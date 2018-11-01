Northern Nevada Business Leads for October 2018, produced by NNBV
November 1, 2018
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from October 2018.
=========
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
Reno Eye Institute
The tenant leased 2,149 square feet at 5570 Longley Lane, Suite B, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant and the landlord, Longley Professional Campus, LLC.
Iron Circle, LLC
The buyer purchased 4,253 square feet of space at 5450 Longley Lane in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer.
The Right Choice Realty
The tenant leased approximately 1,872 square feet at 8630 Technology Way, Suite C, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Andrea Olsen.
Satisfaction Automotive
The tenant leased approximately 1,583 square feet at 4900 Mill Street, Suite B26, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Retail
Bubble Beauty LLC,
DBA: Desert Beauty Salon
The tenant leased 1,000 square feet at 7111 S. Virginia Street, Suite A16, in Reno. Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Mark Keyzers and Troy Keeney with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, US Bank National Association.
Dunhill Partners LLC
The buyers purchased an 115,984-square-foot shopping center on 10.2 acres at 212 Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove. Chris Shanks, Scott Shanks and Dominic Brunetti with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, ROIC Zephyr, LLC.
Time Warner Cable Pacific West LLC
The tenant leased approximately 3,013 square feet at Ridgeview Plaza shopping center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, Yacoel 2015 Partners LP.
Sizzler
The restaurant chain renewed its lease of approximately 7,083 square feet at the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott with Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse Owner LLC.
Industrial
Geared Performance LLC
The tenant leased 5,000 square feet at 995 Greg Street in Sparks. Bridgette Boswell with Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, GS Properties, LLC.
Perishable Shipping Solutions
The tenant leased 30,581 square feet of warehouse space at 655 Spice Islands Drive, Suite 102, in Sparks. Jeb Johnson, with Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Darby Dental Supply LLC
The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of approximately 115,329 square feet at 4745 Longley Lane, Suites B and C, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Greendale Home Fashions LLC
The tenant leased approximately 27,904 square feet at 930 Kleppe Lane in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Town Cutler LLC
The tenant leased approximately 6,670 square feet at 4850 Joule Street, Unit A-6, in Reno. Chris Fairchild, Greg Shutt and Landon Gonzalez represented the tenant.
Vinny's Minis
An undisclosed buyer purchased the 14,200 square-foot self-storage facility located at 1791 S. Sutro Terrace in Carson City. Daniel Kuchugurny and Todd Manning with Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer.
Land
Schuetzle Family Trust
The trust purchased a 5.88-acre parcel of industrial-zoned land at 2900 Waltham Way in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in McCarran. Ken Stark with Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. Brad Elgin, also with Stark & Associates, represented the seller, Fowler/Smeath & Ebner/Venturacci.
==========
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Bruno's Plumbing LLC
Contractor
Bruno's Plumbing LLC
775-315-0959
669 Teakwood Road
Dayton, NV 89403
Carson Referral Network
Marketing and consulting services
Carson Referral Network LLC
831-726-3153
186 Parkhill Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Colon Hydrotherapy Institute
Health services
Shelby Molchan
775-762-2463
1801 E. William St.
Suite C
Carson City, NV 89701
CTA Engineering & Surveying
Engineering services
Cooper Thorne & Associates Inc.
916-638-0919
1689 Gregg St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Economy Handyman and Tree Service
Contractor
Robin Grayshield
775-230-1088
5286 Dat So La Lee Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Edward Gill Handyman
Contractor
Edward Gill
775-721-8643
1737 Kingsley Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
ER Energy
Petroleum bulk stations and terminals
ThompsonGas, LLC
301-302-8054
89 Glen Carran Circle
Sparks, NV 89431
Family Affair Chip Repair
Auto glass replacement shop
Patrick Cobb
775-552-5142
208 E. Park St.
No. 1 and 2
Carson City, NV 89701
Great Basin Aviation
Flight training
Flying Start Aero Services, LLC
775-856-3655
2101 Arrowhead Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Hair We R
Beauty salon
Robert Malsbury
775-315-1448
198 W. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
Handy Pro Services
Contractor
Martin Trafton
7775-350-4606
109 McLaughlin Lane
Dayton, NV 89403
MacDaddy LLC
Residential property managers
Dennis McDuffee
775-783-9000
530 Linda Kay Court
Carson City, NV 89701
Maria's House Cleaning
Janitorial services
Maria Ceballos
775-450-6880
3355 Placer Circle
Carson city, NV 89705
Panda Kitchen and Sushi
Restaurant with alcohol sales
Panda Kitchen of Carson City
775-882-8128
1986 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Prestige Custom Homes LLC
Contractor
Prestige Custom Homes LLC
775-720-0466
2660 Pinebrook Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Reno Carson Lumber
Lumber yard
Reno Lumber
775-329-9663
3691 Arrowhead Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Saddle Up BBQ
Food services
Saddle Up BBQ
775-742-8348
5240 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
SC Sierra Three
Residential building leasing
SC Sierra Properties
775-548-1764
860 E. Fifth St.
Carson City, NV 89701
SMI Enterprises
Waste collection
Shanon Ignatich
775-577-9480
5405 Deodar St.
Silver Springs, NV 89429
Sophy's Store
Clothing accessories
Manuel Villanueva
775-883-2555
3259 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Sunbelt Flooring, Inc.
Flooring contractor
Sunbelt Flooring, Inc.
909-606-7623
14251 Fern Ave.
Chino, CA 91710
City of Elko
Balanced Bodywork
Massage therapy
Stephanie Lancaster
208-985-6372
740 Silver St.
Elko, NV 89801
Cascade Drilling LP
Contractor
Cascade Drilling LP
425-527-9700
22722 29th Drive Southeast
Suite 228
Bothell, WA 98021
Enertech Resources LLC
Contractor
Enertech Resources LLC
830-387-4502
1820 Watson Lane
No. E
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Landworx
Lawn care and snow removal
Gavin Demaline
775-934-8222
287 Oak St.
Elko, NV 89801
Major League Audio
TV, audio systems and installation
Luis Carlos Cortez
415-412-8719
654 Westcott Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Superior Service Transport Inc.
LTL Trucking
Superior Service Transport Inc.
775-777-7027
4470 Pioneer Way
Elko, NV 89801
Teriyaki Madness
Restaurant
SGG Corporation, Inc.
775-388-8639
1657 Mountain City Highway
No. 104
Elko, NV 89801
XTreme Cleaning
Cleaning services
Cristen Rose
775-397-1868
591 7th St.
No. 4
Elko, NV 89801
==========
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Gregory H. and Kimberlee C.L. Awana
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lisa M. and Michael J. Schwarzenberg
Pershing County
Chapter 13
Martin and Veronica Barajas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James L. and Jody L. Sayre
Carson City
Chapter 13
John Thomas and Linde' C. Ravize
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Michelle Fernandez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rachel A. Mullane
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Scott Royal and Dawna Maria Robbins
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Russell Dee Bishop
Eureka County
Chapter 7
Russell J. Egloff
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tommy P. Martin and Rosemarie R. Tiangco-Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Laurie D. Bailer
Storey County
Chapter 7
Dennis W. Boyce
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Matthew Mansur
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Leartine Celeste Swan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeremy T. Stout
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Harold Vincent Cary, III and Kathleen Ann Cary
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Philip J. Chavez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robert A. and Karen S. Collins
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cierra M. Rischer
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Estela P. Mendoza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Richard G. and Burlee Jean Bourcier
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Tatum McKay
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Benjamin Scott Allen and Rachel Jane Flower
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Christa L. Solovieff
Carson City
Chapter 13
Paul J. Flores
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amanda L. Barber
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Liduvina Velazquez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Donette R. and Keith B. Ellis
Elko County
Chapter 13
Christopher D. Sargent
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kurtis E. Fick
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Martha Arteaga De Romo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Celina E. Houtrman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darci J. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Keith P. and Renee M. Phillips
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John A. Boshear and Crestina Magdaluyo Boshear
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick J. and Laurelo B. Steepleton
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Erika Monique Oppenhein
Elko County
Chapter 7
Katherine N. Robinson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Aidan P. and Joy Hanssen
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Kanu Ambalal Patel
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gerard W. Sevigny
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jonathan A. McGill
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Anthony L. Tabua and Shela M. Alquiza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Frederick M. and Janice M. Graham
Washoe County
Chapter 13
George T. Parker
Carson City
Chapter 7
Steven Lee and Diana Lynn Munger
Mineral County
Chapter 7
Amalia C. Sandoval
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Joseph Ronald Demoura, III
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Brett B. Brackenbury
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Michael A. and Aundie N. Yonker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Hans J. Bonde
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shara J. Thiesen
Carson City
Chapter 7
Sofie M. Zamora
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gina Ann Buell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David A. and Wendy P. Dusenbury
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Robert G. and Kathy D. Nelson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Rudolph Jack and Dana Michelle Hindelang
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jerry Paul Warden, Jr. and Marci Elizabeth Warden
Carson City
Chapter 7
Edward Jamkes and Athena Marie Munoz
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Monique C. and Jason J. Lighthall
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristopher D. Elder
Washoe County
Chapter 13
David L. Rider
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael C. and Maria C. Burns
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark L. Watson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jerry S. and Sheneake Bowden
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sylvia Jean Ashe
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven D. and Heather Ann Barrack
Eureka County
Chapter 7
Cindy M. Escobedo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roger Eugene and Maralyn Eillen Mancebo
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Maria Sandra Bowers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose A. Sandoval
Carson City
Chapter 7
Patrick A. Mitchell
Washoe County
Chapter 13
James P. Neill, Jr. and Julia C. Neill
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Adam R. Runzel
Carson City
Chapter 13
Madelyn C. Billington
Elko County
Chapter 7
Barbra K. Linde
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Raul A. Melendez, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Hollie M. Templeton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pablo C. Garcia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tammy R. Noble
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joshua Glen and Patricia Elise Dark
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Tawny L. Hernandez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lawrence William Polizia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kris Paragoso and Sandra Menor Carmesis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brian R. Beland
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rossana Bertani
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robn J. Larsen-Lavac
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shaun R. Holdaway
Elko County
Chapter 13
Dennis D. Hancock
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Katie A. Avila-Rangel
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patricia L. McCallum
Carson City
Chapter 7
Danilo Vincente and Gloria Angelica Santos
Carson City
Chapter 7
Live Out Loud, Inc.
Douglas County
Chapter 11
Kirk D. Beltrami and Shaunte M. Ibarra
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Ronnie Gene Bush
Washoe County
Chapter 7
JC Family Services, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Robert Edward Therres
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Paige Nalani Camara
Carson City
Chapter 7
Timothy Leighton King
Douglas County
Chapter 13
ACS Associated, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marell Lywon Kemp
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Melvin Edwards
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Walton Henry and Teresita Hernan Parkman
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Amelia Zelene Perez-Arriaga and Arturo Laureano
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amber Ann Hardy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ryan Kolodge
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Doreen S. and John C. Denton
Carson City
Chapter 13
Jonna Leigh Minerva
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel Seleski
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Edward Everett Rea
Carson City
Chapter 7
Westeria S. Holton
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ro-Mark Pallet Inc.
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Ashlee C. Chavez
Elko County
Chapter 7
James K. and Catherine L. McClendon
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Stacy Lee Anderson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
==========
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
David Flaunders
DBA: ACM Gun Safe Delivery
Gun safe delivery service
775-351-8548
504 Muller Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Kenneth Bogart
DBA: Busy Bee Roadside
Roadside assistance
775-443-2628
11 Sentinal Way
Eureka, NV 89313
James Linor
DBA: Castle Clips
Internet services
775-298-1505
P.O. Box 1812
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Jeffrey Delgiudice
DBA: DD Liquor
Liquor store
775-232-6918
P.O. Box 7562
Reno, NV 89510
Richard Gutierrez and Rosa Gutierrez Diaz
DBA: Rosie's Emerald Cleaning Services
Janitorial services
775-315-8358
401 N. Carson Meadow Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Brandon Fettig
DBA: Anytime Notary
Notary services
775-298-1165
3565 Opalite Court
Carson City, NV 89705
Raymond Bennett
DBA: Bennett Construction
General contractor
775-450-5962
1476 Jessica Lane
No. A
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Henry O'Hair
DBA: Cadipolt Consulting
Design consulting
775-223-1460
623 Kathy Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Loral Langemeier
DBA: Integrated Health Systems
Sales organization
775-588-9400
195 U.S. Highway 50
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Nich Meyer, Tommy Linnett, Mark Estee and Tanya McCaffery
DBA: Overland Restaurant & Pub
Restaurant and pub
775-392-1369
1451 U.S. Highway 395 North
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Rikki Mann
DBA: Quality Inn + Suites
Hotel
775-782-7766
1795 Ironwood Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Charles Stuart
DBA: Select Electric
Electrical contractor
775-750-0777
1930 Prior Road
Reno, NV 89503
Michael Kaplan
DBA: Western Sage Insurance Services
Insurance services
714-252-2500
2551 75th St.
Darien, IL 60651
Ronald Vogel
DBA: Vogel Investments
Building investments
775-720-9997
P.O. Box 1635
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
James Patrick, III and Jolene Patrick
DBA: Double J Small Engine Repair
Small engine repairs
775-790-2264
836 Bluerock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Brooke Gardezi
DBA: Get Techy
Technology services
209-418-8725
1266 Woodside Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Debi Hammond
DBA: Merlot Marketing, Inc.
Marketing services
916-285-9835
2240 Meridian Blvd.
No. D, 2nd Floor
Minden, NV 89423
Genevieve Vandermade
Sierra Training and Wellness Studio
Yoga and wellness studio
775-790-4271
1524 Highway 395
Suite 4
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Dalia Briggs
DBA: Burden Busters
Errand services
775-901-2914
1303 Toiyabe Ave.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Debra Brown
DBA: Jobs Flat Embroidery
Embroidery and resales
832-221-2298
810 Eagle Meadows Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Judith Brierly
DBA: Neuro Nutrient Therapy & Hypnosis
Counseling and psychotherapy
775-782-3889
P.O. Box 164
Genoa, NV 89411
Richard Brengman
DBA: S.I.A.
Manufacturing
775-783-4867
1415 Industrial Way
No. F
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Audrey Proulx
DBA: Sudrey Is Music
Singer and songwriter
No phone number listed
672 Riven Rock Road
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Mariah and David Allison
DBA: Wicked Creations
Crafts
775-781-0115
875 Whitney Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
==========
BUILDING PERMITS
City of Reno
The Redmond Co.
1170 Bible Way
Building demolition
$120,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
600 Geiger Grade
Apartments
$2,348,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
600 Geiger Grade
Apartments
$2,348,000
ERGS Inc.
8001 Military Way
Apartments
$981,180
ERGS Inc.
8001 Military Way
Apartments
$753,236
Wadman Corp.
10390 S. McCarran Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$1,000,000
LM Construction Company LLC
6360 Mae Anne Ave.
Commercial remodel
$160,000
KC Maintenance Inc.
5150 Mae Anne Ave.
Tenant improvements
$100,000
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
1385 Haskell St.
Commercial remodel
$134,000
SMC Construction Co.
407 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$950,000
Montane Building Group Inc.
500 Damonte Ranch Parkway
Commercial remodel
$290,050
Solum Construction Inc.
1810 Silverada Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$150,780
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
720 South Meadows Parkway
Commercial remodel
$400,000
Kim Construction & Associates LLC
507 Washington St.
Commercial remodel
$65,680
Moody & Weiske Contractors
13945 S. Virginia St.
Tenant improvements
$252,000
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
5110 Mae Anne Ave.
Commercial remodel
$113,090
Toll South Reno LLC
9527 Xanthos
Single-family home
$180,202
Toll South Reno LLC
1939 Phaethon
Single-family home
$262,159
Toll South Reno LLC
1695 Boulder Ridge
Single-family home
$598,493
D.R. Horton Inc.
241 Willows Quest
Single-family home
$298,862
Toll North Reno LLC
8697 Eagle Chase Court
Single-family home
$450,402
Toll NV Limited Partnership
2491 Stonetrack Drive
Single-family home
$359,944
Toll South Reno LLC
9900 Hafflinger Way
Single-family home
$239,649
Toll South Reno LLC
2180 Trakehner Court
Single-family home
$209,914
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9400 Flying Horse
Single-family home
$350,551
AC Schomer & Sons
4930 Energy Way
Site improvements
$65,000
North Star Construction
10539 Professional Circle
Tenant improvements
$600,000
Q&D Construction Inc.
6255 Sharlands Ave.
Commercial remodel
$375,000
Biale Construction LLC
10473 Double R Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$72,000
Moody & Weiske Contractors
425 Maestro Drive
Commercial remodel
$310,000
Tim Milton Construction LLC
985 Damonte Ranch Parkway
Commercial remodel
$128,500
KDH Builders LLC
1815-1845 Sea Horse Drive
4 condo units
$472,030 each
Lennar Homes
10480 Gold Mine
Single-family home
$225,296
Lennar Homes
10470 Gold Mine
Single-family home
$213,514
D.R. Horton Inc.
222 Edinburgh
Single-family home
$326,943
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
9922 Autumn Sage
Single-family home
$210,919
Q&D Construction Inc.
7370 Desert Way
Building demolition
$54,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
1405 Sky Mountain Drive
Clubhouse
$780,000
Solum Construction Inc.
1090 Plumb Lane
Commercial remodel
$2,450,000
Michael Strain Builders Inc.
4855 Kietzke Lane
Commercial remodel
$70,000
Montane Building Group Inc.
1095 S. Rock Blvd.
Commercial addition
$106,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
345 Arlington Ave.
Commercial remodel
$600,000
KDH Builders LLC
444 Scenic Ridge
Single-family home
$225,605
KDH Builders LLC
200 Sandy Ridge
Single-family home
$193,038
D.R. Horton Inc.
9621 Windjammer
Single-family home
$223,747
D.R. Horton Inc.
9730 Silver Dollar
Single-family home
$223,747
D.R. Horton Inc.
216 Balcorta
Single-family home
$302,579
D.R. Horton Inc.
9877 Coastal Fog
Single-family home
$225,336
Homecrafters Ltd.
4064 Whispering Pine
Single-family home
$417,568
Toll South Reno LLC
9740 Silverspar
Single-family home
$345,166
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
2238 Windflower
Single-family home
$223,791
Building Solutions Inc.
110 Mark Twain Ave.
Residential additions
$150,000
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC
10375 Professional Circle
Interior demolition
$200,000
Sierra Nevada Construction Inc.
2001 Plumb Ave.
Site improvements
$874,000
Ryder NV Management LLC
Arrowcreek Parkway
CMU walls
$460,608
KPRS Construction Services Inc.
Kietzke Lane
Mass grading
$150,000
Solum Construction Inc.
1090 Plumb Lane
Commercial remodel
$2,000,000
Dianda Construction Inc.
3700 Safe Harbour
Commercial remodel
$470,000
Miles Construction
8550 White Fir Drive
Commercial remodel
$60,000
SMC Construction Co.
204 Edison Way
Commercial remodel
$269,000
GuiDenby Inc.
525 4th St.
Commercial remodel
$200,000
TFP Inc.
511 Saint Lawrence Ave.
Single-family home
$183,472
Northern Nevada Homes LLC
3654 Remington Park
Single-family home
$216,349
Paradisio Communities LLC
9281 Peninsula Court
Single-family homes
$262,751
TRC Communities LLC
6421 Bonde Farms
Single-family home
$275,000
Lennar Homes
9720 Quarette
Single-family home
$249,792
City of Sparks
Ryder NV Management, LLC
4758 High Pass Court
Single-family home
$229,383
Tanamera Construction LLC
290 Disc Drive
Apartment complex site preparation
$1,475,406
PowerComm Solutions
300 Legends Bay Drive
Alarm system
$62,942
DR Horton Inc.
3199 Sterling Ridge Circle
Townhome
$1,384,478
DF Altmann, A Better Building Co.
985 Marble Hills Circle
Single-family home
$129,585
D.R. Horton Inc.
6785 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$139,350
Timberline Pools & Spas Inc.
200 Legends Bay Drive
Swimming pool
$60,000
Pacific West Contractors of Nevada LLC
675 Marina Gateway Drive
No. 1200
Apartment building
$2,019,084
Pacific West Contractors of Nevada LLC
675 Marina Gateway Drive
No. 1500
Apartment building
$2,019,084
Highland Home Remodeling and Repairs
7568 Savant Court
Garage
$80,000
D.R. Horton Inc.
6629 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$184,349
D.R. Horton Inc.
6594 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
D.R. Horton Inc.
6602 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
D.R. Horton Inc.
6612 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
D.R. Horton Inc.
6608 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$184,349
Metcalf Builders Inc.
1250 Victorian Ave.
Remodel theaters
$1,200,000
D.R. Horton Inc.
6609 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$139,350
Albert D. Seeno Construction
3069 Honey Arbor Way
Single-family home
$277,273
Ryder NV Management LLC
4751 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$302,541
Ryder NV Management LLC
4742 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$198,196
Ryder NV Management LLC
4726 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$229,383
D.R. Horton Inc.
2671 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$312,094
Wadman Corp.
1255 Baring Blvd.
Retail store remodel
$400,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
4814 Sparks Blvd.
Commercial building shell
$355,000
D.R. Horton Inc.
2790 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$312,094
D.R. Horton Inc.
2750 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$339,553
D.R. Horton Inc.
2830 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$260,974
Lennar Homes
2557 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$224,592
Desert Wind Homes
6026 Barrett Court
Single-family home
$265,341
Desert Wind Homes
6036 Barrett Court
Single-family home
$265,341
KDH Builders, Inc.
6155 Sweet Cherry Drive
Single-family home
$165,684
KDH Builders, Inc.
6151 Sweet Cherry Drive
Single-family home
$188,188
KDH Builders, Inc.
6167 Sweet Cherry Drive
Single-family home
$220,297
Permian Builders LLC
1350 Baring Blvd.
Exhaust system replacement
$84,300
Lennar Homes
3267 Vincinato Drive
Single-family home
$214,538
Desert Wind Homes
774 Sweet Briar Lane
Single-family home
$223,386
Desert Wind Homes
6015 Barrett Court
Single-family home
$237,987
Mountain West Builders LLC
4814 Sparks Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$541,000
Lakeview Construction Inc.
451 E. Prater Way
Single-family home
$630,000
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
3910 Hazy Swale Way
Single-family home
$178,350
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
3911 Hazy Swale Way
Single-family home
$219,770
Carson City
FP Contracting, Inc.
222 Fairview Drive
Tenant improvements
$500,000
DRB Construction LLC
2775 Maple Shade Place
Single-family home
$390,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
863 Industrial Park Drive
Commercial building
$338,877
Ridgeline Development LLC
1787 Vineyard Way
Single-family home
$403,028
DG Hand Construction Company Inc.
1 Glenbrook Circle
Fire damage repairs
$350,000
Lennar Homes
1123 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$199,132
Lennar Homes
1448 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$302,658
Lennar Homes
1321 Tule Peak Drive
Single-family hoe
$318,594
Lyon County
American Carports, Inc.
7205 Iron Mountain Blvd.
(Stagecoach)
Garage
$117,938
Tom Hoyle Construction Inc.
94 Industrial Parkway
(Mound House)
Commercial building
$296,801
Sierra Nevada Construction
River Road, Par 1
(Dayton)
Commercial building
$348,500
Wadman Corp.
2200 E. Highway 50
(Dayton)
Tenant improvements
$50,000
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
138 Keetly Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$250,924
LR Sell Services
5310 Sioux Lane
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$99,000
Washoe County
FCI Group
2150 Reno Technology Parkway
Data center
$50,720,906
Realm Contractors LLC
906 Ace Court
Additions to single-family home
$178,494
BRG Homes LLC
202 S. Big Sage Lane
Single-family home
$466,581
Shadow Valley Construction
16895 Ridge Star Court
Single-family home
$273,382
Resource Development Co.
900 Zolezzi Lane
Piping and control valve retrofit
$50,000
EC Construction LLC
8716 Aquifer Way
Fire damage repairs
$90,000
Allco Construction Inc.
18000 Bordeaux Drive
Interior remodel
$115,114
MD Barns Northern Nevada
12000 Red Rock Road
Horse barn
$68,434
Schell Creek Construction Inc.
217 Shetland Circle
Single-family home
$193,540
Crestwood Construction Inc.
24 Crystal Drive
Single-family home
$735,029
Bruce Purves Construction
915 Northwood Blvd.
Additions to elementary school
$60,000
Tim Milton Construction LLC
2730 Majestic View Court
Additions to single-family home
$60,385
DS Allen Construction LLC
16020 Geyser Road
Single-family home
$376,803
Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.
520 Mystic Mountain Drive
Garage
$53,150
Pacific West Construction
665 Martis Peak Drive
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$567,991
Crestwood Construction Inc.
20 Crystal Drive
(Incline Village)
Reconstruction and extension of boat pier
$250,000
Lennar Homes
752 Millard Crest Drive
Single-family home
$235,561
D.R. Horton Inc.
1915 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$397,741
Weatherproofing Technologies Inc.
880 Alder Ave.
Re-roof
$215,000
D.R. Horton Inc.
14030 Dancing Flame Court
Single-family home
$231,788
D.R. Horton Inc.
14030 Dancing Flame Court
Single-family home
$332,058
D.R. Horton Inc.
14050 Crested Moss Court
Single-family home
$332,058
D.R. Horton Inc.
14032 Crested Moss Court
Single-family home
$332,058
D.R. Horton Inc.
14021 Crested Moss Court
Single-family home
$332,058
D.R. Horton Inc.
14026 Crested Moss Court
Single-family home
$231,788
D.R. Horton Inc.
1935 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$360,119
D.R. Horton Inc.
1925 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$320,256
D.R. Horton Inc.
1945 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$296,053
D.R. Horton Inc.
1955 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$302,904
D.R. Horton Inc.
1975 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$251,182
D.R. Horton Inc.
1965 Painted Sky Way
Single-family home
$273,922
D.R. Horton Inc.
8020 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$273,922
D.R. Horton Inc.
8010 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$251,182
D.R. Horton Inc.
8000 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$302,904
D.R. Horton Inc.
7990 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$251,182
D.R. Horton Inc.
7980 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$273,922
D.R. Horton Inc.
8015 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$273,922
D.R. Horton Inc.
8005 Flint Springs Drive
Single-family home
$251,182
Ryder NV Management LLC
302 Quail Covey Lane
Single-family home
$256,811
Ryder NV Management LLC
313 Quail Covey Lane
Single-family home
$256,811
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
220 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$265,755
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
221 Bristol Wells Court
Single-family home
$265,755
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1187 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$191,186
Ryder NV Management LLC
319 Quail Covey Lane
Single-family home
$323,418
Ryder NV Management LLC
325 Quail Covey Lane
Single-family home
$277,166