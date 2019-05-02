Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for April 2019
May 2, 2019
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from April 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
State Farm, Huston Agency
The tenant leased 1,058 square feet at 3005 Skyline Boulevard, Suite 130, in Reno. The landlord is Insieme, LLC. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Amada Senior Care
The tenant leased 4,345 square feet at 985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, No. 320, in Reno. Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners, LLC represented the tenant. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Ryder-Duda Ventures, LLC.
Holly Reno I, LLC
The buyer purchased an 8,803-square-foot building at 555 S. Center Street in Reno and a 0.118-acre parcel of land on Stewart in Reno for $1,250,000. Tomi Jo Lynch and Thomas Johnson of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.
R & S Real Estate Holding, LLC
The buyer purchased two office condos totaling 1,844 square feet at 3732 Lakeside Drive, Suites 100 and 101, in Reno. Tom Fennell and Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyers.
Washoe Wealth Advisors, DBA: Waddell & Reed-Financial Advisors
The tenant leased 3,037 square feet at 10765 Double R Boulevard in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.
John Falxa and Stephanie Oroz, Oshinski & Forsberg Ltd.
The tenants renewed their lease of 2,147 square feet at 504 E. Musser Street in, No. 202, in Carson City. Randy Walker of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenants.
Dayna Giambastiani, DBA: G2 Archeology
The tenant leased an office space at 450 Marsh Avenue in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, RCA Properties, LLC.
Pinecone Pediatrics
The buyer purchased a 4,388-square-foot space at 3725 Lakeside Drive in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyers.
Turnkey Processing Solutions
The tenant leased approximately 762 square feet at 10471 Double R Boulevard, Suite D, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chocon, LLC.
Triumph Protection Group
The tenant leased approximately 457 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 105B, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.
Krystina Hashimoto
The tenant leased 1,387 square feet at 3773 Baker Lane, Suite 1, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, 3 Sisters Holdings LLC.
Jane Rubinstein
The tenant leased approximately 211 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 115-14, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.
Phelps Engineering Services
The tenant leased approximately 1,658 square feet at 155 Country Estates Circle, Suite 300, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Grace & Co LLC.
West Coast Contractors of Nevada Inc.
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,416 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 128, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.
MOBE, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 2,563 square feet at 1 E. Liberty Street, Suite 424, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Merrill Law PLLC
The tenant leased approximately 165 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 110F, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.
James M. Hicks LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 243 square feet at 243 at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 109, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.
TriCor USA
The tenant leased approximately 704 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 140, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Job Mobz
The tenant leased approximately 545 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 262, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
South Florida Helicopter Charter and Tours LLC
The tenant leased approximately 127 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 124, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Controllers LTD
The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of approximately 2,568 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 220, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Institute for Management Studies
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,302 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street, Suite 100, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Retail
VIP Fund II, LLC
The buyer purchased 601,128-square-foot parcel on the corner of Sky Vista Parkway and Vista Knolls Parkway in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the seller, Camino Viejo Investments LLC.
Candle Vino
The tenant leased roughly 1,200 square feet in the Plumgate Shopping Center, 550 W. Plumb Lane in Reno. Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Poke King Global LLC
The tenant leased approximately 2,000 square feet in the South Virginia Plaza, 1501-1599 S. Virginia Street, in Reno. Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Tanba Learning Center LLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,416 square feet in the Village at Double Diamond Shopping Center, 750 South Meadows Parkway in Reno. Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sunstone Diamond LLC.
Ashlie R. Lawhon, DBA: Hand to Paws
The tenant leased 1,044 square feet at 1105 California Avenue in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant.
Surge Staffing LLC
The tenant leased 1,197 square feet at 444 E. Williams Street in Carson City. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Vicki Hone of the Hone Company represented the landlord.
Working Dog LLC
The tenant leased 1,965 square feet at 7689 S. Virginia Street, Suites A and C, in Reno. Amanda Brierton and Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Reno Experiences, LLC
The tenant leased 10,557 square feet at 100 N. Sierra Street, Suite 100, in Reno. The landlord is Sierra First Partners. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Flex
McGinley & Associates
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,160 square feet at the Longley Business Park, 3515 Airway Drive, Suite 210, in Reno. Jessica Folmer of Commercial Project Management represented the Landlord, Bayside Longley, LLC.
LWT Consulting
The tenant leased an approximately 914 square feet warehouse space at 4840 Mill Street, Suite 10, in Reno. Lisa Read of Commercial Project Management represented the Landlord, Turner Land Company, LP.
Multi-family
Venkata Gridalour
The buyer purchased two 8-unit apartment complexes, one at 900 Willow Street and the other at 190 Locust Street in Reno. David Geddes, Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Richard Reich.
Land
Tom Tucker, TOT LLC
The buyer purchased a total of 2,308 acres of land at multiple locations in Hazen. Heidi Chisholm and Dennis Bradley of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller.
1565 S. Stanford, Way, Sparks
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 1-acre parcel in Sparks for $550,000. Tomi Jo Lynch and Casey Prostinak of SVN |Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Divine Rock, LLC.
Toll South Reno LLC
The buyer purchased a 609,000-square-foot parcel of land at Rancharrah Village 6, in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Rancharrah Holdings LLC.
Industrial
Hamilton Medical, Inc.
The buyer purchased a 20,938-square-foot space at 4655 Aircenter Circle in Reno. Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet represented the seller, Reno A & E.
==========
BUILDING PERMITS
Carson City
Hutch Development
2301 Dawn Circle
Single-family home
$389,405
Julie's Sign Shoppe Inc.
4849 Cochise St.
Sign
$56,339
Permian Builders LLC
400 Eagle Station Lane
Commercial remodel
$100,000
Kalb Industries of NV, Ltd.
3771 S. Carson St.
Tenant improvements
$1,400,000
Paul Brooks General Contractor
272 E. Winnie Lane
Commercial remodel
$98,760
Liberty Homes, LLC
1191 Liberty Court
Single-family home
$346,204
Tom Peters Construction Inc.
5998 Morgan Mill Road
Commercial building
$700,000
Miles Construction Inc.
3130 N. Deer Run Road
Tenant improvements
$125,000
Miles Construction Inc.
3130 N. Deer Run Road
Commercial remodel
$200,000
North Star Construction
123 W. Nye Lane
Commercial remodel
$50,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
1727-1751 Vineyard Way
2 permits for single-family homes
$357,118-$366,908
Capstone Communities Inc.
965-977 Centerville St.
3 permits for single-family homes
$197,433-$212,395
Lennar Homes
1102-1116 Lahontan Way
4 permits for single-family homes
$225,068-$263,689
Lennar Homes
1350-1437 Rule Peak Circle
5 permits for single-family homes
$279,495-$302,658
CC Builders LLC
1324-1336 Saltern Drive
4 permits for single-family homes
$178,190-$86,247
Elko County
Braemar Construction LLC
417 Charles Way
Single-family home
$158,891
Braemar Construction LLC
5496 Branch Way
Single-family home
$206,546
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
175 Spring Creek Parkway
Single-family home
$122,392
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
877 Zephyr Drive
Single-family home
$168,716
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
151 Greencrest Drive
Single-family home
$181,512
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
784 Eastlake Drive
Single-family home
$132,232
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
812 Parkridge Parkway
Single-family home
$132,984
=================
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Allredge Janitorial
Janitorial services
Cleve Allredge
775-315-7018
216 Garnette Circle
Carson City, NV 89706
Betty's Janitorial
Janitorial services
Betty Lo
916-320-4294
7260 Discovery Court
Reno, NV 89506
Black Harbor Tattoo
Tattoo parlor
Eric Pearson
775-901-6523
326 E. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
Blue Mountain Cleaning
Janitorial services
Maria Nunez
775-351-9925
5640 E. Edmonds Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Breakers
Tavern
Bevi Tutto LLC
312-285-8221
310 N. Stewart St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Eye Center
Optometrist
Jeffrey D. Ferris OC PC
775-461-0926
603 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Farmers Market
Farmers market
Breana Coons
775-220-1831
411 W. Caroline St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Custom Creations
Upholstery and furniture repairs
Matthew Mason
775-443-8526
3511 Imperial Way
Carson City, NV 89706
RNVY Event Management
Administrative services
Lynne Zavacky-Barth
775-267-6727
3567 Loam Lane
Carson City, NV 89705
Fernandes Disposal
Solid waste collection
Olcese Waste Services
775-882-1647
125 Industrial Parkway
Carson City, NV 89706
Fuitlandia
Snack and beverage service
DEM LLC
775-691-5208
3217 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Gladesa's
Beauty salon
Gladesa Rickards
775-883-3000
3246 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Grandma's Fabric & Gifts
Sewing, needlework services
Jan Moritz
775-883-8694
1801 E. William St. Suite A
Carson City, NV 89701
Grasshopper
Landscaping services
Norma Medina
775-230-5822
1073 Round House Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Imports Only Carson City
Auto repair
Fidel Marquez
530-401-8013
3170 N. Deer Run Road Suite 01
Carson City, NV 89701
Maria's Cleaning Services
Janitorial services
Maria Ruiz
775-315-9802
1325 N. Lompa Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant
Antonio Ortega-Avila
775-841-3355
1939 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Patterson HVAC and Refrigeration
Contractor
Joshua Lee Patterson
775-220-4927
2438 N. Carson St. No. 28
Carson City, NV 89706
Rise Benefits Carson City
Administrative services
C.J. Gurldner
775-400-6443
720 Sutro Springs Road
Dayton, NV 89403
Rosa's Cleaning Services
Janitorial services
Rosa Negrete
775-720-3788
2324 Columbia Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Strong Painting & Decorating
Painting and wallcoverings contractor
Francis McDonough
530-542-4982
5111 Arrowhead Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Subway
Restaurant
Sukhdeep Judge
775-885-1838
100 W. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
The Gibson Girl
Personal care services
Christine Gibson
775-220-0528
2238 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
The UPS Store, No. 4243
Business service center
MLGCL LLC
775-887-9101
1894 E. William St.
Suite 04
Carson City, NV 89701
Ultra House MC Cleaning
Janitorial services
Maria Ruiz
775-443-1362
1170 Jewell Ave.
Carson City, NV 89701
Wide World Video
Motion picture and video production
GNJ Worldwide Inc.
775-831-7451
2201 Kansas St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Wild Beauty Skincare
Beauty salon
Nicole Ann Crumbley
775-671-2816
510 Stafford Way
Carson City, NV 89701
City of Elko
Bailey Concrete, Framing & Drywall
Contractor
Jonathon and Joseph Bailey
775-777-7773
780 W. Silver St.
Suite 104
Elko, NV 89801
Brad Haslem Inc.
Contractor
Brad Haslem
435-789-5252
826 S. 1500 East
Vernal, UT 84078
Feng Shui For You
Feng Shui consultation
Deborah McMillin
775-777-9154
896 Parkridge Parkway
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Foster Handyman Service
Handyman services
Michael Foster
775-385-9177
195 Copper St.
Elko, NV 89801
Material Girlz
Retail fabric, notions and sewing classes
Robyn Panecadlo and Jaymie Graham
775-340-1421
1314 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Over The Top Events, Parties, Weddings
Event planning
Deborah Barnhart
775-385-2200
531 Court St.
Elko, NV 89801
Pray & Company HR & Business Solutions
HR services
Dana Pray amd Rhonda Zuraff
775-934-9308
2417 Puccinelli Parkway
Elko, NV 89801
TMCL Services
Handyman services
Tracy Mortimer, Sr.
775-340-2573
522 Brent Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
============
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Robert Winkelman
DBA: Angel in Tights
Recordings, shows and productions
775-230-5001
3433 Princeton Ave.
Carson City, NV 89705
Jason Allredge
DBA: Aura Group
Marketing
775-298-1392
9120 Double Diamond Parkway
Reno, NV 89521
Lisa Miller
DBA: Blue Lake Tavern, LLC
Restaurant and bar
775-588-9999
611 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Tess Castle
DBA: Castle Cleaning Services
House cleaning
530-721-3205
P.O. Box 373
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Nicole Lee
DBA: Five Star Pro Services LLC
House cleaning
775-339-8824
896 Mahogany Drive No. 201
Minden, NV 89423
Mark Wlaschin
DBA: NEC Aspera Terrent Logistics
Consulting services
760-616-4614
1760 Fox Glove Court
Minden, NV 89460
John Ryan and Patrick Folliard
DBA: REX
Real estate brokerage
708-974-1500
21550 Oxnard St. Suite 100
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Chad Lawrence Moxley
DBA: Strategic Supplies
Sporting goods and firearms
775-790-7030
1939 Pinto Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Gary William Ward
DBA: Ward Ranches
Cattle and hay
775-7909-6148
P.O. Box 1402
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Amber and Daniel Corn
DBA: Adjac Business Services Inc.
UPS Store location
706-877-0157
1362 Highway 395 No. 102
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Thad Ball and Joseph Weston
DBA: Del Fuego's
Restaurant
775400-6198
1875 Highway 395 South
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Marie Stokes
DBA: Just Ask Marie Weddings & Events
Wedding and event planning
775-783-8583
865 Mahogany Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Dawn Gleason
DBA: Life Quality Pet Care
Mobile veterinarian
775266-8766
1503 Gilman Ave.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Richard Reeves
DBA: Timberline Maintenance
Maintenance and handyman services
775-720-1622
3011 Pine Valley Road
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Kevin Jameson and Benjamin Veader
DBA: Carson Valley Lawn and Landscape
Landscaping services
775-450-2454
4248 Furgerson Ranch Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Salvador Sanchez
DBA: Cosmetic Medicine Center
Cosmetic procedures
775-392-3232
1661 Lucerne St.
Minden, NV 89423
Danielle Christenson
DBA: Heritage Law Group
Law firm
775-782-0040
1625 Highway 88
Suite 304
Minden, NV 89423
Zackery Kluever
DBA: Kluever's Quality Construction
Construction
775-720-1176
858 Longleaf Place
Minden, NV 89423
Teresa Tilman-Murray
DBA: TNT's Salon
Hair salon
775-230-6905
1478 U.S. Highway 395 North
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Scott and Lisa O'Leary
DBA: JASK Properties
Real estate investments and management
602-318-3651
590 Centerville Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89460
David Vanheel
DBA: Pay It Forward Processing
Machinery services
858-771-0076
195 Highway 50 East
Suite 200A
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Sharon and John Marchant
DBA: Pretty Enough Beauty
Permanent makeup
951-990-0595
1577 Third St.
Minden, NV 89423
David Morgan
DBA: Redline Ironworks
Commercial welding
707-484-2419
640 Bluerock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Suzette Bennett
DBA: Suzette Bennett-Life Coach
Life coaching
775-790-0656
1190 High School St.
No. B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Josie Timmermans
DBA: TAG Inc.
Home inspections
775-830-2427
P.O. Box 2140
Minden, NV 89423
Todd and Lisa Youngblood
DBA: The Wild Horse Bar & Grill
Pizza bar and grill
775-782-7208
1679 Highway 395
Minden, NV 89423
Christine and Michael McNally
DBA: Under The Magic Pine Tree Preschool
Childcare and preschool
775-265-2023
927 Mitch Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
==============
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Lisa R. Ewers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James E. and Mary A. West
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Brian David and Katie Lee Christ
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Megan Marie Klein
Carson City
Chapter 7
Todd J. Doherty
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Philip J. Tracy
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ricardo Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael Stephan and Tonya Marie Graham
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Certified Pacific Contractors, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Gregory Hunter
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Nicolasa A. Ramirez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Damon Alden Lee
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lindy K. Abernatha
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lilo Rae Bollinger
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rachel K. Murphy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amber Nichole Sandall
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Anthony Joseph and Cynthia Faye Cornell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Peter W. Dent
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Karl E. and Sylvia S. Thompson
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Juston R. Boston
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carol L. Goddard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jonica L. Warner
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Patricia Anne Griffith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Raul Robles Rodriguez
Elko County
Chapter 7
Christina D. Price
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael J. Smyth
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Erica M. Eckert
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eben C. Kinnear, III
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jeremy Hoskins
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mario C. Gonzales and Kelsey N. Schmidt
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Shaela M. Ruch
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jermelyn L. Gamboa and Leilanie G. Hidalgo
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Rico V. and Cynthea A. Mendoza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eric G. and Jody M. Carlson
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Barbara A. Burnett
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cynthia A. Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cheryl L. and Gary H. Pregal
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Deborah Porter Hara
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Yvonne Brioady
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jeanne M. Wade
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Justin and Corrina Kelly
Carson City
Chapter 7
Marian Jimenez-DeAguilar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ashton Suzanne Repollo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Benjamin Noel and Jordan Leigh Tyree
Churchill County
Chapter 7
John Kristopher Ryan Musser
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Velvet R. and Clinton J. McNair
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Sierra M. Lenzi
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Emanuel L. and Lisa T. Heinrich
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Charles M. Leiss, III
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Timothy Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Diane E. Constantino
Elko County
Chapter 7
Luis Alberto Vazquez Hurtado
Elko County
Chapter 13
Russell and Helen Lundgren
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pierre Erasmus
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Catherine A. Kiesler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James R. Lindeman
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Cristian E. Delgado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
De'Ett Sims
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert J. and Kelly S. Elliott
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ali E. Meliliti
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Josephine Antoinnette Gomez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ryan K. Luttrell and Mariett G. Mikes
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Daniel M. and Diana M. Falco
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Jennifer L. and Russell M. Dahlberg
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Keith K. and Nadara J. Soules
Carson City
Chapter 13
Sarah K. Binger-Grosjean and John P. Grosjean
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christine S. Ubben
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Quadi Olatunji Alesanmi
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessica Hinz and Matthew Grahmann
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jennifer E. Chavez-Moran
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Aurora Buenaventura Sales and Ernesto Yambot Sales
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rhodagrace B. Malanog
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Liliana Vega
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Candy Harmon
Churchill County
Chapter 13
Ashleigh M. and Matthew D. Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paul T. and Kimberly C. Picetti
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Bret Brady
Elko County
Chapter 7
Scot A. Plunket
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tammy J. Thomas
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Wendy Lynn Hulsey
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Mary A. Dalporto
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeremy L. Guthrie
Carson City
Chapter 7
Karl J. Kalk
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Fay Zoey O'Neil
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel J. Owens
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Antwan Spicer and Rockquette L.M. Tucker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jesse T. Bullock
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sandra Lee Silva
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Riffle, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vanessa K. Campbell
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Joe Bryan Gardner
Carson City
Chapter 7
Troy D. Heflin, Sr. and Lois A. Heflin
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Edgar Raymond Ruiz-Baez
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Carol Ann Shetler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Frank D. Bell-Stewart
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rosemary Webb
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roberta J. Andreozzi
Elko County
Chapter 13
Evelia Marie Duncan
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Mark B. and Karen M. Linkey
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Madonna J. Peterson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria Angelica Moreno-DeGutierrez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Antonia Isarraraz-Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Reynaldo Olivares-Morales and Rebeca Aguilar De Olivares
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Manual Galvan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Erica M. Jensen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jim D. and Christine Ripley
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Terrence G. Butler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tamra Lynne Barron
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Sara Horejsh
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sarah E. and Thomas K. Vaughan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Holly V. Van Valkenburgh
Carson City
Chapter 7
Emma Mantz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristofor Eric Swanson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Andrew D. and Jennifer N. Stewart
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristine L. Estrada
Carson City
Chapter 7
Myra D. Perigo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Onika N. Peters
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Susan K. Wright
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Charlene Dawn Haw
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Monique L. Wagthuth and Augustine C. Angthol Paam
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mary Lou Lancaster
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Linda A. Merrill
Alpine County (Calif.)
Chapter 13
Tony J. and Anna B. VillaLobos
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Nichole L. and Jody Branham
Washoe County
Chapter 13
