Northern Nevada Business Leads for November 2018, produced by NNBV
November 30, 2018
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from November 2018.
====================
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Jerry D. and Frances E Sullivan
Recommended Stories For You
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Richard D. and Mandy J. Highland
Elko County
Chapter 13
Kenneth G. and Ida Edna Herrmann
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bonnie J. Bourns
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert H. Santana
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Johnna S. Black
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Encarnacion Huerta-Mendoza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick R. and Alesia A. McHugh
Douglas County
Chapter 7
John S. and Ashbel Bisaya Curry
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Vivian B. Harvey
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darwin Ceresola
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Trent J. Fewkes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ricardo N. Arias
Pershing County
Chapter 13
Tomasa Rita Ortiz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deanna Edson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carlos Lainez and Fidelina Funes
Carson City
Chapter 7
Garrett M. Goodlander
Carson City
Chapter 7
Elizabeth Ann McLeod
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kenneth Reed Reneer, Jr.
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Ryan Spelts
Carson City
Chapter 7
William Elmert and Pixie Dee Catlett
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rey C. Manzanares
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea L. Klenakis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rick D. Nichols
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shareen M. Woodruff
Elko County
Chapter 7
Deborah Sue Hazelton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tesla N. Wilbur
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark Dana McPhail and Kathleen Gomez McPhail
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deborah L. Copas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Duane R. Waters
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristine M. Swafford and Barbara J. Becotte
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Katherine Himes
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Jason A. and Dena M. Copeland
Carson City
Chapter 7
Shannon M. Garcia
Churchill County
Chapter 13
Dale M. and Pamela L. Monson
Elko County
Chapter 7
Carla R. Newman
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Kacy J. Dunckhorst
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Jeffrey K. Tisza
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Janet L. Allred
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Patricia A. Reardon
Carson City
Chapter 7
Laura S. Becker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darrell L. Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Barry D. and Linda J. Merrithew
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Andrew Grimshaw
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Richard E. McGifford
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Randy E. and Denise Wide
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Copper Canyon Partners LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 11
James B. Johnson, Jr. and Kathryn L. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Shawn G. Traylor
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Rachelle L. Grossman
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Joseph Stanley Grabowski, III and Franchesca Maria Grabowski
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Debra J. Conrad
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Kylie K. Grossell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paul Silvas
Washoe County
Chapter 13
James Brent Meechan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maricruz Bravo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kathleen Gale Franco
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Patricia L. Roberts
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bruce Krotke
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brandy L. Martin
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Daniel Joseph Tibitoski
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tricia C. Wilson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jodi L. Fitzmaurice
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Waleran Enterprises, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jonathon N. Thiele
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carl F. and Catherine L. Wilson
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Richard Santo Malavenda and Beatriz Menoyo Malavendo
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jose J. Rangel-Lopez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Arturo Estrada and Maria Elena Torres
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leonor Chavez-Tellez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John Phillip and LeeAnne Cassandra Wright
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Sharon Lynn Durman
Carson City
Chapter 7
Marion Irene Armstrong-Larson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jerry Smith Prentice and Alice Joyce Prentice
Lyon County
Chapter 7
James M. Ford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kelles W. and Jacquelyn R. Jones
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Aaron S. and Christine F. McBride
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Edward Patrick Owens
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jessica Marie Llamas-Ledezma
Carson City
Chapter 13
Marcus J. Walker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gloria J. Siers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lynda C. Murrell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gregory Leighton and Julie Marie Jones
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John R. and Cynthia L. Shonnard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James G. and Jamie S. Sellers
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Maurice C. Reichelt
Carson City
Chapter 7
Randall G. and Vera K. Adams
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jesse S. Villarreal
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marianne K. Ramsey
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jamie Lee Ligot Ellison
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffrey Dean and Mary Margaret Lindahl
Douglas County
Chapter 7
John J. Artz
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Teresa L. Taylor
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Russell B. Rogers, III and Kaitlyn T. Rogers
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Taylor James McCready
Carson City
Chapter 7
Mary Inez Beaver
Carson City
Chapter 7
David White and Mary Keys
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lisa Marie Anastasio
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robert G. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven W. Williams
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Daniel E. McEachron
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John A. Toth
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Thomas H. Boyd
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Justo C. Torres-Hernandez and Maria I. Torres
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Glenn O. Gravel
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Regina M. and Mark W. Wertz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Austin Riley Casbarro
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Clinton John Kimbrough
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Kam C. and Jaclyn Sell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Integrity Contracting Co. LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven L. Hartshorn
Carson City
Chapter 7
Yvonne M. Workman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sharon Erickson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joey E. Wagner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sherry L. Burns
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joshua J. Cook
Carson City
Chapter 7
Nicolas Hurtado, Jr.
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Veronica Y. Puentes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Travis C. and Amber Ryness
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Heather Lynn Young
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Milton E. Moore
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Hickory Leasing LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Hickory Operating 1 LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Hickory Operating 2 LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Hickory Operating 3 LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Rodney W. and Melynda D. Dilworth
Elko County
Chapter 7
Darrell W. Bible
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Barbara A. and Ricky L. Hendrix
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lori L. Caldwell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Charles A. Butler and Jessica C Chappell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lacee E. Starr
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Alexandra Lee Mazzaferri
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel Z. and Gelene G. Cabanilla
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lori Lynn Wooden
Elko County
Chapter 7
Adrian Erin Lytle
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Daniel W. Brownfield
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roy and Tracy L. Jennings
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patricia Yvonne Gallimore and Donald George-Thomas Gallimore, Sr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark Steven and Judith Ann McQueen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Derek C. Ratto
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gregory Liston
Carson City
Chapter 7
Robin E. Taber
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Virginia C. Garrison
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Naomi E.D. Ellis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Flor Orellana
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victor M. Davila
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gregory Gordon Filer
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gabriel R. Jacobo
Elko County
Chapter 13
Nancy C. Ayala
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Keith N. Lynch
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gregory A. Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
====================
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Louis Gibson Fletcher
DBA: Arrows Native Indian Tacos
Mobile food vendor
530-615-7409
1454 Hussman Ave. Apt. 6C
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Lewis Flourd
DBA: Catholic Warrior Society
Training, teaching and instruction
858-864-5000
2363 Juniper Road
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Melissa Dawn Compton
DBA: Enjoy The Ride Hat Co.
Embroidery
775-445-0267
1270 Sierra Vista Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Gayle Kern
DBA: Leach Kern Gruchow Anderson Song
Law office
775-324-5930
5421 Kietzke Lane Suite 200
Reno, NV 89511
Kenneth Bliven
DBA: Bliven Real Estate Investments
Real estate investments
775-298-1295
2675 Vicky Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Michael Thompson
DBA: David Walley's 1862 Resort
Timeshares
775-309-4578
2001 Foothill Road
Genoa, NV 89411
Brian and Gina Kaspar
DBA: Kaspar Amplification
AMP building and repairs
775-741-0922
2971 San Mateo Drive
Minden, NV 89423
O'Reilly Auto
DBA: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Auto parts and supplies
775-783-9410
1375 Highway 395 North
Gardnerville, NV 89410
John David Parsons
DBA: Patriot Auctions, LLC
Auctions and personal property appraisals
775-773-8723
2648 Clapham Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Osu Kwon
DBA: Poke Doke
Restaurant
775-233-5220
963 Topsy Lane Suite 320
Carson City, NV 89705
Cameron Liljenquist
DBA: Via Benefits Insurance Services
Insurance sales and marketing
866-439-8236
10975 Sterling View No. 200
South Jordan, UT 84095
William Edward Straw
DBA: WES Trucking
Trucking services
775-297-5382
787 Wagon Drive No. A
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Karen Springer
DBA: Critter Sitters
Pet sitting
775-297-6597
1331 Kimmerling Court No. B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Eduardo Sarabia
DBA: E & J Lawn Service & Landscaping
Lawn service
559-779-5840
1501 Highway 395 Space 26
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Christopher McMahon
DBA: Fresh Start Carpet Care
Carpet and tile care
775-309-3184
2795 Wildhorse Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Jasa Monique Mayotte
DBA: Jasa Monique Cosmetics
Permanent cosmetics
775-581-5581
809 Pollen Court Apt. A
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Carla Evans
DBA: Local Savings
Online marketing
877-220-3477
200 S. Virginia St. 8th Floor
Reno, NV 89501
Macaela Trapp
DBA: Macaelamade
Artwork
605-838-9709
101 Mausert Court No. A
Coleville, CA 96107
Jose Santos Rios Miranda
DBA: Master Floors LLC
Flooring installations
775-287-4008
11785 Pepper Way
Reno, NV 89506
Laura Catherine Wegner
DBA: Moodswing Naturals
Essential oils
775-790-7930
2244 Foothill Road No. 589
Genoa, NV 89411
Ellen Nicholas
DBA: Nicholas Learning Associates
Private tutoring
408-300-1324
1139 Linda Anne Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Clifford Joy and Lacey Hartman
DBA: Nighthawk Pirates
Electronic sales
775-364-4901
1513 S. Riverview Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Clifford Joy and Lacey Hartman
DBA: Wolves and Dragons
Online electronic sales
775-364-4901
1513 S. Riverview Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Lacey Taylor
DBA: ACME Title and Escrow Services
Title and escrow services
775-686-6776
532 Lander St.
Reno, NV 89509
Dalia Briggs
DBA: Burden Busters
Errand services
775-901-2914
1303 Toiyabe Ave.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
====================
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
Arkham Properties LLC
The buyer purchased a 4,334-square-foot space at 216 N. Minnesota Street in Carson City. Randy Walker with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, J.P. DeArrieta.
Adwa Properties LLC
The buyer purchased a 2,871-square-foot space at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Unit 852, in Reno. Brad Elgin of Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Van Doran Properties LLC.
FDC Graphic Films, Inc.
The tenant renewed its lease of 20,000 square feet at 875 E. Patriot Boulevard, Suite 203, in Reno. Brad Elgin of Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
rfXcel Corp.
The tenant leased 2,986 square feet at 5385 Reno Corporate Drive, Suite 200, in Reno. Ken Stark with Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Industrial
David J. Meyers Trust
The buyer purchased a 27,732-square-foot building at 1300 Freeport Boulevard in Sparks. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Freeport Properties LLC.
Nevada State Board of Pharmacy
The tenant leased 6,088 square feet at 985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 206 in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Ryder-Duda Ventures, LLC.
4808 Sparks Boulevard
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 5,018-square-foot space in Sparks. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, Bellonatus Holdings, LLC.
Evo Massage Therapy
The tenant leased approximately 797 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 115, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Foothills at Wingfield HOA
The tenant leased approximately 1,250 square feet at 4874 Sparks Boulevard, suite 101, in Sparks. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Payroll Done Right LLC.
Iron Circle, LLC
The buyer purchased a 4,253-square-foot building at 5450 Longley Lane, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the seller, G.A.S.P. LLC.
Retail
JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.
The tenant leased approximately 1,821 square feet in the Eagle Landing Shopping Center in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, FDC Eagle Landing Investment Company II, LLC.
DeMers Family Vision Group
The tenant renewed its lease of 2,467 square feet in the Silver State Plaza shopping center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, Silver State Station LLC.
Indulge Massage & Reflexology
The tenant leased approximately 1,800 square feet in the Keyston Square shopping center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, MRA Investment LLC & Keystone Square Investment LLC.
Goldilocks Jewelry & Coin
The tenant leased approximately 1,594 square feet at 6990 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 100, in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, The Village at Lakeridge LLC.
Industrial
Hays Family Revocable Trust
The buyer purchased an 11,064-square-foot building at 517 Evans Avenue in Reno. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Reno Sheet Metal, Plumbing & Heating.
Fox Factory, Inc.
The tenant leased 71,800 square feet at 38 Isidor Court, Suite 110, in Sparks. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of Archcrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
Freeman Expositions LLC
The tenant leased approximately 34,560 square feet at 2080 Brierley Way in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Lithium Nevada Corp.
The tenant leased approximately 3,500 square feet at 845 E. 2nd Street in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Zulily LLC
The tenant subleased approximately 100,000 square feet at 2555 USA Parkway in McCarran. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the sublessor, Syncreon Technology America, Inc.
====================
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Advantage Pool Plastering
Commercial and residential pools
Adams Pool Specialties Inc.
916-388-2000
7 Wayne Court
Sacramento, CA 95829
Aeris Closet
Clothing accessories
Patricia Newbert
530-721-7235
3521 Pioneer Trail Apt. 9
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Artisan Café
Restaurant
Artisan Café LLC
775-283-0164
701 S. Carson St. Suite 100
Carson City, NV 89701
C.OT. Concrete
Concrete contractor
Latu Tuipulatu
75-971-3710
8215 Opal Station Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Cocomo Beauty
Beauty salon
Morgan Pruzzo
775-301-8067
107 W. Telegraph St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Fiduciary Services of Nevada
Individual and family services
Lund Enterprises, LLC
775-741-4119
675 Fairview Drive Suite 2015
Carson City, NV 89701
Fred's Auto Sales LLC
Used car dealership
Fred's Auto Sales LLC
775-515-4229
2980 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Go Roof Tune Up, Inc.
Roofing contractor
Go Roof Tune Up, Inc.
866-989-6976
1489 W. Warm Springs Road Suite 110
Henderson, NV 89014
Greener World Recycling
Recyclable materials
Be Greener World Recycling Corp.
775-883-1884
3150 N. Deer Run Road Suite 1
Carson City, NV 89701
KB Plumbing and Heating
Plumbing, heating contractor
Kyle Buhecker
702-363-7580
1831 Terra Vista Way
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Makena Lee Photography
Photography studio
Makena Henze
775-315-8301
4140 James Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Mistee's Grooming
Pet care services
Mistee Knopp
775-461-0680
101 Hot Springs Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Mr. Repair Handy Man
Handyman services
Francisco Javier Torres Alvarado
775-297-6118
110 E. Ann St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Rios Ranch Organic
Wholesale distributor
Jenifer Rios
530-301-4652
2588 State Route 208
Smith, NV 89430
Sassy Sweepers
Janitorial services
Comstock Enterprises LLC
775-246-0526
926 Lakeview Drive
Dayton, NV 89403
Smart Marketing Squad
Marketing and consulting services
Amanda Long
775-720-2549
3 Penn Circle
Carson City, NV 89706
Sotel Systems, LLC
Wireless telecommunications carrier
Todd Bromfman
678-648-4371
2465 Centerline Industrial Drive
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Squeeze In
Restaurant
Squeeze In Carson City, LLC
775-887-2700
308 N. Curry St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Straight Up! Plumbing
Plumbing contractor
Trade Services Company Inc.
775-800-4357
390 Freeport Blvd. No. 9
Sparks, NV 89434
The Martin Hotel
Restaurant
Martin Carson LLC
775-623-3197
308 N. Curry St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Thriving Roots
Personal services
Rachel Henderson
775-443-6167
675 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Victra
Electronic store
ABC Phones of North Carolina
919-948-7500
3405 Market St.
Carson City, NV 89706
City of Elko
Collective Coffee Roasters
Coffee roasting and sales
Collective Coffee Roasters LLC
775-388-7318
405 Silver St.
Elko, NV 89801
Elysian Design House
Graphic design and printing for marketing
Melissa Overlie
775-624-4773
1525 Opal Drive No. B-200
Elko, NV 89801
Furst Construction
Contractor
Furst Construction Company Inc.
801-972-3838
708 N. Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Impact Studio
Graphic design and advertising
Ismael Flores
775-385-5785
3016 Buzzard Road
Elko, NV 89801
Johnson's Precious Butterflies Home Health Care
Health care services
Johnson's Precious Butterflies LLC
775-340-1171
123 Buckhorn Road
Lamoille, NV 89828
Mountain West Dermatology
Medical practice
Mountain West Dermatology Management LLC
775-336-3628
1825 Pinion Road No. F
Elko, NV 89801
Ranger Essentials
Essential oils and Reiki
Sheila Ranger
775-777-4343
419 Lawndale Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Silver State Solutions
Contractor
Antonio Wright
775-340-8122
322 Ashcroft Place
Spring Creek, NV 89815
TDC Athletics
Dance and tumbling instruction
TDC Athletics
775-738-2700
1439 Stitzel Road
Elko, NV 89801
====================
BUILDING PERMITS
Carson City
Josh Burau Construction
206 Carville Circle
Remodel single-family home
$200,000
Montane Building Group Inc.
1621 E. William St.
Tenant improvements
$250,000
F&G Construction LLC
1140 W. King St.
Remodel school
$76,330
Simerson Forest LLC
1617 Forest Way
Commercial building
$600,000
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC
2814 N. Carson St.
Tenant improvements
$515,000
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC
2300 N. Carson St.
Tenant improvements
$72,500
Tom Peters Construction Inc.
601 Copper Springs Court
Single-family home
$868,145
Coons Construction LLC
496 W. Ann St.
Remodel single-family home
$50,000
Kevin O'Brien Construction
213 S. Nevada St.
Single-family home
$134,450
Capstone Communities Inc.
958 West End St.
Single-family home
$187,433
Rankin Construction Co.
1800 Vineyard Way
Single-family home
$300,000
Roy Houghton Construction
5080 Hells Bells Road
Single-family home
$358,383
CC Builders LLC
1374 Campagni Lane
Single-family home
$186,247
CC Builders LLC
1365 Viellon Pike Lane
Single-family home
$178,190
Ridgeline Development LLC
1128 Drysdale Court
Single-family home
$215,556
Lyon County
Danny Couste Construction LLC
365 Ophir Road
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$379,525
ICG Construction
8525 Iroquois Trail
Par 1
(Silver Springs)
Single-family home
$219,897
KC Custom Concepts
11 Desert Creek Road
(Smith)
Single-family home
$168,521
Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction
2905 Winnemucca St.
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$71,575
Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction
56 Whiteface Lane
(Yerington)
Manufactured home and conversion
$63,622
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
132 Keetly Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$300,762
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
134 Keetly Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$240,101
Miles Construction, Inc.
246 Dayton Valley Road
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$306,170
Sierra Nevada Construction
River Road, Par 1
(Dayton)
Commercial building
$348,500
F & G Construction
44 Cygnet Drive
(Mound House)
Commercial building
$515,280
Everett Triplett Contracting
32 Shirley Lane
(Yerington)
Additions to single-family home
$56,609
City of Reno
Quality Demolition Co.
1090 Plumb Lane
Demolition
$400,000
Solum Construction Inc.
1090 Plumb Lane
Grading and site improvements
$1,100,000
Arco Construction Company Inc.
S. Virginia St.
Mass grading
$1,500,000
Toll NV Limited Partnership
306 Marewood
Sales office
$157,781
Mountain West Builders LLC
1405 Sky Mountain Drive
3 buildings in apartment complex
$2,348,000 for each building
The Redmond Co.
1170 Bible Way
Commercial remodel
$1,445,568
Lakeview Construction Inc.
2500 E. 2nd St.
3 permits for commercial remodel
$70,251 each
Permian Builders LLC
10580 S. McCarran Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$50,000
FD Construction
4600 Kietzke Lane
Commercial remodel
$105,000
Campbell Construction Company Inc.
Stead Blvd.
Rock wall
$125,000
Cedco Inc.
100 Balcorta
Retaining wall
$500,000
Hummel Construction
4833 Piney Woods
Grading
$136,850
KDH Builders LLC
441 Scenic Ridge
Single-family home
$225,605
Pardisio Communities
9293 Peninsula Court
Single-family home
$217,134
Lennar Homes
9718 Quartette
Single-family home
$198,593
Bates Homes Reno LLC
296 Endeavor
Single-family home
$286,511
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9315 Sky Dune
Single-family home
$304,335
Lennar Homes
2738 Precious Metals
Single-family home
$282,105
Lennar Homes
10555 Claim Jumper
Single-family home
$347,316
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9312 Astaya Drive
Single-family home
$304,335
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
9902 Autumn Sage
Single-family home
$223,791
GSK Construction
2802 Outlook Way
Residential remodel
$150,000
Tim Milton Construction LLC
4997 Longley Lane
Tenant improvements
$390,000
Miles Construction
8550 White Fir St.
Commercial remodel
$60,000
Group West Construction Inc.
955 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$52,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
8950 Double Diamond Parkway
Commerci8al remodel
$125,000
Concord Construction Inc.
3200 Heatheridge Street
Grading and site improvements
$150,000
DR Horton Inc.
245 Willows Quest
Single-family home
$315,543
DR Horton Inc.
219 Balcorta
Single-family home
$302,579
DR Horton Inc.
275 Belmullet
Single-family home
$302,579
DR Horton Inc.
8379 Castletroy
Single-family home
$297,188
DR Horton
421 Chelmsford
Single-family home
$297,188
Sun Leisure Inc.
9890 Copenhagen Drive
Pool
$55,000
MB Lewis Construction Inc.
3498 San Mateo
Garage
$47,186
Parthenon Construction Inc.
480 Grove St.
Apartment building
$1,050,403
Solum Construction Inc.
1090 Plumb Lane
Commercial remodel
$2,000,000
Stryker Construction
1475 Terminal Way
Commercial remodel
$255,000
Tabrizi Construction Company LLC
240 Keystone Ave.
2 permits for duplexes
$208,923 each
Grant Robinson Construction
4355 Meadowgate
Single-family home
$900,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
10101 Double R Blvd.
Grading and site improvements
$750,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
4th St.
Site improvements
$140,000
ERGS Inc.
8001 Military Way
2 permits for apartment buildings
$981,180 and $1,048,919
K7 Construction Inc.
2000 Army Aviation
Commercial remodel
$250,000
Complete Property Services LLC
6855 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$850,000
Northern Nevada Homes LLC
1433 Washington St.
Single-family home
$251,387
Toll South Reno LLC
3080 Show Jumper Lane
Single-family home
$226,615
Toll South Reno LLC
3080 Show Jumper Lane
Single-family home
$304,423
Certified Pool and Spa
3565 Brighton Way
Pool
$65,000
Washoe County
Five Star Construction
18700 Lake Vista Road
Single-family home
$566,402
Strategic Builders Inc.
740 Lakeshore Blvd.
Single-family home
(Incline Village)
$898,762
Jim Burns Construction LLC
40 Silver Lynx Way
Single-family home
$425,203
Ds Allen Construction
5545 E. Hidden Valley Drive
Single-family home
$580,629
KG Walters Construction Company Inc.
14212 Callahan Road
Water treatment facility
$745,119
Griggs Construction
120 State Route 28
Remodel single-family home
$75,677
Facilities Management Inc.
4700 Edmonton Drive
Remodel and additions to park
$168,000
BDR Construction
5800 Aerie Way
Single-family home
$566,893
C & E Builders LLC
10 Franktown Court
Single-family home
$486,684
Diamond G Construction Inc.
340 Hyacincth St.
Repair and remodel of fire damaged structure
$61,197
Big Picture Development Group Inc.
325 Galena Pines Road
Metal building
$102,057
RES America Construction Inc.
21575 Reno Technology Parkway East
Solar plant substation
$2,500,000
Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.
15300 N. Timberline Drive
Additions to single-family home
$254,411
Fischer Construction Co.
295 Cliff View Drive
Additions to single-family home
$112,753
Strategic Builders Inc.
590 Fallen Leaf Way
Additions to single-family home
$174,681
DR Horton Inc.
14030 Dancing Flame Court
Single-family home
$231,788
DR Horton Inc.
2000 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$251,182
McMahan Homes LLC
455 Fairview Blvd.
Single-family home
$157,540
MD Barns Northern Nevada
3865 Lakeshore Drive
(Incline Village)
Barn
$111,978
DR Horton Inc.
8020 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$302,904
MA Mortenson Co.
95 Distribution Drive
Warehouse facility
$10,720,063
TFP Inc.
3285 Marantha Road
Single-family home
$521,631
Orlando Enterprises
210 Pine Cone Road
Single-family home
$281,401
Tim Milton Construction LLC
9725 Pyramid Way
Remodel single-family home
$63,756
Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.
15335 Toll Road
Garage
$50,788
Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.
469 Beau Court
Garage
$33,219
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
20585 Parc Foret Drive
Single-family home
$281,015
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18728 Brady Ridge Court
Single-family home
$249,103
Capstone Communities Inc.
141 Midas Court
Single-family home
$214,364
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
228 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$278,558
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
5072 Bordeaux Court
Single-family home
$478,476
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1201 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$227,015
Lennar Homes
1088 Saffron Woods Court
Single-family home
$268,016
Lennar Homes
753 Mallard Crest Drive
Single-family home
$254,317