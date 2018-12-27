Northern Nevada business leads for Dec. 2018, produced by NNBV

Notice to readers:

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from December 2018.

====================

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Arrow Sign Co.

Recommended Stories For You

Sign sales and erection

Arrow Sign Co.

510-533-7693

1051 46th Ave.

Oakland, CA 94601

CCS Presentation Systems

Electrical contractor

Computer Projection Systems LLC

702-869-0020

2870 S. Jones Blvd. No. 3

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Cita Del Roofing & Solar

Electrical contractor

JAJ Roofing

707-446-5500

4980 Allison Parkway

Vacaville, CA 95688

Cocomo Beauty

Beauty salon

Megan Pruzzo

775-301-8067

110 E. Ann St.

Carson City, NV 89701

D & S Security

Security system services

D & S Security, Inc.

800-521-1958

5411 Valley Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90032

Donald Quality Home Repairs

Contractor

Donald Rowe

510-812-0310

1532 Gregg St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Griffin House

Residential leasing

Alta Griffin House, LLC

818-235-1444

1134 S. Nevada St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Hoffman Plumbing

Plumbing contractor

Hoffman Plumbing, LLC

775-882-4533

2214 Mouton Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

La Santaneca

Restaurant

Jose Escobar

775-671-1020

444 E. William St. Ste. 6

Carson City, NV 89701

Lawn City

Landscaping services

Hector Salas

775-230-8455

398 Traci Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

Lifeblood Mobile Lab Services

Personal care services

Laura Burns

775-233-3924

2113 Michael Drive

Carson City, NV 89703

Lotus Creek Counseling

Individual and family therapy services

Ashley Djukic

775-887-1313

407 N. Walsh St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Perfect Home & Lawn Repair

Landscaping services

Christopher Simmons

775-300-2238

3429 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Reno Diagnostic Centers

Physicians

Radiology Consultants LLC

775-323-5083

896 W. Nye Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

Rice Street Tattoo

Tattoo shop

Anthony Jackson

775-220-2779

113 Rice St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Shorty's Mobile Service Prep

Construction services

Robert Hudak

775-301-2966

2219 Gregg St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Smart Foodservice Warehouse

Grocery store and support services

Cash & Carry Stores LLC

503-833-1588

222 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Smith & Associates

Contractor

Ryan Smith

775-833-1588

137 N. Pointe Circle

Dayton, NV 89403

The Red Daisy

Gift store

The Red Daisy LLC

775-515-5699

301 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Warrior Tactical Solutions

Merchandise sales

Warrior Tactical Solutions

702-250-3696

6134 McDowell Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Wyndham Garden Hotel

Hotel

777 Hospitality LLC

702-568-8777

900 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

City of Elko

Baldwin Electrical Installations

Contractor

Justin Baldwin

775-336-1587

260 Coney Island Drive No. B

Sparks, NV 89431

Bighorn Services, LLC

Wholesale industrial equipment

Bighorn Services, LLC

775-389-1767

560 Juniper St.

Elko, NV 89801

Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC

Contractor

Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC

775-815-4726

575 Queen Way

Sparks, NV 89431

First Colony Mortgage Corp.

Mortgage broker and lender

First Colony Mortgage Corp.

775-299-5593

518 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Lundahl Building Systems, Inc.

Contractor

Gregory Lundahl

435-753-0888

2005 N. 600 West No. C

Logan, UT 84321

Nevada Blue Aviation

Flight instruction

Nevada Blue Aviation

775-934-0453

673 9th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Wabi Sabi Designs

Online craft sales

775-340-9689

709 Cedar St.

Elko, NV 89801

====================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

Sierra Rose Holdings, LLC

The buyer purchased a 7,398-square-foot space at 675 Sierra Rose Drive in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer.

YM Building, LLC

The buyer purchased a 2,986-square-foot space at 5385 reno Corporate Drive, Suite 200 in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer and Seller, RPC Business Park.

Redhorse Corp.

The tenant leased 1,926 square feet at 5250 Neil Road in Reno. Don Welsh with Dickson Commercial represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, University & Community College System NV.

Thomas Bradley and James Pace

The tenants leased 1,600 square feet at 435 Marsh Avenue in Reno. Don Welsh with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Baker Hoogs Investments.

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Co.

Tenant leased 2,222 square feet at 300 S. Wells Avenue, Suite 7 in Reno. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-300 S. Wells, LLC.

DLJ Steneri, LLC

The buyer purchased a 25,108-square-foot space at 9895 Double R Boulevard in Reno. The seller was VB2 Inc. Chris Shanks, Scott Shanks and Dominic Brunetti with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Flex

Natura Pest Services, LLC

The tenant leased 4,700 square feet at 5476 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant.

====================

BUILDING PERMITS

Washoe County

BGTC Construction

400 Ponderosa Point Drive

Remodel single-family home

$207,379

Neil Adams Construction Inc.

3525 Lunsford Court

Remodel single-family home

$297,218

Neil Adams Construction Inc.

5900 Chambery Circle

Single-family home

$743,425

K & C Construction

983 Jennifer St.

Remodel single-family home

$131,734

Finch Construction Company

253 Egyptian Drive

Addition to elementary school

$155,196

DR Horton

1825 Dream Catcher Court

Single-family home

$387,131

Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC

3465 Kinney Lane

Interior remodel

$196,380

Kodama LLC

3720 Jacobs Court

Single-family home

$273,257

DR Horton Inc.

1875 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$392,100

DR Horton Inc.

8005 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$251,182

Steve White Construction

755 Joy Lake Road

Remodel single-family home

$153,155

Jon Carroll Construction

3025 Malapi Way

Remodel single-family home

$73,501

Ryder NV Management LLC

11584 Sage Wind St.

Single-family home

$294,138

Silvarado Homes Nevada Inc.

240 Bristol Wells Court

Single-family home

$191,186

Capstone Communities Inc.

156 Midas Court

Single-family home

$214,364

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18719 Brady Ridge Court

Single-family home

$164,049

City of Reno

Group West Construction Inc.

306 4th St.

Interior demolition

$50,000

Lance Johnson Inc.

Vista Rafael Parkway

Site improvements

$1,205,790

Q&D Construction Inc.

300 Sage St.

Site improvements

$2,000,000

ERGS Inc.

8001 Military Road

3 permits for apartment buildings

$981,180-$1,262,002

Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC

7650 Town Square Way

Pool

$300,000

Gray West Construction Inc.

5400 Meadowood Mall Way

Commercial remodel

$495,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

345 Arlington Ave.

Commercial remodel

$50,000

Sierra Pines Construction

7530 Longley Lane

Commercial remodel

$71,500

Alston Construction Co.

9550 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$3,186,270

Q&D Construction Inc.

345 Arlington Ave.

Commercial remodel

$3,106,025

Vegaszone Construction Inc.

2950 Northtowne Lane

Commercial remodel

$450,000

Stryker Construction

9710 S. McCarran Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$275,000

PKC Construction Co.

200 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$200,000

K7 Construction Inc.

121 Vesta St.

Landlord improvements

$110,000

Stuart James Construction Inc.

4788 Caughlin Parkway

Commercial remodel

$375,000

McKenzie Construction Inc.

925 North Hills Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$400,000

Brycon Corp.

1001 9th St.

Commercial remodel

$60,000

Advanced Medical Builders

10085 Double R Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$495,000

Toll South Reno LLC

92527 Xanthos

Single-family home

$180,202

Toll South Reno LLC

2195 Trakehner

Single-family home

$256,051

Preston Homes LLC

1556 Elk Run

Single-family home

$259,653

KDH Builders LLC

417 Scenic Ridge

Single-family home

$238,536

Toll South Reno

2029 Phaethon

Single-family home

$233,132

Toll South Reno LLC

2086 Maximus

Single-family home

$179,447

Toll South Reno LLC

9609 Gazala

Single-family home

$179,447

Toll South Reno LLC

9925 Hafflinger

Single-family home

$209,913

DR Horton Inc.

9600 Windjammer

Single-family home

$223,747

DR Horton Inc.

9883 Coastal Fog

Single-family home

$189,021

Lennar Homes

2767 Precious Metal

Single-family home

$225,296

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9430 Hawkshead Road

Single-family home

$251,301

Toll South Reno LLC

3070 Show Jumper Lane

Single-family home

$237,432

Lennar Homes

10495 Gold Mine Drive

Single-family home

$295,491

Bates Homes Reno LLC

9015 Hudson

Single-family home

$328,363

Toll South Reno

9732 Silverspar St.

Single-family home

$397,379

Peek Brothers Construction

9605 S. McCarran Blvd.

Grading

$210,000

KC Maintenance Inc.

690 Keystone Ave.

Commercial remodel

$225,000

Tim Milton Construction LLC

1075 North Hills Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$75,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

8550 White Fir St.

Commercial remodel

$700,000

Michael J. Kuhner General Contractor

2700 Hacienda Way

Commercial remodel

$406,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

960 Ambassador Court

Commercial remodel

$175,000

KDH Builders LLC

1856 Sea Horse

4 permits for condos

$472,004

Homecrafters Ltd.

4057 Whispering Pine

Single-family home

$373,620

DR Horton Inc.

8352 Endsley

Single-family home

$245,203

DR Horton Inc.

8375 Druids Glen

Single-family home

$271,647

DR Horton Inc.

438 Chelmsford

Single-family home

$271,647

Toll South Reno LLC

2463 Sparstone Drive

Single-family home

$397,379

Alston Construction Company Inc.

9560 S. Virginia St.

Mass grading

$980,255

United Construction Co.

365 Cabela

Warehouse

$11,497,238

Whiting Turner Contracting

155 Herz Blvd.

5 permits for apartments

$2,015,775-$3,221,378

Naisbitt Co.

5600 Fox Ave.

Commercial remodel

$350,000

TPC Construction Services Inc.

6139 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$60,000

Gencon Corp.

577 South Meadows Parkway

Commercial remodel

$418,000

Sierra Concepts Construction Inc.

6149 Triple Crown Lane

Single-family home

$800,000

Toll NV Limited Partnership

15017 Iron River

Single-family home

$286,584

Toll NV Limited Partnership

2241 Doncaster Drive

Single-family home

$319,423

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9305 Skyracer Drive

Single-family home

$323,896

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9268 Red Spring

Single-family home

$380,696

Clark & Sullivan Construction

1155 Mill St.

Commercial remodel

$136,050

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

800 Stillwell Road

Commercial remodel

$1,350,000

Moody & Weiske Contractors

699 Sierra Rose Drive

Tenant improvements

$851,000

Desert Wind Homes

560 Logan Jacob Lane

4 permits for townhouses

$137,361

City of Sparks

Silverwing Development

955 C St.

Multi-family residential complex

$30,500,000

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

5212 Sparks Blvd.

Residential additions

$362,000

KAP Construction Inc.

45 Vista Blvd.

Commercial additions

$66,000

Spring Creek Builders Inc.

2650 Oddie Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$218,000

Koinonia Construction Inc.

2858 Vista Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$100,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

1345 Scheels Drive

Tenant improvements

$100,000

Q&D Construction LLC

1200 Scheels Drive

Commercial additions

$100,000

Kulua Construction Co.

1240 Avenues of the Oaks

Commercial remodel

$64,000

Naisbitt Construction Inc.

665 Spice Islands Drive

Tenant improvements

$130,000

GW Pacific Builders LLC

4760 Galleria Parkway

Tenant improvements

$70,000

Reel Construction Inc.

964 E. Greenbrae Drive

Fire damage repairs

$59,800

Clark & Sullivan Construction

905 Industrial Way

Commercial remodel

$85,000

KAP Construction Inc.

2080 Brierley Way

Commercial remodel

$244,375

Lennar Homes

3134 Rimini Drive

Single-family home

$252,703

Sun Leisure Inc.

1741 Golddust Drive

Pool

$60,000

Lennar Homes

3159 Vecchio Drive

Single-family home

$295,649

Lennar Homes

6099 Ditch rider Road

Single-family home

$214,538

Lennar Homes

6057 Shining Sunset Drive

Single-family home

$224,752

Lennar Homes

6103 Bearcat Drive

Single-family home

$255,906

Lennar Homes

6136 Red Stable Road

Single-family home

$332,117

Carson City

Black Pine Construction, LLC

4049 Siena Drive

Single-family home

$380,576

CNC Construction

599 E. William St.

Commercial remodel

$150,000

Gary Laack Construction Inc.

1743 Wellington East

Single-family home

$563,000

Metcalf Builders Inc.

308 N. Curry St.

Tenant improvements

$117,456

Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.

5020 Old Clear Creek Road

Pool and spa

$150,000

Reno Sun, LLC

2352 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$227,482

Lennar Homes

1353 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$302,658

Lennar Homes

1341 Tule Peak Circle

Single-family home

$318,594

Lyon County

Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction

1045 E. 10th St.

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$71,625

Jeffrey Pisciotta Builders, Inc.

6296 Bluegrass Drive

(Silver Springs)

Single-family home

$312,199

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

663 St. Andrews Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$250,924

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

518 Stonehaven Court

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$300,762

Nevada Johnson Inc.

219 Cruden Bay Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$170,381

Nevada Johnson Inc.

219 Turnberry Lane

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$170,359

Danny Couste Construction LLC

106 Denio Drive

(Dayton)

Residential additions

$99,000

====================

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

James Hardiman

DBA: Finest LLC

Fence installation

775-883-1117

3150 Carmine St.

Suite A

Carson City, NV 89706

Cristina Werdebaugh

DBA: Google FI

Telecommunications resellers

650-253-0000

1600 Amphitheatre Parkway

Mountain View, CA 94043

Shelby Lynn Kolstad and William Kaarboe Kolstad

DBA: Great Basin Properties

Property rentals

775-588-8899

P.O. Box 7133

Stateline, NV 89449

Laura Alice Banks

DBA: Laura Banks Paints

Painting

775-309-3847

1264 Redwood Circle

No. 2

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Mary Theresa Marquez

DBA: M Antique & Thrift Shop

Thrift store

775-600-5328

1415 Industrial Way

Suite F

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Tawny Spires (Manager)

DBA: Moment In A Box Club

Subscription box company

760-920-1454

1122 Galante Road

Minden, NV 89423

Edgar Delgado

DBA: Raise Dry Wall

Drywall

775-230-8502

4043 Mina Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Matthew and Christy Welch

DBA: Silver Bullet Photography

Photography

775-781-7785

P.O. Box 2895

Minden, NV 89423

Joshua Rogers

DBA: Team Rogers Personal Training

Personal training

775-671-1776

931 Jacks Valley Road

Suite D

Carson City, NV 89705

Zachary Dale Stephens

DBA: Zack of All Trades

Handyman services

775-781-6030

866 Coloma Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Noah and Angela Winburn

DBA: Ark 'N' Sons

Handyman services

775-781-0164

712 Hornet Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Lavinia Garvis and Bryan Miller

DBA: Cook'D

Restaurant and bar

775-720-7040

P.O. Box 10448

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158

Gary Wayne Anderson

DBA: GWA Drafting

Drafting services

559-967-5614

1034 Sunburst Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Steven Biskup

DBA: Handyman Bisk

Handyman services

775-450-0882

1435 N. Marion Russell Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Barry Robert Forman

DBA: Precise Printing

Printing services

415-518-7149

4697 E. Sutro Terrace

Carson City, NV 89706

Patricia Kelly

DBA: TBK Home Concierge

Concierge services

775-772-2999

P.O. Box 1028

Genoa, NV 89411

Paula Pailliotet

DBA: Valley Girl Esthetics

Skin and beauty care

831-588-9062

1512 U.S. Highway 395 North

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Mark and Tyler Lera

DBA: 'NNIAQ'

Duct cleaning

775-298-1228

P.O. Box 911

Genoa, NV 89411

JoAnne Fecteau

DBA: Coverall Painting

Painting

775-720-2684

747 Bluerock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Brian Leon

DBA: Cusco Alpaca Peru

Alpaca sales

775-790-0969

2292 Main St.

Genoa, NV 89411

Mark McCreary

DBA: East Fork Custom Creations

Branding irons

775-790-5459

1500 Glenwood Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Chelsea Green and Patrick Gallagher

DBA: Gallagher Sealing and Stone Care

Tile sealing

775-691-5981

1320 Northampton Circle

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Dean Dilullo

DBA: M1 Gaming

Slot route business

775-882-1626

507 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Richard Gutierrez

DBA: Rosie's Emerald Cleaning Services LLC

Residential and commercial cleaning services

775-315-8358

401 N. Carson Meadows Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Linda McDaniel

DBA: Shopping Bags By Linda

Home-based crafts

775-266-4648

1963 Beatty St.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Michelle Zivkovic

DBA: Studio Z Designs

Crafts

775-230-6829

956 Morning Star Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Thomas Masiewicz

DBA: TEPS

Generator and HVAC service

925-375-0002

1321 U.S. Highway 395

Suite B

Gardnerville, NV 89410

====================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Thomas P. Weber

Elko County

Chapter 7

Edwin R. DeLeon-Enriquez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Catherine Kawakami

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Xochitl and Marcos E. Hernandez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Matthew K. and Valerie J. Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Fatima Y. Mendoza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roger R. Cantu

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Frederick E. Sellers, Sr.

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Lauretta L. Stephens

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Lovely Rita's Brewing Company LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kevin Dean Martinez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Julio Manriquez and Rosa Angela Lainez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Capstak, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paola Ramirez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Suzanne Marie Crittenden

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tracy M. and Jerry B. Foster

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tara Ann and Michael Anthony Bail

Elko County

Chapter 7

Kerry A. Levine

Douglas County

Chapter 7

John Bryant Lawson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Christa S.H. Windle

Carson City

Chapter 7

Lilibeth Ramos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carlyle W. Hatchell, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Curtis J. and Beatrice J. Leist

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Noelle M. Tam

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Nathalie V. Grand

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Simon Samuel Strum and Deborah Lee Dillon-Strum

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael J. Kalinski

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Brian Daniel and Kaitlyn Mae Mohart

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Douglas M. Clasen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dennis Michael Parker

Elko County

Chapter 7

Sean Donald Bullian

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Gloria Harris

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Anthony M. McCall and Deuteronomy E. England

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brett Alan and Allison Elayne Power

Elko County

Chapter 7

Amanda McCue

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lynette Edmondson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Charles Nathan and Amy Lyn Proctor

Carson City

Chapter 7

Micah Shea Kness

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Hector Mendez Ramirez and Maria Teresa Mendez Zaragosa

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Yolanda Nelly Stottmann

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Euis Lia Gidden

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Larinda Marlene Bowen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jie B. Hicks

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ann Cathryn Macko

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cristina La Voy

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Angela R. Bandy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lyla Myrick

Carson City

Chapter 13

Buford A. and Claretta R. Fox

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sheila and Shane Henderson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John Tillman Butler, Jr.

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jerold K. Ingrao

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donald R. Oxarart

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rebecca Lee Fraga

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leland D. Wagner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria C. Mendoza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eric Halverson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Robert P. and Lois K. Hughes

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Everett E. James and Catherine M. Westbrooks

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marlin R. Smith, Jr. and Jessica A. Smith

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Larry L. and Tracey L. Smart

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Carlos M. Rangel-Martinez and Hortencia Gallegos Rangel

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Renee Marie Huber

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jerome William and Deborah Lynn Schmidt

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Caroline Alixe Rhuys

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gary Karl and Marcy Lynn Combe

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Charles Edward Adair, Jr. and Nancy Marie Adair

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ronald Mutch

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Glenn Edward Schaffner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Irene A. Lopez

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Armando M. and Susana K. Aguirre

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Reeza M. Kang

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer M. Louie

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Meliton A. and Maria Elena Basto

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deborah JoAnne Sandall

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason Leet and Katherine Olga Philo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jacqueline R. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

KVU

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Proteros LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Karen C. Money

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maureen J. Manabat

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael L. Hayes

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Rachel Ashley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer R. Seeger

Nevada County (California)

Chapter 7

Troy D. Snyder

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria E. Medina-Maldanado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David A. Childers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Baxter T. and Carol A. Ryan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jacqueline Maria Hutchinson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wayne Ehukai Dias

Carson City

Chapter 13

Larry R. and Brittany M. Camit

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Toye K. Ladrow

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jamie R. Leenan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patrick Ruiz and Melissa Martinez Morrison

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joyce L. Pace

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gladys V. Solomon

Washoe County

Chapter 13

James F. and Kristina M. Eager

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Larry and Debra McMillen

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Christopher Scott Emond and Jessica Lynn Kleinedler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alan Kay Krausen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patricia S. Loveless

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victor Manuel Martinez Martinez and Stephanie Michelle Ortiz-Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Danny Ralph and Judith A. Lamb

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Tresa Racquel Davis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Heather M. Edwards

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeffren Simondac Burgos

Washoe County

Chapter 13

James Lynn and Megan May Miller

Elko County

Chapter 7

Levi James Hoople

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose E. Rivera and Yoselin Barajas

Washoe County

Chapter 7