Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for July 2019
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from July 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
Commercial real estate transactions
Office
MediaAlpha
The tenant leased approximately 917 square feet at 9650 Gateway Drive, Suite 102 in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Gateway Realty Holdings, LLC.
Sage Springs Midwifery
The tenant leased approximately 824 square feet at 12 W. Taylor Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Marmot Investments LF, LLC.
John Clarkson
The tenant leased approximately 311 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite 206 in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Garden Investors, LLC.
US Financial, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 293 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite 175-D in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Garden Investors, LLC.
Complete Concrete
The tenant leased approximately 212 square feet at 1855 Sullivan Lane, Suite 210 in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Sridhar Real Estate, LP.
Employers Business Solutions LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,200 square feet of space at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 219 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.
J2S Ventures LLC
The buyer purchased a 2,149-square-foot space at 4838 Sparks Boulevard, Suite 102 in Sparks. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the seller, American Society of Civil Engineers Foundation Inc.
Convention Management Resources Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 3,122 square feet at 639 Isbell Road, Suite 330 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, Kohr-Tallman Living Trust.
10627 Professional Circle, Suite A
An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 2,104 square feet in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Vacaville Investors, LLC.
Solden Services, Inc.
The tenant leased 2,552 square feet at 3700 Barron Way, Suite 2, in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant and landlord, 3700 Barron Way, LLC.
Retail
Hynes Family Holdings LLC
The buyer purchased a 2,700-square-foot building at 10590 N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the buyer and seller, Moose Crossing, LLC.
Crème, LLC
The tenant leased 1,356 square feet at 1350 Stardust Street, Suite A-3 in Reno. The landlord is Fairview Partners LLC. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Nevada CVS Pharmacy LLC
The tenant leased approximately 15,355 square feet at Shoppers Square in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the landlord, Reno Public Market.
Industrial
DVOZPC, LLC
The buyer purchased approximately 10,599 square feet at 543 Vista Boulevard in Sparks. Ron Bath of Keller Williams represented the buyer. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the seller, WigglyDog RE Ventures, LLC.
Revive E. 4th Street
The buyer purchased an 8,258-square-foot space at 420 Valley Road in Reno. Travis Hansen and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller, Marimars LLC.
Loka Tile Group Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 13,140 square feet at 972 E. Greg Street in Sparks. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.
CCQ Fulfillment
The tenant subleased 99,000 square feet at 1190 Trademark Drive, Suite 108 in Reno. Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow and Nick Knecht represented the tenant.
United Rentals Realty LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 22,873 square feet at 790 Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.
United Rentals Realty LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 4,000 square feet at 600 Dermody Way in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.
10 Greg Street, Unit 112
An undisclosed tenant leased 2,278 square feet in Sparks. Ryan Puliz of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Greg Street Investors, LLC.
Land
Western Road, Reno
An undisclosed buyer purchased 7.48 acres on Western Road in Reno for $1.27 million. Casey Prostinak of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.
1375 and 1395 E. Fremont Lane, Fernley
An undisclosed buyer purchased 13.12 acres in Fernley for $2.15 million. Tomi Jo Lynch and Thomas Y. Johnson of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, JohnNew LLC.
Washoe Zephyr Investments LLC
The buyer purchased a 63,340-square-foot parcel in an undisclosed location in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Verdi Village LLC
The buyer purchased 10.71 acres at Boomtown/Garson Road in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Trevor Richardson with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, SJP Reno Property LLC.
Flex
Integrity Design Inc.
The tenant leased 1,560 square feet at 888 Deming Way in Sparks. The landlord is Sigstad Trust. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Building permits
Carson City
DRB Construction LLC
2775 Maple Shade Place
Garage
$75,000
Metcalf Builders Inc.
4881 Cochise St.
Commercial building
$239,868
Metcalf Builders Inc.
4849 Cochise St.
Commercial building
$639,648
CNC Construction
599 E. William St.
Commercial remodel
$100,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
3926-4027 Siena Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$313,014-$346,643
Prospect Peak LLC
745 Arrowhead Drive
Garage
$116,952
Tim Milton Construction LLC
1365 Medical Parkway
Additions and remodel to hospital
$160,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
3006 Sarratea Drive
Single-family home
$232,368
Lennar Reno LLC
1106 Lahontan Drive
Single-family home
$248,317
Lennar Reno LLC
1468-1491 Tule Peak Circle
4 permits for single-family home
$279,495-$318,594
Lennar Reno LLC
7012 Wheeler Peak Drive
Single-family home
$225,068
Capstone Communities Inc.
1003-1011 Arbor Road
4 permits for single-family homes
$169,288-$212,395
Reno Sun, LLC
2460-2482 Pintail Drive
3 permits for single-family homes
$208,880-$256,828
Reno Sun, LLC
1152 Canvasback Drive
Single-family home
$208,880
Business licenses
Carson City
Alpha Male Aesthetics
Surgical and medical instrument manufacturing
DSAART, LLC
866-853-6800
2950 Arrowhead Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Dennick LLC
Contractor
Charles Grant
406-291-3060
1717 Sawmill
Minden, NV 89423
Evans Home Inspection Service
Building inspection services
Frank Evans
775-771-2272
2515 Sycamore Glen Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Flynn Window Cleaning
Window cleaning
Ian Flynn
775-412-7254
1625 D St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Gallian’s Home Improvement
Carpentry, maintenance and repairs
Trevor Gallian
775-240-3211
1910 Aramark Way
Reno, NV 89523
Get Healthy & Go
Personal care services
Arae Enterprises LLC
775-721-3414
75 Leo Drive
Sparks, NV 89441
Hi Desert Plumbing
Contractor
James Bernard
775-230-1321
155 Townsend Drive
Dayton, NV 89403
Lion Maintenance
Contractor
Joseph Scott
775-443-6034
823 W. Bonanza Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Michal Delikat Books
Advertising distribution
Michal Delikat
310-270-0471
13420 Stokeland Court
Reno, NV 89511
MX Trophies
Retail store
Slick Industries LLC
775-847-0795
4010 Technology Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Queen Spa
Spa services
Wang & LI Enterprises LLC
925-960-3008
2050 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Royalty Massage
Massage therapy
Anna Gustafson
775-560-8876
4300 Emerson Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
So Juicy Juice and Salad Bar
Restaurant
So Juicy LLC
775-434-7499
208 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Storytime Photography
Photography
Laura Main
775-720-2542
1808 Harper Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Tahoe Vending
Specialty food store
Tay and Jarrad’s LLC
775-800-6296
700 Old Clear Creek Road
Carson City, NV 89701
City of Elko
Bourbon Street Sports Bar
Casino, bar and restaurant
Nevada Restaurant Services Inc.
702-531-7173
2751 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Fools Gold Tattoo and Piercing
Tattoos and piercings
Jordan Junco
702-610-4512
2715 Argent Ave.
No. 8
Elko, NV 89801
Granite Construction Supply
Retail and rentals of construction equipment
Granite Construction Inc.
No phone number listed
4300 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Joe’s Web Works
Web site and graphic design
Joe Echegaray
775-388-2482
1502 Stitzel Road
Elko, NV 89801
Manley Mechanical
Contractor
Gerald Manley
775-472-7557
3810 Shearwater Drive
Reno, NV 89508
McKeon Door of Nevada Inc.
Contractor
McKeon Rolling Steel Door Co.
702-636-9338
6671 Schuster St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Restoration Time
Alterations
Maira Lara
775-297-2288
495 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Fictitious firm name filings
Douglas County
Steven Brent and Teri Winters
DBA: Open Source Nevada LLC
Network data and computer services
775-230-6360
1085 Tee Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Matthew Douglas Alton
DBA: Finton Painting
Painting
530-721-0858
1472 Kathy Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Rebecca Enos and Nicholas Abreu
DBA: Praying Them Home
Retail sales
775-781-4644
3613 Quail Run Way
Wellington, NV 89444
Kevin Presto
DBA: Preferred Home Services
Construction
775-309-8441
70 Conner Way
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Katrina Rowe
DBA: Tahoe Laundry Company LLC
Coin laundromat
775-750-3468
P.O. Box 4383
Stateline, NV 89449
Jared Benvenuto
DBA: Studio 5 Plus 4
Graphic design
775-376-0052
2964 San Fernando St.
Minden, NV 89423
Mark Leming
DBA: Viking Plumbing and Heating
Plumbing and heating contractor
775-450-6715
1331 Langley Drive
Unit B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Kathleen Lankford
DBA: A Thousand Petals Reiki Studio
Wellness services
208-771-3266
1624 Highway 395 North
No. 1
Minden, NV 89423
Matthew Douglas Alton
DBA: Absorb Painting
Painting
530-721-0858
1472 Kathy Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Monte Beach II, and Zach Beach
DBA: Beach and Sons Mechanical Inc.
HVAC contractor
775-782-0055
1418 Industrial Way
No. B
Gardnerville, NV 89410
James Linlor
DBA: Cyberguard
Cybersecurity consulting
775-298-1505
P.O. Box 1812
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Alberto Rubio Fuentes and Claudia Alvarado Serratos
DBA: Fuentes Restaurant & Cantina
Restaurant
775-686-9116
1655 Lucerne St.
Minden, NV 89423
Joseph Shrem
Select Home Warranty LLC
Home warranty services
917-494-1155
1 International Blvd.
No. 400
Mahway NJ 07495
David Taylor
DBA: Taylor’s Tops and Construction
General contractor
209-676-0877
3950 Walker View
Wellington, NV 89444
Brandie Lincoln
DBA: The Vintage Tavern
Mobile tap rental service
775-450-5568
1608 Rainfall Drive
Fernley, NV 89408
Ron Goedde and Paul Esch
DBA: Concrete Value Corp of Nevada
Concrete subcontractor
916-852-6030
530 Bercut Drive
Suite G
Sacramento, CA 95811
Susan Lake
DBA: Cottonwood Creek Gifts
Retail
661-532-8976
P.O. Box 880
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Guy Torrey, IV
DBA: Labratorrey Enterprises
Sales of premium dog food
775-323-9254
1670 Zolezzi Lane
Reno, NV 89511
Ty Sprock
DBA: Sleepless Kid Enterprise
Music productions
775-230-6129
P.O. Box 4517
Stateline, NV 89449
Kevin Kapuy
DBA: Sweet Taste of Tahoe
Retail
775-580-6210
P.O. Box 6311
Stateline, NV 89449
Valerie Black
DBA: Trust Realty Group
Real estate brokerage
775-781-9496
1210 Service Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Justine and Addison Pugliese
DBA: Valley Farms
Produce and eggs
530-314-9409
P.O. Box 242
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Doreen Castro
DBA: World Labs
Vitamins and supplements
775-783-1828
1329 Highway 395 North
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Jonathan Wiltz
DBA: Above N Beyond Landscape
Landscape maintenance
775-354-8417
806 Wagon Drive
No. B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Clavin Keebaugh
DBA: Concrete By Design
Concrete placing and finishing
530-613-4123
791 Wagon Drive
Unit A
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Daniel Calderon-Martinez
DBA: DC Lawn Maintenance
Lawn maintenance
775-901-0770
932 Powers Ave.
Minden, NV 89423
Dirk Jansse
DBA: Form Consulting LLC
Engineering and design
775-691-7806
P.O. Box 1335
Genoa, NV 89411
Jason and Marie Bradford
DBA: Hands on Painting Inc.
Painting
775-690-4412
2520 E. Valley Road
Minden, NV 89423
Richard Martinez
DBA: Northwest Plumbing
Plumbing service and repairs
775-450-6834
262 Walker St.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Matthew Mellow
DBA: Tahoe Fence Co Inc.
Fencing contractor
775-882-1063
36 Brown Drive
Mound House, NV 89706
Miguel Ernesto Martinez
DBA: Valley Works Weed Control
Landscape maintenance
775-901-2257
2338 Blue Haven Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Bankruptcy filings
Dawn J. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John V. and Amy L. Puzzo
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Aaron M. Cihlar and Heather A. Etchison
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Adriana F. Alvarez-Padilla and Thomas E. Tapia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Enerblu, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark J. and Danielle A. Gwaltney
Carson City
Chapter 13
Janet Frontino
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Katherine S. and Martin R. Kruger
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Fabian and Kristine Lynn Hurtado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lindsey Michelle Ducker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Laura Marie Zeledon
Carson City
Chapter 7
Robert Keith Menzer
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Debra Jean Stinson
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jaime Sandoval-Guzman and Bobbi S. Atkinson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Germanico G. and Lydia D. Ramirez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maxim G. and Daria Gavrilenko
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David J. and Melissa A. Barlow
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Eric Halverson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William R. Knowlton, Jr.
Carson City
Chapter 7
Kenneth F. and Patricia A. Gowin
Lander County
Chapter 7
Clarence E. and Mary L. Mosher
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Virginia Dumas
Mineral County
Chapter 7
Roger J. Grinolds
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark S. Keen
Carson City
Chapter 7
Nancy S. Panozzo
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Kathleen JoAnn Baker
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Nicholas Randall and Theresa Adel Lyon
Mineral County
Chapter 7
Timothy J. McDonald
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nicole Ruth Mendoza
Carson City
Chapter 7
Charles R.A. Wellington, II
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Oscar Rene Argueta Morales
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stacey A. Heater
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jill I. Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gary Roger Jessup, II
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Danelle Marlene Duncan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Claire M. Freda
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edgar Rincon
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William S. and Tamara L. Perez
Carson City
Chapter 13
Ramona A. Whitlock
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melanie M. Hyde
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jose M. Maximo
Carson City
Chapter 13
John D. Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Valorie J. Lancaster
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Debra Joyce Larson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Timothy Daniel Malloy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristen L. Masar
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tarina Lanae Strong
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Susan M. Schuyler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Albert Charles Jackson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alicia Angiano
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jennifer C. Sussman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shannon M. Wamsley
Elko County
Chapter 13
Juan Najera
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rolf G. Hodapp
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Michelle Jean Camp
Carson City
Chapter 7
Michael L. and Kathie L. Taylor
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Thomas Murphy Grigsby, III and Brenda Marie Grigsby
Douglas Conty
Chapter 7
Jacob Stephen Holmes
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jeanne L. Kennedy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christian S. Luck
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Richard Raymond Russell, Jr. and Halo Glee-Juliette Paskowitz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roy and Debbie A. Wiggins
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nelia Buendia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Kevin K. and Barbara L. Keating
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Andra N. Bennett
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Elane Paradis Cremo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Beverly C. Whittington
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Michael and Amy Johnston
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea R. Castilo and Matthew James Burton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Susan R. Morrow
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jan D. Orcutt and Sandra G. Zeitziff
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Randy C. Ferris
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Mark T. Fitzsimmons
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Lance Edward Crafts
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sean Mitchell and Sheila Marie Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Meagan Hughes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose Ricardo Contreras and Marisol Gonzales
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lynette Canty
Carson City
Chapter 7
Lisa Lynette Childers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Olivia Edralin
Carson City
Chapter 7
Derek E. and Kortney N. Sherman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Angel J. Renteria, Sr. and Juanita R. Renteria
Carson City
Chapter 7
Carl J. and Maria D. Hoornaert
Carson City
Chapter 7
William A. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason D. Degeer
Carson City
Chapter 7
Stephen W. Swift and Jacob S. Peck
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Taaj Qaasim Osborne
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lori Ann Moore and Linda Jean Reykers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Margen P. Wait
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Marco A. Hernandez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jannine L. Stewart
Carson City
Chapter 7
Clayton Edward and Christy Diane Hall
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ashley Marie Soriano
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cory L and Matthew B. McCrary
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Edith Zarate-Virgen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven J. Wilcox
Lander County
Chapter 13
Richard and Veronica Lamb
Elko County
Chapter 7
John Palsgrove Bennetts
Carson City
Chapter 7
Dawn Michelle Halloran
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jeffrey W. Pfennig
Lander County
Chapter 13
Jacqueline Barrows
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jonathan Hernandez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jennifer J. Colaianni
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steve M. Terry
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Robert E. Payne
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Heather Carolyn Kelly
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Northern Nevada Care, Inc.
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jose Efrain Orellana-Lemus
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bruce T. Newman, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert W. Neill
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael J. LaFrieda
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Christopher T. Butler
Elko County
Chapter 7
Richard Hargett
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jesus Adrian and Catalina Belen Romero
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victoria Calderon-Diaz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Thomas B. Becker
Carson City
Chapter 7
Kelli Anne Luchetti
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sierra R. Panozzo
Carson City
Chapter 7
Bettina M. Carlson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Gregoria Hernandez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maynard A. and Jordan B. Green
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jane D. Sabuco
Carson City
Chapter 7
Sharon Ann Nelson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maurice S. Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Kenneth Charles Phillips
Carson City
Chapter 7
Gabriel Herrera and Diane Rose Herrera
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mary Jo and Raymond L. Kivi
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Boyd A. Brouse
Carson City
Chapter 7
Justin K. Fleming and Julia P. Taylor
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Reese D. Rigsby and Nicole A. Jones Rigsby
Lyon County
Chapter 7
