Northern Nevada business leads for Feb. 2019, produced by NNBV
March 1, 2019
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason. Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month.
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from February 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
BUILDING PERMITS
City of Reno
Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.
700 4th St.
Commercial remodel
$100,000
Walker River Construction Inc.
Recommended Stories For You
20000 Army Aviation
Fuel storage system
$1,250,0000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
345 Arlington Ave.
Commercial remodel
$85,000
Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.
690 Edison Way
Commercial remodel
$76,000
Arco Construction Company Inc.
9715 S. Virginia St.
Retaining wall
$202,845
DR Horton Inc.
9800 Fisherman's Reef
Single-family home
$207,962
Lennar Homes
7360-7373 Continuum
8 single-family home permits
$184,260-$227,806
Lennar Homes
511-521 Leviathan
3 single-family home permits
$256,796-$271333
DR Horton Inc.
9500-9510 Nautical Mile
5 single-family home permits
$223,747-$258,549
Lennar Homes
9719-9724 Quartette
3 single-family home permits
$219,085-$280,299
Lennar Homes
2750-2756 Precious Metal
2 single-family home permits
$225,296-$282,105
Toll NV Limited Partnership
3036 Country Wind
Single-family home
$307,156
Toll South Reno LLC
9756 Silverspar
Single-family home
$397,378
On the Mark Construction
775 Shangri-La
Residential additions
$85,000
Campbell Construction Company Inc.
Military Road
Site improvements
$1,200,000
Pacific Mountain Contractors Inc.
2707 S. Virginia St.
Commercial additions
$4,000,000
Neil Adams Construction Inc.
6431 S. Virginia St.
Tenant improvements
$150,000
Reyman Brothers Construction Inc.
13948 Mount Bismarck
Commercial remodel
$128,000
Reyman Brothers Construction Inc.
1070 Beckwourth
Commercial remodel
$128,000
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
731 Forest
Tenant improvements
$80,000
Dianda Construction Inc.
407 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$6,800,000
United Construction Co.
385 Cabela Drive
Tenant improvements
$87,500
United Construction Co.
385 Cabela Drive
Tenant improvements
$645,900
Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.
245 Lancaster
Retaining wall
$300,000
Desert Wind Homes
2805-2809 Green Head
3 townhouse permits
$202,662-$218,961
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
2155-2195 Lyric
5 single-family home permits
$140,551-$215,063
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
2001-2010 Harmony Valley
4 single-family home permits
$174,528-$205,734
Toll North Reno LLC
2995 Copper Stone
Single-family home
$347,994
Toll South Reno LLC
9764 Silverspar
Single-family home
$326,294
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9320 Skyracer
Single-family home
$304,335
Toll North Reno LLC
3004 Desert Olive
Single-family home
$295,811
Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.
601 4th St.
Commercial remodel
$55,350
Arise Construction Inc.
8200 Offenhauser Drive
Commercial remodel
$85,000
Market Contractors Ltd.
5150 Mae Anne Ave.
Commercial remodel
$136,600
Stryker Construction
4786 Caughlin Parkway
Commercial remodel
$125,000
Tricor USA
1175 Moana Lane
Commercial remodel
$100,000
Montane Building Group Inc.
1140 Selmi Drive
Structural improvements
$545,248
McKenzie Construction Inc.
5520 Kietzke Lane
Commercial remodel
$225,000
JCS Construction LLC
2320 Eagle Bend
Single-family home
$536,465
Desert Wind Homes
545-595 Logan Jacob
6 townhouse permits
$161,146-$217,879
Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.
3601-3624 Pinot Grigio
4 single-family home permits
$302,289-$354,203
Toll South Reno LLC
309 Marewood
Single-family home
$469,807
Toll South Reno LLC
2235 Hillsborough
4 single-family home permits
$338,829-$469,807
Toll North Reno LLC
2261 Cold Creek
Single-family home
$512,937
The Neenan Company LLP
555 Arlington Ave.
Site improvements
$100,000
KPRS Construction Services
Kietzke Lane
Site improvements
$967,082
Dianda Construction Inc.
1669 S. Virginia St.
Site improvements
$731,380
Alston Construction Company Inc.
6550 Longley Lane
Warehouse
$10,500,000
KPRS Construction Services
5255 Kietzke Lane
Care facility
$13,364,970
Tahoe Pool & Spa Construction
490 South Meadows Parkway
Pool and spa
$90,000
Tanamera Construction LLC
5355 Reno Corporate Drive
Tenant improvements
$164,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
1351 Corporate Drive
Commercial remodel
$60,000
Moody & Weiske Contractors
13985 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$742,343
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
434 Washington Ave.
Commercial remodel
$325,000
Toll NV Limited Partnership
912 Iron River
Single-family home
$372,337
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9253 Blue Basin
Single-family home
$482,601
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
8165 S. Virginia St.
Interior demolition
$50,000
Michael R. Clark Construction Co.
Virginia St.
Grading and site improvements
$100,000
Montane Building Group Inc.
9990 Double R Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$162,757
Concord Construction Inc.
3200 Heatheridge
Single-family home
$567,995
KDH Builders LLC
401 Scenic Ridge
Single-family home
$193,038
Hummel Construction
4833 Piney Woods
Single-family home
$723,021
SR Horton Inc.
338 Loch Lomond
Single-family home
$254,644
Toll South Reno
718-725 Pleasant Oak
6 single-family home permits
$278,655
DR Horton Inc.
270 Belmullet
Single-family home
$382,346
Toll South Reno LLC
9760 Silverspar
Single-family home
$414,483
Ryder NV Management LLC
1609-1621 Huntley
4 single-family home permits
$305,926-$384,781
Homecrafters Ltd.
4028-4053 Whispering Pine
2 single-family home permits
$448,686-$545,562
Terra Firma
2135 Skyline Blvd.
Pool
$50,000
Terra Firma
700 Meadow Rock
Pool
$80,000
Carson City
United Construction Co.
2111 Carriage Crest Drive
Remodel school
$2,933,926
Rivett Construction, Inc.
17 Hospitality Way
Hotel
$3,200,000
SMC Construction Co.
250 Eagle Station Lane
Single-family home
$98,500
Washoe County
KG Walters Construction Company Inc.
14212 Callahan Road
Water treatment facility
$745,119
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
17025 Mount Rose Highway
Commercial center
$155,000
DR Horton Inc.
1885 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$360,119
Frank Lepori Construction
345 Juniper Hill Road
Residential remodel
$164,779
DR Horton Inc.
8025 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$256,053
Star Builders
4160 Inwood Lane
Single-family home
$219,777
Tim Milton Construction LLC
6635 David James Blvd.
Remodel single-family home
$103,915
Pulido & Sons Construction
11150 Carlsbad Road
Single-family home
$351,756
Homecrafters Ltd.
Silver Lynx Way
Single-family home
$510,677
Reyman Brothers Construction Inc.
252 Egyptian Drive
Additions to elementary school
$128,000
Ascent General Contracting LLC
5670 Alpinista Circle
Single-family home
$340,671
Timberline Builders
10049 Casazza Ranch Lane
Residential remodel
$100,000
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
5012 Bordeaux Court
Single-family home
$656,691
Dianda Construction Inc.
929 Northwood Blvd.
Residential remodel
$55,365
CETO Builders Inc.
7200 Pembroke Drive
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$416,912
DR Horton Inc.
7975 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$257,182
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
200 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$278,558
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
2122 Jordan Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$227,015
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1207 Mallard Crest Drive
Single-family home
$265,755
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
245 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$171,919
Lennar Homes
1087 Saffron Woods Court
Single-family home
$254,317
Ryder NV Management LLC
332 Blooming Sage Way
Single-family home
$323,418
Desert Wind Homes
4789 Black Falcon Way
Single-family home
$167,852
Lyon County
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
196-200 McMarlin
3 permits for single-family home
$184,504-$209,699
Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction
18 Scarsdale Drive
Manufactured home and conversion
$175,754
Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.
303-305 Granite Court
2 permits for single-family homes
$212,021-$221,693
Ryder NV Management LLC
240-248 Glen Vista Drive
5 permits for single-family homes
$155,637-$221,608
Dewey A. Fleck Construction
55 Mesa Drive
Single-family home
$121,146
Miles Construction, Inc.
80 Airpark Vista Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$155,000
====================
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Ann's Event Décor
Consumer good rentals
Ana Fajardo
775-409-8829
600 Hot Springs Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Carson Hobbies Plus
Electronic shopping
Garic Alexander
775-781-7563
1006 Spencer St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Clearview Chiropractic
Chiropractor
Joseph Saccoman
775-882-1444
4250 Cochise St.
Suite 10
Carson City, NV 89703
Coyote Supply Co.
Electronic shopping
Brianna Punsalang
775-870-5354
5229 Silver Sage Drive
Carson City, NV 89703
Genesis Ironworks
Steel erection and machinery
Derek Michael Eshelman
775-867-4766
270 Keddie Court
Fallon, NV 89406
Java Lounge
Snack and beverage bar
Marjory Olaes
775-772-7727
901 E. Stewart St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Love Inspiration
Merchant
Aura Wright
775-671-4604
4999 Highway 50 East
No. 47
Carson City, NV 89701
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant
Antonio Ortega-Avila
775-841-3355
1939 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Marvel Dental
Dental laboratory
Marvel Dental Carson City LLC
775-884-3322
410 Fleischmann Way
Suite A
Carson City, NV 89703
Paloma Clean
Janitorial services
Rosa Lopez
775-291-5874
4201 Spring Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Papke Photography
Photography studio
Kyle Papke
775-443-1501
1802 N. Carson St.
Suite 128
Carson City, NV 89706
Ponderosa Stamp and Engraving
Office supplies
BB & JJ Investments Inc.
775-813-3502
104 Corbett St.
Carson City, NV 89706
R & R Cleaning
Janitorial services
Miguel Rivera
775-443-1089
1256 Woodside Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Salon Emerald
Beauty salon
Rachel McQueary
775-225-5565
951 N. Stewart St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Sunflower Skincare
Beauty salon
Emma McGovern
775-781-7491
3246 N. Carson St.
Suite 130
Carson City, NV 89706
The Nolan Inn
Hotel
801 N Carson LLC
775-720-8080
801 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
City of Elko
A & B Butcher Shop
Butcher
Faustino Villegas
775-385-0314
145 11th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Deana Stacy Handy Services
Handywoman services
Deana Stacy
702-232-8693
686 Willington Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Elko Leasing Co.
Commercial rentals
Aaron Martinez
775-738-3113
455 5th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Impressions
Commercial rentals
Adam Hammond
775-299-9556
2065 Sawyer Way
Elko, NV 89801
Perchetti Roofing and Construction
Contractor
Brett Perchetti
775-482-6601
109 California Ave.
Tonopah, NV 89049
Professional Furnace Cleaning
Chimney, furnace and air duct cleaning
Professional Chimney Snoops Inc.
775-753-8882
170 S. 1st St.
Elko, NV 89801
Rick Shipman Construction Inc.
Contractor
Rick Shipman
573-624-5065
15018 County Road
No. 413
Dexter, MO 63941
Savannah Johnson Photography
Portrait photographyer
Savannah Johnson
775-389-0415
435 Rawlings Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Silver State Studios
Dance studio
Syme Shippy Dance Co.
775-777-7922
2767 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Silver State Tile LLC
Contractor
Adrian and Ramiro Robles
775-397-6920
661 Wolcott Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Tattoos By Tatt2Mary
Tattoo artist
Mary Ann Rogers
775-346-1631
2715 Argent Ave.
No. 8
Elko, NV 89801
The Beaver Getters
Animal nuisance control
Jason James
775-340-0897
450 Spring Valley Parkway
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Wave Electric LLC
Contractor
Michael Braithwaite
801-420-3874
HC 60, Box 79
Mona, UT 84645
Yoga By Carla
Yoga and wellness instructor
Carla and Lyle Boner
775-468-6129
250 Bullion Road
Elko, NV 89801
====================
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Office
5355 Reno Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Reno
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 2,149-square-foot space in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, RPC Business Park, LLC.
Pacific Behavioral Services
The tenant leased 977 square feet at 601 W. Moana Lane, Suite 3B, in Reno. Tom Fennell and Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented both the tenant and landlord, 601 w. Moana LLC.
Industrial
Reeb, LLC
The tenant leased 15,200 square feet at 305 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Sean French of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
Novum-U
Tenant leased 1,700 square feet at 1972 E. 2nd Street in Reno. Ryan Puliz of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
====================
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Barbara and Peter Pini
DBA: Bunches and Bunches Flower Farm
Flowers
831-535-2455
794 Rubio Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Marina Hedwall
DBA: Butter LLC
Catering
775-790-0715
P.O. Box 1583
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Chad Taylor
DBA: Chad Taylor Construction
General contractor
530-721-3662
P.O. Box 413
Coleville, CA 96107
Jose Molina-Fernandez
DBA: Eagle's Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
HVAC installation
775-217-3779
3837 Boyer Road
Fallon, NV 89406
Sean Patrick Maloney
DBA: Iron Dog Metals
Welding
530-401-5493
2969 Vicky Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Thomas Pellett
DBA: Pellett Construction LLC
General contractor
775-825-4926
P.O. Box 19292
Reno, NV 89511
Ronnie Paul and Janna Lynn Dias
DBA: R.P.D. Engineering & Manufacturing
Engineering services
408-823-2329
1219 Lasso Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Richard Smith
DBA: A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria
Restaurant
No phone number listed
811 Short Court
Unit E
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Martin Burlingame
DBA: Bigfoot Insurance
Insurance sales and marketing
303-900-2960
1773 S. 8th St.
Suite 200
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
William Francis Botto
DBA: Motor Mites Automotive
Auto repairs
775-297-1154
1356 Cathy Lane
Minden, NV 89423
David Stewart
DBA: Capital City Construction
Construction
775-690-5543
3966 Center Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Jeffrey Earl Fisher
DBA: Fisher Real Estate
Real estate brokerage
650-207-9632
1332 Cahi Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Laura Burns
DBA: Lifeblood Mobile Lab Services
Mobile phlebotomy and courier services
775-233-3924
2113 Michael Drive
Carson City, NV 89703
Ben Howe
DBA: New Horizons Home Improvements
Handyman and home repair services
678-773-8031
1350 Honeybee Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Carol Hill
DBA: A Touch of Class
Crafts
775-721-1328
1931 Palomino Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Jose Martinez
DBA: Blue Owl
Handyman services
775-450-5246
1282 Kingslane Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Robert Dallaire
DBA: Dallaire
Trucking
775-690-7681
1418 S. Riverview Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
====================
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Elisabeth P. Koerner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Lucas M. Bragg
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deborah J. Alamilla
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lori I. Sharp
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Erin C. Callahan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John Thomas and Linde C. Ravize
Douglas County
Chapter 11
John R. and Rhonda S. Reed
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Emily Ruth Pettit
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Emanuel R. and Scherazan N. Haase
Churchill County
Chapter 13
Maria Lourdes Dominguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shelly Eileen Heilman
Elko County
Chapter 7
Larry M. Juceam and Melissa J. Weick
Elko County
Chapter 13
Larry S. Padgett and Erin D. Fitzgibbon-Padgett
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ty D. and Maricel H. Evans
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Martha Lopez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Tombari Charles Mon
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Jessica Ainscough
Douglas County
Chapter 7
James M. Burke, Jr. and Tina M. Burke
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Wayne Byrnes
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Martha J. Hebenstreit
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ricky M. and Kari L. Fugate
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark Lee and Barbara Charlene Sexton
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Lynette F. Clark
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Thomas W. and Ashley B. DeLeon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roger K. and Teresa D. Grimes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sheri Lynn Caldwell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stefanie J. Bliss
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Jearred James and Sheree Hope Foruria
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Babara H. Robinson-Ramirez and Mike A. Ramirez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Brad L. and Holli J. Conrado
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Richard M. Dormois
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Laurie P. Sleight
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Gary L. and Sharron E. Mott
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Kyle A. and Nancy Williamson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jenna M. Macias
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brandon R. and Kelly A. Heckert
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jessica M. Richhart
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Juliette R. Roberson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Porntip Glowniak-Schunter
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brian J. and Ann N. Schmidt
Elko County
Chapter 13
Martin Joseph Sirorine
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kyle T. and Lindsey J. Combs
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jeffrey David Reeder
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Frederic R. Tams
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maurice Stanley Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sean J. Marcinik
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Cynthia Wiser
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Salvador Gomez-Felipe
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mayola Pam Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donna I. Davis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carolina C. Guevara
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Whitney E. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marjorie Jana Dillard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Linda R. Kline
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Frederick P. and Marie Louis N. Kierulf
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jeremy Anthony Schommer
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Dustin D. and Monalisa Hatch
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Amante Onto and Manilyn Dagdag Puyaoan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patricia A. Urso
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christin D. Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victoria. C Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer L. Ludwig
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Wayne Ehukai Dias
Carson City
Chapter 13
Larry Crickon
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Pamela and Gary Dwyer
Carson City
Chapter 7
Thelma Canton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John R. and Tamela O. Arendt
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Magdalena Palomar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cindy and Charles A. White
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Christopher Batres
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Leroy Medina
Elko County
Chapter 7
Jeanine Griffith
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Earl R. Nino
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ernest D. Madrid
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher John Anderson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donna Marie Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edward J. Shelley
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Manuel Hurtado Moreno
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wanda Lee Mason
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tina Marie Martini
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ruth S. Holt and Charles D. Hickox
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Ian Scott Kirkpatrick
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michelle Diane Reed
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Arthur James Lauterback
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Serena Joan Skudlarek
Carson City
Chapter 7
Wayne A. Eichhorst
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ashley M. Crow
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Neisha Chastain
Elko County
Chapter 7
Ashton Eric Baker and Ashlie Lyn Stoner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristi L. Schoenrock
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Waring E. and Dolores M. Westover
Washoe County
Chapter 7
George F. Gagna
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Casandra Lemons
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Timothy S, Tofaute
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Candice I. and Jerome A. Martinez
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Brian J. and Megan N. Harasha
Carson City
Chapter 7
Gary L. and Kimber L.A. Crabtree
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Alexandro G. Torres
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sharon Elizabeth Hansen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher L. Garcia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Double Jump, Inc.
Carson City
Chapter 11
Dora Dog Properties, LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Dog Blue Properties, LLC
Solano County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
Brandy Boy Properties, LLC
Solano County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
475 Channel Road, LLC
Solano County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
Matthew Justin and Michelle Lena Viles
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Park Road, LLC
Solano County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
140 Mason Circle, LLC
Contra County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
Melissa F. Coen
Carson City
Chapter 7
Johnathan D. and Melissa A. Reese
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ashleigh L. Dennis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brenda J. Harter
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Larry Lee and Melinda Diane Lopez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Johnathon C. and Azalee C. Pratt
Carson City
Chapter 7
Tammie L. Rhodes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cynthia L. Stone
Washoe County
Chapter 7
William R. Jackman, Jr.
Lassen County (Calif.)
Chapter 7
Resolute Security Group, Inc.
Douglas County
Chapter 11
Bernardo Mendia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Cheryl R. Jeffery
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wilkens 2003 Trust
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Natalie Nicole Ralls
Carson City
Chapter 7
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason. Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month.