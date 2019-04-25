Northern Nevada business lets you ‘be your pet’s hero’ in emergency

RENO, Nev. — "Be Your Pet's Hero" is the banner headline on Pet Evac Pak's website.

The company’s Emergency Survival Kits allow you to be just that in an emergency situation. They're specifically designed with your pet in mind — big dog kits, small dog kits and cat kits.

Business partners Michelle Danielson and Claudia Wiles were inspired to start the business after Michelle collected donations and traveled to Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Called "Marshall's Mission" after her dog, they delivered much-needed supplies to shelters and along the way rescued four dogs who were about to be euthanized. Back home, she was able to find them the perfect families.

Michelle and Claudia, with their therapy dogs, Marshall and Echo, regularly visit a residential treatment facility for kids and a senior retirement home.

Claudia and Echo go to the VA hospital and hang out with passengers at the airport. This past year, they hauled over 15,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to Paradise, Calif., after the devastating fire there.

Michelle and Claudia worked with SCORE mentors in setting up their business.

"They helped us with all the nickel and dime stuff necessary to establish a business,” the duo said. “They helped us write our business plan and made sure we were ready to go."

Michelle and Claudia describe themselves as a "perfect match.” Michelle handles the marketing, buying and people part of the business; Claudia is the numbers person.

To be prepared with a Pet Evac Kit and learn more about their business, visit http://www.petevackit.com.

John Strom is a Certified SCORE mentor and author of “Maximizing Your ROPI – Return on Your People Investment.” SCORE Northern Nevada is part of the SCORE network of over 11,000 mentors who volunteer their time and expertise to help small business owners with confidential, free business mentoring. Visit http://www.northernnevada.score.org to learn more.