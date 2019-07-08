Northern Nevada Medical Group consolidates Sparks locations into one clinic

SPARKS, Nev. — Northern Nevada Medical Group on July 1 announced it had consolidated its two Sparks family medicine clinics into one location.

The new clinic at 5265 Vista Blvd., on the corner of Vista Boulevard and Los Altos Parkway, is home to Drs. Louis Delionback, Amanda Magrini, Denver Miller, Joseph Teichgraeber and Molly Torvinen, as well nurse practitioners Jennifer Harrington, Dana Julian and Jennifer Unruh.

According to a news release provided by The Abbi Agency on behalf of NNMG, the new location is accepting patients from birth to senior; staff there has specialized training in family medicine, geriatrics and internal medicine.

“We recognize the need for greater access to family medicine services, and we are proud to serve the Sparks community,” Butch Hopkins, executive director of NNMG, said in a statement. “The consolidation of our two Sparks clinics allows us to operate in a more accessible and patient-centered environment, and gives us space to recruit additional family medicine providers.”

The new clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more, schedule an appointment on the NNMG website, or call 775-352-5300.