine Dawn Wing
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carl R. Smith
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Tony G. and Shawna R. McCray
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Scott Michael and Lynda Marie Schwartz
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Alison C. Roberts
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria Cristina Songco-Crawford and Ralph Edwin Crawford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Antonio Jauregui
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel J. and Susette E. Fennell
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Mark O. Sperry
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick S. McKay
Lyon County
Chapter 13
James W. Altman and Gabrielle M. Osborne Altman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Peter J. Gill
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Norma A. and Solomon E. Alanguilan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose Ricardo and Roberta E. Tapia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Joseph E. Cummings
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ricky A. and Tamara P. Davis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel James Livingston
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose F. Rosete
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Briana M. Nunez
Elko County
Chapter 7
Cynthia Conlee
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joan Robinson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jenae S. Asire
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eman J. Awali
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Tommy L. and Marcia J. Ballard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Xochitl Olson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Waleska Loyret Molina-Berrios
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mary E. Walker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Aaron J. Michael
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sue L. Witherspoon
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Avon Garrett York
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marc T. and Dixie S. LaFleur
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Michael J. and Roseann L. Gracza
Modoc County (Calif.)
Chapter 7
JL Industries, Inc.
Elko County
Chapter 7
Lloyd G. and Alice J. Lawson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Arthur D. Patterson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Joseph C. Lyninger
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Candace D. Aranda
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Bret A. Dear
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Cari Rashell Pearson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sean Paul Interrante
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Corrine Marie Macauley
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jeremiah John Warzyk, Sr., and Julie Lynn Warzyk
Carson City
Chapter 7
Susan M. Schiller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pedro A. Madrigal
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kimberly S. Connolly
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Maria Prieto De Villapando
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jonathan W. Banks
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bobbi L. Walker
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Susie Ball
Carson City
Chapter 7
Debra S. Kelly
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brian Paul Nauman
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Crystal Marie Lewis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eve L. Dana
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christina M. Meeks
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ralph Morse Raper
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dona Lee Foster
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Nicholas P. Welsh
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vincent A. and Kelly M. Cruz
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Alvaro Ceballos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alesha Marie Aleman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alexandra Elizabeth Anthony
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patricia A. Peterson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John R. Eager
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Gregory L. and Rebekah E. Gilbert
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Yesenia D. Ortiz
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Mario Torres
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jack Orville Salin and Patricia Rose Chapman
Lander County
Chapter 13
Brenda K. Lawrence
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Octavo Plascencia-Corona
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ayde Espinoza
Elko County
Chapter 7
Bartolomeus Jacobus and Mitzi Jean Smylie
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rolland L. and Alice K. Schlick
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Brian A. and Keely E. Stock
Carson City
Chapter 7
Christin E. Black and Thomas J. Murray
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deborah M. Farley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amanda N. Mills
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ryan C. and Mary L. Bernardo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Charina A. Griggs
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jorge D. Moreno Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alexander C. Estabrook
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose Luis and Martha Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christian D. Rentz and Ryan Ocenar
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Steven L. and Natalie J. Filcher
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bruce M. and Pamela J. Dalton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bernadette Masangcay
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alex Eric Carlson
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Christopher C. and Emma I. Calibro
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Gina R. Padilla
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rudy Edward and Cynthia Ann Thomas
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Aelred John Noska, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David F. Cryer and Tina M. Hallock
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Joseph Ventura and Heather Carolyn Torres
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Laurie Michelle House
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Annie P. Lam
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ashley A. and Matthew M. DeClercq
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Katherine Vladovich
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Shannon N. Bishop
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Laura Jean Walker
Elko County
Chapter 7
Patrick Anthony Tarpey
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Precious R. Concepcion
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kathleen Ann Gorder
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dorothy Stella Kutz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Russell and Patrisa Diane Williams
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael Scott Gilliland
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Thomas R. Fowler
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Victor J. Sanchez-Alfaro
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher Stanton Gatrost and Sarah Alycia Schon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sheila Affonso
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marty E. Fields
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Peggy Sue Ince and Edwina Posas Schubert
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tiffany R. Fanning
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Nicole Susanne Popovich
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Christopher R. and Ashli N. Van Zant
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Courtney Lynn McRae
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darlene Coleman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Linda L. Schachten
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rosanna Mary Catherine Burrell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph M. Cimo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gregory John Gomes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Douglas Lupe Ramirez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Danyelle J. Ratcliff
Carson City
Chapter 7
Catana L. Barnes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Erin E. and Jason C. Irwin
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Jodi M. Foster
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Emmanuel R. and Diana M. Rose
Carson City
Chapter 7
Blaine E. and Judith A. Wegley
Carson City
Chapter 13
Carla M. Van Pelt
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Derrick Wright and Melissa Ann Baskin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Howard R. Yetter, Jr.
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Jeremey A. and Adrianne E. Zichosch
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melisa A. Adkins
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Grant Harrison Reichert and Teasha Marie Cryer Reichert
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gerald Lee Ross, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jordan A. Ottmann
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Salvador A. Perez
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Ronald D. Burgess
Elko County
Chapter 7
Marques L. and Lynee M. Fuller
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William A. Cook, Sr., Judith R. Cook
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Abby Gardner Nash
Carson City
Chapter 7
Daniel J. and Kimberly Crowley
Churchill County
Chapter 7