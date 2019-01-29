Northern Nevada business leads for Jan. 2019, produced by NNBV
January 29, 2019
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason. Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month.
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from December 2018 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
BUSINESS LICENSES
Atkinson Enterprises
Administrative and business consulting
James Atkinson
775-671-7548
1049 Meritage Court
Carson City, NV 89703
Capitol Car Wash
Car wash
Dan Sisto
775-885-0857
1840 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Capturing Moore Memories
Commercial photography
Nicole Moore
775-737-0605
4000 Apollo Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Clearview Chiropractic
Chiropractor
Joseph Saccoman
775-882-1444
4250 Cochise St.
Suite 10
Carson City, NV 89703
Colette Publications/Chateaux
Book publishing
Nicolette Johnston
775-771-1805
675 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Diane Sigala, Personal Assistant
Personal services
Diane Sigala
760-608-1947
2787 Oak Ridge Drive
Carson City, NV 89703
Glen Hooten Tire Co.
Tire dealer
Glen Hooten
916-224-4870
4011 White Rock Court
Reno, NV 89508
Great Basin Properties
Residential leasing services
William Kolstad
775-588-8899
163 Granite Springs Drive
Stateline, NV 89449
J & J Estate Sales
Management consulting
Karen Guthrie
775-230-5656
601 N. Richmond Ave.
Carson City, NV 89703
Java Lounge
Snack and beverage bar
Marjory Olaes
775-772-7727
9485 Stoney Creek Way
Reno, NV 89506
La Santaneca
Restaurant
Jose Escobar
775-671-1020
319 Burton St.
Carson City, NV 89706
McAuliffe Environmental Consulting
Consulting services
Matt McAuliffe
775-430-7049
6369 Salk Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Miller Counseling
Consulting services
Edna Miller
775-443-6407
108 W. Telegraph St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Prominence Care Center
HMO medical center
Vera Whole Health, WA PC
971-940-7170
844 W. Nye Lane
Suite 102
Carson City, NV 89703
Rice Street Tattoo
Tattoo parlor
Anthony Jackson
775-220-2779
900 W. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store
Supermarket and food services
Cash & Carry Stores LLC
503-833-1588
222 Fairview Drive
Suite 100
Carson City, NV 89701
Strong McPherson & Co.
Tax preparation
Integrity Business Solutions and Consulting LLC
775-882-4460
901 E. 2nd St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Susie's Nail Life
Beauty salon
Susie Davis
775-220-8779
309 E. Gosh Ave.
Dayton, NV 89403
The Spoke Bar and Grill
Bar and grill
C & D Party Place L.L.C.
775-887-1117
3198 N. Deer Run Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Variety Building Systems
General building services
Gene Aalbu
775-219-5555
7690 Diamond Vista Court
Reno, NV 89506
D.C. Auto
Auto repair
David and Cindy Perez
775-340-9731
777 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Fawn Leach Photography
Photography
Fawn Leach
775-934-7568
331 Chester Way
Elko, NV 89801
Handy Gal Cleaning and Personal Assistance
Cleaning and personal assistant services
Dana Parker
702-332-3382
835 White Oak Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Missshelbzhair
Cosmetologist
Shelby Nelson
775-299-5637
780 W. Silver St.
No. 110
Elko, NV 89801
Rock Solid Training and Solutions
MSHA consulting and training
Harlon Stone
775-340-6231
2231 Clearwater Court
Elko, NV 89801
Sierra Nevada Home Repair
Handyman services
Elvis and Carlos Villalobos
775-200-3527
485 S. 5th St.
Unit D
Elko, NV 89801
The Uniqueness of You!
Massage therapy
Nan Swarts
775-388-2043
524 Walnut St.
Elko, NV 89801
====================
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
855 Maestro Drive
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 6,151-square-foot space in Reno for $1,450,000. Casey Prostinak of SVN Commercial Associates represented the seller.
Giacomini Trust
The buyer purchased a 2,880-square-foot building at 285 W. Moana Lane in Reno for $1,015,000. Tomi Jo Lynch with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.
Abbey South, LLC
The buyer purchased a 6,151-square-foot building at 855 Maestro Drive in Reno for $1.45 million. Casey Prostinak with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Rand Capital Investments, LLC.
9785 Gateway Drive
An undisclosed buyer purchased an 18,964-square-foot building in Reno for $3,925,000. Casey Prostinak with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.
Retail
James DeMartini
DeMartini purchased a 14,000-square-foot space at 935 and 961 Topsy Lane in Carson City. Tom Fennell, Dominic Brunetti, Chris Shanks and Scott Shanks represented the seller, Topsy Lane CC, LLC.
Industrial
L & LW, LLC
The buyer purchased a 4,247-square-foot space at 8060 Double R Boulevard, No. 400, in Reno. Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, TEMC Inc.
AMR Properties Ltd.
The buyer purchased a 14,016-square-foot building at 160 Denmark Drive in McCarran. Tom Fennell and Chris Shanks with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow also with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Yetis, LLC.
Ozark Materials Nevada, LLC
The buyer purchased a 115,600-square-foot building at 80 Airpark Vista Boulevard in Dayton for $6.4 million. Jack Brower with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the sellers, Robert and Connie Hoff.
Sustainable Furniture
The buyer purchased a 62,500-square-foot building at 13805 Mount Anderson in Reno for $5.1 million. Amanda Eastwick with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.
====================
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Kamili Moreland
DBA: AAA NCNU
Vehicle roadside service and towing
925-274-8582
1277 Treat Blvd.
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Courtney Hitsman
DBA: Courtney At U Rock Salon
Hair salon
616-502-5727
1524 U.S. Highway 395 South
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Gabe Anguiano
DBA: Flatbed Services
Moving services
775-544-0853
P.O. Box 3597
Stateline, NV 89449
Ronald Bell
DBA: Happy Roots and Shoots
Tree recovery
775-600-8201
648 Longvalley Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Shanna LeFebvre
DBA: Kona Ice of South Tahoe/Carson City
Shave ice truck
775-392-4840
6526 Arc Dome Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Mitch Marina
DBA: Mitch's Vegan Jerky
Wholesale
775-750-4775
P.O. Box 913
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Tagan Stuhr
DBA: Tagan Stuhr Hair Salon
Hair salon
775-790-7100
5233 and 1524 Highway 395 North
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Timothy Hinkle
DBA: Douglas Radiator and Auto Air
Automotive repair services
775-782-9457
1467 Southgate Drive Unit A
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Lavon Shay
DBA: Energetic Solutions
Massage therapy
530-400-8786
P.O. Box 1167
Genoa, NV 89411
Trista Mayer
DBA: Airway Speed Team
Mortgage lending
608-571-0501
4750 S. Biltmore Lane
Madison, WI 53718
Christina Lynn Wirth and Nicole Blanche Davies
DBA: Donuts 4 Donuts
Mobile food vendor
775-691-4458
611 Bluerock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Shelbie Memro
DBA: Ind Body CBD
Retail
775-450-4322
P.O. Box 2265
Minden, NV 89423
Patrick Wilkes
DBAL: Panosa Nana
Artist
775-560-9453
P.O. Box 6442
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Jeremy Weston
DBA: Trucker Enterprises LLC
Rental space
775-691-2603
1749 Timber Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Reuben and Patricia Turner
DBA: Indian Creek Associates
Consulting
916-712-3413
1210 Quail Ridge Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
James Clark
DBA: Jelvis Entertainment
Talent and wedding officiant
530-721-1710
1420 Leonard Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Ronald Landmann
DBA: Landfall Enterprises of Nevada
Yacht delivery
775-781-1840
3551 N. Sunridge Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Drew Arigoni
DBA: Nevada Western Construction
775-781-0007
1312 Wheeler Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Robert Clayton McKinney
DBA: The Power Co.
Electrical contractor
775-677-0999
25 Brushland Court
Reno, NV 89508
Terri Jones
DBA: Sheepcamp Kennel
Dog training
775-790-2157
1411 Glenwood Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Sergio Delgadillo
DBA: Valley Cana
Consulting
775-450-3813
P.O. Box 2471
Minden, NV 89423
Scott Speltzer
DBA: VOIP Billing Services
Telecommunications resellers
732-490-9007
198 Route 9 Suite 105
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Thomas McKinney
DBA: Avantum
Retail pharmacy
201-242-4000
173 Bridge Plaza North
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Jeffrey Cordell Axelson
DBA: Axelson LLC
Manufacturing
775-392-0206
867 Mahogany Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Eric Matthew Class
DBA: Rivermud Concrete Pumping
Concrete pumping services
775-783-8377
1055 Arroyo Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Jerry Ellefson
DBA: Smart Discount
Online marketing
480-236-2957
2850 W. Horizon Ridge
No. 200
Henderson, NV 89502
====================
BUILDING PERMITS
Washoe County
Five Star Construction
3700 Frost Lane
Addition and remodel to single-family home
$272,604
Gilliam Construction
1115 N. Cantlon Lane
Barn
$72,000
Michael J. Kuhner General Contractor
5555 Lupin Drive
Demolish and rebuild single-family home
$525,051
DR Horton Inc.
8045 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$272,922
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
17025 Mount Rose Highway
Tenant improvements
$155,000
Lobo Construction LLC
664 Encanto Drive
Single-family home
$474,994
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
9725 Pyramid Way
Retail building
$470,514
Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.
15335 Roll Road
Garage
$50,788
Tanamera Construction LLC
6800 Oak Grass Court
Residential additions and remodel
$409,184
Allco Construction Inc.
18077 Bordeaux Drive
Tenant improvements
$2,680,236
Christy Construction Inc.
11040 Heartpine St.
Metal shop
$53,150
Madole Construction Company Inc.
3700 Pershing Lane
Demolish mobile home
$140,989
Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.
936 Southwood Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$1,200,000
Dream Crafters LLC
20203 Bordeaux Drive
Remodel single-family home
$75,075
DR Horton Inc.
14135 American Pillar Court
Single-family home
$299,240
DR Horton Inc.
14006 Dancing Flame Court
Single-family home
$141,870
DR Horton Inc.
2005 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$397,741
Capstone Communities Inc.
848 Lexington Arch Drive
Single-family home
$285,157
Artisan Communities LLC
11582 Anthem Drive
Single-family home
$316,399
City of Reno
Group West Construction Inc.
44 Commercial Row
Demolition
$100,000
Group West Construction Inc.
98 Commercial Row
Demolition
$200,000
Quality Demolition
13945 S. Virginia St.
Demolition
$74,885
Gerhardt & Berry Construction Inc.
Sunrise Meadows
Site improvements
$488,000
Justin Wilson Construction
Haskell Street
Grading and site improvements
$92,000
Bluth Development LLC
Sky Vista Blvd.
Site improvements
$1,800,000
Q&D Construction Inc.
345 Arlington Ave.
Site improvements
$380,000
Tanamera Construction LLC
5435 Reno Corporate Drive
Grading and site improvements
$850,000
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
Veterans Parkway
Mass grading
$80,000
Katerra Construction LLC
Damonte Ranch Parkway
Mass grading
$80,000
Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC
6870 S. McCarran Blvd.
Commercial building
$3,800,000
MG Builders LLC
627 Elko Ave.
Apartments
$425,410
Bluth Development LLC
7711 Sky Vista Blvd.
20 permits for apartment buildings
$474,467-$828,710
Desert Wind Homes
127 Ridge St.
Apartment building
$1,200,000
Whiting Turner Contracting Co.
155 Herz Blvd.
7 permits for apartment building
$2,937,325-$3,221,378
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
10101 Double R Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$552,369
Walker River Construction Inc.
2000 Army Aviation Drive
Fuel storage system
$1,250,041
K7 Construction Inc.
300 Center St.
Commercial remodel
$2,580,000
Lobo Construction LLC
915 Moana Lane
Commercial remodel
$150,000
Arco Construction Company Inc.
407 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$1,000,000
Montane Building Group Inc.
755 Trademark Drive
Commercial remodel
$70,651
Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.
200 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$78,000
Montane Building Group Inc.
10345 Professional Circle
Commercial remodel
$157,557
Sierra Pines Construction Inc.
961 Matley Lane
Commercial remodel
$72,500
Montane Building Group Inc.
6980 Sierra Center Parkway
Commercial remodel
$168,918
CETO Builders Inc.
625 Cricket Ave.
Garage
$94,000
Justin Wilson Construction
Haskell St.
Grading and site improvements
$52,000
KDH Builders LLC
580 Gooesberry Drive
Single-family home
$283,814
Ruepp Construction Inc.
356 Sunset Drive
Studio and garage
$102,140
M & M Construction
756 Harris Road
Single-family home
$196,230
Sierra Concepts Construction Inc.
728 Canter Drive
Single-family home
$281,487
Realm Constructors LLC
1655 Circle Stone Court
Single-family home
$876,595
DR Horton Inc.
9881 Coastal Fog Drive
Single-family home
$218,509
TFP Inc.
655 Arlington Ave.
Single-family home
$105,813
DR Horton Inc.
9781 Fisherman's Reef
Single-family home
$245,853
Neil Adams Construction Inc.
6155 Falabella Way
Single-family home
$474,500
DR Horton Inc.
9802 Salty Dog
Single-family home
$187,182
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9316 Astaya Drive
Single-family home
$323,896
DR Horton Inc.
200 Balcorta Drive
Single-family home
$302,579
DR Horton Inc.
8348 Endsley Court
Single-family home
$278,350
DR Horton Inc.
9766 Pelican Pointe
Single-family home
$245,853
DR Horton Inc.
8378 Simsbury
Single-family home
$245,203
Paradisio Communities LLC
9310 Lagoon Way
Single-family home
$217,134
DR Horton Inc.
213 Willows Quest
Single-family home
$326,943
Lennar Reno LLC
10618 Claim Jumper Way
Single-family home
$302,185
Toll South Reno LLC
2078 Maximus Lane
Single-family home
$188,708
Toll South Reno LLC
9410 Hawkshead Road
Single-family home
$339,427
Toll NV Limited Partnership
2481 Stonetrack Trail
Single-family home
$397,378
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9267 Red Spring Drive
Single-family home
$368,365
Lennar Reno LLC
7365 Continuum Lane
Single-family home
$206,434
Lennar Reno LLC
511 Leviathan Court
Single-family home
$256,796
Toll North Reno LLC
13515 Cobalt Sky Street
Single-family home
$283,190
DR Horton Inc.
9601 Windjammer Way
Single-family home
$223,747
Toll NV Limited Partnership
3032 Country Wind Lane
Single-family home
$226,691
Toll North Reno LLC
2233 Cold Creek Trail
Single-family home
$436,212
Toll North Reno LLC
2255 Hillsborough Lane
Single-family home
$287,811
Certified Pool and Spa
2352 Stone Rise Road
Pool
$75,000
Traditional Home Builders Inc.
180 Mark Twain Ave.
Residential remodel and additions
$150,000
Michael R. Clark Construction Co.
132 Greenridge Drive
Residential remodel
$250,000
Dream Crafters LLC
6461 Valley Wood Drive
Residential remodel
$200,000
Carson City
Terra Firma
1500 Old Hot Springs Road
Pool and spa
$80,000
Pacific Northern Environmental
700 Old Clear Creek Road
Fueling station
$2,052,302
Woodworking Specialties
111 S. Division St.
Tenant improvements
$50,000
Tanamera Construction LLC
350 W. Clearview Drive
Multi-family dwelling
$2,004,570
Tanamera Construction LLC
446 W. Clearview Drive
Multi-family dwelling
$2,004,570
Tanamera Construction LLC
406 W. Clearview Drive
Multi-family dwelling
$1,005,524
North Star Construction
1600 Medical Parkway
Addition and remodel of hospital
$350,000
MB Lewis Construction Inc.
4731 Fox Creek Road
Garage
$71,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
4049 Siena Drive
Single-family home
$338,394
Reno Sun, LLC
2376 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$227,482
Reno Sun, LLC
2388 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$256,828
Lennar Reno LLC
1136 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$225,068
Lennar Reno LLC
1320 Tule Peak Circle
Single-family home
$302,658
Lyon County
Sierra Services
7950 Pueblo Drive
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$104,900
BGTC Construction
3300 E. Fourth St.
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$84,066
BGTC Construction
3600 Deodar St.
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$70,894
KC Custom Concepts
3608 Deodar St.
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$103,980
Jeffrey P. Pisciotta Builders, Inc.
6303 Bluegrass Drive
(Stagecoach Drive)
Single-family home
$312,199
High Desert Fine Building
1241 Highway 208, Par A
(Yerington)
$152,753
F & G Construction
26 Stokes Drive
(Carson City)
Commercial additions
$353,000
Ryder Management LLC
249 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$155,548
Ryder NV Management LLC
243 Glen Vista Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$211,531
Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.
305 San Roma Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$273,624
Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.
406 Chianti Way
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$286,112
KC Custom Concepts
142 S. Rainbow Drive
(Dayton)
Manufactured home and conversion
$95,000
Tom Hoyle Construction, Inc.
321 River Road
Par S2A
(Dayton)
Garage
$107,112
Millard Realty & Construction
176 Highway 339
(Yerington)
Single-family home
$427,801
Everett Triplett Contracting
50 Miller Ridge Road, Par 1
(Smith)
Garage
$64,268
E.C. Construction LLC
453 La Costa Circle
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$239,321
High Desert Barns
100 Comstock Road
(Dayton)
Garage
$77,121
Lennar Reno LLC
321 Moab Court
Single-family home
$321,065
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
194 McMarlin
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$184,504
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
149 Calvert St.
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$184,504
Johnco Enterprises
7585 Springfield Road
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$86,500
Prime West Construction
8 E. Pursel Lane
(Yerington)
Commercial building
$176,000
Craftsman Homes
91 Kass Lane
(Yerington)
Manufactured home and conversion
$146,000
====================
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Laleska S. Caballero
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Laura Coto Delgado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Chris M. Johnson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Daniel R. and Ashley M. Lucero
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Merrell B. and Erin D. Upson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Charles G. Holmes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Katherine R. and Kyle L. Webster
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David Izada Rodriguez and Jorgelina A. De Gregorio
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria C. Felise
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dana M. Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John H. Mehlschau
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leland D. and Vickie D. Detloff
Washoe County
Chapter 7
William B. and Karen M. Conrad
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Joseph M. and Lynn M. Nielson
Storey County
Chapter 7
Kevin R. and Susan A. Borba
Eureka County
Chapter 11
Todd Paul and June Marie Strom
Elko County
Chapter 7
Ruth Ann Dobbins
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Grant Harrison Reichert and Teasha Marie Cryer Reichert
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nicholas V. and Bincy K. Van Boom
Washoe County
Chapter 13
The Christian Brotherhood Fundraisers Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eugene D. and JoAnne P. Basaraba
Elko County
Chapter 7
Steven L. Astrin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maurice J. Roper
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bobbi Ann Dittberner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael John Guglielmo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brian L. Stover
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tina Marie Garfield
Elko County
Chapter 7
Briseida Lamas Madera
Carson City
Chapter 7
Debbie R. LaRue
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Scott Adam Mosser
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carey J. Prahm
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dawn Roberts
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Brooke S. Hodge
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sharon M. Sullivan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Barbara E. Cheathon
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Gary Lee Sturdevant
Carson City
Chapter 13
Kevin B. Singratanakul
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Neil E. Lund
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marcos Abel Alas Reyes, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Thomas James and Ellen May Skiver
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Rebecca S. Privette
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Gene Bruce Kunkel
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Benjamin Betancourt
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Celeste M. Simmons
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jacob E. Cole
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Fernando D. Torres
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Conrado T. Duenas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessie L. Gregg
Lyon County
Chapter 7
James W. and Nora L. Leonard
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Terrilyn T. Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jamie L. Bouch-Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Susan Wright
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Terry Francis and Dawn Marie Fairfield
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Willie Curtis Campbell
Carson City
Chapter 7
Brianna J. Guerrero
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Michael J. and Wendy S. McGee
Carson City
Chapter 13
Christopher M. Harmer-Fauci and Cynthia L. Fauci
Elko County
Chapter 7
Wesley Aldo Jensen, Jr. and Patsy Lee Jensen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer Edwards
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michele Martinez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jacqueline D. Villa-Hernandez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paul; Edward Nye, Jr. and Rosalinda Cordova Nye
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Alan Lamar Grubb
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Haley Nicolle Stevenson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edith M. Villalobos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ralph Ray Rogers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Connie Jane Burrows
Carson City
Chapter 7
Denise L. Dalton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tony and Deborah Louise Martin
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ruben Alfonzo Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tiara A. Padron
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Debra J. Welch
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth Neyra Diaz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael D. Gularte
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Shaun Donald Rory McLean
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Noelle Ann Gravallese
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ernest A. Jones, Jr.
Carson City
Chapter 13
Theresa Marie DeCambra
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Thomas Dean and Shirley Marie Fambrough
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Yolanda Hettinger
Lander County
Chapter 7
Brittany D. Brownson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robert J. Meldrum
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Timothy James Ferguson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kimberly Arnott
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth Thompson and Eric Ira Stern
Carson City
Chapter 7
Timothy J. Seeger
Storey County
Chapter 7
Donald Lew
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Charles A. and Meredith E. Lightner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Albert Alphonso Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carmine F. and Susan Paulette DePiano
Washoe County
Chapter 7
William R. and Barbara E. Bower
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Maurcio Perez-Zavala
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Norma Jean Eldridge
Lyon County
Chapter 7
William J. DuBois
Carson City
Chapter 7
Michael S. Heinrich
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melissa Eleanor Hoffman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark Gabriel Krapivkin
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Dominic and Emily Christina Kurtek
Carson City
Chapter 7
Stephanie R. Otto
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victor Thomas Weisser
Lyon County
Chapter 7
David W. Alvarez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Laurie L. Ketten
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria Guadalupe Lopez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
