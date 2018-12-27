Northern Nevada business leads for Dec. 2018, produced by NNBV
December 27, 2018
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from December 2018.
====================
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Arrow Sign Co.
Sign sales and erection
Arrow Sign Co.
510-533-7693
1051 46th Ave.
Oakland, CA 94601
CCS Presentation Systems
Electrical contractor
Computer Projection Systems LLC
702-869-0020
2870 S. Jones Blvd. No. 3
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Cita Del Roofing & Solar
Electrical contractor
JAJ Roofing
707-446-5500
4980 Allison Parkway
Vacaville, CA 95688
Cocomo Beauty
Beauty salon
Megan Pruzzo
775-301-8067
110 E. Ann St.
Carson City, NV 89701
D & S Security
Security system services
D & S Security, Inc.
800-521-1958
5411 Valley Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90032
Donald Quality Home Repairs
Contractor
Donald Rowe
510-812-0310
1532 Gregg St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Griffin House
Residential leasing
Alta Griffin House, LLC
818-235-1444
1134 S. Nevada St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Hoffman Plumbing
Plumbing contractor
Hoffman Plumbing, LLC
775-882-4533
2214 Mouton Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
La Santaneca
Restaurant
Jose Escobar
775-671-1020
444 E. William St. Ste. 6
Carson City, NV 89701
Lawn City
Landscaping services
Hector Salas
775-230-8455
398 Traci Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
Lifeblood Mobile Lab Services
Personal care services
Laura Burns
775-233-3924
2113 Michael Drive
Carson City, NV 89703
Lotus Creek Counseling
Individual and family therapy services
Ashley Djukic
775-887-1313
407 N. Walsh St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Perfect Home & Lawn Repair
Landscaping services
Christopher Simmons
775-300-2238
3429 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Reno Diagnostic Centers
Physicians
Radiology Consultants LLC
775-323-5083
896 W. Nye Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
Rice Street Tattoo
Tattoo shop
Anthony Jackson
775-220-2779
113 Rice St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Shorty's Mobile Service Prep
Construction services
Robert Hudak
775-301-2966
2219 Gregg St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Smart Foodservice Warehouse
Grocery store and support services
Cash & Carry Stores LLC
503-833-1588
222 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Smith & Associates
Contractor
Ryan Smith
775-833-1588
137 N. Pointe Circle
Dayton, NV 89403
The Red Daisy
Gift store
The Red Daisy LLC
775-515-5699
301 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Warrior Tactical Solutions
Merchandise sales
Warrior Tactical Solutions
702-250-3696
6134 McDowell Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Wyndham Garden Hotel
Hotel
777 Hospitality LLC
702-568-8777
900 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
City of Elko
Baldwin Electrical Installations
Contractor
Justin Baldwin
775-336-1587
260 Coney Island Drive No. B
Sparks, NV 89431
Bighorn Services, LLC
Wholesale industrial equipment
Bighorn Services, LLC
775-389-1767
560 Juniper St.
Elko, NV 89801
Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC
Contractor
Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC
775-815-4726
575 Queen Way
Sparks, NV 89431
First Colony Mortgage Corp.
Mortgage broker and lender
First Colony Mortgage Corp.
775-299-5593
518 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Lundahl Building Systems, Inc.
Contractor
Gregory Lundahl
435-753-0888
2005 N. 600 West No. C
Logan, UT 84321
Nevada Blue Aviation
Flight instruction
Nevada Blue Aviation
775-934-0453
673 9th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Wabi Sabi Designs
Online craft sales
775-340-9689
709 Cedar St.
Elko, NV 89801
====================
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
Sierra Rose Holdings, LLC
The buyer purchased a 7,398-square-foot space at 675 Sierra Rose Drive in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer.
YM Building, LLC
The buyer purchased a 2,986-square-foot space at 5385 reno Corporate Drive, Suite 200 in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer and Seller, RPC Business Park.
Redhorse Corp.
The tenant leased 1,926 square feet at 5250 Neil Road in Reno. Don Welsh with Dickson Commercial represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, University & Community College System NV.
Thomas Bradley and James Pace
The tenants leased 1,600 square feet at 435 Marsh Avenue in Reno. Don Welsh with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Baker Hoogs Investments.
Sierra Pacific Mortgage Co.
Tenant leased 2,222 square feet at 300 S. Wells Avenue, Suite 7 in Reno. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-300 S. Wells, LLC.
DLJ Steneri, LLC
The buyer purchased a 25,108-square-foot space at 9895 Double R Boulevard in Reno. The seller was VB2 Inc. Chris Shanks, Scott Shanks and Dominic Brunetti with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
Flex
Natura Pest Services, LLC
The tenant leased 4,700 square feet at 5476 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant.
====================
BUILDING PERMITS
Washoe County
BGTC Construction
400 Ponderosa Point Drive
Remodel single-family home
$207,379
Neil Adams Construction Inc.
3525 Lunsford Court
Remodel single-family home
$297,218
Neil Adams Construction Inc.
5900 Chambery Circle
Single-family home
$743,425
K & C Construction
983 Jennifer St.
Remodel single-family home
$131,734
Finch Construction Company
253 Egyptian Drive
Addition to elementary school
$155,196
DR Horton
1825 Dream Catcher Court
Single-family home
$387,131
Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC
3465 Kinney Lane
Interior remodel
$196,380
Kodama LLC
3720 Jacobs Court
Single-family home
$273,257
DR Horton Inc.
1875 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$392,100
DR Horton Inc.
8005 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$251,182
Steve White Construction
755 Joy Lake Road
Remodel single-family home
$153,155
Jon Carroll Construction
3025 Malapi Way
Remodel single-family home
$73,501
Ryder NV Management LLC
11584 Sage Wind St.
Single-family home
$294,138
Silvarado Homes Nevada Inc.
240 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$191,186
Capstone Communities Inc.
156 Midas Court
Single-family home
$214,364
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18719 Brady Ridge Court
Single-family home
$164,049
City of Reno
Group West Construction Inc.
306 4th St.
Interior demolition
$50,000
Lance Johnson Inc.
Vista Rafael Parkway
Site improvements
$1,205,790
Q&D Construction Inc.
300 Sage St.
Site improvements
$2,000,000
ERGS Inc.
8001 Military Road
3 permits for apartment buildings
$981,180-$1,262,002
Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC
7650 Town Square Way
Pool
$300,000
Gray West Construction Inc.
5400 Meadowood Mall Way
Commercial remodel
$495,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
345 Arlington Ave.
Commercial remodel
$50,000
Sierra Pines Construction
7530 Longley Lane
Commercial remodel
$71,500
Alston Construction Co.
9550 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$3,186,270
Q&D Construction Inc.
345 Arlington Ave.
Commercial remodel
$3,106,025
Vegaszone Construction Inc.
2950 Northtowne Lane
Commercial remodel
$450,000
Stryker Construction
9710 S. McCarran Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$275,000
PKC Construction Co.
200 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$200,000
K7 Construction Inc.
121 Vesta St.
Landlord improvements
$110,000
Stuart James Construction Inc.
4788 Caughlin Parkway
Commercial remodel
$375,000
McKenzie Construction Inc.
925 North Hills Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$400,000
Brycon Corp.
1001 9th St.
Commercial remodel
$60,000
Advanced Medical Builders
10085 Double R Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$495,000
Toll South Reno LLC
92527 Xanthos
Single-family home
$180,202
Toll South Reno LLC
2195 Trakehner
Single-family home
$256,051
Preston Homes LLC
1556 Elk Run
Single-family home
$259,653
KDH Builders LLC
417 Scenic Ridge
Single-family home
$238,536
Toll South Reno
2029 Phaethon
Single-family home
$233,132
Toll South Reno LLC
2086 Maximus
Single-family home
$179,447
Toll South Reno LLC
9609 Gazala
Single-family home
$179,447
Toll South Reno LLC
9925 Hafflinger
Single-family home
$209,913
DR Horton Inc.
9600 Windjammer
Single-family home
$223,747
DR Horton Inc.
9883 Coastal Fog
Single-family home
$189,021
Lennar Homes
2767 Precious Metal
Single-family home
$225,296
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9430 Hawkshead Road
Single-family home
$251,301
Toll South Reno LLC
3070 Show Jumper Lane
Single-family home
$237,432
Lennar Homes
10495 Gold Mine Drive
Single-family home
$295,491
Bates Homes Reno LLC
9015 Hudson
Single-family home
$328,363
Toll South Reno
9732 Silverspar St.
Single-family home
$397,379
Peek Brothers Construction
9605 S. McCarran Blvd.
Grading
$210,000
KC Maintenance Inc.
690 Keystone Ave.
Commercial remodel
$225,000
Tim Milton Construction LLC
1075 North Hills Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$75,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
8550 White Fir St.
Commercial remodel
$700,000
Michael J. Kuhner General Contractor
2700 Hacienda Way
Commercial remodel
$406,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
960 Ambassador Court
Commercial remodel
$175,000
KDH Builders LLC
1856 Sea Horse
4 permits for condos
$472,004
Homecrafters Ltd.
4057 Whispering Pine
Single-family home
$373,620
DR Horton Inc.
8352 Endsley
Single-family home
$245,203
DR Horton Inc.
8375 Druids Glen
Single-family home
$271,647
DR Horton Inc.
438 Chelmsford
Single-family home
$271,647
Toll South Reno LLC
2463 Sparstone Drive
Single-family home
$397,379
Alston Construction Company Inc.
9560 S. Virginia St.
Mass grading
$980,255
United Construction Co.
365 Cabela
Warehouse
$11,497,238
Whiting Turner Contracting
155 Herz Blvd.
5 permits for apartments
$2,015,775-$3,221,378
Naisbitt Co.
5600 Fox Ave.
Commercial remodel
$350,000
TPC Construction Services Inc.
6139 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$60,000
Gencon Corp.
577 South Meadows Parkway
Commercial remodel
$418,000
Sierra Concepts Construction Inc.
6149 Triple Crown Lane
Single-family home
$800,000
Toll NV Limited Partnership
15017 Iron River
Single-family home
$286,584
Toll NV Limited Partnership
2241 Doncaster Drive
Single-family home
$319,423
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9305 Skyracer Drive
Single-family home
$323,896
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9268 Red Spring
Single-family home
$380,696
Clark & Sullivan Construction
1155 Mill St.
Commercial remodel
$136,050
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
800 Stillwell Road
Commercial remodel
$1,350,000
Moody & Weiske Contractors
699 Sierra Rose Drive
Tenant improvements
$851,000
Desert Wind Homes
560 Logan Jacob Lane
4 permits for townhouses
$137,361
City of Sparks
Silverwing Development
955 C St.
Multi-family residential complex
$30,500,000
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
5212 Sparks Blvd.
Residential additions
$362,000
KAP Construction Inc.
45 Vista Blvd.
Commercial additions
$66,000
Spring Creek Builders Inc.
2650 Oddie Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$218,000
Koinonia Construction Inc.
2858 Vista Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$100,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
1345 Scheels Drive
Tenant improvements
$100,000
Q&D Construction LLC
1200 Scheels Drive
Commercial additions
$100,000
Kulua Construction Co.
1240 Avenues of the Oaks
Commercial remodel
$64,000
Naisbitt Construction Inc.
665 Spice Islands Drive
Tenant improvements
$130,000
GW Pacific Builders LLC
4760 Galleria Parkway
Tenant improvements
$70,000
Reel Construction Inc.
964 E. Greenbrae Drive
Fire damage repairs
$59,800
Clark & Sullivan Construction
905 Industrial Way
Commercial remodel
$85,000
KAP Construction Inc.
2080 Brierley Way
Commercial remodel
$244,375
Lennar Homes
3134 Rimini Drive
Single-family home
$252,703
Sun Leisure Inc.
1741 Golddust Drive
Pool
$60,000
Lennar Homes
3159 Vecchio Drive
Single-family home
$295,649
Lennar Homes
6099 Ditch rider Road
Single-family home
$214,538
Lennar Homes
6057 Shining Sunset Drive
Single-family home
$224,752
Lennar Homes
6103 Bearcat Drive
Single-family home
$255,906
Lennar Homes
6136 Red Stable Road
Single-family home
$332,117
Carson City
Black Pine Construction, LLC
4049 Siena Drive
Single-family home
$380,576
CNC Construction
599 E. William St.
Commercial remodel
$150,000
Gary Laack Construction Inc.
1743 Wellington East
Single-family home
$563,000
Metcalf Builders Inc.
308 N. Curry St.
Tenant improvements
$117,456
Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.
5020 Old Clear Creek Road
Pool and spa
$150,000
Reno Sun, LLC
2352 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$227,482
Lennar Homes
1353 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$302,658
Lennar Homes
1341 Tule Peak Circle
Single-family home
$318,594
Lyon County
Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction
1045 E. 10th St.
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$71,625
Jeffrey Pisciotta Builders, Inc.
6296 Bluegrass Drive
(Silver Springs)
Single-family home
$312,199
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
663 St. Andrews Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$250,924
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
518 Stonehaven Court
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$300,762
Nevada Johnson Inc.
219 Cruden Bay Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$170,381
Nevada Johnson Inc.
219 Turnberry Lane
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$170,359
Danny Couste Construction LLC
106 Denio Drive
(Dayton)
Residential additions
$99,000
====================
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
James Hardiman
DBA: Finest LLC
Fence installation
775-883-1117
3150 Carmine St.
Suite A
Carson City, NV 89706
Cristina Werdebaugh
DBA: Google FI
Telecommunications resellers
650-253-0000
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
Shelby Lynn Kolstad and William Kaarboe Kolstad
DBA: Great Basin Properties
Property rentals
775-588-8899
P.O. Box 7133
Stateline, NV 89449
Laura Alice Banks
DBA: Laura Banks Paints
Painting
775-309-3847
1264 Redwood Circle
No. 2
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Mary Theresa Marquez
DBA: M Antique & Thrift Shop
Thrift store
775-600-5328
1415 Industrial Way
Suite F
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Tawny Spires (Manager)
DBA: Moment In A Box Club
Subscription box company
760-920-1454
1122 Galante Road
Minden, NV 89423
Edgar Delgado
DBA: Raise Dry Wall
Drywall
775-230-8502
4043 Mina Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Matthew and Christy Welch
DBA: Silver Bullet Photography
Photography
775-781-7785
P.O. Box 2895
Minden, NV 89423
Joshua Rogers
DBA: Team Rogers Personal Training
Personal training
775-671-1776
931 Jacks Valley Road
Suite D
Carson City, NV 89705
Zachary Dale Stephens
DBA: Zack of All Trades
Handyman services
775-781-6030
866 Coloma Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Noah and Angela Winburn
DBA: Ark 'N' Sons
Handyman services
775-781-0164
712 Hornet Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Lavinia Garvis and Bryan Miller
DBA: Cook'D
Restaurant and bar
775-720-7040
P.O. Box 10448
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158
Gary Wayne Anderson
DBA: GWA Drafting
Drafting services
559-967-5614
1034 Sunburst Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Steven Biskup
DBA: Handyman Bisk
Handyman services
775-450-0882
1435 N. Marion Russell Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Barry Robert Forman
DBA: Precise Printing
Printing services
415-518-7149
4697 E. Sutro Terrace
Carson City, NV 89706
Patricia Kelly
DBA: TBK Home Concierge
Concierge services
775-772-2999
P.O. Box 1028
Genoa, NV 89411
Paula Pailliotet
DBA: Valley Girl Esthetics
Skin and beauty care
831-588-9062
1512 U.S. Highway 395 North
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Mark and Tyler Lera
DBA: 'NNIAQ'
Duct cleaning
775-298-1228
P.O. Box 911
Genoa, NV 89411
JoAnne Fecteau
DBA: Coverall Painting
Painting
775-720-2684
747 Bluerock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Brian Leon
DBA: Cusco Alpaca Peru
Alpaca sales
775-790-0969
2292 Main St.
Genoa, NV 89411
Mark McCreary
DBA: East Fork Custom Creations
Branding irons
775-790-5459
1500 Glenwood Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Chelsea Green and Patrick Gallagher
DBA: Gallagher Sealing and Stone Care
Tile sealing
775-691-5981
1320 Northampton Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Dean Dilullo
DBA: M1 Gaming
Slot route business
775-882-1626
507 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Richard Gutierrez
DBA: Rosie's Emerald Cleaning Services LLC
Residential and commercial cleaning services
775-315-8358
401 N. Carson Meadows Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Linda McDaniel
DBA: Shopping Bags By Linda
Home-based crafts
775-266-4648
1963 Beatty St.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Michelle Zivkovic
DBA: Studio Z Designs
Crafts
775-230-6829
956 Morning Star Court
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Thomas Masiewicz
DBA: TEPS
Generator and HVAC service
925-375-0002
1321 U.S. Highway 395
Suite B
Gardnerville, NV 89410
====================
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Thomas P. Weber
Elko County
Chapter 7
Edwin R. DeLeon-Enriquez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Catherine Kawakami
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Xochitl and Marcos E. Hernandez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Matthew K. and Valerie J. Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Fatima Y. Mendoza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roger R. Cantu
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Frederick E. Sellers, Sr.
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Lauretta L. Stephens
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Lovely Rita's Brewing Company LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kevin Dean Martinez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Julio Manriquez and Rosa Angela Lainez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Capstak, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paola Ramirez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Suzanne Marie Crittenden
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tracy M. and Jerry B. Foster
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tara Ann and Michael Anthony Bail
Elko County
Chapter 7
Kerry A. Levine
Douglas County
Chapter 7
John Bryant Lawson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Christa S.H. Windle
Carson City
Chapter 7
Lilibeth Ramos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carlyle W. Hatchell, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Curtis J. and Beatrice J. Leist
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Noelle M. Tam
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Nathalie V. Grand
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Simon Samuel Strum and Deborah Lee Dillon-Strum
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael J. Kalinski
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Brian Daniel and Kaitlyn Mae Mohart
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Douglas M. Clasen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dennis Michael Parker
Elko County
Chapter 7
Sean Donald Bullian
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Gloria Harris
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Anthony M. McCall and Deuteronomy E. England
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brett Alan and Allison Elayne Power
Elko County
Chapter 7
Amanda McCue
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lynette Edmondson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Charles Nathan and Amy Lyn Proctor
Carson City
Chapter 7
Micah Shea Kness
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Hector Mendez Ramirez and Maria Teresa Mendez Zaragosa
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Yolanda Nelly Stottmann
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Euis Lia Gidden
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Larinda Marlene Bowen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jie B. Hicks
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ann Cathryn Macko
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cristina La Voy
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Angela R. Bandy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lyla Myrick
Carson City
Chapter 13
Buford A. and Claretta R. Fox
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sheila and Shane Henderson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John Tillman Butler, Jr.
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jerold K. Ingrao
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donald R. Oxarart
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rebecca Lee Fraga
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leland D. Wagner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria C. Mendoza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eric Halverson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert P. and Lois K. Hughes
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Everett E. James and Catherine M. Westbrooks
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marlin R. Smith, Jr. and Jessica A. Smith
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Larry L. and Tracey L. Smart
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Carlos M. Rangel-Martinez and Hortencia Gallegos Rangel
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Renee Marie Huber
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jerome William and Deborah Lynn Schmidt
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Caroline Alixe Rhuys
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gary Karl and Marcy Lynn Combe
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Charles Edward Adair, Jr. and Nancy Marie Adair
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ronald Mutch
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Glenn Edward Schaffner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Irene A. Lopez
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Armando M. and Susana K. Aguirre
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Reeza M. Kang
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer M. Louie
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Meliton A. and Maria Elena Basto
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deborah JoAnne Sandall
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason Leet and Katherine Olga Philo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jacqueline R. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
KVU
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Proteros LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Karen C. Money
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maureen J. Manabat
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael L. Hayes
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Rachel Ashley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer R. Seeger
Nevada County (California)
Chapter 7
Troy D. Snyder
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria E. Medina-Maldanado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David A. Childers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Baxter T. and Carol A. Ryan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jacqueline Maria Hutchinson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wayne Ehukai Dias
Carson City
Chapter 13
Larry R. and Brittany M. Camit
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Toye K. Ladrow
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jamie R. Leenan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick Ruiz and Melissa Martinez Morrison
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joyce L. Pace
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gladys V. Solomon
Washoe County
Chapter 13
James F. and Kristina M. Eager
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Larry and Debra McMillen
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Christopher Scott Emond and Jessica Lynn Kleinedler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alan Kay Krausen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patricia S. Loveless
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victor Manuel Martinez Martinez and Stephanie Michelle Ortiz-Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Danny Ralph and Judith A. Lamb
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Tresa Racquel Davis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Heather M. Edwards
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffren Simondac Burgos
Washoe County
Chapter 13
James Lynn and Megan May Miller
Elko County
Chapter 7
Levi James Hoople
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose E. Rivera and Yoselin Barajas
Washoe County
Chapter 7