Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for April 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from April 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

State Farm, Huston Agency

The tenant leased 1,058 square feet at 3005 Skyline Boulevard, Suite 130, in Reno. The landlord is Insieme, LLC. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Amada Senior Care

The tenant leased 4,345 square feet at 985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, No. 320, in Reno. Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners, LLC represented the tenant. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Ryder-Duda Ventures, LLC.

Holly Reno I, LLC

The buyer purchased an 8,803-square-foot building at 555 S. Center Street in Reno and a 0.118-acre parcel of land on Stewart in Reno for $1,250,000. Tomi Jo Lynch and Thomas Johnson of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.

R & S Real Estate Holding, LLC

The buyer purchased two office condos totaling 1,844 square feet at 3732 Lakeside Drive, Suites 100 and 101, in Reno. Tom Fennell and Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyers.

Washoe Wealth Advisors, DBA: Waddell & Reed-Financial Advisors

The tenant leased 3,037 square feet at 10765 Double R Boulevard in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.

John Falxa and Stephanie Oroz, Oshinski & Forsberg Ltd.

The tenants renewed their lease of 2,147 square feet at 504 E. Musser Street in, No. 202, in Carson City. Randy Walker of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenants.

Dayna Giambastiani, DBA: G2 Archeology

The tenant leased an office space at 450 Marsh Avenue in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, RCA Properties, LLC.

Pinecone Pediatrics

The buyer purchased a 4,388-square-foot space at 3725 Lakeside Drive in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyers.

Turnkey Processing Solutions

The tenant leased approximately 762 square feet at 10471 Double R Boulevard, Suite D, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chocon, LLC.

Triumph Protection Group

The tenant leased approximately 457 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 105B, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.

Krystina Hashimoto

The tenant leased 1,387 square feet at 3773 Baker Lane, Suite 1, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, 3 Sisters Holdings LLC.

Jane Rubinstein

The tenant leased approximately 211 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 115-14, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.

Phelps Engineering Services

The tenant leased approximately 1,658 square feet at 155 Country Estates Circle, Suite 300, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Grace & Co LLC.

West Coast Contractors of Nevada Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,416 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 128, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.

MOBE, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,563 square feet at 1 E. Liberty Street, Suite 424, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Merrill Law PLLC

The tenant leased approximately 165 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 110F, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.

James M. Hicks LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 243 square feet at 243 at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 109, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.

TriCor USA

The tenant leased approximately 704 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 140, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

Job Mobz

The tenant leased approximately 545 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 262, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

South Florida Helicopter Charter and Tours LLC

The tenant leased approximately 127 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 124, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

Controllers LTD

The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of approximately 2,568 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 220, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

Institute for Management Studies

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,302 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street, Suite 100, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Retail

VIP Fund II, LLC

The buyer purchased 601,128-square-foot parcel on the corner of Sky Vista Parkway and Vista Knolls Parkway in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the seller, Camino Viejo Investments LLC.

Candle Vino

The tenant leased roughly 1,200 square feet in the Plumgate Shopping Center, 550 W. Plumb Lane in Reno. Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Poke King Global LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,000 square feet in the South Virginia Plaza, 1501-1599 S. Virginia Street, in Reno. Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Tanba Learning Center LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,416 square feet in the Village at Double Diamond Shopping Center, 750 South Meadows Parkway in Reno. Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sunstone Diamond LLC.

Ashlie R. Lawhon, DBA: Hand to Paws

The tenant leased 1,044 square feet at 1105 California Avenue in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant.

Surge Staffing LLC

The tenant leased 1,197 square feet at 444 E. Williams Street in Carson City. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Vicki Hone of the Hone Company represented the landlord.

Working Dog LLC

The tenant leased 1,965 square feet at 7689 S. Virginia Street, Suites A and C, in Reno. Amanda Brierton and Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Reno Experiences, LLC

The tenant leased 10,557 square feet at 100 N. Sierra Street, Suite 100, in Reno. The landlord is Sierra First Partners. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Flex

McGinley & Associates

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,160 square feet at the Longley Business Park, 3515 Airway Drive, Suite 210, in Reno. Jessica Folmer of Commercial Project Management represented the Landlord, Bayside Longley, LLC.

LWT Consulting

The tenant leased an approximately 914 square feet warehouse space at 4840 Mill Street, Suite 10, in Reno. Lisa Read of Commercial Project Management represented the Landlord, Turner Land Company, LP.

Multi-family

Venkata Gridalour

The buyer purchased two 8-unit apartment complexes, one at 900 Willow Street and the other at 190 Locust Street in Reno. David Geddes, Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Richard Reich.

Land

Tom Tucker, TOT LLC

The buyer purchased a total of 2,308 acres of land at multiple locations in Hazen. Heidi Chisholm and Dennis Bradley of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller.

1565 S. Stanford, Way, Sparks

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 1-acre parcel in Sparks for $550,000. Tomi Jo Lynch and Casey Prostinak of SVN |Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Divine Rock, LLC.

Toll South Reno LLC

The buyer purchased a 609,000-square-foot parcel of land at Rancharrah Village 6, in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Rancharrah Holdings LLC.

Industrial

Hamilton Medical, Inc.

The buyer purchased a 20,938-square-foot space at 4655 Aircenter Circle in Reno. Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet represented the seller, Reno A & E.

==========

BUILDING PERMITS

Carson City

Hutch Development

2301 Dawn Circle

Single-family home

$389,405

Julie's Sign Shoppe Inc.

4849 Cochise St.

Sign

$56,339

Permian Builders LLC

400 Eagle Station Lane

Commercial remodel

$100,000

Kalb Industries of NV, Ltd.

3771 S. Carson St.

Tenant improvements

$1,400,000

Paul Brooks General Contractor

272 E. Winnie Lane

Commercial remodel

$98,760

Liberty Homes, LLC

1191 Liberty Court

Single-family home

$346,204

Tom Peters Construction Inc.

5998 Morgan Mill Road

Commercial building

$700,000

Miles Construction Inc.

3130 N. Deer Run Road

Tenant improvements

$125,000

Miles Construction Inc.

3130 N. Deer Run Road

Commercial remodel

$200,000

North Star Construction

123 W. Nye Lane

Commercial remodel

$50,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

1727-1751 Vineyard Way

2 permits for single-family homes

$357,118-$366,908

Capstone Communities Inc.

965-977 Centerville St.

3 permits for single-family homes

$197,433-$212,395

Lennar Homes

1102-1116 Lahontan Way

4 permits for single-family homes

$225,068-$263,689

Lennar Homes

1350-1437 Rule Peak Circle

5 permits for single-family homes

$279,495-$302,658

CC Builders LLC

1324-1336 Saltern Drive

4 permits for single-family homes

$178,190-$86,247

Elko County

Braemar Construction LLC

417 Charles Way

Single-family home

$158,891

Braemar Construction LLC

5496 Branch Way

Single-family home

$206,546

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

175 Spring Creek Parkway

Single-family home

$122,392

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

877 Zephyr Drive

Single-family home

$168,716

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

151 Greencrest Drive

Single-family home

$181,512

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

784 Eastlake Drive

Single-family home

$132,232

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

812 Parkridge Parkway

Single-family home

$132,984

=================

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Allredge Janitorial

Janitorial services

Cleve Allredge

775-315-7018

216 Garnette Circle

Carson City, NV 89706

Betty's Janitorial

Janitorial services

Betty Lo

916-320-4294

7260 Discovery Court

Reno, NV 89506

Black Harbor Tattoo

Tattoo parlor

Eric Pearson

775-901-6523

326 E. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

Blue Mountain Cleaning

Janitorial services

Maria Nunez

775-351-9925

5640 E. Edmonds Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Breakers

Tavern

Bevi Tutto LLC

312-285-8221

310 N. Stewart St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Eye Center

Optometrist

Jeffrey D. Ferris OC PC

775-461-0926

603 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Farmers Market

Farmers market

Breana Coons

775-220-1831

411 W. Caroline St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Custom Creations

Upholstery and furniture repairs

Matthew Mason

775-443-8526

3511 Imperial Way

Carson City, NV 89706

RNVY Event Management

Administrative services

Lynne Zavacky-Barth

775-267-6727

3567 Loam Lane

Carson City, NV 89705

Fernandes Disposal

Solid waste collection

Olcese Waste Services

775-882-1647

125 Industrial Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

Fuitlandia

Snack and beverage service

DEM LLC

775-691-5208

3217 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Gladesa's

Beauty salon

Gladesa Rickards

775-883-3000

3246 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Grandma's Fabric & Gifts

Sewing, needlework services

Jan Moritz

775-883-8694

1801 E. William St. Suite A

Carson City, NV 89701

Grasshopper

Landscaping services

Norma Medina

775-230-5822

1073 Round House Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Imports Only Carson City

Auto repair

Fidel Marquez

530-401-8013

3170 N. Deer Run Road Suite 01

Carson City, NV 89701

Maria's Cleaning Services

Janitorial services

Maria Ruiz

775-315-9802

1325 N. Lompa Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

Restaurant

Antonio Ortega-Avila

775-841-3355

1939 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Patterson HVAC and Refrigeration

Contractor

Joshua Lee Patterson

775-220-4927

2438 N. Carson St. No. 28

Carson City, NV 89706

Rise Benefits Carson City

Administrative services

C.J. Gurldner

775-400-6443

720 Sutro Springs Road

Dayton, NV 89403

Rosa's Cleaning Services

Janitorial services

Rosa Negrete

775-720-3788

2324 Columbia Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Strong Painting & Decorating

Painting and wallcoverings contractor

Francis McDonough

530-542-4982

5111 Arrowhead Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Subway

Restaurant

Sukhdeep Judge

775-885-1838

100 W. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

The Gibson Girl

Personal care services

Christine Gibson

775-220-0528

2238 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

The UPS Store, No. 4243

Business service center

MLGCL LLC

775-887-9101

1894 E. William St.

Suite 04

Carson City, NV 89701

Ultra House MC Cleaning

Janitorial services

Maria Ruiz

775-443-1362

1170 Jewell Ave.

Carson City, NV 89701

Wide World Video

Motion picture and video production

GNJ Worldwide Inc.

775-831-7451

2201 Kansas St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Wild Beauty Skincare

Beauty salon

Nicole Ann Crumbley

775-671-2816

510 Stafford Way

Carson City, NV 89701

City of Elko

Bailey Concrete, Framing & Drywall

Contractor

Jonathon and Joseph Bailey

775-777-7773

780 W. Silver St.

Suite 104

Elko, NV 89801

Brad Haslem Inc.

Contractor

Brad Haslem

435-789-5252

826 S. 1500 East

Vernal, UT 84078

Feng Shui For You

Feng Shui consultation

Deborah McMillin

775-777-9154

896 Parkridge Parkway

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Foster Handyman Service

Handyman services

Michael Foster

775-385-9177

195 Copper St.

Elko, NV 89801

Material Girlz

Retail fabric, notions and sewing classes

Robyn Panecadlo and Jaymie Graham

775-340-1421

1314 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Over The Top Events, Parties, Weddings

Event planning

Deborah Barnhart

775-385-2200

531 Court St.

Elko, NV 89801

Pray & Company HR & Business Solutions

HR services

Dana Pray amd Rhonda Zuraff

775-934-9308

2417 Puccinelli Parkway

Elko, NV 89801

TMCL Services

Handyman services

Tracy Mortimer, Sr.

775-340-2573

522 Brent Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

============

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Robert Winkelman

DBA: Angel in Tights

Recordings, shows and productions

775-230-5001

3433 Princeton Ave.

Carson City, NV 89705

Jason Allredge

DBA: Aura Group

Marketing

775-298-1392

9120 Double Diamond Parkway

Reno, NV 89521

Lisa Miller

DBA: Blue Lake Tavern, LLC

Restaurant and bar

775-588-9999

611 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Tess Castle

DBA: Castle Cleaning Services

House cleaning

530-721-3205

P.O. Box 373

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Nicole Lee

DBA: Five Star Pro Services LLC

House cleaning

775-339-8824

896 Mahogany Drive No. 201

Minden, NV 89423

Mark Wlaschin

DBA: NEC Aspera Terrent Logistics

Consulting services

760-616-4614

1760 Fox Glove Court

Minden, NV 89460

John Ryan and Patrick Folliard

DBA: REX

Real estate brokerage

708-974-1500

21550 Oxnard St. Suite 100

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Chad Lawrence Moxley

DBA: Strategic Supplies

Sporting goods and firearms

775-790-7030

1939 Pinto Circle

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Gary William Ward

DBA: Ward Ranches

Cattle and hay

775-7909-6148

P.O. Box 1402

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Amber and Daniel Corn

DBA: Adjac Business Services Inc.

UPS Store location

706-877-0157

1362 Highway 395 No. 102

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Thad Ball and Joseph Weston

DBA: Del Fuego's

Restaurant

775400-6198

1875 Highway 395 South

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Marie Stokes

DBA: Just Ask Marie Weddings & Events

Wedding and event planning

775-783-8583

865 Mahogany Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Dawn Gleason

DBA: Life Quality Pet Care

Mobile veterinarian

775266-8766

1503 Gilman Ave.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Richard Reeves

DBA: Timberline Maintenance

Maintenance and handyman services

775-720-1622

3011 Pine Valley Road

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Kevin Jameson and Benjamin Veader

DBA: Carson Valley Lawn and Landscape

Landscaping services

775-450-2454

4248 Furgerson Ranch Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Salvador Sanchez

DBA: Cosmetic Medicine Center

Cosmetic procedures

775-392-3232

1661 Lucerne St.

Minden, NV 89423

Danielle Christenson

DBA: Heritage Law Group

Law firm

775-782-0040

1625 Highway 88

Suite 304

Minden, NV 89423

Zackery Kluever

DBA: Kluever's Quality Construction

Construction

775-720-1176

858 Longleaf Place

Minden, NV 89423

Teresa Tilman-Murray

DBA: TNT's Salon

Hair salon

775-230-6905

1478 U.S. Highway 395 North

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Scott and Lisa O'Leary

DBA: JASK Properties

Real estate investments and management

602-318-3651

590 Centerville Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89460

David Vanheel

DBA: Pay It Forward Processing

Machinery services

858-771-0076

195 Highway 50 East

Suite 200A

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Sharon and John Marchant

DBA: Pretty Enough Beauty

Permanent makeup

951-990-0595

1577 Third St.

Minden, NV 89423

David Morgan

DBA: Redline Ironworks

Commercial welding

707-484-2419

640 Bluerock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Suzette Bennett

DBA: Suzette Bennett-Life Coach

Life coaching

775-790-0656

1190 High School St.

No. B

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Josie Timmermans

DBA: TAG Inc.

Home inspections

775-830-2427

P.O. Box 2140

Minden, NV 89423

Todd and Lisa Youngblood

DBA: The Wild Horse Bar & Grill

Pizza bar and grill

775-782-7208

1679 Highway 395

Minden, NV 89423

Christine and Michael McNally

DBA: Under The Magic Pine Tree Preschool

Childcare and preschool

775-265-2023

927 Mitch Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

==============

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Lisa R. Ewers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James E. and Mary A. West

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Brian David and Katie Lee Christ

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Megan Marie Klein

Carson City

Chapter 7

Todd J. Doherty

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Philip J. Tracy

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ricardo Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael Stephan and Tonya Marie Graham

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Certified Pacific Contractors, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Gregory Hunter

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Nicolasa A. Ramirez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Damon Alden Lee

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lindy K. Abernatha

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lilo Rae Bollinger

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rachel K. Murphy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amber Nichole Sandall

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Anthony Joseph and Cynthia Faye Cornell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Peter W. Dent

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Karl E. and Sylvia S. Thompson

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Juston R. Boston

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carol L. Goddard

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jonica L. Warner

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Patricia Anne Griffith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Raul Robles Rodriguez

Elko County

Chapter 7

Christina D. Price

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael J. Smyth

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Erica M. Eckert

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eben C. Kinnear, III

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jeremy Hoskins

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mario C. Gonzales and Kelsey N. Schmidt

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Shaela M. Ruch

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jermelyn L. Gamboa and Leilanie G. Hidalgo

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Rico V. and Cynthea A. Mendoza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eric G. and Jody M. Carlson

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Barbara A. Burnett

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cynthia A. Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cheryl L. and Gary H. Pregal

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Deborah Porter Hara

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Yvonne Brioady

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jeanne M. Wade

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Justin and Corrina Kelly

Carson City

Chapter 7

Marian Jimenez-DeAguilar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ashton Suzanne Repollo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Benjamin Noel and Jordan Leigh Tyree

Churchill County

Chapter 7

John Kristopher Ryan Musser

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Velvet R. and Clinton J. McNair

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Sierra M. Lenzi

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Emanuel L. and Lisa T. Heinrich

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Charles M. Leiss, III

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Timothy Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Diane E. Constantino

Elko County

Chapter 7

Luis Alberto Vazquez Hurtado

Elko County

Chapter 13

Russell and Helen Lundgren

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pierre Erasmus

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Catherine A. Kiesler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James R. Lindeman

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Cristian E. Delgado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

De'Ett Sims

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Robert J. and Kelly S. Elliott

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ali E. Meliliti

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Josephine Antoinnette Gomez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ryan K. Luttrell and Mariett G. Mikes

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Daniel M. and Diana M. Falco

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Jennifer L. and Russell M. Dahlberg

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Keith K. and Nadara J. Soules

Carson City

Chapter 13

Sarah K. Binger-Grosjean and John P. Grosjean

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christine S. Ubben

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Quadi Olatunji Alesanmi

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessica Hinz and Matthew Grahmann

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jennifer E. Chavez-Moran

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Aurora Buenaventura Sales and Ernesto Yambot Sales

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rhodagrace B. Malanog

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Liliana Vega

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Candy Harmon

Churchill County

Chapter 13

Ashleigh M. and Matthew D. Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paul T. and Kimberly C. Picetti

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Bret Brady

Elko County

Chapter 7

Scot A. Plunket

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tammy J. Thomas

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Wendy Lynn Hulsey

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Mary A. Dalporto

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeremy L. Guthrie

Carson City

Chapter 7

Karl J. Kalk

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Fay Zoey O'Neil

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel J. Owens

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Antwan Spicer and Rockquette L.M. Tucker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jesse T. Bullock

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sandra Lee Silva

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Riffle, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vanessa K. Campbell

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Joe Bryan Gardner

Carson City

Chapter 7

Troy D. Heflin, Sr. and Lois A. Heflin

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Edgar Raymond Ruiz-Baez

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Carol Ann Shetler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Frank D. Bell-Stewart

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rosemary Webb

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roberta J. Andreozzi

Elko County

Chapter 13

Evelia Marie Duncan

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Mark B. and Karen M. Linkey

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Madonna J. Peterson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria Angelica Moreno-DeGutierrez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Antonia Isarraraz-Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Reynaldo Olivares-Morales and Rebeca Aguilar De Olivares

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Manual Galvan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Erica M. Jensen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jim D. and Christine Ripley

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Terrence G. Butler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tamra Lynne Barron

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Sara Horejsh

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sarah E. and Thomas K. Vaughan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Holly V. Van Valkenburgh

Carson City

Chapter 7

Emma Mantz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristofor Eric Swanson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Andrew D. and Jennifer N. Stewart

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristine L. Estrada

Carson City

Chapter 7

Myra D. Perigo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Onika N. Peters

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Susan K. Wright

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Charlene Dawn Haw

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Monique L. Wagthuth and Augustine C. Angthol Paam

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mary Lou Lancaster

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Linda A. Merrill

Alpine County (Calif.)

Chapter 13

Tony J. and Anna B. VillaLobos

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Nichole L. and Jody Branham

Washoe County

Chapter 13