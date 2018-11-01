Northern Nevada Business Leads for October 2018, produced by NNBV

Notice to readers:

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from October 2018.

=========

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

Reno Eye Institute

The tenant leased 2,149 square feet at 5570 Longley Lane, Suite B, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant and the landlord, Longley Professional Campus, LLC.

Iron Circle, LLC

The buyer purchased 4,253 square feet of space at 5450 Longley Lane in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer.

The Right Choice Realty

The tenant leased approximately 1,872 square feet at 8630 Technology Way, Suite C, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Andrea Olsen.

Satisfaction Automotive

The tenant leased approximately 1,583 square feet at 4900 Mill Street, Suite B26, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the tenant.

Retail

Bubble Beauty LLC,

DBA: Desert Beauty Salon

The tenant leased 1,000 square feet at 7111 S. Virginia Street, Suite A16, in Reno. Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Mark Keyzers and Troy Keeney with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, US Bank National Association.

Dunhill Partners LLC

The buyers purchased an 115,984-square-foot shopping center on 10.2 acres at 212 Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove. Chris Shanks, Scott Shanks and Dominic Brunetti with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, ROIC Zephyr, LLC.

Time Warner Cable Pacific West LLC

The tenant leased approximately 3,013 square feet at Ridgeview Plaza shopping center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, Yacoel 2015 Partners LP.

Sizzler

The restaurant chain renewed its lease of approximately 7,083 square feet at the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott with Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse Owner LLC.

Industrial

Geared Performance LLC

The tenant leased 5,000 square feet at 995 Greg Street in Sparks. Bridgette Boswell with Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, GS Properties, LLC.

Perishable Shipping Solutions

The tenant leased 30,581 square feet of warehouse space at 655 Spice Islands Drive, Suite 102, in Sparks. Jeb Johnson, with Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Darby Dental Supply LLC

The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of approximately 115,329 square feet at 4745 Longley Lane, Suites B and C, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Greendale Home Fashions LLC

The tenant leased approximately 27,904 square feet at 930 Kleppe Lane in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the tenant.

Town Cutler LLC

The tenant leased approximately 6,670 square feet at 4850 Joule Street, Unit A-6, in Reno. Chris Fairchild, Greg Shutt and Landon Gonzalez represented the tenant.

Vinny's Minis

An undisclosed buyer purchased the 14,200 square-foot self-storage facility located at 1791 S. Sutro Terrace in Carson City. Daniel Kuchugurny and Todd Manning with Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer.

Land

Schuetzle Family Trust

The trust purchased a 5.88-acre parcel of industrial-zoned land at 2900 Waltham Way in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in McCarran. Ken Stark with Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. Brad Elgin, also with Stark & Associates, represented the seller, Fowler/Smeath & Ebner/Venturacci.

==========

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Bruno's Plumbing LLC

Contractor

Bruno's Plumbing LLC

775-315-0959

669 Teakwood Road

Dayton, NV 89403

Carson Referral Network

Marketing and consulting services

Carson Referral Network LLC

831-726-3153

186 Parkhill Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Colon Hydrotherapy Institute

Health services

Shelby Molchan

775-762-2463

1801 E. William St.

Suite C

Carson City, NV 89701

CTA Engineering & Surveying

Engineering services

Cooper Thorne & Associates Inc.

916-638-0919

1689 Gregg St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Economy Handyman and Tree Service

Contractor

Robin Grayshield

775-230-1088

5286 Dat So La Lee Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Edward Gill Handyman

Contractor

Edward Gill

775-721-8643

1737 Kingsley Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

ER Energy

Petroleum bulk stations and terminals

ThompsonGas, LLC

301-302-8054

89 Glen Carran Circle

Sparks, NV 89431

Family Affair Chip Repair

Auto glass replacement shop

Patrick Cobb

775-552-5142

208 E. Park St.

No. 1 and 2

Carson City, NV 89701

Great Basin Aviation

Flight training

Flying Start Aero Services, LLC

775-856-3655

2101 Arrowhead Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Hair We R

Beauty salon

Robert Malsbury

775-315-1448

198 W. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

Handy Pro Services

Contractor

Martin Trafton

7775-350-4606

109 McLaughlin Lane

Dayton, NV 89403

MacDaddy LLC

Residential property managers

Dennis McDuffee

775-783-9000

530 Linda Kay Court

Carson City, NV 89701

Maria's House Cleaning

Janitorial services

Maria Ceballos

775-450-6880

3355 Placer Circle

Carson city, NV 89705

Panda Kitchen and Sushi

Restaurant with alcohol sales

Panda Kitchen of Carson City

775-882-8128

1986 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Prestige Custom Homes LLC

Contractor

Prestige Custom Homes LLC

775-720-0466

2660 Pinebrook Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Reno Carson Lumber

Lumber yard

Reno Lumber

775-329-9663

3691 Arrowhead Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Saddle Up BBQ

Food services

Saddle Up BBQ

775-742-8348

5240 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

SC Sierra Three

Residential building leasing

SC Sierra Properties

775-548-1764

860 E. Fifth St.

Carson City, NV 89701

SMI Enterprises

Waste collection

Shanon Ignatich

775-577-9480

5405 Deodar St.

Silver Springs, NV 89429

Sophy's Store

Clothing accessories

Manuel Villanueva

775-883-2555

3259 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Sunbelt Flooring, Inc.

Flooring contractor

Sunbelt Flooring, Inc.

909-606-7623

14251 Fern Ave.

Chino, CA 91710

City of Elko

Balanced Bodywork

Massage therapy

Stephanie Lancaster

208-985-6372

740 Silver St.

Elko, NV 89801

Cascade Drilling LP

Contractor

Cascade Drilling LP

425-527-9700

22722 29th Drive Southeast

Suite 228

Bothell, WA 98021

Enertech Resources LLC

Contractor

Enertech Resources LLC

830-387-4502

1820 Watson Lane

No. E

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Landworx

Lawn care and snow removal

Gavin Demaline

775-934-8222

287 Oak St.

Elko, NV 89801

Major League Audio

TV, audio systems and installation

Luis Carlos Cortez

415-412-8719

654 Westcott Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Superior Service Transport Inc.

LTL Trucking

Superior Service Transport Inc.

775-777-7027

4470 Pioneer Way

Elko, NV 89801

Teriyaki Madness

Restaurant

SGG Corporation, Inc.

775-388-8639

1657 Mountain City Highway

No. 104

Elko, NV 89801

XTreme Cleaning

Cleaning services

Cristen Rose

775-397-1868

591 7th St.

No. 4

Elko, NV 89801

==========

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Gregory H. and Kimberlee C.L. Awana

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lisa M. and Michael J. Schwarzenberg

Pershing County

Chapter 13

Martin and Veronica Barajas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James L. and Jody L. Sayre

Carson City

Chapter 13

John Thomas and Linde' C. Ravize

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Michelle Fernandez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rachel A. Mullane

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Scott Royal and Dawna Maria Robbins

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Russell Dee Bishop

Eureka County

Chapter 7

Russell J. Egloff

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tommy P. Martin and Rosemarie R. Tiangco-Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Laurie D. Bailer

Storey County

Chapter 7

Dennis W. Boyce

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Matthew Mansur

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Leartine Celeste Swan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeremy T. Stout

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Harold Vincent Cary, III and Kathleen Ann Cary

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Philip J. Chavez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robert A. and Karen S. Collins

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cierra M. Rischer

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Estela P. Mendoza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Richard G. and Burlee Jean Bourcier

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Tatum McKay

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Benjamin Scott Allen and Rachel Jane Flower

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Christa L. Solovieff

Carson City

Chapter 13

Paul J. Flores

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amanda L. Barber

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Liduvina Velazquez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Donette R. and Keith B. Ellis

Elko County

Chapter 13

Christopher D. Sargent

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kurtis E. Fick

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Martha Arteaga De Romo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Celina E. Houtrman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Darci J. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Keith P. and Renee M. Phillips

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John A. Boshear and Crestina Magdaluyo Boshear

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patrick J. and Laurelo B. Steepleton

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Erika Monique Oppenhein

Elko County

Chapter 7

Katherine N. Robinson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Aidan P. and Joy Hanssen

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Kanu Ambalal Patel

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gerard W. Sevigny

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jonathan A. McGill

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Anthony L. Tabua and Shela M. Alquiza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Frederick M. and Janice M. Graham

Washoe County

Chapter 13

George T. Parker

Carson City

Chapter 7

Steven Lee and Diana Lynn Munger

Mineral County

Chapter 7

Amalia C. Sandoval

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Joseph Ronald Demoura, III

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Brett B. Brackenbury

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Michael A. and Aundie N. Yonker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Hans J. Bonde

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shara J. Thiesen

Carson City

Chapter 7

Sofie M. Zamora

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gina Ann Buell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David A. and Wendy P. Dusenbury

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Robert G. and Kathy D. Nelson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Rudolph Jack and Dana Michelle Hindelang

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jerry Paul Warden, Jr. and Marci Elizabeth Warden

Carson City

Chapter 7

Edward Jamkes and Athena Marie Munoz

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Monique C. and Jason J. Lighthall

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristopher D. Elder

Washoe County

Chapter 13

David L. Rider

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael C. and Maria C. Burns

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark L. Watson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jerry S. and Sheneake Bowden

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sylvia Jean Ashe

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven D. and Heather Ann Barrack

Eureka County

Chapter 7

Cindy M. Escobedo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roger Eugene and Maralyn Eillen Mancebo

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Maria Sandra Bowers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose A. Sandoval

Carson City

Chapter 7

Patrick A. Mitchell

Washoe County

Chapter 13

James P. Neill, Jr. and Julia C. Neill

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Adam R. Runzel

Carson City

Chapter 13

Madelyn C. Billington

Elko County

Chapter 7

Barbra K. Linde

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Raul A. Melendez, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Hollie M. Templeton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pablo C. Garcia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tammy R. Noble

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joshua Glen and Patricia Elise Dark

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Tawny L. Hernandez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lawrence William Polizia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kris Paragoso and Sandra Menor Carmesis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brian R. Beland

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rossana Bertani

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robn J. Larsen-Lavac

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shaun R. Holdaway

Elko County

Chapter 13

Dennis D. Hancock

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Katie A. Avila-Rangel

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patricia L. McCallum

Carson City

Chapter 7

Danilo Vincente and Gloria Angelica Santos

Carson City

Chapter 7

Live Out Loud, Inc.

Douglas County

Chapter 11

Kirk D. Beltrami and Shaunte M. Ibarra

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Ronnie Gene Bush

Washoe County

Chapter 7

JC Family Services, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Robert Edward Therres

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Paige Nalani Camara

Carson City

Chapter 7

Timothy Leighton King

Douglas County

Chapter 13

ACS Associated, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marell Lywon Kemp

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Melvin Edwards

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Walton Henry and Teresita Hernan Parkman

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Amelia Zelene Perez-Arriaga and Arturo Laureano

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amber Ann Hardy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ryan Kolodge

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Doreen S. and John C. Denton

Carson City

Chapter 13

Jonna Leigh Minerva

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel Seleski

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Edward Everett Rea

Carson City

Chapter 7

Westeria S. Holton

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ro-Mark Pallet Inc.

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Ashlee C. Chavez

Elko County

Chapter 7

James K. and Catherine L. McClendon

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Stacy Lee Anderson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

==========

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

David Flaunders

DBA: ACM Gun Safe Delivery

Gun safe delivery service

775-351-8548

504 Muller Lane

Minden, NV 89423

Kenneth Bogart

DBA: Busy Bee Roadside

Roadside assistance

775-443-2628

11 Sentinal Way

Eureka, NV 89313

James Linor

DBA: Castle Clips

Internet services

775-298-1505

P.O. Box 1812

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Jeffrey Delgiudice

DBA: DD Liquor

Liquor store

775-232-6918

P.O. Box 7562

Reno, NV 89510

Richard Gutierrez and Rosa Gutierrez Diaz

DBA: Rosie's Emerald Cleaning Services

Janitorial services

775-315-8358

401 N. Carson Meadow Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Brandon Fettig

DBA: Anytime Notary

Notary services

775-298-1165

3565 Opalite Court

Carson City, NV 89705

Raymond Bennett

DBA: Bennett Construction

General contractor

775-450-5962

1476 Jessica Lane

No. A

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Henry O'Hair

DBA: Cadipolt Consulting

Design consulting

775-223-1460

623 Kathy Court

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Loral Langemeier

DBA: Integrated Health Systems

Sales organization

775-588-9400

195 U.S. Highway 50

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Nich Meyer, Tommy Linnett, Mark Estee and Tanya McCaffery

DBA: Overland Restaurant & Pub

Restaurant and pub

775-392-1369

1451 U.S. Highway 395 North

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Rikki Mann

DBA: Quality Inn + Suites

Hotel

775-782-7766

1795 Ironwood Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Charles Stuart

DBA: Select Electric

Electrical contractor

775-750-0777

1930 Prior Road

Reno, NV 89503

Michael Kaplan

DBA: Western Sage Insurance Services

Insurance services

714-252-2500

2551 75th St.

Darien, IL 60651

Ronald Vogel

DBA: Vogel Investments

Building investments

775-720-9997

P.O. Box 1635

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

James Patrick, III and Jolene Patrick

DBA: Double J Small Engine Repair

Small engine repairs

775-790-2264

836 Bluerock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Brooke Gardezi

DBA: Get Techy

Technology services

209-418-8725

1266 Woodside Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Debi Hammond

DBA: Merlot Marketing, Inc.

Marketing services

916-285-9835

2240 Meridian Blvd.

No. D, 2nd Floor

Minden, NV 89423

Genevieve Vandermade

Sierra Training and Wellness Studio

Yoga and wellness studio

775-790-4271

1524 Highway 395

Suite 4

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Dalia Briggs

DBA: Burden Busters

Errand services

775-901-2914

1303 Toiyabe Ave.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Debra Brown

DBA: Jobs Flat Embroidery

Embroidery and resales

832-221-2298

810 Eagle Meadows Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Judith Brierly

DBA: Neuro Nutrient Therapy & Hypnosis

Counseling and psychotherapy

775-782-3889

P.O. Box 164

Genoa, NV 89411

Richard Brengman

DBA: S.I.A.

Manufacturing

775-783-4867

1415 Industrial Way

No. F

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Audrey Proulx

DBA: Sudrey Is Music

Singer and songwriter

No phone number listed

672 Riven Rock Road

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Mariah and David Allison

DBA: Wicked Creations

Crafts

775-781-0115

875 Whitney Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

==========

BUILDING PERMITS

City of Reno

The Redmond Co.

1170 Bible Way

Building demolition

$120,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

600 Geiger Grade

Apartments

$2,348,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

600 Geiger Grade

Apartments

$2,348,000

ERGS Inc.

8001 Military Way

Apartments

$981,180

ERGS Inc.

8001 Military Way

Apartments

$753,236

Wadman Corp.

10390 S. McCarran Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$1,000,000

LM Construction Company LLC

6360 Mae Anne Ave.

Commercial remodel

$160,000

KC Maintenance Inc.

5150 Mae Anne Ave.

Tenant improvements

$100,000

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

1385 Haskell St.

Commercial remodel

$134,000

SMC Construction Co.

407 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$950,000

Montane Building Group Inc.

500 Damonte Ranch Parkway

Commercial remodel

$290,050

Solum Construction Inc.

1810 Silverada Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$150,780

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

720 South Meadows Parkway

Commercial remodel

$400,000

Kim Construction & Associates LLC

507 Washington St.

Commercial remodel

$65,680

Moody & Weiske Contractors

13945 S. Virginia St.

Tenant improvements

$252,000

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

5110 Mae Anne Ave.

Commercial remodel

$113,090

Toll South Reno LLC

9527 Xanthos

Single-family home

$180,202

Toll South Reno LLC

1939 Phaethon

Single-family home

$262,159

Toll South Reno LLC

1695 Boulder Ridge

Single-family home

$598,493

D.R. Horton Inc.

241 Willows Quest

Single-family home

$298,862

Toll North Reno LLC

8697 Eagle Chase Court

Single-family home

$450,402

Toll NV Limited Partnership

2491 Stonetrack Drive

Single-family home

$359,944

Toll South Reno LLC

9900 Hafflinger Way

Single-family home

$239,649

Toll South Reno LLC

2180 Trakehner Court

Single-family home

$209,914

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9400 Flying Horse

Single-family home

$350,551

AC Schomer & Sons

4930 Energy Way

Site improvements

$65,000

North Star Construction

10539 Professional Circle

Tenant improvements

$600,000

Q&D Construction Inc.

6255 Sharlands Ave.

Commercial remodel

$375,000

Biale Construction LLC

10473 Double R Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$72,000

Moody & Weiske Contractors

425 Maestro Drive

Commercial remodel

$310,000

Tim Milton Construction LLC

985 Damonte Ranch Parkway

Commercial remodel

$128,500

KDH Builders LLC

1815-1845 Sea Horse Drive

4 condo units

$472,030 each

Lennar Homes

10480 Gold Mine

Single-family home

$225,296

Lennar Homes

10470 Gold Mine

Single-family home

$213,514

D.R. Horton Inc.

222 Edinburgh

Single-family home

$326,943

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

9922 Autumn Sage

Single-family home

$210,919

Q&D Construction Inc.

7370 Desert Way

Building demolition

$54,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

1405 Sky Mountain Drive

Clubhouse

$780,000

Solum Construction Inc.

1090 Plumb Lane

Commercial remodel

$2,450,000

Michael Strain Builders Inc.

4855 Kietzke Lane

Commercial remodel

$70,000

Montane Building Group Inc.

1095 S. Rock Blvd.

Commercial addition

$106,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

345 Arlington Ave.

Commercial remodel

$600,000

KDH Builders LLC

444 Scenic Ridge

Single-family home

$225,605

KDH Builders LLC

200 Sandy Ridge

Single-family home

$193,038

D.R. Horton Inc.

9621 Windjammer

Single-family home

$223,747

D.R. Horton Inc.

9730 Silver Dollar

Single-family home

$223,747

D.R. Horton Inc.

216 Balcorta

Single-family home

$302,579

D.R. Horton Inc.

9877 Coastal Fog

Single-family home

$225,336

Homecrafters Ltd.

4064 Whispering Pine

Single-family home

$417,568

Toll South Reno LLC

9740 Silverspar

Single-family home

$345,166

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

2238 Windflower

Single-family home

$223,791

Building Solutions Inc.

110 Mark Twain Ave.

Residential additions

$150,000

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC

10375 Professional Circle

Interior demolition

$200,000

Sierra Nevada Construction Inc.

2001 Plumb Ave.

Site improvements

$874,000

Ryder NV Management LLC

Arrowcreek Parkway

CMU walls

$460,608

KPRS Construction Services Inc.

Kietzke Lane

Mass grading

$150,000

Solum Construction Inc.

1090 Plumb Lane

Commercial remodel

$2,000,000

Dianda Construction Inc.

3700 Safe Harbour

Commercial remodel

$470,000

Miles Construction

8550 White Fir Drive

Commercial remodel

$60,000

SMC Construction Co.

204 Edison Way

Commercial remodel

$269,000

GuiDenby Inc.

525 4th St.

Commercial remodel

$200,000

TFP Inc.

511 Saint Lawrence Ave.

Single-family home

$183,472

Northern Nevada Homes LLC

3654 Remington Park

Single-family home

$216,349

Paradisio Communities LLC

9281 Peninsula Court

Single-family homes

$262,751

TRC Communities LLC

6421 Bonde Farms

Single-family home

$275,000

Lennar Homes

9720 Quarette

Single-family home

$249,792

City of Sparks

Ryder NV Management, LLC

4758 High Pass Court

Single-family home

$229,383

Tanamera Construction LLC

290 Disc Drive

Apartment complex site preparation

$1,475,406

PowerComm Solutions

300 Legends Bay Drive

Alarm system

$62,942

DR Horton Inc.

3199 Sterling Ridge Circle

Townhome

$1,384,478

DF Altmann, A Better Building Co.

985 Marble Hills Circle

Single-family home

$129,585

D.R. Horton Inc.

6785 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$139,350

Timberline Pools & Spas Inc.

200 Legends Bay Drive

Swimming pool

$60,000

Pacific West Contractors of Nevada LLC

675 Marina Gateway Drive

No. 1200

Apartment building

$2,019,084

Pacific West Contractors of Nevada LLC

675 Marina Gateway Drive

No. 1500

Apartment building

$2,019,084

Highland Home Remodeling and Repairs

7568 Savant Court

Garage

$80,000

D.R. Horton Inc.

6629 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$184,349

D.R. Horton Inc.

6594 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

D.R. Horton Inc.

6602 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

D.R. Horton Inc.

6612 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

D.R. Horton Inc.

6608 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$184,349

Metcalf Builders Inc.

1250 Victorian Ave.

Remodel theaters

$1,200,000

D.R. Horton Inc.

6609 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$139,350

Albert D. Seeno Construction

3069 Honey Arbor Way

Single-family home

$277,273

Ryder NV Management LLC

4751 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$302,541

Ryder NV Management LLC

4742 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$198,196

Ryder NV Management LLC

4726 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$229,383

D.R. Horton Inc.

2671 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$312,094

Wadman Corp.

1255 Baring Blvd.

Retail store remodel

$400,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

4814 Sparks Blvd.

Commercial building shell

$355,000

D.R. Horton Inc.

2790 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$312,094

D.R. Horton Inc.

2750 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$339,553

D.R. Horton Inc.

2830 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$260,974

Lennar Homes

2557 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$224,592

Desert Wind Homes

6026 Barrett Court

Single-family home

$265,341

Desert Wind Homes

6036 Barrett Court

Single-family home

$265,341

KDH Builders, Inc.

6155 Sweet Cherry Drive

Single-family home

$165,684

KDH Builders, Inc.

6151 Sweet Cherry Drive

Single-family home

$188,188

KDH Builders, Inc.

6167 Sweet Cherry Drive

Single-family home

$220,297

Permian Builders LLC

1350 Baring Blvd.

Exhaust system replacement

$84,300

Lennar Homes

3267 Vincinato Drive

Single-family home

$214,538

Desert Wind Homes

774 Sweet Briar Lane

Single-family home

$223,386

Desert Wind Homes

6015 Barrett Court

Single-family home

$237,987

Mountain West Builders LLC

4814 Sparks Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$541,000

Lakeview Construction Inc.

451 E. Prater Way

Single-family home

$630,000

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

3910 Hazy Swale Way

Single-family home

$178,350

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

3911 Hazy Swale Way

Single-family home

$219,770

Carson City

FP Contracting, Inc.

222 Fairview Drive

Tenant improvements

$500,000

DRB Construction LLC

2775 Maple Shade Place

Single-family home

$390,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

863 Industrial Park Drive

Commercial building

$338,877

Ridgeline Development LLC

1787 Vineyard Way

Single-family home

$403,028

DG Hand Construction Company Inc.

1 Glenbrook Circle

Fire damage repairs

$350,000

Lennar Homes

1123 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$199,132

Lennar Homes

1448 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$302,658

Lennar Homes

1321 Tule Peak Drive

Single-family hoe

$318,594

Lyon County

American Carports, Inc.

7205 Iron Mountain Blvd.

(Stagecoach)

Garage

$117,938

Tom Hoyle Construction Inc.

94 Industrial Parkway

(Mound House)

Commercial building

$296,801

Sierra Nevada Construction

River Road, Par 1

(Dayton)

Commercial building

$348,500

Wadman Corp.

2200 E. Highway 50

(Dayton)

Tenant improvements

$50,000

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

138 Keetly Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$250,924

LR Sell Services

5310 Sioux Lane

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$99,000

Washoe County

FCI Group

2150 Reno Technology Parkway

Data center

$50,720,906

Realm Contractors LLC

906 Ace Court

Additions to single-family home

$178,494

BRG Homes LLC

202 S. Big Sage Lane

Single-family home

$466,581

Shadow Valley Construction

16895 Ridge Star Court

Single-family home

$273,382

Resource Development Co.

900 Zolezzi Lane

Piping and control valve retrofit

$50,000

EC Construction LLC

8716 Aquifer Way

Fire damage repairs

$90,000

Allco Construction Inc.

18000 Bordeaux Drive

Interior remodel

$115,114

MD Barns Northern Nevada

12000 Red Rock Road

Horse barn

$68,434

Schell Creek Construction Inc.

217 Shetland Circle

Single-family home

$193,540

Crestwood Construction Inc.

24 Crystal Drive

Single-family home

$735,029

Bruce Purves Construction

915 Northwood Blvd.

Additions to elementary school

$60,000

Tim Milton Construction LLC

2730 Majestic View Court

Additions to single-family home

$60,385

DS Allen Construction LLC

16020 Geyser Road

Single-family home

$376,803

Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.

520 Mystic Mountain Drive

Garage

$53,150

Pacific West Construction

665 Martis Peak Drive

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$567,991

Crestwood Construction Inc.

20 Crystal Drive

(Incline Village)

Reconstruction and extension of boat pier

$250,000

Lennar Homes

752 Millard Crest Drive

Single-family home

$235,561

D.R. Horton Inc.

1915 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$397,741

Weatherproofing Technologies Inc.

880 Alder Ave.

Re-roof

$215,000

D.R. Horton Inc.

14030 Dancing Flame Court

Single-family home

$231,788

D.R. Horton Inc.

14030 Dancing Flame Court

Single-family home

$332,058

D.R. Horton Inc.

14050 Crested Moss Court

Single-family home

$332,058

D.R. Horton Inc.

14032 Crested Moss Court

Single-family home

$332,058

D.R. Horton Inc.

14021 Crested Moss Court

Single-family home

$332,058

D.R. Horton Inc.

14026 Crested Moss Court

Single-family home

$231,788

D.R. Horton Inc.

1935 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$360,119

D.R. Horton Inc.

1925 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$320,256

D.R. Horton Inc.

1945 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$296,053

D.R. Horton Inc.

1955 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$302,904

D.R. Horton Inc.

1975 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$251,182

D.R. Horton Inc.

1965 Painted Sky Way

Single-family home

$273,922

D.R. Horton Inc.

8020 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$273,922

D.R. Horton Inc.

8010 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$251,182

D.R. Horton Inc.

8000 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$302,904

D.R. Horton Inc.

7990 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$251,182

D.R. Horton Inc.

7980 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$273,922

D.R. Horton Inc.

8015 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$273,922

D.R. Horton Inc.

8005 Flint Springs Drive

Single-family home

$251,182

Ryder NV Management LLC

302 Quail Covey Lane

Single-family home

$256,811

Ryder NV Management LLC

313 Quail Covey Lane

Single-family home

$256,811

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

220 Bristol Wells Court

Single-family home

$265,755

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

221 Bristol Wells Court

Single-family home

$265,755

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1187 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$191,186

Ryder NV Management LLC

319 Quail Covey Lane

Single-family home

$323,418

Ryder NV Management LLC

325 Quail Covey Lane

Single-family home

$277,166