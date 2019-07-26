Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for July 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from July 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

Commercial real estate transactions

Office

MediaAlpha

The tenant leased approximately 917 square feet at 9650 Gateway Drive, Suite 102 in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Gateway Realty Holdings, LLC.

Sage Springs Midwifery

The tenant leased approximately 824 square feet at 12 W. Taylor Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Marmot Investments LF, LLC.

John Clarkson

The tenant leased approximately 311 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite 206 in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Garden Investors, LLC.

US Financial, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 293 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite 175-D in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Garden Investors, LLC.

Complete Concrete

The tenant leased approximately 212 square feet at 1855 Sullivan Lane, Suite 210 in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Sridhar Real Estate, LP.

Employers Business Solutions LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,200 square feet of space at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 219 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.

J2S Ventures LLC

The buyer purchased a 2,149-square-foot space at 4838 Sparks Boulevard, Suite 102 in Sparks. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the seller, American Society of Civil Engineers Foundation Inc.

Convention Management Resources Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 3,122 square feet at 639 Isbell Road, Suite 330 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, Kohr-Tallman Living Trust.

10627 Professional Circle, Suite A

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 2,104 square feet in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Vacaville Investors, LLC.

Solden Services, Inc.

The tenant leased 2,552 square feet at 3700 Barron Way, Suite 2, in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant and landlord, 3700 Barron Way, LLC.

Retail

Hynes Family Holdings LLC

The buyer purchased a 2,700-square-foot building at 10590 N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the buyer and seller, Moose Crossing, LLC.

Crème, LLC

The tenant leased 1,356 square feet at 1350 Stardust Street, Suite A-3 in Reno. The landlord is Fairview Partners LLC. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Nevada CVS Pharmacy LLC

The tenant leased approximately 15,355 square feet at Shoppers Square in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the landlord, Reno Public Market.

Industrial

DVOZPC, LLC

The buyer purchased approximately 10,599 square feet at 543 Vista Boulevard in Sparks. Ron Bath of Keller Williams represented the buyer. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the seller, WigglyDog RE Ventures, LLC.

Revive E. 4th Street

The buyer purchased an 8,258-square-foot space at 420 Valley Road in Reno. Travis Hansen and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller, Marimars LLC.

Loka Tile Group Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 13,140 square feet at 972 E. Greg Street in Sparks. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.

CCQ Fulfillment

The tenant subleased 99,000 square feet at 1190 Trademark Drive, Suite 108 in Reno. Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow and Nick Knecht represented the tenant.

United Rentals Realty LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 22,873 square feet at 790 Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.

United Rentals Realty LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 4,000 square feet at 600 Dermody Way in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.

10 Greg Street, Unit 112

An undisclosed tenant leased 2,278 square feet in Sparks. Ryan Puliz of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Greg Street Investors, LLC.

Land

Western Road, Reno

An undisclosed buyer purchased 7.48 acres on Western Road in Reno for $1.27 million. Casey Prostinak of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.

1375 and 1395 E. Fremont Lane, Fernley

An undisclosed buyer purchased 13.12 acres in Fernley for $2.15 million. Tomi Jo Lynch and Thomas Y. Johnson of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, JohnNew LLC.

Washoe Zephyr Investments LLC

The buyer purchased a 63,340-square-foot parcel in an undisclosed location in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the buyer.

Verdi Village LLC

The buyer purchased 10.71 acres at Boomtown/Garson Road in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Trevor Richardson with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, SJP Reno Property LLC.

Flex

Integrity Design Inc.

The tenant leased 1,560 square feet at 888 Deming Way in Sparks. The landlord is Sigstad Trust. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

===============================================================

Building permits

Carson City

DRB Construction LLC

2775 Maple Shade Place

Garage

$75,000

Metcalf Builders Inc.

4881 Cochise St.

Commercial building

$239,868

Metcalf Builders Inc.

4849 Cochise St.

Commercial building

$639,648

CNC Construction

599 E. William St.

Commercial remodel

$100,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

3926-4027 Siena Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$313,014-$346,643

Prospect Peak LLC

745 Arrowhead Drive

Garage

$116,952

Tim Milton Construction LLC

1365 Medical Parkway

Additions and remodel to hospital

$160,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

3006 Sarratea Drive

Single-family home

$232,368

Lennar Reno LLC

1106 Lahontan Drive

Single-family home

$248,317

Lennar Reno LLC

1468-1491 Tule Peak Circle

4 permits for single-family home

$279,495-$318,594

Lennar Reno LLC

7012 Wheeler Peak Drive

Single-family home

$225,068

Capstone Communities Inc.

1003-1011 Arbor Road

4 permits for single-family homes

$169,288-$212,395

Reno Sun, LLC

2460-2482 Pintail Drive

3 permits for single-family homes

$208,880-$256,828

Reno Sun, LLC

1152 Canvasback Drive

Single-family home

$208,880

===============================================================

Business licenses

Carson City

Alpha Male Aesthetics

Surgical and medical instrument manufacturing

DSAART, LLC

866-853-6800

2950 Arrowhead Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Dennick LLC

Contractor

Charles Grant

406-291-3060

1717 Sawmill

Minden, NV 89423

Evans Home Inspection Service

Building inspection services

Frank Evans

775-771-2272

2515 Sycamore Glen Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Flynn Window Cleaning

Window cleaning

Ian Flynn

775-412-7254

1625 D St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Gallian’s Home Improvement

Carpentry, maintenance and repairs

Trevor Gallian

775-240-3211

1910 Aramark Way

Reno, NV 89523

Get Healthy & Go

Personal care services

Arae Enterprises LLC

775-721-3414

75 Leo Drive

Sparks, NV 89441

Hi Desert Plumbing

Contractor

James Bernard

775-230-1321

155 Townsend Drive

Dayton, NV 89403

Lion Maintenance

Contractor

Joseph Scott

775-443-6034

823 W. Bonanza Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Michal Delikat Books

Advertising distribution

Michal Delikat

310-270-0471

13420 Stokeland Court

Reno, NV 89511

MX Trophies

Retail store

Slick Industries LLC

775-847-0795

4010 Technology Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Queen Spa

Spa services

Wang & LI Enterprises LLC

925-960-3008

2050 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Royalty Massage

Massage therapy

Anna Gustafson

775-560-8876

4300 Emerson Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

So Juicy Juice and Salad Bar

Restaurant

So Juicy LLC

775-434-7499

208 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Storytime Photography

Photography

Laura Main

775-720-2542

1808 Harper Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Tahoe Vending

Specialty food store

Tay and Jarrad’s LLC

775-800-6296

700 Old Clear Creek Road

Carson City, NV 89701

City of Elko

Bourbon Street Sports Bar

Casino, bar and restaurant

Nevada Restaurant Services Inc.

702-531-7173

2751 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Fools Gold Tattoo and Piercing

Tattoos and piercings

Jordan Junco

702-610-4512

2715 Argent Ave.

No. 8

Elko, NV 89801

Granite Construction Supply

Retail and rentals of construction equipment

Granite Construction Inc.

No phone number listed

4300 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Joe’s Web Works

Web site and graphic design

Joe Echegaray

775-388-2482

1502 Stitzel Road

Elko, NV 89801

Manley Mechanical

Contractor

Gerald Manley

775-472-7557

3810 Shearwater Drive

Reno, NV 89508

McKeon Door of Nevada Inc.

Contractor

McKeon Rolling Steel Door Co.

702-636-9338

6671 Schuster St.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Restoration Time

Alterations

Maira Lara

775-297-2288

495 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

===============================================================

Fictitious firm name filings

Douglas County

Steven Brent and Teri Winters

DBA: Open Source Nevada LLC

Network data and computer services

775-230-6360

1085 Tee Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Matthew Douglas Alton

DBA: Finton Painting

Painting

530-721-0858

1472 Kathy Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Rebecca Enos and Nicholas Abreu

DBA: Praying Them Home

Retail sales

775-781-4644

3613 Quail Run Way

Wellington, NV 89444

Kevin Presto

DBA: Preferred Home Services

Construction

775-309-8441

70 Conner Way

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Katrina Rowe

DBA: Tahoe Laundry Company LLC

Coin laundromat

775-750-3468

P.O. Box 4383

Stateline, NV 89449

Jared Benvenuto

DBA: Studio 5 Plus 4

Graphic design

775-376-0052

2964 San Fernando St.

Minden, NV 89423

Mark Leming

DBA: Viking Plumbing and Heating

Plumbing and heating contractor

775-450-6715

1331 Langley Drive

Unit B

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Kathleen Lankford

DBA: A Thousand Petals Reiki Studio

Wellness services

208-771-3266

1624 Highway 395 North

No. 1

Minden, NV 89423

Matthew Douglas Alton

DBA: Absorb Painting

Painting

530-721-0858

1472 Kathy Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Monte Beach II, and Zach Beach

DBA: Beach and Sons Mechanical Inc.

HVAC contractor

775-782-0055

1418 Industrial Way

No. B

Gardnerville, NV 89410

James Linlor

DBA: Cyberguard

Cybersecurity consulting

775-298-1505

P.O. Box 1812

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Alberto Rubio Fuentes and Claudia Alvarado Serratos

DBA: Fuentes Restaurant & Cantina

Restaurant

775-686-9116

1655 Lucerne St.

Minden, NV 89423

Joseph Shrem

Select Home Warranty LLC

Home warranty services

917-494-1155

1 International Blvd.

No. 400

Mahway NJ 07495

David Taylor

DBA: Taylor’s Tops and Construction

General contractor

209-676-0877

3950 Walker View

Wellington, NV 89444

Brandie Lincoln

DBA: The Vintage Tavern

Mobile tap rental service

775-450-5568

1608 Rainfall Drive

Fernley, NV 89408

Ron Goedde and Paul Esch

DBA: Concrete Value Corp of Nevada

Concrete subcontractor

916-852-6030

530 Bercut Drive

Suite G

Sacramento, CA 95811

Susan Lake

DBA: Cottonwood Creek Gifts

Retail

661-532-8976

P.O. Box 880

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Guy Torrey, IV

DBA: Labratorrey Enterprises

Sales of premium dog food

775-323-9254

1670 Zolezzi Lane

Reno, NV 89511

Ty Sprock

DBA: Sleepless Kid Enterprise

Music productions

775-230-6129

P.O. Box 4517

Stateline, NV 89449

Kevin Kapuy

DBA: Sweet Taste of Tahoe

Retail

775-580-6210

P.O. Box 6311

Stateline, NV 89449

Valerie Black

DBA: Trust Realty Group

Real estate brokerage

775-781-9496

1210 Service Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Justine and Addison Pugliese

DBA: Valley Farms

Produce and eggs

530-314-9409

P.O. Box 242

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Doreen Castro

DBA: World Labs

Vitamins and supplements

775-783-1828

1329 Highway 395 North

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Jonathan Wiltz

DBA: Above N Beyond Landscape

Landscape maintenance

775-354-8417

806 Wagon Drive

No. B

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Clavin Keebaugh

DBA: Concrete By Design

Concrete placing and finishing

530-613-4123

791 Wagon Drive

Unit A

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Daniel Calderon-Martinez

DBA: DC Lawn Maintenance

Lawn maintenance

775-901-0770

932 Powers Ave.

Minden, NV 89423

Dirk Jansse

DBA: Form Consulting LLC

Engineering and design

775-691-7806

P.O. Box 1335

Genoa, NV 89411

Jason and Marie Bradford

DBA: Hands on Painting Inc.

Painting

775-690-4412

2520 E. Valley Road

Minden, NV 89423

Richard Martinez

DBA: Northwest Plumbing

Plumbing service and repairs

775-450-6834

262 Walker St.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Matthew Mellow

DBA: Tahoe Fence Co Inc.

Fencing contractor

775-882-1063

36 Brown Drive

Mound House, NV 89706

Miguel Ernesto Martinez

DBA: Valley Works Weed Control

Landscape maintenance

775-901-2257

2338 Blue Haven Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

===============================================================

Bankruptcy filings

Dawn J. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John V. and Amy L. Puzzo

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Aaron M. Cihlar and Heather A. Etchison

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Adriana F. Alvarez-Padilla and Thomas E. Tapia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Enerblu, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark J. and Danielle A. Gwaltney

Carson City

Chapter 13

Janet Frontino

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Katherine S. and Martin R. Kruger

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Fabian and Kristine Lynn Hurtado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lindsey Michelle Ducker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Laura Marie Zeledon

Carson City

Chapter 7

Robert Keith Menzer

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Debra Jean Stinson

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jaime Sandoval-Guzman and Bobbi S. Atkinson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Germanico G. and Lydia D. Ramirez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maxim G. and Daria Gavrilenko

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David J. and Melissa A. Barlow

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Eric Halverson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William R. Knowlton, Jr.

Carson City

Chapter 7

Kenneth F. and Patricia A. Gowin

Lander County

Chapter 7

Clarence E. and Mary L. Mosher

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Virginia Dumas

Mineral County

Chapter 7

Roger J. Grinolds

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark S. Keen

Carson City

Chapter 7

Nancy S. Panozzo

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Kathleen JoAnn Baker

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Nicholas Randall and Theresa Adel Lyon

Mineral County

Chapter 7

Timothy J. McDonald

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nicole Ruth Mendoza

Carson City

Chapter 7

Charles R.A. Wellington, II

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Oscar Rene Argueta Morales

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stacey A. Heater

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jill I. Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gary Roger Jessup, II

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Danelle Marlene Duncan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Claire M. Freda

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edgar Rincon

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William S. and Tamara L. Perez

Carson City

Chapter 13

Ramona A. Whitlock

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melanie M. Hyde

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jose M. Maximo

Carson City

Chapter 13

John D. Smith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Valorie J. Lancaster

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Debra Joyce Larson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Timothy Daniel Malloy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristen L. Masar

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tarina Lanae Strong

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Susan M. Schuyler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Albert Charles Jackson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alicia Angiano

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jennifer C. Sussman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shannon M. Wamsley

Elko County

Chapter 13

Juan Najera

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rolf G. Hodapp

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Michelle Jean Camp

Carson City

Chapter 7

Michael L. and Kathie L. Taylor

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Thomas Murphy Grigsby, III and Brenda Marie Grigsby

Douglas Conty

Chapter 7

Jacob Stephen Holmes

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jeanne L. Kennedy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christian S. Luck

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Richard Raymond Russell, Jr. and Halo Glee-Juliette Paskowitz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roy and Debbie A. Wiggins

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nelia Buendia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Kevin K. and Barbara L. Keating

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Andra N. Bennett

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Elane Paradis Cremo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Beverly C. Whittington

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Michael and Amy Johnston

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea R. Castilo and Matthew James Burton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Susan R. Morrow

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jan D. Orcutt and Sandra G. Zeitziff

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Randy C. Ferris

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Mark T. Fitzsimmons

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Lance Edward Crafts

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sean Mitchell and Sheila Marie Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Meagan Hughes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose Ricardo Contreras and Marisol Gonzales

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lynette Canty

Carson City

Chapter 7

Lisa Lynette Childers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Olivia Edralin

Carson City

Chapter 7

Derek E. and Kortney N. Sherman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Angel J. Renteria, Sr. and Juanita R. Renteria

Carson City

Chapter 7

Carl J. and Maria D. Hoornaert

Carson City

Chapter 7

William A. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason D. Degeer

Carson City

Chapter 7

Stephen W. Swift and Jacob S. Peck

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Taaj Qaasim Osborne

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lori Ann Moore and Linda Jean Reykers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Margen P. Wait

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Marco A. Hernandez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jannine L. Stewart

Carson City

Chapter 7

Clayton Edward and Christy Diane Hall

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ashley Marie Soriano

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cory L and Matthew B. McCrary

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Edith Zarate-Virgen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven J. Wilcox

Lander County

Chapter 13

Richard and Veronica Lamb

Elko County

Chapter 7

John Palsgrove Bennetts

Carson City

Chapter 7

Dawn Michelle Halloran

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jeffrey W. Pfennig

Lander County

Chapter 13

Jacqueline Barrows

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jonathan Hernandez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jennifer J. Colaianni

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steve M. Terry

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Robert E. Payne

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Heather Carolyn Kelly

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Northern Nevada Care, Inc.

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jose Efrain Orellana-Lemus

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bruce T. Newman, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Robert W. Neill

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael J. LaFrieda

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Christopher T. Butler

Elko County

Chapter 7

Richard Hargett

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jesus Adrian and Catalina Belen Romero

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victoria Calderon-Diaz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Thomas B. Becker

Carson City

Chapter 7

Kelli Anne Luchetti

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sierra R. Panozzo

Carson City

Chapter 7

Bettina M. Carlson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Gregoria Hernandez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maynard A. and Jordan B. Green

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jane D. Sabuco

Carson City

Chapter 7

Sharon Ann Nelson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maurice S. Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Kenneth Charles Phillips

Carson City

Chapter 7

Gabriel Herrera and Diane Rose Herrera

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mary Jo and Raymond L. Kivi

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Boyd A. Brouse

Carson City

Chapter 7

Justin K. Fleming and Julia P. Taylor

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Reese D. Rigsby and Nicole A. Jones Rigsby

Lyon County

Chapter 7