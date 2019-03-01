 Northern Nevada business leads for Feb. 2019, produced by NNBV | nnbusinessview.com

NNBV staff
Getty Images

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from February 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

BUILDING PERMITS

City of Reno

Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.

700 4th St.

Commercial remodel

$100,000

Walker River Construction Inc.

20000 Army Aviation

Fuel storage system

$1,250,0000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

345 Arlington Ave.

Commercial remodel

$85,000

Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.

690 Edison Way

Commercial remodel

$76,000

Arco Construction Company Inc.

9715 S. Virginia St.

Retaining wall

$202,845

DR Horton Inc.

9800 Fisherman's Reef

Single-family home

$207,962

Lennar Homes

7360-7373 Continuum

8 single-family home permits

$184,260-$227,806

Lennar Homes

511-521 Leviathan

3 single-family home permits

$256,796-$271333

DR Horton Inc.

9500-9510 Nautical Mile

5 single-family home permits

$223,747-$258,549

Lennar Homes

9719-9724 Quartette

3 single-family home permits

$219,085-$280,299

Lennar Homes

2750-2756 Precious Metal

2 single-family home permits

$225,296-$282,105

Toll NV Limited Partnership

3036 Country Wind

Single-family home

$307,156

Toll South Reno LLC

9756 Silverspar

Single-family home

$397,378

On the Mark Construction

775 Shangri-La

Residential additions

$85,000

Campbell Construction Company Inc.

Military Road

Site improvements

$1,200,000

Pacific Mountain Contractors Inc.

2707 S. Virginia St.

Commercial additions

$4,000,000

Neil Adams Construction Inc.

6431 S. Virginia St.

Tenant improvements

$150,000

Reyman Brothers Construction Inc.

13948 Mount Bismarck

Commercial remodel

$128,000

Reyman Brothers Construction Inc.

1070 Beckwourth

Commercial remodel

$128,000

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

731 Forest

Tenant improvements

$80,000

Dianda Construction Inc.

407 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$6,800,000

United Construction Co.

385 Cabela Drive

Tenant improvements

$87,500

United Construction Co.

385 Cabela Drive

Tenant improvements

$645,900

Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.

245 Lancaster

Retaining wall

$300,000

Desert Wind Homes

2805-2809 Green Head

3 townhouse permits

$202,662-$218,961

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

2155-2195 Lyric

5 single-family home permits

$140,551-$215,063

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

2001-2010 Harmony Valley

4 single-family home permits

$174,528-$205,734

Toll North Reno LLC

2995 Copper Stone

Single-family home

$347,994

Toll South Reno LLC

9764 Silverspar

Single-family home

$326,294

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9320 Skyracer

Single-family home

$304,335

Toll North Reno LLC

3004 Desert Olive

Single-family home

$295,811

Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.

601 4th St.

Commercial remodel

$55,350

Arise Construction Inc.

8200 Offenhauser Drive

Commercial remodel

$85,000

Market Contractors Ltd.

5150 Mae Anne Ave.

Commercial remodel

$136,600

Stryker Construction

4786 Caughlin Parkway

Commercial remodel

$125,000

Tricor USA

1175 Moana Lane

Commercial remodel

$100,000

Montane Building Group Inc.

1140 Selmi Drive

Structural improvements

$545,248

McKenzie Construction Inc.

5520 Kietzke Lane

Commercial remodel

$225,000

JCS Construction LLC

2320 Eagle Bend

Single-family home

$536,465

Desert Wind Homes

545-595 Logan Jacob

6 townhouse permits

$161,146-$217,879

Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.

3601-3624 Pinot Grigio

4 single-family home permits

$302,289-$354,203

Toll South Reno LLC

309 Marewood

Single-family home

$469,807

Toll South Reno LLC

2235 Hillsborough

4 single-family home permits

$338,829-$469,807

Toll North Reno LLC

2261 Cold Creek

Single-family home

$512,937

The Neenan Company LLP

555 Arlington Ave.

Site improvements

$100,000

KPRS Construction Services

Kietzke Lane

Site improvements

$967,082

Dianda Construction Inc.

1669 S. Virginia St.

Site improvements

$731,380

Alston Construction Company Inc.

6550 Longley Lane

Warehouse

$10,500,000

KPRS Construction Services

5255 Kietzke Lane

Care facility

$13,364,970

Tahoe Pool & Spa Construction

490 South Meadows Parkway

Pool and spa

$90,000

Tanamera Construction LLC

5355 Reno Corporate Drive

Tenant improvements

$164,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

1351 Corporate Drive

Commercial remodel

$60,000

Moody & Weiske Contractors

13985 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$742,343

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

434 Washington Ave.

Commercial remodel

$325,000

Toll NV Limited Partnership

912 Iron River

Single-family home

$372,337

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9253 Blue Basin

Single-family home

$482,601

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

8165 S. Virginia St.

Interior demolition

$50,000

Michael R. Clark Construction Co.

Virginia St.

Grading and site improvements

$100,000

Montane Building Group Inc.

9990 Double R Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$162,757

Concord Construction Inc.

3200 Heatheridge

Single-family home

$567,995

KDH Builders LLC

401 Scenic Ridge

Single-family home

$193,038

Hummel Construction

4833 Piney Woods

Single-family home

$723,021

SR Horton Inc.

338 Loch Lomond

Single-family home

$254,644

Toll South Reno

718-725 Pleasant Oak

6 single-family home permits

$278,655

DR Horton Inc.

270 Belmullet

Single-family home

$382,346

Toll South Reno LLC

9760 Silverspar

Single-family home

$414,483

Ryder NV Management LLC

1609-1621 Huntley

4 single-family home permits

$305,926-$384,781

Homecrafters Ltd.

4028-4053 Whispering Pine

2 single-family home permits

$448,686-$545,562

Terra Firma

2135 Skyline Blvd.

Pool

$50,000

Terra Firma

700 Meadow Rock

Pool

$80,000

Carson City

United Construction Co.

2111 Carriage Crest Drive

Remodel school

$2,933,926

Rivett Construction, Inc.

17 Hospitality Way

Hotel

$3,200,000

SMC Construction Co.

250 Eagle Station Lane

Single-family home

$98,500

Washoe County

KG Walters Construction Company Inc.

14212 Callahan Road

Water treatment facility

$745,119

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

17025 Mount Rose Highway

Commercial center

$155,000

DR Horton Inc.

1885 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$360,119

Frank Lepori Construction

345 Juniper Hill Road

Residential remodel

$164,779

DR Horton Inc.

8025 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$256,053

Star Builders

4160 Inwood Lane

Single-family home

$219,777

Tim Milton Construction LLC

6635 David James Blvd.

Remodel single-family home

$103,915

Pulido & Sons Construction

11150 Carlsbad Road

Single-family home

$351,756

Homecrafters Ltd.

Silver Lynx Way

Single-family home

$510,677

Reyman Brothers Construction Inc.

252 Egyptian Drive

Additions to elementary school

$128,000

Ascent General Contracting LLC

5670 Alpinista Circle

Single-family home

$340,671

Timberline Builders

10049 Casazza Ranch Lane

Residential remodel

$100,000

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

5012 Bordeaux Court

Single-family home

$656,691

Dianda Construction Inc.

929 Northwood Blvd.

Residential remodel

$55,365

CETO Builders Inc.

7200 Pembroke Drive

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$416,912

DR Horton Inc.

7975 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$257,182

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

200 Bristol Wells Court

Single-family home

$278,558

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

2122 Jordan Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$227,015

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1207 Mallard Crest Drive

Single-family home

$265,755

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

245 Bristol Wells Court

Single-family home

$171,919

Lennar Homes

1087 Saffron Woods Court

Single-family home

$254,317

Ryder NV Management LLC

332 Blooming Sage Way

Single-family home

$323,418

Desert Wind Homes

4789 Black Falcon Way

Single-family home

$167,852

Lyon County

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

196-200 McMarlin

3 permits for single-family home

$184,504-$209,699

Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction

18 Scarsdale Drive

Manufactured home and conversion

$175,754

Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.

303-305 Granite Court

2 permits for single-family homes

$212,021-$221,693

Ryder NV Management LLC

240-248 Glen Vista Drive

5 permits for single-family homes

$155,637-$221,608

Dewey A. Fleck Construction

55 Mesa Drive

Single-family home

$121,146

Miles Construction, Inc.

80 Airpark Vista Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$155,000

====================

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Ann's Event Décor

Consumer good rentals

Ana Fajardo

775-409-8829

600 Hot Springs Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Carson Hobbies Plus

Electronic shopping

Garic Alexander

775-781-7563

1006 Spencer St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Clearview Chiropractic

Chiropractor

Joseph Saccoman

775-882-1444

4250 Cochise St.

Suite 10

Carson City, NV 89703

Coyote Supply Co.

Electronic shopping

Brianna Punsalang

775-870-5354

5229 Silver Sage Drive

Carson City, NV 89703

Genesis Ironworks

Steel erection and machinery

Derek Michael Eshelman

775-867-4766

270 Keddie Court

Fallon, NV 89406

Java Lounge

Snack and beverage bar

Marjory Olaes

775-772-7727

901 E. Stewart St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Love Inspiration

Merchant

Aura Wright

775-671-4604

4999 Highway 50 East

No. 47

Carson City, NV 89701

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

Restaurant

Antonio Ortega-Avila

775-841-3355

1939 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Marvel Dental

Dental laboratory

Marvel Dental Carson City LLC

775-884-3322

410 Fleischmann Way

Suite A

Carson City, NV 89703

Paloma Clean

Janitorial services

Rosa Lopez

775-291-5874

4201 Spring Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Papke Photography

Photography studio

Kyle Papke

775-443-1501

1802 N. Carson St.

Suite 128

Carson City, NV 89706

Ponderosa Stamp and Engraving

Office supplies

BB & JJ Investments Inc.

775-813-3502

104 Corbett St.

Carson City, NV 89706

R & R Cleaning

Janitorial services

Miguel Rivera

775-443-1089

1256 Woodside Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Salon Emerald

Beauty salon

Rachel McQueary

775-225-5565

951 N. Stewart St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Sunflower Skincare

Beauty salon

Emma McGovern

775-781-7491

3246 N. Carson St.

Suite 130

Carson City, NV 89706

The Nolan Inn

Hotel

801 N Carson LLC

775-720-8080

801 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

City of Elko

A & B Butcher Shop

Butcher

Faustino Villegas

775-385-0314

145 11th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Deana Stacy Handy Services

Handywoman services

Deana Stacy

702-232-8693

686 Willington Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Elko Leasing Co.

Commercial rentals

Aaron Martinez

775-738-3113

455 5th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Impressions

Commercial rentals

Adam Hammond

775-299-9556

2065 Sawyer Way

Elko, NV 89801

Perchetti Roofing and Construction

Contractor

Brett Perchetti

775-482-6601

109 California Ave.

Tonopah, NV 89049

Professional Furnace Cleaning

Chimney, furnace and air duct cleaning

Professional Chimney Snoops Inc.

775-753-8882

170 S. 1st St.

Elko, NV 89801

Rick Shipman Construction Inc.

Contractor

Rick Shipman

573-624-5065

15018 County Road

No. 413

Dexter, MO 63941

Savannah Johnson Photography

Portrait photographyer

Savannah Johnson

775-389-0415

435 Rawlings Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Silver State Studios

Dance studio

Syme Shippy Dance Co.

775-777-7922

2767 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Silver State Tile LLC

Contractor

Adrian and Ramiro Robles

775-397-6920

661 Wolcott Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Tattoos By Tatt2Mary

Tattoo artist

Mary Ann Rogers

775-346-1631

2715 Argent Ave.

No. 8

Elko, NV 89801

The Beaver Getters

Animal nuisance control

Jason James

775-340-0897

450 Spring Valley Parkway

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Wave Electric LLC

Contractor

Michael Braithwaite

801-420-3874

HC 60, Box 79

Mona, UT 84645

Yoga By Carla

Yoga and wellness instructor

Carla and Lyle Boner

775-468-6129

250 Bullion Road

Elko, NV 89801

====================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Office

5355 Reno Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Reno

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 2,149-square-foot space in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, RPC Business Park, LLC.

Pacific Behavioral Services

The tenant leased 977 square feet at 601 W. Moana Lane, Suite 3B, in Reno. Tom Fennell and Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented both the tenant and landlord, 601 w. Moana LLC.

Industrial

Reeb, LLC

The tenant leased 15,200 square feet at 305 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Sean French of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Novum-U

Tenant leased 1,700 square feet at 1972 E. 2nd Street in Reno. Ryan Puliz of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

====================

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Barbara and Peter Pini

DBA: Bunches and Bunches Flower Farm

Flowers

831-535-2455

794 Rubio Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Marina Hedwall

DBA: Butter LLC

Catering

775-790-0715

P.O. Box 1583

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Chad Taylor

DBA: Chad Taylor Construction

General contractor

530-721-3662

P.O. Box 413

Coleville, CA 96107

Jose Molina-Fernandez

DBA: Eagle's Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

HVAC installation

775-217-3779

3837 Boyer Road

Fallon, NV 89406

Sean Patrick Maloney

DBA: Iron Dog Metals

Welding

530-401-5493

2969 Vicky Lane

Minden, NV 89423

Thomas Pellett

DBA: Pellett Construction LLC

General contractor

775-825-4926

P.O. Box 19292

Reno, NV 89511

Ronnie Paul and Janna Lynn Dias

DBA: R.P.D. Engineering & Manufacturing

Engineering services

408-823-2329

1219 Lasso Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Richard Smith

DBA: A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria

Restaurant

No phone number listed

811 Short Court

Unit E

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Martin Burlingame

DBA: Bigfoot Insurance

Insurance sales and marketing

303-900-2960

1773 S. 8th St.

Suite 200

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

William Francis Botto

DBA: Motor Mites Automotive

Auto repairs

775-297-1154

1356 Cathy Lane

Minden, NV 89423

David Stewart

DBA: Capital City Construction

Construction

775-690-5543

3966 Center Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Jeffrey Earl Fisher

DBA: Fisher Real Estate

Real estate brokerage

650-207-9632

1332 Cahi Circle

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Laura Burns

DBA: Lifeblood Mobile Lab Services

Mobile phlebotomy and courier services

775-233-3924

2113 Michael Drive

Carson City, NV 89703

Ben Howe

DBA: New Horizons Home Improvements

Handyman and home repair services

678-773-8031

1350 Honeybee Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Carol Hill

DBA: A Touch of Class

Crafts

775-721-1328

1931 Palomino Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Jose Martinez

DBA: Blue Owl

Handyman services

775-450-5246

1282 Kingslane Court

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Robert Dallaire

DBA: Dallaire

Trucking

775-690-7681

1418 S. Riverview Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

====================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Elisabeth P. Koerner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Lucas M. Bragg

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deborah J. Alamilla

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lori I. Sharp

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Erin C. Callahan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John Thomas and Linde C. Ravize

Douglas County

Chapter 11

John R. and Rhonda S. Reed

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Emily Ruth Pettit

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Emanuel R. and Scherazan N. Haase

Churchill County

Chapter 13

Maria Lourdes Dominguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shelly Eileen Heilman

Elko County

Chapter 7

Larry M. Juceam and Melissa J. Weick

Elko County

Chapter 13

Larry S. Padgett and Erin D. Fitzgibbon-Padgett

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ty D. and Maricel H. Evans

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Martha Lopez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Tombari Charles Mon

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Jessica Ainscough

Douglas County

Chapter 7

James M. Burke, Jr. and Tina M. Burke

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Wayne Byrnes

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Martha J. Hebenstreit

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ricky M. and Kari L. Fugate

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark Lee and Barbara Charlene Sexton

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Lynette F. Clark

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Thomas W. and Ashley B. DeLeon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roger K. and Teresa D. Grimes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sheri Lynn Caldwell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stefanie J. Bliss

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Jearred James and Sheree Hope Foruria

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Babara H. Robinson-Ramirez and Mike A. Ramirez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Brad L. and Holli J. Conrado

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Richard M. Dormois

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Laurie P. Sleight

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Gary L. and Sharron E. Mott

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Kyle A. and Nancy Williamson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jenna M. Macias

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brandon R. and Kelly A. Heckert

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jessica M. Richhart

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Juliette R. Roberson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Porntip Glowniak-Schunter

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brian J. and Ann N. Schmidt

Elko County

Chapter 13

Martin Joseph Sirorine

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kyle T. and Lindsey J. Combs

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jeffrey David Reeder

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Frederic R. Tams

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maurice Stanley Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sean J. Marcinik

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Cynthia Wiser

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Salvador Gomez-Felipe

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mayola Pam Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donna I. Davis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carolina C. Guevara

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Whitney E. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marjorie Jana Dillard

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Linda R. Kline

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Frederick P. and Marie Louis N. Kierulf

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jeremy Anthony Schommer

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Dustin D. and Monalisa Hatch

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Amante Onto and Manilyn Dagdag Puyaoan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patricia A. Urso

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christin D. Smith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victoria. C Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer L. Ludwig

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Wayne Ehukai Dias

Carson City

Chapter 13

Larry Crickon

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Pamela and Gary Dwyer

Carson City

Chapter 7

Thelma Canton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John R. and Tamela O. Arendt

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Magdalena Palomar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cindy and Charles A. White

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Christopher Batres

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Leroy Medina

Elko County

Chapter 7

Jeanine Griffith

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Earl R. Nino

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ernest D. Madrid

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher John Anderson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donna Marie Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edward J. Shelley

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Manuel Hurtado Moreno

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wanda Lee Mason

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tina Marie Martini

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ruth S. Holt and Charles D. Hickox

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Ian Scott Kirkpatrick

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michelle Diane Reed

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Arthur James Lauterback

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Serena Joan Skudlarek

Carson City

Chapter 7

Wayne A. Eichhorst

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ashley M. Crow

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Neisha Chastain

Elko County

Chapter 7

Ashton Eric Baker and Ashlie Lyn Stoner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristi L. Schoenrock

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Waring E. and Dolores M. Westover

Washoe County

Chapter 7

George F. Gagna

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Casandra Lemons

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Timothy S, Tofaute

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Candice I. and Jerome A. Martinez

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Brian J. and Megan N. Harasha

Carson City

Chapter 7

Gary L. and Kimber L.A. Crabtree

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Alexandro G. Torres

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sharon Elizabeth Hansen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher L. Garcia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Double Jump, Inc.

Carson City

Chapter 11

Dora Dog Properties, LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Dog Blue Properties, LLC

Solano County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

Brandy Boy Properties, LLC

Solano County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

475 Channel Road, LLC

Solano County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

Matthew Justin and Michelle Lena Viles

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Park Road, LLC

Solano County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

140 Mason Circle, LLC

Contra County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

Melissa F. Coen

Carson City

Chapter 7

Johnathan D. and Melissa A. Reese

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ashleigh L. Dennis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brenda J. Harter

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Larry Lee and Melinda Diane Lopez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Johnathon C. and Azalee C. Pratt

Carson City

Chapter 7

Tammie L. Rhodes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cynthia L. Stone

Washoe County

Chapter 7

William R. Jackman, Jr.

Lassen County (Calif.)

Chapter 7

Resolute Security Group, Inc.

Douglas County

Chapter 11

Bernardo Mendia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Cheryl R. Jeffery

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wilkens 2003 Trust

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Natalie Nicole Ralls

Carson City

Chapter 7

Notice to readers:

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason. Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month.