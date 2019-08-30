Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for August 2019
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from August 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Adam’s Barbershop
Barber shop
Adam Cox
775-315-8134
1917 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
AR Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Joseph Valiente
775-445-9887
143 Windtree Circle
Carson City, NV 89701
Arrows Up
Marketing and consulting services
Mark Salinas
347-546-0435
493 W. Ann St.
Apt. 201
Carson City, NV 89703
Auto Glass N More
Auto replacement shop
Ronald Lupo
775-297-2400
87 Gardengate Way
Carson City, NV 89706
C&D Contracting
Contractor
Daniel Veal
775-434-4168
1060 E. Appion Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Eco Friends Cleaning
Janitorial services
Gann Industries LLC
775-507-8278
1281 E. Fifth St.
Carson City, NV 89701
La Victoria
Clothing store
Martha Carbral
775-823-3334
2295 S. Virginia St.
Suite 16
Reno, NV 89502
Millwork Installs
Carpentry and maintenance repairs
Darcy Bernard Buswell
360-652-1136
3710 Lakeview Road
Carson City, NV 89703
Nextech Batteries Inc.
Engineering services
Bill Buerger
408-892-8892
5138 Metric Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Parlour Skin & Beauty
Personal care services
Shannon Leigh Filger
832-385-5601
727 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Rivas Mexican Grill
Restaurant
Lazardo Torres Pinales
916-220-5044
557 S. Saliman Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Solace
Beauty salon
Natalie Grautereaux
775-790-0476
727 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Sparkly House Cleaning
Janitorial services
Marisela Acevedo
775-230-9849
2941 Poole Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Steele Flooring
Flooring contractor
Donald Steele
916-220-5044
214 Woodlake Circle
Dayton, NV 89403
Veteran Welding & Fabrication
Fabricated metal manufacturing
James Wright
775-666-8729
1845 Erica Lane
Fernley, NV 89408
Western Window Wash
Janitorial services
Glenn Weston, Jr.
775-315-7247
3415 Elm St.
Nixon, NV 89424
City of Elko
All American Hay LLC
Hay broker
Page Poulos
510-684-4719
491 4th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Envy Offroad Inc.
Offroad vehicle parts and accessories
Justin Stidham
No phone number listed
1430 Stitlzel Road
No. A
Elko, NV 89801
Mantis Pest Control
Pest control
David Hawkins
775-304-0790
4566 Maxine Drive
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Patriot Golf USA, LLC
Golf club repairs and wellness services
Andrea and Mathew Shirley
775-777-6480
1500 Lamoille Highway
No. C
Elko, NV 89801
===============================================================
BUILDING PERMITS
Carson City
Timberline Pools & Spas Inc.
328 W. Clearview Drive
Pool and spa
$110,000
Harvey Construction
1153 Quail Lane
Single-family home
$388,655
Black Pine Construction, LLC
1405 Turner Court
Single-family home
$388,893
Bartosz Construction Inc.
1777 N. Winnie Lane
Remodel single-family home
$227,189
Lamborn Enterprises Inc.
306 and 308 E. Park St.
Single-family home
$348,026
Ridgeline Development LLC
1106-1127 Drysdale Court
2 permits for single-family homes
$215,556-$232,368
Rafael Construction Inc.
3800 S. Carson St.
Commercial remodel
$100,000
Peerless Construction Ltd.
1442 E. William St.
Tenant improvements
$54,000
Reno Sun, LLC
1158-1189 Canvasback Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$227,482-$256,828
Reno Sun, LLC
1091 Drake Way
Single-family home
$208,880
Reno Sun, LLC
2494 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$256,828
Ridgeline Development LLC
1686 Jordan Court
Single-family home
$366,149
Ironclad Builders LLC
219 Sage St.
Carports
$86,000
SMC Construction Co.
3802-3804 Bonnie Place
2 single-family homes
$120,378-$125,075
===============================================================
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
Structure Hair
The tenant leased 1,137 square feet at 295 Holcomb Avenue, Suite 100 in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3 Renovation Investors LLC.
485 W. 5th Street, Reno
An undisclosed business owner has purchased the historic 2,757-square-foot Twaddle Mansion office building in Reno for $640,000. Amanda Eastwick with SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Laurence P. Digesti and Robyn McKinley Digesti.
Base Builders, LLC
The tenant leased 1,547 square feet at 280 Brinkby Avenue in Reno. Sean with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
5570 Longley Lane, Suite A, Reno
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 2,464-square-foot space in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis with ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, Longley Professional Campus, LLC.
Retail
Javelin Properties, LLC
The buyer purchased a 11,284-square-foot space at 495 Morrill Avenue in Reno. The seller was Visitrade, Inc. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.
Swet Fitness
The tenant leased 2,565 square feet at 465 South Meadows Parkway, Suites 16 and 17 in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double Diamond Town Center.
Dunseath Key Co.
The tenant leased 2,120 square feet at 3000 Mill Street in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, EADAC Investment Company.
Industrial
NPSG Global, LLC
The tenant leased 30,120 square feet at 585 Reactor Way in Reno. Ryan Puliz of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
Multi-family
WM Dickerson LLC
The buyer purchased an 18-unit, 21,506-square-foot multi-family complex at 2540 Dickerson Road in Reno. The sellers were Victor and Nancy Williams. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
===============================================================
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Marilyn Denise Keck
DBA: DM Tile and More
Tile installation and repair
775-364-4400
695 Ann Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Arnold Cohen
DBA: Healthinsuranceplans.com
Health and life insurance sales
866-792-5976
1002 E. Newport Center
No. 101
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Tesse Jansse
DBA: Neuthrive LLC
Physical therapy and allied health
775-790-3012
P.O. Box 1335
Genoa, NV 89411
Sarissa Ortiz
DBA: No Limit Pet Care
Home pet care
775-600-5767
1371 S. Riverview Drive
No. B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Barbara Alfonzo
DBA: Tahoe Living Water
Water sales and delivery
775-339-1379
P.O. Box 52
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Tom Rolfe
DBA: American Armed Citizen
Firearms training
775-885-2445
733 W. Bonanza Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Selena Doyle
DBA: Classy N’ Sassy Designs
Online retail
775-450-0701
642 Carmel Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Steven and Patricia Kimbrell
DBA: KC Nevets Automotive
Auto brokerage
541-760-1079
1389 Topaz Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Jason Alldredge
DBA: Mammoth Financial
Collection service
702-483-0670
2510 E. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89120
David and Wendy Theroux
DBA: Tahoe Tavern and Grill LLC
Restaurant and tavern
805-432-505
219 Kingsbury Grade Road
Stateline, NV 89449
Jaime Wilson
DBA: Better Built Tahoe
Handyman and construction
775-339-8633
P.O. Box 7485
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158
Brandon Fettig
DBA: Compute Fix
Computer repair and maintenance
775-298-1165
3565 Opalite Court
Carson City, NV 89705
Dustin Gann
Eco Friends Cleaning
Residential and commercial cleaning
775-507-8278
1281 E. Fifth St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Mark Schliekert
DBA: Marked Vans
Custom van conversions
775-552-5105
P.O. Box 6941
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Rosa Montes
New Beginning Beauty Salon
Beauty salon
775-220-1828
924 Mica Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Dustin Hull
DBA: Philly
Restaurant
775-392-3370
1281 Kimmerling Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Gloria Canova
DBA: Dream West Properties
Real estate
775-588-8839
P.O. Box 6851
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Kevin Gustafson and Christine Conatser
DBA: The Human Bean
Coffee and drive thru
No phone number listed
1654 Highway 395
Minden, NV 89423
===============================================================
FEDERAL TAX LIENS
Carson City
Access Ventures Inc.
$119,532.79
Access Ventures Inc.
$635,082.34
Queenrich Partners LLC
$117,025.16
NorCal Dale Partners LP
$160,438.03
Cornell Station LLC
$76,447.63
Caljalco 15 Partners LP
$22,453.29
ANI Building Solutions
$240,048.33
Robert Pate
$101,578.05
Gary W. Hughes
$312,841.40
SG1 Special Operations Co.
$19,011.04
Christian W. Utley
$33,863.16
Chad Sprague
$10,059.74
Cory and Geneieve Peterson
$10,770.12
Panderra Enterprises LLC
$409,444.24
Panderra Enterprises LLC
$549,271.75
===============================================================
RELEASE OF FEDERAL TAX LIENS
Thomas M. Antle in liability of Thomas M. and Jennifer Ann Antle
$3,292.96
Daniel V. and Pamela D. Andrade
$23,343.38
Rita A. Brown
$8,021.01
David C. Gibson
$45,727.63
David and Christine Gibson
$5,535.81
===============================================================
STATE TAX LIENS
Carson City
Mitel Networks Inc.
$5,699.76
Eagle Valley Care Centre LLC
$6,008.63
Pleasant Valley Home Mortgage Corp.
$4,649.27
EMCOR
$$3,311.92
Anthony T. Gray
$1,256.02
Georgette C. Aguilar
$43,503.59
Northam Corp.
$12,248.90
Waters Hot Inc.
$1,423.46
Fritkin Jones Design Group Inc.
$935.13
Paul Pasillas
DBA: Tile Contractor
$577.12
Peter Bray
DBA: Pilot Motors
$62,164.90
Decton Southwest Inc.
$19,772.28
===============================================================
RELEASE OF STATE TAX LIENS
SWH MIMIS Café LLC
$17,991.53
===============================================================
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Deborah L. Sorenson
Elko County
Chapter 7
Misty Lee Showers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Adam Lee Epperson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ellen L. Eldodt-Klein
Elko County
Chapter 13
Alan S. Pierson
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Amy Lynn Waddell
Carson City
Chapter 7
Arlene Haber
Storey County
Chapter 13
Nancy J. Spalding
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Abrileos C. Selag
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nga Nguven
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deborah S. Anderson
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Ignacio A. Medina
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wayne A. and Charmaine J. Schmidt
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jarrod R. Wingfield
Carson City
Chapter 13
Ernesto and Melissa K. Salazar
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Edda Heidi Williams
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Music City Fire Co.
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Tami S. Wilborn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James and Michelle Puffer
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brittany A. Presnell
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ryan M. and Gina M. Ostoj
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roni S. Thompson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Isaac Neftali Fabian-Zainos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Howard D. and Isabel M. McField
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Victoria K. Harris
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Carl E. and Shirley A. Barlow
Lyon County
Chapter 7
John G. Mandas
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William Michael James and Yon Soo Kim
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Monica Rosalia Valdivia
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Tiffany A. Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lance A. and Andrea Lucas
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Herbert Stewart Penrose
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tony A. Stirk
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tara Denise Yeoman
Carson City
Chapter 7
Trisha L. Fanning
Carson City
Chapter 7
Brian A. and Theresa M. Davis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marisela Rodriguez Sarmiento
Carson City
Chapter 7
Susan J. Beverage
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rebecca A. Dodmead
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William Roe Lenhard, II
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Redemption Church
Carson City
Chapter 7
Nicholas Ray and Jessica Alynn Dean
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Shirley M. Palacol
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose R. Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Aaron Russell Moore
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Carmen Georgina Rivera
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patricia L. Newman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea D. McKee
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darrel Douglas Gardipe
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Maria Del Carmen Valencia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer Lynn Toland
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Gavin H. Black
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jesus David Morales
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Paul David and Kelly Juanita Shipman
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Bertha A. and Martin Jacobo
Elko County
Chapter 7
Larry A. Moon
Elko County
Chapter 7
Michaelray McClendon
Carson City
Chapter 7
Patrick E. Macan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cody Petersen
Lyon County
Chapter 13
David Joseph and Patricia Lynn Neumann
Elko County
Chapter 7
John S. and Ann L. Pacheco
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michelle Kate Jaquay
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Laura R. Macias
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel Jesus and Mayra Magana
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Mark Edward Loomis
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ramon J. Rodarte
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria A. and Dennis S. Tagliarino
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Outrageous LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Magaly Jasmin Chavez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wesley A. and Linda K. Woosypiti
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Josef Day
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paul W. and Amanda L. Flynn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Catherine Danell Cole
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tiffany Ann Gastanga
Washoe County
Chapter 7
William Curtis Campbell
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Deborah N. Blake
Carson City
Chapter 13
Harold William Davis
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Mary Erin Gray
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melanie M. Leon-Guerrero
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Jason K. and Deborah D. Scott
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tony M. and Kimberly M. Starr
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Chad L. Sweet
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose D. Romo Del Alto and April D. Romo
Carson City
Chapter 7
Crystal Posada
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jessica H. and David R. Orton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rachel A. Hylton
Elko County
Chapter 13
Michelle I. Peacon
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Natalie Patricia Stevenson
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Lauro D. and Anita U. Aranda
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel A. Wetzel
Washoe County
Chapter 7
William Stout
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brian J. Nelli and Luciana L. Paclibare-Nelli
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ryan D. Draucker
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Rucelle M. Walker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shannon Marie Krupp
Carson City
Chapter 7
Victor Ian Baysa
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lori A. Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Michael A. and Susan P. Kubrich
Carson City
Chapter 7
Amanda Todd Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Katherine A. Morse
Carson City
Chapter 7
Tina Marie Jones
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ebony Shaunte Richardson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edwin White
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tina M. Sanborn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kathleen M. Johnson
Carson City
Chapter 7
Karen P. Galcik
Carson City
Chapter 7
Douglas Andrew and Constance Sandra Wellman
Elko County
Chapter 7
Esequiel Lara Moreno
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Evan C. Bang
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bernardo Medina
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jennifer L. Matthews
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sandra Leigh Beaver
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Theodore N. Doherty
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Chandra Kelly Chandler
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Nancy Lopez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Robert W. and Vickie Martina
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Patrice Royce Vanourney
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Damon C. Smith
Carson City
Chapter 7
Valdon C. and Mary E. Park
Elko County
Chapter 7
Suzanne McKenzie
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason M. Miles
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Neal W. Graham
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Clifford Lawrance Elliott
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eleanor Marion Walkerley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ashly Estrada
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher L. and Charlotte A. Stewart
Carson City
Chapter 7
Korin M. Thorndike
Mineral County
Chapter 7
Thomas Reynolds
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vincent A. and Kelly M. Cruz
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Leticia Lopez
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Shauna J. Adams
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Davina M. Arreguin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leona M. Haddon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael F. Lasher
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John N. and Terrie A. Gauss
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for August 2019
The information in these leads is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.