Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for August 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from August 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Adam’s Barbershop

Barber shop

Adam Cox

775-315-8134

1917 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

AR Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Joseph Valiente

775-445-9887

143 Windtree Circle

Carson City, NV 89701

Arrows Up

Marketing and consulting services

Mark Salinas

347-546-0435

493 W. Ann St.

Apt. 201

Carson City, NV 89703

Auto Glass N More

Auto replacement shop

Ronald Lupo

775-297-2400

87 Gardengate Way

Carson City, NV 89706

C&D Contracting

Contractor

Daniel Veal

775-434-4168

1060 E. Appion Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Eco Friends Cleaning

Janitorial services

Gann Industries LLC

775-507-8278

1281 E. Fifth St.

Carson City, NV 89701

La Victoria

Clothing store

Martha Carbral

775-823-3334

2295 S. Virginia St.

Suite 16

Reno, NV 89502

Millwork Installs

Carpentry and maintenance repairs

Darcy Bernard Buswell

360-652-1136

3710 Lakeview Road

Carson City, NV 89703

Nextech Batteries Inc.

Engineering services

Bill Buerger

408-892-8892

5138 Metric Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Parlour Skin & Beauty

Personal care services

Shannon Leigh Filger

832-385-5601

727 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Rivas Mexican Grill

Restaurant

Lazardo Torres Pinales

916-220-5044

557 S. Saliman Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Solace

Beauty salon

Natalie Grautereaux

775-790-0476

727 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Sparkly House Cleaning

Janitorial services

Marisela Acevedo

775-230-9849

2941 Poole Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Steele Flooring

Flooring contractor

Donald Steele

916-220-5044

214 Woodlake Circle

Dayton, NV 89403

Veteran Welding & Fabrication

Fabricated metal manufacturing

James Wright

775-666-8729

1845 Erica Lane

Fernley, NV 89408

Western Window Wash

Janitorial services

Glenn Weston, Jr.

775-315-7247

3415 Elm St.

Nixon, NV 89424

City of Elko

All American Hay LLC

Hay broker

Page Poulos

510-684-4719

491 4th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Envy Offroad Inc.

Offroad vehicle parts and accessories

Justin Stidham

No phone number listed

1430 Stitlzel Road

No. A

Elko, NV 89801

Mantis Pest Control

Pest control

David Hawkins

775-304-0790

4566 Maxine Drive

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Patriot Golf USA, LLC

Golf club repairs and wellness services

Andrea and Mathew Shirley

775-777-6480

1500 Lamoille Highway

No. C

Elko, NV 89801

===============================================================

BUILDING PERMITS

Carson City

Timberline Pools & Spas Inc.

328 W. Clearview Drive

Pool and spa

$110,000

Harvey Construction

1153 Quail Lane

Single-family home

$388,655

Black Pine Construction, LLC

1405 Turner Court

Single-family home

$388,893

Bartosz Construction Inc.

1777 N. Winnie Lane

Remodel single-family home

$227,189

Lamborn Enterprises Inc.

306 and 308 E. Park St.

Single-family home

$348,026

Ridgeline Development LLC

1106-1127 Drysdale Court

2 permits for single-family homes

$215,556-$232,368

Rafael Construction Inc.

3800 S. Carson St.

Commercial remodel

$100,000

Peerless Construction Ltd.

1442 E. William St.

Tenant improvements

$54,000

Reno Sun, LLC

1158-1189 Canvasback Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$227,482-$256,828

Reno Sun, LLC

1091 Drake Way

Single-family home

$208,880

Reno Sun, LLC

2494 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$256,828

Ridgeline Development LLC

1686 Jordan Court

Single-family home

$366,149

Ironclad Builders LLC

219 Sage St.

Carports

$86,000

SMC Construction Co.

3802-3804 Bonnie Place

2 single-family homes

$120,378-$125,075

===============================================================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

Structure Hair

The tenant leased 1,137 square feet at 295 Holcomb Avenue, Suite 100 in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3 Renovation Investors LLC.

485 W. 5th Street, Reno

An undisclosed business owner has purchased the historic 2,757-square-foot Twaddle Mansion office building in Reno for $640,000. Amanda Eastwick with SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Laurence P. Digesti and Robyn McKinley Digesti.

Base Builders, LLC

The tenant leased 1,547 square feet at 280 Brinkby Avenue in Reno. Sean with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

5570 Longley Lane, Suite A, Reno

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 2,464-square-foot space in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, Longley Professional Campus, LLC.

Retail

Javelin Properties, LLC

The buyer purchased a 11,284-square-foot space at 495 Morrill Avenue in Reno. The seller was Visitrade, Inc. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.

Swet Fitness

The tenant leased 2,565 square feet at 465 South Meadows Parkway, Suites 16 and 17 in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double Diamond Town Center.

Dunseath Key Co.

The tenant leased 2,120 square feet at 3000 Mill Street in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, EADAC Investment Company.

Industrial

NPSG Global, LLC

The tenant leased 30,120 square feet at 585 Reactor Way in Reno. Ryan Puliz of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Multi-family

WM Dickerson LLC

The buyer purchased an 18-unit, 21,506-square-foot multi-family complex at 2540 Dickerson Road in Reno. The sellers were Victor and Nancy Williams. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

===============================================================

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Marilyn Denise Keck

DBA: DM Tile and More

Tile installation and repair

775-364-4400

695 Ann Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Arnold Cohen

DBA: Healthinsuranceplans.com

Health and life insurance sales

866-792-5976

1002 E. Newport Center

No. 101

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Tesse Jansse

DBA: Neuthrive LLC

Physical therapy and allied health

775-790-3012

P.O. Box 1335

Genoa, NV 89411

Sarissa Ortiz

DBA: No Limit Pet Care

Home pet care

775-600-5767

1371 S. Riverview Drive

No. B

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Barbara Alfonzo

DBA: Tahoe Living Water

Water sales and delivery

775-339-1379

P.O. Box 52

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Tom Rolfe

DBA: American Armed Citizen

Firearms training

775-885-2445

733 W. Bonanza Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Selena Doyle

DBA: Classy N’ Sassy Designs

Online retail

775-450-0701

642 Carmel Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Steven and Patricia Kimbrell

DBA: KC Nevets Automotive

Auto brokerage

541-760-1079

1389 Topaz Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Jason Alldredge

DBA: Mammoth Financial

Collection service

702-483-0670

2510 E. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89120

David and Wendy Theroux

DBA: Tahoe Tavern and Grill LLC

Restaurant and tavern

805-432-505

219 Kingsbury Grade Road

Stateline, NV 89449

Jaime Wilson

DBA: Better Built Tahoe

Handyman and construction

775-339-8633

P.O. Box 7485

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158

Brandon Fettig

DBA: Compute Fix

Computer repair and maintenance

775-298-1165

3565 Opalite Court

Carson City, NV 89705

Dustin Gann

Eco Friends Cleaning

Residential and commercial cleaning

775-507-8278

1281 E. Fifth St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Mark Schliekert

DBA: Marked Vans

Custom van conversions

775-552-5105

P.O. Box 6941

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Rosa Montes

New Beginning Beauty Salon

Beauty salon

775-220-1828

924 Mica Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Dustin Hull

DBA: Philly

Restaurant

775-392-3370

1281 Kimmerling Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Gloria Canova

DBA: Dream West Properties

Real estate

775-588-8839

P.O. Box 6851

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Kevin Gustafson and Christine Conatser

DBA: The Human Bean

Coffee and drive thru

No phone number listed

1654 Highway 395

Minden, NV 89423

===============================================================

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

Carson City

Access Ventures Inc.

$119,532.79

Access Ventures Inc.

$635,082.34

Queenrich Partners LLC

$117,025.16

NorCal Dale Partners LP

$160,438.03

Cornell Station LLC

$76,447.63

Caljalco 15 Partners LP

$22,453.29

ANI Building Solutions

$240,048.33

Robert Pate

$101,578.05

Gary W. Hughes

$312,841.40

SG1 Special Operations Co.

$19,011.04

Christian W. Utley

$33,863.16

Chad Sprague

$10,059.74

Cory and Geneieve Peterson

$10,770.12

Panderra Enterprises LLC

$409,444.24

Panderra Enterprises LLC

$549,271.75

===============================================================

RELEASE OF FEDERAL TAX LIENS

Thomas M. Antle in liability of Thomas M. and Jennifer Ann Antle

$3,292.96

Daniel V. and Pamela D. Andrade

$23,343.38

Rita A. Brown

$8,021.01

David C. Gibson

$45,727.63

David and Christine Gibson

$5,535.81

===============================================================

STATE TAX LIENS

Carson City

Mitel Networks Inc.

$5,699.76

Eagle Valley Care Centre LLC

$6,008.63

Pleasant Valley Home Mortgage Corp.

$4,649.27

EMCOR

$$3,311.92

Anthony T. Gray

$1,256.02

Georgette C. Aguilar

$43,503.59

Northam Corp.

$12,248.90

Waters Hot Inc.

$1,423.46

Fritkin Jones Design Group Inc.

$935.13

Paul Pasillas

DBA: Tile Contractor

$577.12

Peter Bray

DBA: Pilot Motors

$62,164.90

Decton Southwest Inc.

$19,772.28

===============================================================

RELEASE OF STATE TAX LIENS

SWH MIMIS Café LLC

$17,991.53

===============================================================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Deborah L. Sorenson

Elko County

Chapter 7

Misty Lee Showers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Adam Lee Epperson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ellen L. Eldodt-Klein

Elko County

Chapter 13

Alan S. Pierson

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Amy Lynn Waddell

Carson City

Chapter 7

Arlene Haber

Storey County

Chapter 13

Nancy J. Spalding

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Abrileos C. Selag

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nga Nguven

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deborah S. Anderson

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Ignacio A. Medina

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wayne A. and Charmaine J. Schmidt

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jarrod R. Wingfield

Carson City

Chapter 13

Ernesto and Melissa K. Salazar

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Edda Heidi Williams

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Music City Fire Co.

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Tami S. Wilborn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James and Michelle Puffer

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brittany A. Presnell

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ryan M. and Gina M. Ostoj

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roni S. Thompson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Isaac Neftali Fabian-Zainos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Howard D. and Isabel M. McField

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Victoria K. Harris

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Carl E. and Shirley A. Barlow

Lyon County

Chapter 7

John G. Mandas

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William Michael James and Yon Soo Kim

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Monica Rosalia Valdivia

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Tiffany A. Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lance A. and Andrea Lucas

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Herbert Stewart Penrose

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tony A. Stirk

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tara Denise Yeoman

Carson City

Chapter 7

Trisha L. Fanning

Carson City

Chapter 7

Brian A. and Theresa M. Davis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marisela Rodriguez Sarmiento

Carson City

Chapter 7

Susan J. Beverage

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rebecca A. Dodmead

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William Roe Lenhard, II

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Redemption Church

Carson City

Chapter 7

Nicholas Ray and Jessica Alynn Dean

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Shirley M. Palacol

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose R. Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Aaron Russell Moore

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Carmen Georgina Rivera

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patricia L. Newman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea D. McKee

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Darrel Douglas Gardipe

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Maria Del Carmen Valencia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer Lynn Toland

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Gavin H. Black

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jesus David Morales

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Paul David and Kelly Juanita Shipman

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Bertha A. and Martin Jacobo

Elko County

Chapter 7

Larry A. Moon

Elko County

Chapter 7

Michaelray McClendon

Carson City

Chapter 7

Patrick E. Macan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cody Petersen

Lyon County

Chapter 13

David Joseph and Patricia Lynn Neumann

Elko County

Chapter 7

John S. and Ann L. Pacheco

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michelle Kate Jaquay

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Laura R. Macias

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel Jesus and Mayra Magana

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Mark Edward Loomis

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ramon J. Rodarte

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria A. and Dennis S. Tagliarino

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Outrageous LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Magaly Jasmin Chavez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wesley A. and Linda K. Woosypiti

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Josef Day

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paul W. and Amanda L. Flynn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Catherine Danell Cole

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tiffany Ann Gastanga

Washoe County

Chapter 7

William Curtis Campbell

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Deborah N. Blake

Carson City

Chapter 13

Harold William Davis

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Mary Erin Gray

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melanie M. Leon-Guerrero

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Jason K. and Deborah D. Scott

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tony M. and Kimberly M. Starr

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Chad L. Sweet

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose D. Romo Del Alto and April D. Romo

Carson City

Chapter 7

Crystal Posada

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jessica H. and David R. Orton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rachel A. Hylton

Elko County

Chapter 13

Michelle I. Peacon

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Natalie Patricia Stevenson

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Lauro D. and Anita U. Aranda

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel A. Wetzel

Washoe County

Chapter 7

William Stout

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brian J. Nelli and Luciana L. Paclibare-Nelli

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ryan D. Draucker

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Rucelle M. Walker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shannon Marie Krupp

Carson City

Chapter 7

Victor Ian Baysa

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lori A. Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Michael A. and Susan P. Kubrich

Carson City

Chapter 7

Amanda Todd Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Katherine A. Morse

Carson City

Chapter 7

Tina Marie Jones

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ebony Shaunte Richardson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edwin White

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tina M. Sanborn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kathleen M. Johnson

Carson City

Chapter 7

Karen P. Galcik

Carson City

Chapter 7

Douglas Andrew and Constance Sandra Wellman

Elko County

Chapter 7

Esequiel Lara Moreno

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Evan C. Bang

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bernardo Medina

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jennifer L. Matthews

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sandra Leigh Beaver

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Theodore N. Doherty

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Chandra Kelly Chandler

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Nancy Lopez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Robert W. and Vickie Martina

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Patrice Royce Vanourney

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Damon C. Smith

Carson City

Chapter 7

Valdon C. and Mary E. Park

Elko County

Chapter 7

Suzanne McKenzie

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason M. Miles

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Neal W. Graham

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Clifford Lawrance Elliott

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eleanor Marion Walkerley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ashly Estrada

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher L. and Charlotte A. Stewart

Carson City

Chapter 7

Korin M. Thorndike

Mineral County

Chapter 7

Thomas Reynolds

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vincent A. and Kelly M. Cruz

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Leticia Lopez

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Shauna J. Adams

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Davina M. Arreguin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leona M. Haddon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael F. Lasher

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John N. and Terrie A. Gauss

Lyon County

Chapter 13