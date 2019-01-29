Northern Nevada business leads for Jan. 2019, produced by NNBV

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason. Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month.

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from December 2018 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

BUSINESS LICENSES

Atkinson Enterprises

Administrative and business consulting

James Atkinson

775-671-7548

1049 Meritage Court

Recommended Stories For You

Carson City, NV 89703

Capitol Car Wash

Car wash

Dan Sisto

775-885-0857

1840 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Capturing Moore Memories

Commercial photography

Nicole Moore

775-737-0605

4000 Apollo Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Clearview Chiropractic

Chiropractor

Joseph Saccoman

775-882-1444

4250 Cochise St.

Suite 10

Carson City, NV 89703

Colette Publications/Chateaux

Book publishing

Nicolette Johnston

775-771-1805

675 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Diane Sigala, Personal Assistant

Personal services

Diane Sigala

760-608-1947

2787 Oak Ridge Drive

Carson City, NV 89703

Glen Hooten Tire Co.

Tire dealer

Glen Hooten

916-224-4870

4011 White Rock Court

Reno, NV 89508

Great Basin Properties

Residential leasing services

William Kolstad

775-588-8899

163 Granite Springs Drive

Stateline, NV 89449

J & J Estate Sales

Management consulting

Karen Guthrie

775-230-5656

601 N. Richmond Ave.

Carson City, NV 89703

Java Lounge

Snack and beverage bar

Marjory Olaes

775-772-7727

9485 Stoney Creek Way

Reno, NV 89506

La Santaneca

Restaurant

Jose Escobar

775-671-1020

319 Burton St.

Carson City, NV 89706

McAuliffe Environmental Consulting

Consulting services

Matt McAuliffe

775-430-7049

6369 Salk Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Miller Counseling

Consulting services

Edna Miller

775-443-6407

108 W. Telegraph St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Prominence Care Center

HMO medical center

Vera Whole Health, WA PC

971-940-7170

844 W. Nye Lane

Suite 102

Carson City, NV 89703

Rice Street Tattoo

Tattoo parlor

Anthony Jackson

775-220-2779

900 W. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store

Supermarket and food services

Cash & Carry Stores LLC

503-833-1588

222 Fairview Drive

Suite 100

Carson City, NV 89701

Strong McPherson & Co.

Tax preparation

Integrity Business Solutions and Consulting LLC

775-882-4460

901 E. 2nd St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Susie's Nail Life

Beauty salon

Susie Davis

775-220-8779

309 E. Gosh Ave.

Dayton, NV 89403

The Spoke Bar and Grill

Bar and grill

C & D Party Place L.L.C.

775-887-1117

3198 N. Deer Run Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Variety Building Systems

General building services

Gene Aalbu

775-219-5555

7690 Diamond Vista Court

Reno, NV 89506

D.C. Auto

Auto repair

David and Cindy Perez

775-340-9731

777 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Fawn Leach Photography

Photography

Fawn Leach

775-934-7568

331 Chester Way

Elko, NV 89801

Handy Gal Cleaning and Personal Assistance

Cleaning and personal assistant services

Dana Parker

702-332-3382

835 White Oak Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Missshelbzhair

Cosmetologist

Shelby Nelson

775-299-5637

780 W. Silver St.

No. 110

Elko, NV 89801

Rock Solid Training and Solutions

MSHA consulting and training

Harlon Stone

775-340-6231

2231 Clearwater Court

Elko, NV 89801

Sierra Nevada Home Repair

Handyman services

Elvis and Carlos Villalobos

775-200-3527

485 S. 5th St.

Unit D

Elko, NV 89801

The Uniqueness of You!

Massage therapy

Nan Swarts

775-388-2043

524 Walnut St.

Elko, NV 89801

====================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

855 Maestro Drive

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 6,151-square-foot space in Reno for $1,450,000. Casey Prostinak of SVN Commercial Associates represented the seller.

Giacomini Trust

The buyer purchased a 2,880-square-foot building at 285 W. Moana Lane in Reno for $1,015,000. Tomi Jo Lynch with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.

Abbey South, LLC

The buyer purchased a 6,151-square-foot building at 855 Maestro Drive in Reno for $1.45 million. Casey Prostinak with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Rand Capital Investments, LLC.

9785 Gateway Drive

An undisclosed buyer purchased an 18,964-square-foot building in Reno for $3,925,000. Casey Prostinak with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.

Retail

James DeMartini

DeMartini purchased a 14,000-square-foot space at 935 and 961 Topsy Lane in Carson City. Tom Fennell, Dominic Brunetti, Chris Shanks and Scott Shanks represented the seller, Topsy Lane CC, LLC.

Industrial

L & LW, LLC

The buyer purchased a 4,247-square-foot space at 8060 Double R Boulevard, No. 400, in Reno. Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, TEMC Inc.

AMR Properties Ltd.

The buyer purchased a 14,016-square-foot building at 160 Denmark Drive in McCarran. Tom Fennell and Chris Shanks with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow also with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Yetis, LLC.

Ozark Materials Nevada, LLC

The buyer purchased a 115,600-square-foot building at 80 Airpark Vista Boulevard in Dayton for $6.4 million. Jack Brower with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the sellers, Robert and Connie Hoff.

Sustainable Furniture

The buyer purchased a 62,500-square-foot building at 13805 Mount Anderson in Reno for $5.1 million. Amanda Eastwick with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.

====================

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Kamili Moreland

DBA: AAA NCNU

Vehicle roadside service and towing

925-274-8582

1277 Treat Blvd.

Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Courtney Hitsman

DBA: Courtney At U Rock Salon

Hair salon

616-502-5727

1524 U.S. Highway 395 South

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Gabe Anguiano

DBA: Flatbed Services

Moving services

775-544-0853

P.O. Box 3597

Stateline, NV 89449

Ronald Bell

DBA: Happy Roots and Shoots

Tree recovery

775-600-8201

648 Longvalley Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Shanna LeFebvre

DBA: Kona Ice of South Tahoe/Carson City

Shave ice truck

775-392-4840

6526 Arc Dome Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Mitch Marina

DBA: Mitch's Vegan Jerky

Wholesale

775-750-4775

P.O. Box 913

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Tagan Stuhr

DBA: Tagan Stuhr Hair Salon

Hair salon

775-790-7100

5233 and 1524 Highway 395 North

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Timothy Hinkle

DBA: Douglas Radiator and Auto Air

Automotive repair services

775-782-9457

1467 Southgate Drive Unit A

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Lavon Shay

DBA: Energetic Solutions

Massage therapy

530-400-8786

P.O. Box 1167

Genoa, NV 89411

Trista Mayer

DBA: Airway Speed Team

Mortgage lending

608-571-0501

4750 S. Biltmore Lane

Madison, WI 53718

Christina Lynn Wirth and Nicole Blanche Davies

DBA: Donuts 4 Donuts

Mobile food vendor

775-691-4458

611 Bluerock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Shelbie Memro

DBA: Ind Body CBD

Retail

775-450-4322

P.O. Box 2265

Minden, NV 89423

Patrick Wilkes

DBAL: Panosa Nana

Artist

775-560-9453

P.O. Box 6442

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Jeremy Weston

DBA: Trucker Enterprises LLC

Rental space

775-691-2603

1749 Timber Court

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Reuben and Patricia Turner

DBA: Indian Creek Associates

Consulting

916-712-3413

1210 Quail Ridge Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

James Clark

DBA: Jelvis Entertainment

Talent and wedding officiant

530-721-1710

1420 Leonard Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Ronald Landmann

DBA: Landfall Enterprises of Nevada

Yacht delivery

775-781-1840

3551 N. Sunridge Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Drew Arigoni

DBA: Nevada Western Construction

775-781-0007

1312 Wheeler Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Robert Clayton McKinney

DBA: The Power Co.

Electrical contractor

775-677-0999

25 Brushland Court

Reno, NV 89508

Terri Jones

DBA: Sheepcamp Kennel

Dog training

775-790-2157

1411 Glenwood Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Sergio Delgadillo

DBA: Valley Cana

Consulting

775-450-3813

P.O. Box 2471

Minden, NV 89423

Scott Speltzer

DBA: VOIP Billing Services

Telecommunications resellers

732-490-9007

198 Route 9 Suite 105

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Thomas McKinney

DBA: Avantum

Retail pharmacy

201-242-4000

173 Bridge Plaza North

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Jeffrey Cordell Axelson

DBA: Axelson LLC

Manufacturing

775-392-0206

867 Mahogany Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Eric Matthew Class

DBA: Rivermud Concrete Pumping

Concrete pumping services

775-783-8377

1055 Arroyo Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Jerry Ellefson

DBA: Smart Discount

Online marketing

480-236-2957

2850 W. Horizon Ridge

No. 200

Henderson, NV 89502

====================

BUILDING PERMITS

Washoe County

Five Star Construction

3700 Frost Lane

Addition and remodel to single-family home

$272,604

Gilliam Construction

1115 N. Cantlon Lane

Barn

$72,000

Michael J. Kuhner General Contractor

5555 Lupin Drive

Demolish and rebuild single-family home

$525,051

DR Horton Inc.

8045 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$272,922

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

17025 Mount Rose Highway

Tenant improvements

$155,000

Lobo Construction LLC

664 Encanto Drive

Single-family home

$474,994

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

9725 Pyramid Way

Retail building

$470,514

Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.

15335 Roll Road

Garage

$50,788

Tanamera Construction LLC

6800 Oak Grass Court

Residential additions and remodel

$409,184

Allco Construction Inc.

18077 Bordeaux Drive

Tenant improvements

$2,680,236

Christy Construction Inc.

11040 Heartpine St.

Metal shop

$53,150

Madole Construction Company Inc.

3700 Pershing Lane

Demolish mobile home

$140,989

Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.

936 Southwood Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$1,200,000

Dream Crafters LLC

20203 Bordeaux Drive

Remodel single-family home

$75,075

DR Horton Inc.

14135 American Pillar Court

Single-family home

$299,240

DR Horton Inc.

14006 Dancing Flame Court

Single-family home

$141,870

DR Horton Inc.

2005 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$397,741

Capstone Communities Inc.

848 Lexington Arch Drive

Single-family home

$285,157

Artisan Communities LLC

11582 Anthem Drive

Single-family home

$316,399

City of Reno

Group West Construction Inc.

44 Commercial Row

Demolition

$100,000

Group West Construction Inc.

98 Commercial Row

Demolition

$200,000

Quality Demolition

13945 S. Virginia St.

Demolition

$74,885

Gerhardt & Berry Construction Inc.

Sunrise Meadows

Site improvements

$488,000

Justin Wilson Construction

Haskell Street

Grading and site improvements

$92,000

Bluth Development LLC

Sky Vista Blvd.

Site improvements

$1,800,000

Q&D Construction Inc.

345 Arlington Ave.

Site improvements

$380,000

Tanamera Construction LLC

5435 Reno Corporate Drive

Grading and site improvements

$850,000

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

Veterans Parkway

Mass grading

$80,000

Katerra Construction LLC

Damonte Ranch Parkway

Mass grading

$80,000

Dennis Banks Construction Company LLC

6870 S. McCarran Blvd.

Commercial building

$3,800,000

MG Builders LLC

627 Elko Ave.

Apartments

$425,410

Bluth Development LLC

7711 Sky Vista Blvd.

20 permits for apartment buildings

$474,467-$828,710

Desert Wind Homes

127 Ridge St.

Apartment building

$1,200,000

Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

155 Herz Blvd.

7 permits for apartment building

$2,937,325-$3,221,378

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

10101 Double R Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$552,369

Walker River Construction Inc.

2000 Army Aviation Drive

Fuel storage system

$1,250,041

K7 Construction Inc.

300 Center St.

Commercial remodel

$2,580,000

Lobo Construction LLC

915 Moana Lane

Commercial remodel

$150,000

Arco Construction Company Inc.

407 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$1,000,000

Montane Building Group Inc.

755 Trademark Drive

Commercial remodel

$70,651

Pinecrest Construction & Development Co.

200 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$78,000

Montane Building Group Inc.

10345 Professional Circle

Commercial remodel

$157,557

Sierra Pines Construction Inc.

961 Matley Lane

Commercial remodel

$72,500

Montane Building Group Inc.

6980 Sierra Center Parkway

Commercial remodel

$168,918

CETO Builders Inc.

625 Cricket Ave.

Garage

$94,000

Justin Wilson Construction

Haskell St.

Grading and site improvements

$52,000

KDH Builders LLC

580 Gooesberry Drive

Single-family home

$283,814

Ruepp Construction Inc.

356 Sunset Drive

Studio and garage

$102,140

M & M Construction

756 Harris Road

Single-family home

$196,230

Sierra Concepts Construction Inc.

728 Canter Drive

Single-family home

$281,487

Realm Constructors LLC

1655 Circle Stone Court

Single-family home

$876,595

DR Horton Inc.

9881 Coastal Fog Drive

Single-family home

$218,509

TFP Inc.

655 Arlington Ave.

Single-family home

$105,813

DR Horton Inc.

9781 Fisherman's Reef

Single-family home

$245,853

Neil Adams Construction Inc.

6155 Falabella Way

Single-family home

$474,500

DR Horton Inc.

9802 Salty Dog

Single-family home

$187,182

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9316 Astaya Drive

Single-family home

$323,896

DR Horton Inc.

200 Balcorta Drive

Single-family home

$302,579

DR Horton Inc.

8348 Endsley Court

Single-family home

$278,350

DR Horton Inc.

9766 Pelican Pointe

Single-family home

$245,853

DR Horton Inc.

8378 Simsbury

Single-family home

$245,203

Paradisio Communities LLC

9310 Lagoon Way

Single-family home

$217,134

DR Horton Inc.

213 Willows Quest

Single-family home

$326,943

Lennar Reno LLC

10618 Claim Jumper Way

Single-family home

$302,185

Toll South Reno LLC

2078 Maximus Lane

Single-family home

$188,708

Toll South Reno LLC

9410 Hawkshead Road

Single-family home

$339,427

Toll NV Limited Partnership

2481 Stonetrack Trail

Single-family home

$397,378

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9267 Red Spring Drive

Single-family home

$368,365

Lennar Reno LLC

7365 Continuum Lane

Single-family home

$206,434

Lennar Reno LLC

511 Leviathan Court

Single-family home

$256,796

Toll North Reno LLC

13515 Cobalt Sky Street

Single-family home

$283,190

DR Horton Inc.

9601 Windjammer Way

Single-family home

$223,747

Toll NV Limited Partnership

3032 Country Wind Lane

Single-family home

$226,691

Toll North Reno LLC

2233 Cold Creek Trail

Single-family home

$436,212

Toll North Reno LLC

2255 Hillsborough Lane

Single-family home

$287,811

Certified Pool and Spa

2352 Stone Rise Road

Pool

$75,000

Traditional Home Builders Inc.

180 Mark Twain Ave.

Residential remodel and additions

$150,000

Michael R. Clark Construction Co.

132 Greenridge Drive

Residential remodel

$250,000

Dream Crafters LLC

6461 Valley Wood Drive

Residential remodel

$200,000

Carson City

Terra Firma

1500 Old Hot Springs Road

Pool and spa

$80,000

Pacific Northern Environmental

700 Old Clear Creek Road

Fueling station

$2,052,302

Woodworking Specialties

111 S. Division St.

Tenant improvements

$50,000

Tanamera Construction LLC

350 W. Clearview Drive

Multi-family dwelling

$2,004,570

Tanamera Construction LLC

446 W. Clearview Drive

Multi-family dwelling

$2,004,570

Tanamera Construction LLC

406 W. Clearview Drive

Multi-family dwelling

$1,005,524

North Star Construction

1600 Medical Parkway

Addition and remodel of hospital

$350,000

MB Lewis Construction Inc.

4731 Fox Creek Road

Garage

$71,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

4049 Siena Drive

Single-family home

$338,394

Reno Sun, LLC

2376 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$227,482

Reno Sun, LLC

2388 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$256,828

Lennar Reno LLC

1136 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$225,068

Lennar Reno LLC

1320 Tule Peak Circle

Single-family home

$302,658

Lyon County

Sierra Services

7950 Pueblo Drive

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$104,900

BGTC Construction

3300 E. Fourth St.

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$84,066

BGTC Construction

3600 Deodar St.

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$70,894

KC Custom Concepts

3608 Deodar St.

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$103,980

Jeffrey P. Pisciotta Builders, Inc.

6303 Bluegrass Drive

(Stagecoach Drive)

Single-family home

$312,199

High Desert Fine Building

1241 Highway 208, Par A

(Yerington)

$152,753

F & G Construction

26 Stokes Drive

(Carson City)

Commercial additions

$353,000

Ryder Management LLC

249 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$155,548

Ryder NV Management LLC

243 Glen Vista Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$211,531

Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.

305 San Roma Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$273,624

Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.

406 Chianti Way

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$286,112

KC Custom Concepts

142 S. Rainbow Drive

(Dayton)

Manufactured home and conversion

$95,000

Tom Hoyle Construction, Inc.

321 River Road

Par S2A

(Dayton)

Garage

$107,112

Millard Realty & Construction

176 Highway 339

(Yerington)

Single-family home

$427,801

Everett Triplett Contracting

50 Miller Ridge Road, Par 1

(Smith)

Garage

$64,268

E.C. Construction LLC

453 La Costa Circle

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$239,321

High Desert Barns

100 Comstock Road

(Dayton)

Garage

$77,121

Lennar Reno LLC

321 Moab Court

Single-family home

$321,065

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

194 McMarlin

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$184,504

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

149 Calvert St.

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$184,504

Johnco Enterprises

7585 Springfield Road

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$86,500

Prime West Construction

8 E. Pursel Lane

(Yerington)

Commercial building

$176,000

Craftsman Homes

91 Kass Lane

(Yerington)

Manufactured home and conversion

$146,000

====================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Laleska S. Caballero

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Laura Coto Delgado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Chris M. Johnson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Daniel R. and Ashley M. Lucero

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Merrell B. and Erin D. Upson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Charles G. Holmes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Katherine R. and Kyle L. Webster

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David Izada Rodriguez and Jorgelina A. De Gregorio

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria C. Felise

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dana M. Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John H. Mehlschau

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leland D. and Vickie D. Detloff

Washoe County

Chapter 7

William B. and Karen M. Conrad

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Joseph M. and Lynn M. Nielson

Storey County

Chapter 7

Kevin R. and Susan A. Borba

Eureka County

Chapter 11

Todd Paul and June Marie Strom

Elko County

Chapter 7

Ruth Ann Dobbins

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Grant Harrison Reichert and Teasha Marie Cryer Reichert

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nicholas V. and Bincy K. Van Boom

Washoe County

Chapter 13

The Christian Brotherhood Fundraisers Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eugene D. and JoAnne P. Basaraba

Elko County

Chapter 7

Steven L. Astrin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maurice J. Roper

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bobbi Ann Dittberner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael John Guglielmo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brian L. Stover

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tina Marie Garfield

Elko County

Chapter 7

Briseida Lamas Madera

Carson City

Chapter 7

Debbie R. LaRue

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Scott Adam Mosser

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carey J. Prahm

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dawn Roberts

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Brooke S. Hodge

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sharon M. Sullivan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Barbara E. Cheathon

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Gary Lee Sturdevant

Carson City

Chapter 13

Kevin B. Singratanakul

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Neil E. Lund

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marcos Abel Alas Reyes, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Thomas James and Ellen May Skiver

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Rebecca S. Privette

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Gene Bruce Kunkel

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Benjamin Betancourt

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Celeste M. Simmons

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jacob E. Cole

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Fernando D. Torres

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Conrado T. Duenas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessie L. Gregg

Lyon County

Chapter 7

James W. and Nora L. Leonard

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Terrilyn T. Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jamie L. Bouch-Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Susan Wright

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Terry Francis and Dawn Marie Fairfield

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Willie Curtis Campbell

Carson City

Chapter 7

Brianna J. Guerrero

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Michael J. and Wendy S. McGee

Carson City

Chapter 13

Christopher M. Harmer-Fauci and Cynthia L. Fauci

Elko County

Chapter 7

Wesley Aldo Jensen, Jr. and Patsy Lee Jensen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer Edwards

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michele Martinez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jacqueline D. Villa-Hernandez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paul; Edward Nye, Jr. and Rosalinda Cordova Nye

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Alan Lamar Grubb

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Haley Nicolle Stevenson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edith M. Villalobos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ralph Ray Rogers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Connie Jane Burrows

Carson City

Chapter 7

Denise L. Dalton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tony and Deborah Louise Martin

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ruben Alfonzo Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tiara A. Padron

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Debra J. Welch

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth Neyra Diaz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael D. Gularte

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Shaun Donald Rory McLean

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Noelle Ann Gravallese

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ernest A. Jones, Jr.

Carson City

Chapter 13

Theresa Marie DeCambra

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Thomas Dean and Shirley Marie Fambrough

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Yolanda Hettinger

Lander County

Chapter 7

Brittany D. Brownson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robert J. Meldrum

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Timothy James Ferguson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kimberly Arnott

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth Thompson and Eric Ira Stern

Carson City

Chapter 7

Timothy J. Seeger

Storey County

Chapter 7

Donald Lew

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Charles A. and Meredith E. Lightner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Albert Alphonso Smith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carmine F. and Susan Paulette DePiano

Washoe County

Chapter 7

William R. and Barbara E. Bower

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Maurcio Perez-Zavala

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Norma Jean Eldridge

Lyon County

Chapter 7

William J. DuBois

Carson City

Chapter 7

Michael S. Heinrich

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melissa Eleanor Hoffman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark Gabriel Krapivkin

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Dominic and Emily Christina Kurtek

Carson City

Chapter 7

Stephanie R. Otto

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victor Thomas Weisser

Lyon County

Chapter 7

David W. Alvarez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Laurie L. Ketten

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria Guadalupe Lopez

Washoe County

Chapter 13