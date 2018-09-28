Northern Nevada Business Leads for September 2018, produced by NNBV

Notice to readers:

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads from September 2018.

==========

BUILDING PERMITS

Carson City

Rankin Construction Co.

2385 Lompa Lane

Single-family home

$458,210

Smico Construction Company LLC

2600 College Parkway

Commercial building

$1,140,000

Miles Construction, Inc.

3130 N. Deer Run Road

Tenant improvements

$110,000

John Anderson Construction Inc.

1493 Medical Parkway

Commercial building

$1,600,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

1100 Drysdale Court

Single-family home

$231,769

Ridgeline Development LLC

3037 Sarratea Drive

Single-family home

$231,769

Ridgeline Development LLC

3029 Sarratea Drive

Single-family home

$231,769

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC

451 Eagle Station Lane

Commercial remodel

$250,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

3939 Siena Drive

Single-family home

$328,291

Metcalf Builders Inc.

3135 Highway 50 East

Tenant improvements

$50,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

1653 Jordan Court

Single-family home

$369,758

Belfor Group USA Inc.

3305 Orovada Drive

Fire damage repairs

$100,000

Tanamera Construction LLC

474 W. Clearview Drive

Multi-family building

$2,004,570

Tanamera Construction LLC

474 W. Clearview Drive

Multi-family building

$2,004,570

Lennar Homes

1121 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$225,068

Lennar Homes

1122 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$263,689

Lennar Homes

1465 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$279,495

Lennar Homes

1696 Tule Peak Circle

Single-family home

$318,594

Lyon County

Ophir Ridge LLC

8715 Scenic Ave.

Par A

(Stagecoach)

$644,100

Dream Builders Construction

103 Bitterroot Road

(Dayton)

Residential additions

$82,218

Ridgeline Development LLC

1050 Savona Court

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$316,060

Everett Triplett Contracting

31 Affonso Drive

(Mound House)

Commercial building

$123,867

Dewey A. Fleck Construction

72 Canary Court

(Yerington)

Addition to single-family home

$103,500

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1164 Cheatgrass Road

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$265,010

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1162 Cheatgrass Road

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$267,629

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1165 Cheatgrass Road

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$267,629

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1163 Cheatgrass Road

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$283,182

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1164 Cheatgrass Road

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$206,238

Clint Jensen Construction LLC

4900 Farm District Road

(Fernley)

Garage

$71,408

Prime West Construction

18 Jacobs Road

(Yerington)

$70,000

LR Sell Services

8905 Calico Trail

Par 2A2

(Stagecoach)

Manufactured home and conversion

$87,425

KC Custom Concepts

14 Smoke Tree Lane

(Yerington)

Manufactured home and conversion

$84,337

New Concepts In Construction

Red Rock Road

(Mound House)

Commercial building

$205,626

Veteran Construction Inc.

279 Monte Cristo Drive

(Dayton)

Residential additions

$55,119

City of Reno

Bailey Homes

730 Bluffs Court

Apartment building

$447,180

Bailey Homes

720 Bluffs Court

Apartment building

$437,277

Bailey Homes

710 Bluffs Court

Apartment building

$447,320

Bailey Homes

700 Bluffs Court

Apartment building

$441,238

Robert Allen Pools and Spas Inc.

155 Herz Ave.

Pool and spa

$200,000

Shadow Valley Construction

125 Gentry Way

Commercial remodel

$250,000

Powerhouse Retail Services LLC

4855 Kietzke Lane

Commercial remodel

$158,000

John Anderson Construction Inc.

3308 S. McCarran Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$100,500

KAP Construction Inc.

9085 Moya Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$145,000

Gilbane Building Co.

520 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$500,000

A.C. Schommer & Sons

4930 Energy Way

Commercial remodel

$1,840,000

Desert Wind Homes

5040 Cierra Kennedy

Townhome

$154,107

Desert Wind Homes

5050 Cierra Kennedy

Townhome

$137,361

Desert Wind Homes

5060 Cierra Kennedy

Townhome

$137,361

Desert Wind Homes

5070 Cierra Kennedy

Townhome

$137,361

Desert Wind Homes

5080 Cierra Kennedy

Townhome

$137,361

Desert Wind Homes

5090 Cierra Kennedy

Townhome

$154,107

TCR

3450 Southampton

Single-family home

$485,000

D.R. Horton Inc.

9780 Silver Dollar Way

Single-family home

$223,747

D.R. Horton Inc.

9760 Silver Dollar Way

Single-family home

$223,747

D.R. Horton Inc.

9766 Silver Dollar Way

Single-family home

$223,747

D.R. Horton Inc.

9770 Silver Dollar Way

Single-family home

$223,747

D.R. Horton Inc.

9776 Silver Dollar Way

Single-family home

$223,747

D.R. Horton Inc.

9782 Silver Dollar Way

Single-family home

$233,547

D.R. Horton Inc.

9764 Silver Dollar Way

Single-family home

$233,547

Lennar Homes

10558 Claim Jumper

Single-family home

$278,202

Lennar Homes

10465 Gold Mine

Single-family home

$241,718

Bates Homes Reno LLC

9105 Hudson

Single-family home

$297,588

Bates Homes Reno LLC

8510 Gaspearilla Court

Single-family home

$228,434

Homecrafters Ltd.

4068 Whispering Pine

Single-family home

$454,289

Toll South Reno LLC

2845 Ethelinda

Single-family home

$262,294

Toll South Reno LLC

2855 Ethelinda

Single-family home

$219,142

Toll North Reno LLC

1670 Boulder Ridge Court

Single-family home

$339,427

Toll South Reno LLC

2305 Buttermere

Single-family home

$339,427

Sierra Nevada Construction Inc.

Lakeridge Terrace West

Site improvements

$1,000,000

Devcon Construction Inc.

0 Talbot Lane

Grading

$550,000

Brian Murphy Construction and Development Inc.

South Meadows Parkway

Site improvements

$120,000

MB Lewis Construction Inc.

3900 S. Virginia St.

Commercial additions

$110,000

SMC Construction Co.

407 S. Virginia St.

Commercial remodel

$623,000

Realm Constructors LLC

2120 Candle Rock

Single-family home

$1,213,599

Marsh Construction

430 Burns Way

Single-family home

$125,000

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9701 Silverspar

Single-family home

$382,665

D.R. Horton Inc.

Stead Blvd. (no number)

Retaining wall

$280,000

Curell Construction

1209 Allen Glen

Single-family home

$123,643

DiLoreto Construction Inc.

9930 Autumn Sage Drive

$188,815

Clark & Sullivan Construction

6995 Longley Lane

Commercial building demolition

$350,000

Bluth Development LLC

7711 Sky Vista Parkway

Site improvements

$367,000

Bluth Development LLC

7711 Sky Vista Parkway

Clubhouse

$1,729,959

Brian Murphy Construction and Development Inc.

1445 South Meadows Parkway

Tenant improvements

$1,500,000

Moody & Weiske Contractors

689 Sierra Rose Drive

Commercial remodel

$175,000

City of Sparks

Tanamera Construction LLC

290 Disc Drive

Apartment building

$1,675,044

Montane Building Group Inc.

1405 Glendale Ave.

Tenant improvements

$174,000

D.R. Horton Inc.

2987 Silver River Lane

Townhome complex

$1,201,815

D.R. Horton Inc.

6637 Pepergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

D.R. Horton Inc.

6613 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$139,350

Sierra Contracting

135 Disc Drive

Tenant improvements

$680,000

D.R. Horton Inc.

6633 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

D.R. Horton Inc.

6625 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

D.R. Horton Inc.

6621 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

D.R. Horton Inc.

6617 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$184,349

Joseph Pace Construction Inc.

895 21st St.

Commercial remodel

$80,000

Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.

6526 Angels Orchard Drive

Single-family home

$186,449

KDH Builders, Inc.

949 Eldakey Drive

Single-family home

$202,738

KDH Builders, Inc.

6119 Sweet Cherry Drive

Single-family home

$243,139

Mountain West Builders LLC

4808 Sparks Blvd.

Commercial remodel

$355,000

Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.

3089 Honey Arbor Way

Single-family home

$186,449

Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.

3079 Honey Arbor Way

Single-family home

$192,275

Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.

3078 Honey Arbor Way

Single-family home

$192,275

Ryder NV Management LLC

4745 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$198,196

Ryder NV Management LLC

4765 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$246,468

Ryder NV Management LLC

4759 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$302,541

Utah Cameron Construction

664 S. Rock Blvd.

Commercial building demolition

$55,000

Utah Cameron Construction

610 S. Rock Blvd.

Commercial building demolition

$55,000

Ryder NV Management LLC

4739 Wonderstone Drive

Single-family home

$246,468

D.R. Horton Inc.

2631 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$261,941

D.R. Horton Inc.

2711 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$260,974

D.R. Horton Inc.

2751 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$312,094

D.R. Horton Inc.

2710 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$261,941

D.R. Horton Inc.

2670 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$260,974

Desert Wind Homes

705 Sweet Briar Lane

Single-family home

$202,718

Desert Wind Homes

736 Iron Stirrup Court

Single-family home

$223,386

Desert Wind Homes

746 Iron Stirrup Court

Single-family home

$265,341

Lennar Homes

2545 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$217,871

Lennar Homes

2553 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$217,871

Lennar Homes

2545 Bridgetown Loop

Single-family home

$289,398

Desert Wind Homes

5966 Montague Court

Single-family home

$202,718

Desert Wind Homes

6035 Barrett Court

Single-family home

$265,341

Desert Wind Homes

737 Sweet Briar Lane

Single-family home

$265,341

KDH Builders Inc.

6143 Sweet Cherry Drive

Single-family home

$202,738

KDH Builders Inc.

6135 Sweet Cherry Drive

Single-family home

$220,297

Lennar Homes

3238 Vincinato Drive

Single-family home

$223,834

Lennar Homes

3250 Vincinato Drive

Single-family home

$223,834

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

7650 Campello Drive

Storage building

$135,000

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

3920 Hazy Swale Way

Single-family home

$143,583

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

3902 Hazy Swale Way

Single-family home

$207,113

Holt Construction Inc.

1425 George Ferris Drive

Tenant improvements

$317,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

4808 Sparks Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$314,750

==========

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

RFG-Gardenia LLC

The buyer purchased an 8,800-square-foot building at 2450 Wrondel Way in Reno. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates represented the buyer.

Colley Realty Group

The tenant subleased a 2,104-square-foot space at 10789 Double R Blvd., Suite 102, in Reno. The space was previously occupied by Movement Mortgage. Stark & Associates represented the new tenant.

NW Health Solutions

The buyer purchased a 4,759-square-foot space at 9710 S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Pat Riggs and Tom Fennell of Dickson commercial Group represented the seller, Dex Properties.

Nature's Bakery LLC

The tenant leased 6,470 square feet at 425 Maestro Drive, Suite 101 in Reno.Sperry Van Ness represented the tenant. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Joel Fountain with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.

WSP USA Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 2,076 square feet at 1250 E. Greg Street in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the tenant.

Deborah J. Ribnick

The tenant leased approximately 324 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.

Great Basin Water Co.

The tenant leased approximately 2,640 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 294, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the Cypress Meadowood LLC.

Nay Excavating and Concrete

The tenant leased approximately 467 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 242, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

Pink Iguana Skunk Works LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,063 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 201, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.

Trans-Alliance, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 741 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 106, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux represented the landlord, Meadowood Crown Plaza Inc.

Gifford & Associates

The tenant leased approximately 2,750 square feet at 3631 Warren Way, Suite A, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.

JP Engineering LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,500 square feet at 10597 Double R Boulevard, Suite 1, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Curti, Harold & Barbara A ETAL TTEE.

Agnico Eagle

The tenant leased approximately 8,400 square feet at 230 S. Rock Boulevard, Suite 31, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the tenant.

EMPSi

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,140 square feet at 4741 Caughlin Parkway, Suite 4, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the tenant.

Reno Orthopedic Clinic

The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of 5,321 square feet at 5070 Ion Drive, Suite 210, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Spanish Springs Medical LLC.

Bret Ward Frey and Laurie Marie Frey

The Freys purchased a 33,451-square-foot parcel of land in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the buyer.

University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

The buyer purchased an 60,011 square foot building at 745 W. Moana Lane in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the seller, Windsor West Ventures LLC.

Gentle Dental

The tenant leased approximately 2,837 square feet at 6360 Mae Anne Avenue, Suites 2 and 3, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, MY LLC.

Eldorado Resorts LLC

The tenant expanded its lease of approximately 7,128 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 900, in Reno. Tim Ruffin and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.

Alliance Trust Company LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 4,311 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 100, in Reno. Tim Ruffin and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, Chawin Property Inc.

Retail

Unbeweavable

The tenant leased 1,030 square feet at 2900 Clear Acre Lane, Suite Q, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village Center LLC.

Creative Hot Tub Designs LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,524 square feet at Legends at Sparks shopping center in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, Sparks GRF2, LLC.

Dr. Sara Hakim

Dr. Hakim leased approximately 1,600 square feet at the Caughlin Ranch Shopping Center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, C-III Asset Management LLC.

Bristlepine Properties LLC

The buyer purchased a 33,964-square-foot parcel on Buck Drive in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Represented the buyer.

O'Reilly Auto Enterprises

The buyer purchased a 30,056-square-foot building at 2989 U.S. Highway 50 East. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the buyer.

Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 4,356 square feet at 200 S. Rock Boulevard in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Tractor Supply Co.

The tenant leased approximately 38,326 square feet at the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.

Industrial

1100-1200 Freeport Blvd., Sparks

An undisclosed buyer purchased an 28,000-square-foot property on 2.25 acres of land in Sparks. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates represented the seller, Powell Family Trust.

Polyglass USA LLC

The tenant leased approximately 115,200 square feet at 385 Stanley Drive in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the landlord, The John Kasis 2003 LLC & The Jim Loen 2003 LLC.

Rittal North America LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 48,279 square feet at 695 Vista Boulevard, Suite 107 in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of colliers International represented the tenant.

Croome Capital LTD

The tenant leased approximately 15,675 square feet at 4022 Technology Way in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Sonoran Coffee

The tenant leased approximately 5,000 square feet at 986 Spice Islands Drive in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

World Wide Fittings Company Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 8,108 square feet at 708-710 Spice Islands Drive in sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Multi-family

Growing Investment Properties

The buyer purchased apartment complexes at 1700 Locust Street and 5200 Colorado River Boulevard in Reno. The seller was Mallard Properties. Trevor Richardson with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Land

Spring Pines, LLC

The buyer purchased a 24,797-square-foot property on 35,000 square feet of land at 339 W. 1st Street and 150 Stewart Street in Reno. The seller was Villas on the River, LLC. Trevor Richardson of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

==========

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

American Residential Lending

Mortgage lending services

Ames Corp.

610-613-6529

1800 E. William St.

Suite 206

Carson City, NV 89703

Art Harness

Jewelry and silverware manufacturing

Art Harness

206-612-7679

1143 W. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

AWE LLC

Electrical contractor

AWE LLC

702-373-0918

542 San Pedro Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Betty's Baskets

Personal services

Jolynn Briggs

775-224-5916

1307 Parkland Ave.

Carson City, NV 89701

Bistro Argento, LLC

Restaurant

Bistro Argento, LLC

775-887-0286

901 S. Stewart St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Blackhawk Developers LLC

General building contractor

Bliss Realty

775-530-7424

318 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Bluu Art Gallery, LLC

Art dealer

Bluu Art Gallery, LLC

775-461-3510

220 W. Telegraph St.

No. A

Carson City, NV 89703

Bully Tuff Dog Wear

Leather and other good production

Eric Fulmer

775-220-9219

1516 Evan St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Busybee Roadside

Support services

BNB Enterprising

775-443-2628

11 Sentinal Way

Eureka, NV 89316

C.H.I.

Contractor

Lawrence Sullivan

775-434-7227

650 Colorado St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Carson Home Furnishings

Furniture stores

Carson Home Furnishings

775-885-7712

1345 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Referral Network

Marketing consulting services

Carson Referral Network LLC

831-726-3153

186 Parkhill Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Colon Hydrotherapy

Personal care services

Shelby Molchan

1801 E. William St.

Suite C

Carson City, NV 89701

Crown Painting, Inc.

Contractor

Crown Painting, Inc.

209-322-3275

5390 Riggins Court

Suite A

Reno, NV 89502

CTA Engineering & Surveying

Engineering services

Cooper Thorne & Associates Inc.

916-638-0919

1689 Gregg St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Dana's Desserts of Carson City

Commercial bakery

Dana Hastings

775-220-6412

402 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Diamond Coatings

Specialty trade contractor

Innovative Coatings of Reno Inc.

775-358-7910

81 Glen Carran Circle

Sparks, NV 89431

El Torito, Inc.

Grocery store

El Torito, Inc.

775-884-4294

308 E. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

Fallon Floors & Building Materials

Contractor

Darwin Haffner

775-867-3777

6217 Phelps Lane

Fallon, NV 89406

Freedom Forever Nevada

Contractor

Freedom Forever Nevada LLC

951-639-3570

9165 S. Jones Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Grime N Shine RV Detail

Janitorial services

Darrin Piver

775-781-4482

204 Glenvista Drive

Dayton, NV 89403

Healthy Living At Home-Carson City

Health care services

Healthy Living At Home

775-629-2502

600 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

JC Lawn Maintenance

Landscaping services

Juan Casteneda

775-220-5813

2638 Sherman Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

Keith M. Shonnard, MD

Health practitioner

Dr. Keith Shonnard

775-720-9319

1385 W. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

Legacy Electric Inc.

Electrical contractor

Legacy Electric Inc.

702-456-8570

3650 E. Sunset Road

No. 105

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Legacy Painting LLC

Contractor

Legacy Painting LLC

775-870-4523

870 Deming Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Legendary Smiles Orthodontics

Dental laboratory

Legendary Smiles Orthodontics

775-336-1510

4530 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Mihali Fabworx

Metal fabrication

Benjamin Mihali

775-434-5613

2298 Meadowbrook Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Papke Photography

Photography studio

Kyle Papke

775-443-1501

1802 N. Carson St.

Suite 128

Carson City, NV 89706

Prime Cleaning Services

Janitorial services

Christopher Gray

775-450-6490

800 College Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

Reno Floors LLC

Contractor

Reno Floors LLC

775-338-2802

3045 Ten Mile Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

Rick Shipman Construction Inc.

Contractor

Rick Shipman Construction Inc.

573-624-5065

15018 County Road

No. 413

Dexter, MO 63841

SC Sierra Three

Residential leasing

SC Sierra Properties

775-548-1764

860 E. Fifth St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Sierra Handyman Services

Contractor

Kevin Irvine

530-917-3211

4008 Pheasant Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Simply Bookkeeping

Accounting services

Terra Pellegrino

775-636-2695

324 Windtree Circle

Carson City, NV 89701

Skyline Estates

Assisted living facility for elderly persons

TSL Skyline Estates LLC

503-719-5614

2765 Mountain St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Spruced Space

Interior design services

Joan Dietz

775-335-9648

2950 Kings Canyon Road

Carson City, NV 89703

Stonecreations of Nevada

Contractor

Stonecreations of Nevada

775-440-1674

2073 E. William St.

Suite 1

Sparks, NV 89431

Tech Shield

Electronics store

Veronica Polanco

775-690-3995

201 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Teledata Technologies Inc.

Contractor

Teledata Contractors Inc.

702-933-7600

7060 E. Warm Springs Drive

Suite 190

Las Vegas, NV 89113

The Pink Frog, Ltd.

Landscaping services

The Pink Frog, Ltd.

775-883-3939

781 Lassen Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Tungsten Engineering Contractor

Engineering services

Tungsten Engineering Contractor

775-686-6917

2955 Douglas Drive

Carson City, NV 89704

White Willow Photography

Photography studio

Willow Cornelius

505-220-7808

2207 Birch St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Wildhorse RV/Boat Service

Self-storage unit leasing

Voltaire Canyon Holdings LLC

6441 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

City of Elko

Alamito's Cleaning Co.

House cleaning services

Garcia Cleaning Services

775-777-6237

376 Washington Ave.

Elko, NV 89801

ASAP Handyman Service

Handyman services

Ste3ven Thunehorst Jr. and Brittany Thunehorst

775-397-3166

310 Oakmont Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Cashell Mechanical, LLC

Maintenance practices training

Cashell Mechanical, LLC

775-934-6458

557 W. Silver St

No. 202B

Elko, NV 89801

Crafty Blackberry

Homemade gifts

Stacey and Raymond Archuleta

775-934-9290

1185 Colt Drive

Elko, NV 89801

DKC Construction

Contractor

Cheney Brothers Construction Inc.

775-934-1359

145 River St.

Elko, NV 89801

Home2 Suites By Hilton

Motel

Elko Hospitality Inc.

775-738-9908

2572 E. Jennings Way

Elko, NV 89801

Honey Won't Handyman Services

Handyman services

JP Industries Inc.

775-293-0280

509 Poplar Drive

Elko, NV 89801

JC Handyman

Handyman services

Jessie Miller

775-389-1474

633 Sage St.

Elko, NV 89801

John Zarbock Plumbing

Contractor

John Zarbock Plumbing Inc.

801-886-2222

3448 S. 1320 West

No. C

West Valley City, UT 84119

Modz Arcade

Family fun center and liquor sales

Modified Armor LLC

775-299-9208

570 Commercial St.

Elko, NV 89801

NPK Mining Equipment

Equipment distributor

NPK Mining Equipment Inc.

775-738-0515

1850 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Permanent Makeup

Permanent makeup services

Shelli Sallee

775-738-1776

524 Walnut St.

Elko, NV 89801

RAB Entertainment LLC

Organizing and operating public dances

Ramon Beltran

775-738-4743

1618 Oakwood Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Reliance Appliance Repair Services

Appliance repair and maintenance

Christopher Werner

775-340-7982

184 Spring Creek Parkway

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Stemher By Ruby B. Johnson Magazine LLC

Stem print magazine

Ruby Johnson

240-449-0499

203 ½ Oak St.

Elko, NV 89801

Tire Services Unlimited

Tire sales and related services

Tire Services Unlimited

775-401-1161

1431 Stitzel Road

Elko, NV 89801

==========

FICTITIOUS FIRM FILINGS

Douglas County

Dale Winebarger

DBA: Dale Ross Design

Home furnishings manufacturing

775-771-5445

2150 Meridian Blvd.

Unit B

Minden, NV 89423

Jerry Ellefson

DBA: DMV Assistance

Online marketing

775-291-3424

P.O. Box 20622

Carson City, NV 89721

Angelina and Richard Ellis

DBA: Elevated Events

Rentals and planning services

775-783-9300

1426 Industrial Way

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Wayne Lee

DBA: GMS Cash

Third party payment services

833-888-8467

1210 Central Ave.

No. 201

Wilmette, IL 60091

Edna Moss

DBA: Memories in Glass

Stained glass

775-782-0824

1713 Westwood Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Dale Head, Jr.

DBA: Mindwinder Music

Entertainment

775-392-1323

3165 Highway 395

Unit 197

Minden, NV 89423

Mark and Halli Johnson

DBA: Pampered Pets

Dog sitter

559-283-2284

3260 Dog Leg Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Ron Harpin

DBA: PAH Photos

Photography

775-721-4916

1714 Hoid Road

Minden, NV 89423

Richard Brandon, II

DBA: DB Industries

Consulting and government sales

760-936-7613

2120 Fish Springs Road

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Jeffrey Hampton

DBA: Jeff Hampton Property Management

Property management

775-790-1357

PO. Box 1208

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Steven Johnson

DBA: Small Jobs and Projects

Handyman services

650-868-9450

3493 Long Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Richard Radobenko, Jr., Richard Radobenko, and Robert Timmons

DBA: Sprayfoam's Roofing Southwest

Roofing contractor

702-834-4655

2401 E. Magnolia St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

==========

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Ashley M. and Crystal N. Jones

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brennan F. Kral

Elko County

Chapter 13

Robin M. Clark

Carson City

Chapter 13

John H. Sutton

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Russell Curtis Dow, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Frederic L. and Pamela K. Dutter

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John C. Wickham, III

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Savannah N. Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mickey L. and Brenda M. McNiel

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jason M. Zetooney

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeffrey R. and Delores Pope

Elko County

Chapter 7

Connie Cleveland

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Arlene J. Piwenitzky

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph A. Cortez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Irma A. Irwin

Carson City

Chapter 7

Robert J. Colovich

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gabriel Baldovines Rosales and Lucia Pena Ruiz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Miguel A. Ayala

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark E. Kennard

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Edwin L. San Pedro

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Kent L. Cramer, Jr. and Marcy E. Cramer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Carol J. Boon

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Reno Tahoe Delivery Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rick Lester and Carie May Frost

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Chaz Randall Blackburn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Charles Arthur Oberle

Storey County

Chapter 7

Angela R. Tribble

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James J. Berry

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melissa L. Duncan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Toney B. Brown, Sr. and Patricia Brown

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Guadalupe Contreras-Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John R. and Tammy L. Cummings

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dorothy M. Baker

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Gloria K. Geibig

Carson City

Chapter 7

Kylie Rachelle Pack

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Bernardo Mendia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Gary George McKay

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Daniel J. Dills

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Matt Lozowick

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Michael J. McCollum

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lauri M. Moore

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Robert Dan and Dianna Doreen Young

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jany C. Rojas and Sergio Ortiz

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Robert M. Seaman

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Carmen D. Love

Carson City

Chapter 7

Pamela Macy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ross P. and Sandra S. Ellefson

Elko County

Chapter 7

Erika N. Paredes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven N. Waldren

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John J. and Samantha M. Strait

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Anne Sullivan

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Joan R. Freitas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James D. Thomson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Schaaf Reginald Kirkpatrick

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rollin David Lazzarone

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Alejandro R. Alejandez-Alexander

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Nicholas A. and Kirsten G. Viland

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher W. Kannan

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Terry Lynne Mason

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Sherry J Sykes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sean P. and Barbra R. Maxey

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paul R. and Erica D. Plaisted

Elko County

Chapter 7

Paul K. Kelsh

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Margarita Perez-Zavala

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deborah Lynn Montijo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roxanne M. Keleher

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stephen Scott Kopp

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tiffany R. Kuhn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Moises I. Montalvo-Cerdan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mickey Wayne and Dawn Ray Young

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Alexander Leon Wager

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth Aguilar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alexander O. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Corey L. Young-Rogers and Aaron J. Rogers

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Roselie M. Avila

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Grace M. Gast

Carson City

Chapter 7

Dahlgren T. Mitchell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Terence J. Solon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stephen M. and Traci L. Hare

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Linda M. Coleman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Angelique Ollar

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Olga Maria Grajeda-Jimenez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Susan Eileen Smith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eddie Jason and Danielle Marie Gelineau

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Jessie R. Casto

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Norman Kay and Michelle Joe Whitney

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jacqueline Marie Wilson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pamela and Joe L. Colgan

Lander County

Chapter 7

Jamie D. Sharenbrock

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ashley E. Johnson

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jebekiah H. Reading

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Daniel R. Thomas

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Grace E. Caicedo and Hector Barajas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Darrian O. Feazell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Theresa L. House

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kenneth J. and Natasha D. Costa

Washoe County

Chapter 7

LeAndro E. Rico

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Patrick Howard Corbin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Larissa K. Plascencia

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Brandon Noel and Ryquee Leigh Saenz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Harry M. and Teresa A. Gravelle

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Harry Edward and Lynda Jane Klein

Carson City

Chapter 13

LaTosha M. Jordan-McFeely

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daryl C. and Gwendolyn V. Hodges

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ignacita G. Gurule

Elko County

Chapter 13

Mayra Ambriz Gomez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jesse Steven Torres, Jr.

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

CKRC Hobbies LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James M. and Gloria O. Hutcherson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jeric F. and Mercedita L. Gamboa

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ernest Charles Aldridge

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tiffany A. Thrailkill

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lawrence J. and Audrey Louise Balkenbush

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Owen C. Dixon

Elko County

Chapter 13

Roger Lee Burns, II

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kevin C. and Johanna M. Bean

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ismael and Lourdes Sanchez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael W. Rohrer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lorea T. Angulo and Richard Avalos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kathy E. Aldeguer

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patrick Joseph Waterhouse

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Tyler C. Chase

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robert Mathew and Stephanie Lynn Kahler

Carson City

Chapter 13

Javier Villalobos

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bryan N. Hawkins and Nicole L. Chamblin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason A. and Pamela S. Griffin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John Blaine and Janet Lynn Boardman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sherrie Lynn Oakes

Carson City

Chapter 7

Edna Bernice Van Leuven

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Carmen Lopez Hernandez and Ana I. Torres Quintana

Washoe County

Chapter 7