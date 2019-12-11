Northern Nevada Medical Group hires trio of new providers

RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada Medical Group recently hired a trio of new providers.

The hires of general cardiologist Waddy O. Gonzalez Diaz, MD, and physician assistants Abigail Osborne, PA-C, and Claire Faust Nichols, PA-C, were announced in a Dec. 3 press release.

“Our new providers support NNMG’s expansion efforts and commitment to recruit talent that enhances local access to quality care,” Karla Pambogo, Market Director of NNMG, said in a statement. “We will continue to grow our outpatient services into 2020 and anticipate the recruitment of additional key medical and specialty providers.”

NNMG is part of the Northern Nevada Health System umbrella. The new hires come weeks after NNHS officially broke ground on Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, the first full-service hospital to be built in the region in nearly a century.

Below is a brief bio of each of the three hires, as provided to the NNBV:

Cardiologist, Waddy O. Gonzalez Diaz, MD

Dr. Diaz received his doctorate from the Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE) School of Medicine Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in 2006. After completing his residency in Internal Medicine at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York, he pursued a variety of fellowships in Advanced Cardiac Imaging, Adult Clinical Cardiology and Hypertension. His education and fellowship experience cultivated extensive and well-rounded knowledge in multiple sub-fields of cardiology.

Physician Assistant, Abigail Osborne, PA-C

Abigail Osborne, PA-C joins the Medical Group as a physician assistant. At Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., Osborne graduated with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in 2019. During college, she had the opportunity to shadow medical teams in Peru at the Foundation for International Medical Relief for Children and was a nurse’s assistant at New Way Services Inc.

Physician Assistant, Claire Faust, PA-C

Claire Faust, PA-C gained experience working in the medical field as an ER Technician at the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital, Houston and Research Technician at Baylor College of Medicine Breast Cancer Center, Houston. Her educational background consists of a Bachelor of Science at the University of Oregon, Class of 2010, and Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from Idaho State University in 2017.