Northern Nevada Business Leads for September 2018, produced by NNBV

BUILDING PERMITS
Carson City
Rankin Construction Co.
2385 Lompa Lane
Single-family home
$458,210
Smico Construction Company LLC
2600 College Parkway
Commercial building
$1,140,000
Miles Construction, Inc.
3130 N. Deer Run Road
Tenant improvements
$110,000
John Anderson Construction Inc.
1493 Medical Parkway
Commercial building
$1,600,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
1100 Drysdale Court
Single-family home
$231,769
Ridgeline Development LLC
3037 Sarratea Drive
Single-family home
$231,769
Ridgeline Development LLC
3029 Sarratea Drive
Single-family home
$231,769
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC
451 Eagle Station Lane
Commercial remodel
$250,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
3939 Siena Drive
Single-family home
$328,291
Metcalf Builders Inc.
3135 Highway 50 East
Tenant improvements
$50,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
1653 Jordan Court
Single-family home
$369,758
Belfor Group USA Inc.
3305 Orovada Drive
Fire damage repairs
$100,000
Tanamera Construction LLC
474 W. Clearview Drive
Multi-family building
$2,004,570
Tanamera Construction LLC
474 W. Clearview Drive
Multi-family building
$2,004,570
Lennar Homes
1121 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$225,068
Lennar Homes
1122 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$263,689
Lennar Homes
1465 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$279,495
Lennar Homes
1696 Tule Peak Circle
Single-family home
$318,594
Lyon County
Ophir Ridge LLC
8715 Scenic Ave.
Par A
(Stagecoach)
$644,100
Dream Builders Construction
103 Bitterroot Road
(Dayton)
Residential additions
$82,218
Ridgeline Development LLC
1050 Savona Court
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$316,060
Everett Triplett Contracting
31 Affonso Drive
(Mound House)
Commercial building
$123,867
Dewey A. Fleck Construction
72 Canary Court
(Yerington)
Addition to single-family home
$103,500
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1164 Cheatgrass Road
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$265,010
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1162 Cheatgrass Road
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$267,629
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1165 Cheatgrass Road
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$267,629
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1163 Cheatgrass Road
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$283,182
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1164 Cheatgrass Road
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$206,238
Clint Jensen Construction LLC
4900 Farm District Road
(Fernley)
Garage
$71,408
Prime West Construction
18 Jacobs Road
(Yerington)
$70,000
LR Sell Services
8905 Calico Trail
Par 2A2
(Stagecoach)
Manufactured home and conversion
$87,425
KC Custom Concepts
14 Smoke Tree Lane
(Yerington)
Manufactured home and conversion
$84,337
New Concepts In Construction
Red Rock Road
(Mound House)
Commercial building
$205,626
Veteran Construction Inc.
279 Monte Cristo Drive
(Dayton)
Residential additions
$55,119
City of Reno
Bailey Homes
730 Bluffs Court
Apartment building
$447,180
Bailey Homes
720 Bluffs Court
Apartment building
$437,277
Bailey Homes
710 Bluffs Court
Apartment building
$447,320
Bailey Homes
700 Bluffs Court
Apartment building
$441,238
Robert Allen Pools and Spas Inc.
155 Herz Ave.
Pool and spa
$200,000
Shadow Valley Construction
125 Gentry Way
Commercial remodel
$250,000
Powerhouse Retail Services LLC
4855 Kietzke Lane
Commercial remodel
$158,000
John Anderson Construction Inc.
3308 S. McCarran Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$100,500
KAP Construction Inc.
9085 Moya Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$145,000
Gilbane Building Co.
520 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$500,000
A.C. Schommer & Sons
4930 Energy Way
Commercial remodel
$1,840,000
Desert Wind Homes
5040 Cierra Kennedy
Townhome
$154,107
Desert Wind Homes
5050 Cierra Kennedy
Townhome
$137,361
Desert Wind Homes
5060 Cierra Kennedy
Townhome
$137,361
Desert Wind Homes
5070 Cierra Kennedy
Townhome
$137,361
Desert Wind Homes
5080 Cierra Kennedy
Townhome
$137,361
Desert Wind Homes
5090 Cierra Kennedy
Townhome
$154,107
TCR
3450 Southampton
Single-family home
$485,000
D.R. Horton Inc.
9780 Silver Dollar Way
Single-family home
$223,747
D.R. Horton Inc.
9760 Silver Dollar Way
Single-family home
$223,747
D.R. Horton Inc.
9766 Silver Dollar Way
Single-family home
$223,747
D.R. Horton Inc.
9770 Silver Dollar Way
Single-family home
$223,747
D.R. Horton Inc.
9776 Silver Dollar Way
Single-family home
$223,747
D.R. Horton Inc.
9782 Silver Dollar Way
Single-family home
$233,547
D.R. Horton Inc.
9764 Silver Dollar Way
Single-family home
$233,547
Lennar Homes
10558 Claim Jumper
Single-family home
$278,202
Lennar Homes
10465 Gold Mine
Single-family home
$241,718
Bates Homes Reno LLC
9105 Hudson
Single-family home
$297,588
Bates Homes Reno LLC
8510 Gaspearilla Court
Single-family home
$228,434
Homecrafters Ltd.
4068 Whispering Pine
Single-family home
$454,289
Toll South Reno LLC
2845 Ethelinda
Single-family home
$262,294
Toll South Reno LLC
2855 Ethelinda
Single-family home
$219,142
Toll North Reno LLC
1670 Boulder Ridge Court
Single-family home
$339,427
Toll South Reno LLC
2305 Buttermere
Single-family home
$339,427
Sierra Nevada Construction Inc.
Lakeridge Terrace West
Site improvements
$1,000,000
Devcon Construction Inc.
0 Talbot Lane
Grading
$550,000
Brian Murphy Construction and Development Inc.
South Meadows Parkway
Site improvements
$120,000
MB Lewis Construction Inc.
3900 S. Virginia St.
Commercial additions
$110,000
SMC Construction Co.
407 S. Virginia St.
Commercial remodel
$623,000
Realm Constructors LLC
2120 Candle Rock
Single-family home
$1,213,599
Marsh Construction
430 Burns Way
Single-family home
$125,000
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9701 Silverspar
Single-family home
$382,665
D.R. Horton Inc.
Stead Blvd. (no number)
Retaining wall
$280,000
Curell Construction
1209 Allen Glen
Single-family home
$123,643
DiLoreto Construction Inc.
9930 Autumn Sage Drive
$188,815
Clark & Sullivan Construction
6995 Longley Lane
Commercial building demolition
$350,000
Bluth Development LLC
7711 Sky Vista Parkway
Site improvements
$367,000
Bluth Development LLC
7711 Sky Vista Parkway
Clubhouse
$1,729,959
Brian Murphy Construction and Development Inc.
1445 South Meadows Parkway
Tenant improvements
$1,500,000
Moody & Weiske Contractors
689 Sierra Rose Drive
Commercial remodel
$175,000
City of Sparks
Tanamera Construction LLC
290 Disc Drive
Apartment building
$1,675,044
Montane Building Group Inc.
1405 Glendale Ave.
Tenant improvements
$174,000
D.R. Horton Inc.
2987 Silver River Lane
Townhome complex
$1,201,815
D.R. Horton Inc.
6637 Pepergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
D.R. Horton Inc.
6613 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$139,350
Sierra Contracting
135 Disc Drive
Tenant improvements
$680,000
D.R. Horton Inc.
6633 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
D.R. Horton Inc.
6625 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
D.R. Horton Inc.
6621 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
D.R. Horton Inc.
6617 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$184,349
Joseph Pace Construction Inc.
895 21st St.
Commercial remodel
$80,000
Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.
6526 Angels Orchard Drive
Single-family home
$186,449
KDH Builders, Inc.
949 Eldakey Drive
Single-family home
$202,738
KDH Builders, Inc.
6119 Sweet Cherry Drive
Single-family home
$243,139
Mountain West Builders LLC
4808 Sparks Blvd.
Commercial remodel
$355,000
Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.
3089 Honey Arbor Way
Single-family home
$186,449
Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.
3079 Honey Arbor Way
Single-family home
$192,275
Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.
3078 Honey Arbor Way
Single-family home
$192,275
Ryder NV Management LLC
4745 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$198,196
Ryder NV Management LLC
4765 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$246,468
Ryder NV Management LLC
4759 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$302,541
Utah Cameron Construction
664 S. Rock Blvd.
Commercial building demolition
$55,000
Utah Cameron Construction
610 S. Rock Blvd.
Commercial building demolition
$55,000
Ryder NV Management LLC
4739 Wonderstone Drive
Single-family home
$246,468
D.R. Horton Inc.
2631 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$261,941
D.R. Horton Inc.
2711 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$260,974
D.R. Horton Inc.
2751 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$312,094
D.R. Horton Inc.
2710 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$261,941
D.R. Horton Inc.
2670 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$260,974
Desert Wind Homes
705 Sweet Briar Lane
Single-family home
$202,718
Desert Wind Homes
736 Iron Stirrup Court
Single-family home
$223,386
Desert Wind Homes
746 Iron Stirrup Court
Single-family home
$265,341
Lennar Homes
2545 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$217,871
Lennar Homes
2553 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$217,871
Lennar Homes
2545 Bridgetown Loop
Single-family home
$289,398
Desert Wind Homes
5966 Montague Court
Single-family home
$202,718
Desert Wind Homes
6035 Barrett Court
Single-family home
$265,341
Desert Wind Homes
737 Sweet Briar Lane
Single-family home
$265,341
KDH Builders Inc.
6143 Sweet Cherry Drive
Single-family home
$202,738
KDH Builders Inc.
6135 Sweet Cherry Drive
Single-family home
$220,297
Lennar Homes
3238 Vincinato Drive
Single-family home
$223,834
Lennar Homes
3250 Vincinato Drive
Single-family home
$223,834
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
7650 Campello Drive
Storage building
$135,000
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
3920 Hazy Swale Way
Single-family home
$143,583
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
3902 Hazy Swale Way
Single-family home
$207,113
Holt Construction Inc.
1425 George Ferris Drive
Tenant improvements
$317,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
4808 Sparks Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$314,750
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
RFG-Gardenia LLC
The buyer purchased an 8,800-square-foot building at 2450 Wrondel Way in Reno. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates represented the buyer.
Colley Realty Group
The tenant subleased a 2,104-square-foot space at 10789 Double R Blvd., Suite 102, in Reno. The space was previously occupied by Movement Mortgage. Stark & Associates represented the new tenant.
NW Health Solutions
The buyer purchased a 4,759-square-foot space at 9710 S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Pat Riggs and Tom Fennell of Dickson commercial Group represented the seller, Dex Properties.
Nature's Bakery LLC
The tenant leased 6,470 square feet at 425 Maestro Drive, Suite 101 in Reno.Sperry Van Ness represented the tenant. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Joel Fountain with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.
WSP USA Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 2,076 square feet at 1250 E. Greg Street in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Deborah J. Ribnick
The tenant leased approximately 324 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.
Great Basin Water Co.
The tenant leased approximately 2,640 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 294, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Nay Excavating and Concrete
The tenant leased approximately 467 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 242, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Pink Iguana Skunk Works LLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,063 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 201, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.
Trans-Alliance, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 741 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 106, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux represented the landlord, Meadowood Crown Plaza Inc.
Gifford & Associates
The tenant leased approximately 2,750 square feet at 3631 Warren Way, Suite A, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.
JP Engineering LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,500 square feet at 10597 Double R Boulevard, Suite 1, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Curti, Harold & Barbara A ETAL TTEE.
Agnico Eagle
The tenant leased approximately 8,400 square feet at 230 S. Rock Boulevard, Suite 31, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the tenant.
EMPSi
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,140 square feet at 4741 Caughlin Parkway, Suite 4, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Reno Orthopedic Clinic
The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of 5,321 square feet at 5070 Ion Drive, Suite 210, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Spanish Springs Medical LLC.
Bret Ward Frey and Laurie Marie Frey
The Freys purchased a 33,451-square-foot parcel of land in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the buyer.
University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
The buyer purchased an 60,011 square foot building at 745 W. Moana Lane in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the seller, Windsor West Ventures LLC.
Gentle Dental
The tenant leased approximately 2,837 square feet at 6360 Mae Anne Avenue, Suites 2 and 3, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, MY LLC.
Eldorado Resorts LLC
The tenant expanded its lease of approximately 7,128 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 900, in Reno. Tim Ruffin and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.
Alliance Trust Company LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 4,311 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 100, in Reno. Tim Ruffin and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, Chawin Property Inc.
Retail
Unbeweavable
The tenant leased 1,030 square feet at 2900 Clear Acre Lane, Suite Q, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village Center LLC.
Creative Hot Tub Designs LLC
The tenant leased approximately 2,524 square feet at Legends at Sparks shopping center in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, Sparks GRF2, LLC.
Dr. Sara Hakim
Dr. Hakim leased approximately 1,600 square feet at the Caughlin Ranch Shopping Center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International represented the landlord, C-III Asset Management LLC.
Bristlepine Properties LLC
The buyer purchased a 33,964-square-foot parcel on Buck Drive in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Represented the buyer.
O'Reilly Auto Enterprises
The buyer purchased a 30,056-square-foot building at 2989 U.S. Highway 50 East. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc.
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 4,356 square feet at 200 S. Rock Boulevard in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Tractor Supply Co.
The tenant leased approximately 38,326 square feet at the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.
Industrial
1100-1200 Freeport Blvd., Sparks
An undisclosed buyer purchased an 28,000-square-foot property on 2.25 acres of land in Sparks. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates represented the seller, Powell Family Trust.
Polyglass USA LLC
The tenant leased approximately 115,200 square feet at 385 Stanley Drive in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the landlord, The John Kasis 2003 LLC & The Jim Loen 2003 LLC.
Rittal North America LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 48,279 square feet at 695 Vista Boulevard, Suite 107 in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of colliers International represented the tenant.
Croome Capital LTD
The tenant leased approximately 15,675 square feet at 4022 Technology Way in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Sonoran Coffee
The tenant leased approximately 5,000 square feet at 986 Spice Islands Drive in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
World Wide Fittings Company Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 8,108 square feet at 708-710 Spice Islands Drive in sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Multi-family
Growing Investment Properties
The buyer purchased apartment complexes at 1700 Locust Street and 5200 Colorado River Boulevard in Reno. The seller was Mallard Properties. Trevor Richardson with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
Land
Spring Pines, LLC
The buyer purchased a 24,797-square-foot property on 35,000 square feet of land at 339 W. 1st Street and 150 Stewart Street in Reno. The seller was Villas on the River, LLC. Trevor Richardson of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
American Residential Lending
Mortgage lending services
Ames Corp.
610-613-6529
1800 E. William St.
Suite 206
Carson City, NV 89703
Art Harness
Jewelry and silverware manufacturing
Art Harness
206-612-7679
1143 W. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
AWE LLC
Electrical contractor
AWE LLC
702-373-0918
542 San Pedro Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Betty's Baskets
Personal services
Jolynn Briggs
775-224-5916
1307 Parkland Ave.
Carson City, NV 89701
Bistro Argento, LLC
Restaurant
Bistro Argento, LLC
775-887-0286
901 S. Stewart St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Blackhawk Developers LLC
General building contractor
Bliss Realty
775-530-7424
318 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Bluu Art Gallery, LLC
Art dealer
Bluu Art Gallery, LLC
775-461-3510
220 W. Telegraph St.
No. A
Carson City, NV 89703
Bully Tuff Dog Wear
Leather and other good production
Eric Fulmer
775-220-9219
1516 Evan St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Busybee Roadside
Support services
BNB Enterprising
775-443-2628
11 Sentinal Way
Eureka, NV 89316
C.H.I.
Contractor
Lawrence Sullivan
775-434-7227
650 Colorado St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Carson Home Furnishings
Furniture stores
Carson Home Furnishings
775-885-7712
1345 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Referral Network
Marketing consulting services
Carson Referral Network LLC
831-726-3153
186 Parkhill Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Colon Hydrotherapy
Personal care services
Shelby Molchan
1801 E. William St.
Suite C
Carson City, NV 89701
Crown Painting, Inc.
Contractor
Crown Painting, Inc.
209-322-3275
5390 Riggins Court
Suite A
Reno, NV 89502
CTA Engineering & Surveying
Engineering services
Cooper Thorne & Associates Inc.
916-638-0919
1689 Gregg St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Dana's Desserts of Carson City
Commercial bakery
Dana Hastings
775-220-6412
402 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Diamond Coatings
Specialty trade contractor
Innovative Coatings of Reno Inc.
775-358-7910
81 Glen Carran Circle
Sparks, NV 89431
El Torito, Inc.
Grocery store
El Torito, Inc.
775-884-4294
308 E. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
Fallon Floors & Building Materials
Contractor
Darwin Haffner
775-867-3777
6217 Phelps Lane
Fallon, NV 89406
Freedom Forever Nevada
Contractor
Freedom Forever Nevada LLC
951-639-3570
9165 S. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Grime N Shine RV Detail
Janitorial services
Darrin Piver
775-781-4482
204 Glenvista Drive
Dayton, NV 89403
Healthy Living At Home-Carson City
Health care services
Healthy Living At Home
775-629-2502
600 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
JC Lawn Maintenance
Landscaping services
Juan Casteneda
775-220-5813
2638 Sherman Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
Keith M. Shonnard, MD
Health practitioner
Dr. Keith Shonnard
775-720-9319
1385 W. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
Legacy Electric Inc.
Electrical contractor
Legacy Electric Inc.
702-456-8570
3650 E. Sunset Road
No. 105
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Legacy Painting LLC
Contractor
Legacy Painting LLC
775-870-4523
870 Deming Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Legendary Smiles Orthodontics
Dental laboratory
Legendary Smiles Orthodontics
775-336-1510
4530 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Mihali Fabworx
Metal fabrication
Benjamin Mihali
775-434-5613
2298 Meadowbrook Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Papke Photography
Photography studio
Kyle Papke
775-443-1501
1802 N. Carson St.
Suite 128
Carson City, NV 89706
Prime Cleaning Services
Janitorial services
Christopher Gray
775-450-6490
800 College Parkway
Carson City, NV 89706
Reno Floors LLC
Contractor
Reno Floors LLC
775-338-2802
3045 Ten Mile Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Rick Shipman Construction Inc.
Contractor
Rick Shipman Construction Inc.
573-624-5065
15018 County Road
No. 413
Dexter, MO 63841
SC Sierra Three
Residential leasing
SC Sierra Properties
775-548-1764
860 E. Fifth St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Sierra Handyman Services
Contractor
Kevin Irvine
530-917-3211
4008 Pheasant Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Simply Bookkeeping
Accounting services
Terra Pellegrino
775-636-2695
324 Windtree Circle
Carson City, NV 89701
Skyline Estates
Assisted living facility for elderly persons
TSL Skyline Estates LLC
503-719-5614
2765 Mountain St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Spruced Space
Interior design services
Joan Dietz
775-335-9648
2950 Kings Canyon Road
Carson City, NV 89703
Stonecreations of Nevada
Contractor
Stonecreations of Nevada
775-440-1674
2073 E. William St.
Suite 1
Sparks, NV 89431
Tech Shield
Electronics store
Veronica Polanco
775-690-3995
201 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Teledata Technologies Inc.
Contractor
Teledata Contractors Inc.
702-933-7600
7060 E. Warm Springs Drive
Suite 190
Las Vegas, NV 89113
The Pink Frog, Ltd.
Landscaping services
The Pink Frog, Ltd.
775-883-3939
781 Lassen Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Tungsten Engineering Contractor
Engineering services
Tungsten Engineering Contractor
775-686-6917
2955 Douglas Drive
Carson City, NV 89704
White Willow Photography
Photography studio
Willow Cornelius
505-220-7808
2207 Birch St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Wildhorse RV/Boat Service
Self-storage unit leasing
Voltaire Canyon Holdings LLC
6441 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
City of Elko
Alamito's Cleaning Co.
House cleaning services
Garcia Cleaning Services
775-777-6237
376 Washington Ave.
Elko, NV 89801
ASAP Handyman Service
Handyman services
Ste3ven Thunehorst Jr. and Brittany Thunehorst
775-397-3166
310 Oakmont Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Cashell Mechanical, LLC
Maintenance practices training
Cashell Mechanical, LLC
775-934-6458
557 W. Silver St
No. 202B
Elko, NV 89801
Crafty Blackberry
Homemade gifts
Stacey and Raymond Archuleta
775-934-9290
1185 Colt Drive
Elko, NV 89801
DKC Construction
Contractor
Cheney Brothers Construction Inc.
775-934-1359
145 River St.
Elko, NV 89801
Home2 Suites By Hilton
Motel
Elko Hospitality Inc.
775-738-9908
2572 E. Jennings Way
Elko, NV 89801
Honey Won't Handyman Services
Handyman services
JP Industries Inc.
775-293-0280
509 Poplar Drive
Elko, NV 89801
JC Handyman
Handyman services
Jessie Miller
775-389-1474
633 Sage St.
Elko, NV 89801
John Zarbock Plumbing
Contractor
John Zarbock Plumbing Inc.
801-886-2222
3448 S. 1320 West
No. C
West Valley City, UT 84119
Modz Arcade
Family fun center and liquor sales
Modified Armor LLC
775-299-9208
570 Commercial St.
Elko, NV 89801
NPK Mining Equipment
Equipment distributor
NPK Mining Equipment Inc.
775-738-0515
1850 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Permanent Makeup
Permanent makeup services
Shelli Sallee
775-738-1776
524 Walnut St.
Elko, NV 89801
RAB Entertainment LLC
Organizing and operating public dances
Ramon Beltran
775-738-4743
1618 Oakwood Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Reliance Appliance Repair Services
Appliance repair and maintenance
Christopher Werner
775-340-7982
184 Spring Creek Parkway
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Stemher By Ruby B. Johnson Magazine LLC
Stem print magazine
Ruby Johnson
240-449-0499
203 ½ Oak St.
Elko, NV 89801
Tire Services Unlimited
Tire sales and related services
Tire Services Unlimited
775-401-1161
1431 Stitzel Road
Elko, NV 89801
FICTITIOUS FIRM FILINGS
Douglas County
Dale Winebarger
DBA: Dale Ross Design
Home furnishings manufacturing
775-771-5445
2150 Meridian Blvd.
Unit B
Minden, NV 89423
Jerry Ellefson
DBA: DMV Assistance
Online marketing
775-291-3424
P.O. Box 20622
Carson City, NV 89721
Angelina and Richard Ellis
DBA: Elevated Events
Rentals and planning services
775-783-9300
1426 Industrial Way
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Wayne Lee
DBA: GMS Cash
Third party payment services
833-888-8467
1210 Central Ave.
No. 201
Wilmette, IL 60091
Edna Moss
DBA: Memories in Glass
Stained glass
775-782-0824
1713 Westwood Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Dale Head, Jr.
DBA: Mindwinder Music
Entertainment
775-392-1323
3165 Highway 395
Unit 197
Minden, NV 89423
Mark and Halli Johnson
DBA: Pampered Pets
Dog sitter
559-283-2284
3260 Dog Leg Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Ron Harpin
DBA: PAH Photos
Photography
775-721-4916
1714 Hoid Road
Minden, NV 89423
Richard Brandon, II
DBA: DB Industries
Consulting and government sales
760-936-7613
2120 Fish Springs Road
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Jeffrey Hampton
DBA: Jeff Hampton Property Management
Property management
775-790-1357
PO. Box 1208
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Steven Johnson
DBA: Small Jobs and Projects
Handyman services
650-868-9450
3493 Long Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Richard Radobenko, Jr., Richard Radobenko, and Robert Timmons
DBA: Sprayfoam's Roofing Southwest
Roofing contractor
702-834-4655
2401 E. Magnolia St.
Phoenix, AZ 85034
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Ashley M. and Crystal N. Jones
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brennan F. Kral
Elko County
Chapter 13
Robin M. Clark
Carson City
Chapter 13
John H. Sutton
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Russell Curtis Dow, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Frederic L. and Pamela K. Dutter
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John C. Wickham, III
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Savannah N. Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mickey L. and Brenda M. McNiel
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jason M. Zetooney
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffrey R. and Delores Pope
Elko County
Chapter 7
Connie Cleveland
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Arlene J. Piwenitzky
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph A. Cortez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Irma A. Irwin
Carson City
Chapter 7
Robert J. Colovich
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gabriel Baldovines Rosales and Lucia Pena Ruiz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Miguel A. Ayala
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark E. Kennard
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Edwin L. San Pedro
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Kent L. Cramer, Jr. and Marcy E. Cramer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Carol J. Boon
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Reno Tahoe Delivery Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rick Lester and Carie May Frost
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Chaz Randall Blackburn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Charles Arthur Oberle
Storey County
Chapter 7
Angela R. Tribble
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James J. Berry
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melissa L. Duncan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Toney B. Brown, Sr. and Patricia Brown
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Guadalupe Contreras-Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John R. and Tammy L. Cummings
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dorothy M. Baker
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Gloria K. Geibig
Carson City
Chapter 7
Kylie Rachelle Pack
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Bernardo Mendia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Gary George McKay
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Daniel J. Dills
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Matt Lozowick
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Michael J. McCollum
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lauri M. Moore
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert Dan and Dianna Doreen Young
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jany C. Rojas and Sergio Ortiz
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert M. Seaman
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Carmen D. Love
Carson City
Chapter 7
Pamela Macy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ross P. and Sandra S. Ellefson
Elko County
Chapter 7
Erika N. Paredes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven N. Waldren
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John J. and Samantha M. Strait
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Anne Sullivan
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Joan R. Freitas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James D. Thomson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Schaaf Reginald Kirkpatrick
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rollin David Lazzarone
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Alejandro R. Alejandez-Alexander
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Nicholas A. and Kirsten G. Viland
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher W. Kannan
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Terry Lynne Mason
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Sherry J Sykes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sean P. and Barbra R. Maxey
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paul R. and Erica D. Plaisted
Elko County
Chapter 7
Paul K. Kelsh
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Margarita Perez-Zavala
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deborah Lynn Montijo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roxanne M. Keleher
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stephen Scott Kopp
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tiffany R. Kuhn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Moises I. Montalvo-Cerdan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mickey Wayne and Dawn Ray Young
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Alexander Leon Wager
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth Aguilar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alexander O. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Corey L. Young-Rogers and Aaron J. Rogers
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Roselie M. Avila
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Grace M. Gast
Carson City
Chapter 7
Dahlgren T. Mitchell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Terence J. Solon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stephen M. and Traci L. Hare
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Linda M. Coleman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Angelique Ollar
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Olga Maria Grajeda-Jimenez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Susan Eileen Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eddie Jason and Danielle Marie Gelineau
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Jessie R. Casto
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Norman Kay and Michelle Joe Whitney
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jacqueline Marie Wilson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pamela and Joe L. Colgan
Lander County
Chapter 7
Jamie D. Sharenbrock
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ashley E. Johnson
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jebekiah H. Reading
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Daniel R. Thomas
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Grace E. Caicedo and Hector Barajas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darrian O. Feazell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Theresa L. House
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kenneth J. and Natasha D. Costa
Washoe County
Chapter 7
LeAndro E. Rico
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Patrick Howard Corbin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Larissa K. Plascencia
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Brandon Noel and Ryquee Leigh Saenz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Harry M. and Teresa A. Gravelle
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Harry Edward and Lynda Jane Klein
Carson City
Chapter 13
LaTosha M. Jordan-McFeely
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daryl C. and Gwendolyn V. Hodges
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ignacita G. Gurule
Elko County
Chapter 13
Mayra Ambriz Gomez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jesse Steven Torres, Jr.
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
CKRC Hobbies LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James M. and Gloria O. Hutcherson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jeric F. and Mercedita L. Gamboa
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ernest Charles Aldridge
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tiffany A. Thrailkill
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lawrence J. and Audrey Louise Balkenbush
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Owen C. Dixon
Elko County
Chapter 13
Roger Lee Burns, II
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kevin C. and Johanna M. Bean
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ismael and Lourdes Sanchez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael W. Rohrer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lorea T. Angulo and Richard Avalos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kathy E. Aldeguer
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick Joseph Waterhouse
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Tyler C. Chase
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robert Mathew and Stephanie Lynn Kahler
Carson City
Chapter 13
Javier Villalobos
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bryan N. Hawkins and Nicole L. Chamblin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason A. and Pamela S. Griffin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John Blaine and Janet Lynn Boardman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sherrie Lynn Oakes
Carson City
Chapter 7
Edna Bernice Van Leuven
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Carmen Lopez Hernandez and Ana I. Torres Quintana
Washoe County
Chapter 7