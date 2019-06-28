Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for June 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from June 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

BUILDING PERMITS

Carson City

Cal Vada Builders

5113 Arrowhead Drive

Watchman’s quarters

$200,000

North Star Construction

1600 Medical Parkway

Commercial remodel

$3,450,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

3371 Red Leaf Drive

Single-family home

$391,602

KG Walters Construction Co.

2763 Panamint Road

Public area remodel

$207,000

Tom Peters Construction Inc.

3150 Kings Canyon Road

Guest house

$70,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

3996-4026 Siena Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$357,779-$392,340

CC Builders LLC

1307-1337 Handelin Road

5 permits for single-family homes

$178,190-$186,247

Agresti Construction

208 N. Carson St.

Tenant improvements

$100,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

1113 Drysdale Court

Single-family home

$271,156

Capstone Communities Inc.

960-972 Centerville St.

6 permits for single-family homes

$169,288-$212,395

Josh Burau Construction

715 Industrial Park Drive

Commercial remodel

$550,000

Lennar Homes

1105-1109 Lahontan Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$199,132-$271,719

Lennar Homes

1406-1455 Tule Peak Circle

5 permits for single-family homes

$271,719-$318,594

Lyon County

Done Right Set-Up and Service

6535 Iron Mountain Blvd.

(Stagecoach)

Manufactured home and conversion

$104,865

Langford Construction

650 Highway 50 East

(Dayton)

Commercial building shell

$53,556

Ryder NV Management LLC

240-248 Misty Way

(Dayton)

5 permits for single-family homes

$155,548-$221,808

Urton Ltd.

81 Wild Poppy Court

(Smith)

Single-family home

$382,391

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

536 Stonehaven Court

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$235,000

Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction

24 Locust Drive

(Yerington)

Manufactured home and conversion

$89,000

Miles Construction, Inc.

80 Airpark Vista Blvd.

(Dayton)

Tenant improvements

$250,000

==========================================

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Alvarez Lawn Services

Lawn services

Rogelio Alvarez

775-3357062

3463 Desatoya Lane

Carson City, NV 890701

Audit Works

Accounting services

Teresa Martin

775-741-3450

4747 Aquifer Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Black Harbor Tattoo

Tattoo parlor

Eric Pearson

775-901-6521

326 E. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Blue Jay Heating & Air

Contractor

Jamie Phillips

775-276-1220

2602 Highway Ridge Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Capital Maintenance

Contractor

Bryan McGill

775-315-7217

6976 Woodward Road

Sparks, NV 89436

Carson Cleaning Co.

Janitorial services

Cynthia Green

775-220-8548

2376 Harvest Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Christian Elites

Landscaping services

Jessie Lawrence Chiri

775-721-5743

3300 Imperial Way

Carson City, NV 89703

Elite Screen Printing

Screen printing

John Seay

775-841-7418

4611 E. Fifth St.

Carson City, NV 89701

EMS Construction

Contractor

Edward Silsby

775-882-9144

110 Corbett St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Excelsior Stone LLC

Contractor

Joseph Handschuh

775-450-3497

3 Topaz Drive

Carson City, NV 89703

Ken Swanson Construction

Contractor

Kenneth Swanson

775-335-6580

1637 Heron Cove Court

Gardnerville, NV 89410

La Nova Beauty

Beauty salon

Laura Segura LLC

775-315-9300

101 Hot Springs Road Suite 8-H

Carson City, NV 89706

La Victoria

Clothing store

Martha Carbral

775-882-1428

2230 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Lucky Dog Treats

Merchant sales

Kathryn Keever

775-291-7631

4849 Snyder Ave.

Carson City, NV 89701

Stodtmeister Iron

Steel reinforcing

Blacksmith Enterprises, Inc.

775-358-9455

1605 Pittman Ave.

Sparks, NV 89431

The Firm Cryro Spa

Spa

Deborah Billings

775-315-9080

195 E. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

City of Elko

Adventures in Chalk

Retail crafts and jewelry

Debbie Giebel

775-397-5308

2715 Argent Ave.

No. 4

Elko, NV 89801

BSL Electric

Contractor

BSL Electric Corp.

775-442-0209

90 Cessna Lane

Lovelock, NV 89419

Elite Storage & RV

Storage facility

Dave Mitton and John Bodine

801-208-0433

1500 Opal Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Elko Car Wash

Car wash

JCE13, LLC

702-471-2029

1730 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Emerald Paving

Contractor

Emerald Acquisition

714-593-3091

63381 Industrial Way

Westminster, CA 92683

GSN Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Guillermina Nunez

775-340-9477

6421 Indian Hills

Elko, NV 89801

Hartlauer Signs

Contractor

Hartlauer Manufacturing, LLC

702-880-4328

3915 W. Hacienda Ave.

No. 115

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Kid to Kid

Resales of children’s clothing and related products

Basecamp Retail, LLC

775-777-8996

2072 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Liberty Loans

Installment loans

First Money In, LLC

775-777-9155

477 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Sunshine Boutique By RMRC

Nonprofit thrift store

Ruby Mountain Resource Center, Inc.

775-738-8360

2588 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Wagon Wheel Antiques & Collectibles

Consignment and retail store

Sawtooth Creations LLC

775-340-9604

178 Idaho St. Elko, NV 89801

==========================================

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Lori Baxter

DBA: Bella Vita

Restaurant and catering services

775-515-4300

1415 Arlen Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Shayne and Laurie Henley

DBA: Bigs Studio Rentals and Services

Trailer rentals and services

805-206-6221

1056 Aster Court

Minden, NV 89423

Jeff Pulton

DBA: Sierra Glass

Glass replacement repairs

775-309-3349

221 Buena Vista Court

Garnerville, NV 89460

Douglas Whipple

DBA: A & D Consulting

Consulting

415-521-0586

632 Thorobred Ave.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Tim and Shelly Johnson

DBA: Battle Born Sales

Online retail sales

775-443-0070

1649 Chowbuck St.

Minden, NV 89423

Isabel Pfister

DBA: BP’s Bookshelf

Author and illustrator

775-230-8290

1358 Donna Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Eric Swanson

DBA: Deja Brew

Coffee and espresso shop

775-400-0135

931 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City, NV 89705

Darr and Tammy Holdeman

DBA: DTH Properties LLC

Property buildings

775-721-6484

2630 Fuller Ave.

Minden, NV 89423

Heidi Butler

DBA; Excal Construction Inc.

Framing and siding

775-690-0683

13090 Seminole Road

Stagecoach, NV 89429

Wendy Olvera

DBA: Prida’s Meat & Grocery Market

Mexican meat and grocery market

530-545-0034

1758 Highway 395

No. B

Minden, NV 89423

Gabriel Conkle

DBA: Gabriel’s Handyman & Maintenance Services

Handyman and maintenance

530-318-2153

3970 Walker View Road

Wellington, NV 89444

Wendy Carrdenas Gaitan and Denise Kay

DBA: Heavy Duty Concrete and Pavers

Concrete and paver installation

775-544-4026

P.O. Box 50622

Sparks, NV 89435

James Crist

DBA; JC Builders

General contractor

650-996-9571

26950 Jacks Court

Minden, NV 89423

Marshall Goldy

DBA: Tax Payers Strikeforce

Citizen’s group

775-265-0267

600 Frontage Road

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Dylan Alpers

DBA: Ambition Hauling and Disposal

Junk removal services

530-363-8947

882 Valley Vista Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Monte Brach, II

DBA: Brach Service and Repair

HVAC contractor

530-573-1706

1418 Industrial Way

No. B

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Daniel Sheehan

DBA: Carson Valley Window Cleaning

Home maintenance

530-0318-6323

1440 Landley Drive

Garnerville, NV 89460

Rick Dekruyp

DBA: R.D.I.

Residential door and trim installation

No phone number listed

1357 Victoria Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Sarah Marie Peters

DBA: Sarah Marie Photography

Photography

775-530-8983

1435 Main St.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Steven Hinitt, MD

DBA: EHGE Health & Wellness Center

Employee assistance program

775-586-5000

15 Highway 50

Stateline, NV 89449

James Patrick, III

DBA: Double J Handyman Services

Handyman services

775-790-2264

836 Bluerock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Jason Allredge

DBA: Peenstra & Friedman

Consulting

702-483-0670

250 E. Sunset St.

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Kim Smith and Donna Moreland

DBA: Helluvahotdog Catering

Hot dog vending cart

530-581-1853

P.O. Box 5934

Incline Village, NV 89450

Nathaniel Matherson and Matthew Lenhard

DBA: Lendedu

Insurance sales and marketing

201-605-7725

80 River St. No. 3c-2

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Michael Thompson

DBA: Orange Lake Resorts

Real estate brokerage

407-395-6928

2001 Foothill Road

Genoa, NV 89411

Jazmin Lopez and Robert Pacheco

DBA: Revolve Physical Therapy

Physical therapy

270-705-9172

183 U.S. Highway 50 Suite B

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

==========================================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Retail

Surge Staffing

Tenant leased 593 square feet at 1380 U.S. Highway 95A, in Fernley. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant.

Industrial

Affordable Office Solutions

Tenant leased 9,000 square feet at 6550 Longley Lane, Suite 125 in Reno. Nick Knecht, Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Hsing Hua Cheng

Cheng purchased a 40,040-square-foot building on 2.89 acres at 1150 Southern Way in Sparks. Fred Jayet with RE-MAX Premier Properties represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad, also with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, Genova Products, Inc.

Flex

B & G Investing Group LLC

DBA: All State Insurance

The tenant leased 2,440 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 7, in Reno. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.

==========================================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Alex W. Barrett

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Colt R. Bowers

Carson City

Chapter 7

Peggy Ann Hart

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vicki L. Leigh

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Austin James Pollard

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Clorisse E. Parman

Elko County

Chapter 7

Luciano Haro

Elko County

Chapter 7

Lynne M. Sawri

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gabriel Martinez-Arcila and Amanda Martinez

Lander County

Chapter 7

Juanice L. Markham

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ernest Charles Aldridge

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maureen L. and Randall D. Blau

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Darrell Lee Bennett

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Johnny L. and Barbara L. Bridges

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Blaine K. and Paula A. Nichols

Elko County

Chapter 7

Sherri L. and Mark A. Segundo

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Elizabeth M. Trificana

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John J. Greaves

Carson City

Chapter 7

Kenneth Dean and Judith Ann Bicknell

Elko County

Chapter 7

Audrey J. Kendall

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Sherry Lynn Taylor

Elko County

Chapter 7

Matthew Jacob Hughes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea A. and Rogelio H. Surban

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jennifer L. Jacobsen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mathew E. and Rachel A. Leonard

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael J. and Beverly A. Sonny

Carson City

Chapter 7

Terri J. Pinnock

Elko County

Chapter 7

Patrick M. McCauley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven M. and Brenda L. Wischer

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Timothy B. and John K. Horner

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Peggy Williams

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jesse T. and Sarah D. Rollins

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Genato Buendia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Yvonne M. McGrew

Elko County

Chapter 7

Judith Claire Provost

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Scott Allen and Carol Marie Zucco

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jamie J. Bohemier

Carson City

Chapter 7

Arthur B. Broadstock

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Caren Hill

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Justin J. and Jennifer M. Kovacs

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Norman C. Greg

Carson City

Chapter 7

Alejandro Rios and Mariah Druann Rios

Carson City

Chapter 7

Robert Alan and Sommer Marie Pratte

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mary Francis Henderson

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Joseph Matthew and Wendy Baptist

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Bruce D. Whalen

Carson City

Chapter 7

Stephanie L. Zella

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Betty R. Tribble

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jorge Rojas, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leslie Cortez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brian K. Childers and Porntipa Siridachanon Childers

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Frank R. Turek

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose Heraclio Ramirez

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Natalia L. Miranda

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Charles R. and Carol A. Haygood

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Daniel J. Dills

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lenny T. Fagg

Lander County

Chapter 13

Ronald D. Brittain

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria Rosario Angelica Alix Hatol

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Colleen L. Canoza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kathryn Mary Simon-Block

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Marilyn J. Keener

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Deanna M. Groom

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christian T. Catanesi

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Curtis A. Grant

Gardner Seely

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven and Alicia Cook

Lyon County

Chapter 7

David Wayne Craig

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Renee S. Pfister

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ramoncito Jacinto P. Santos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Francisco O. Donesa, III

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cynthia Graham

Carson City

Chapter 7

Antono C. and Mary J.T. Aguillon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gene Fred Speciale

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose M. and Jenny A. Martinez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Shyanne Lee Cervantes

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Dennis Duane Peterson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paula W. Williams

Elko County

Chapter 7

Lisa Marie Grande

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James and Linda Harwin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Teresa N. Tilman-Murray

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Sean T. Knight

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deanna L. Bolding

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edward Andrew Ballas, Jr. and Kalliope Stavroula Ballas

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Robert Latchaw

Elko County

Chapter 13

Michelle L. Moscove

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Richard J. and Candace D. Barth

Elko County

Chapter 7

Jennifer J. Juniper

Washoe County

Chapter 7

DeVonnie N. Pickrell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marvin E. Erwin, Jr. and Sandra A. Erwin

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Albert Franklin and Angeles Wells

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Curtis A. and Jessica Simonson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose Luis Garcia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ida Sue Coffey

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Osvaldo Gaspar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael E. Dougan and Gina M. Gandolfo

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Larry O. Waller, Sr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Heather Denise Mounce

Carson City

Chapter 7

Mahelen Damuy Weber

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael and Patricia L. McCalley

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lori Katherine Angle-Nguyen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea Dawn Sullivan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dorlen Wise

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Matthew Ryan and Crystal Ann Lee

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Duane Lee McConnell

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Larry Hunter Hughey

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jamie N. and Mallory M. Stiffler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melissa A. Perna

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Arley R. Poole

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Anthony Wayne Britton

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Betty Gray Meyer

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Randolph Joseph Lopez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gene F. and Lauren A. Salvaterra

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jasmine Starr Slater-Scott

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jan Duke

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bernhard R. and Susan K. Handau

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Richard D. Holtz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kimberly Anne Deal

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Louis Manna

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Darrell Dion

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Darren K. Matsuura

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Juan and Martha Alicia Lopez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Brandon J. Riley and Annaliese Teubner

Carson City

Chapter 13

Mark A. and Marilou F. Anderson

Storey County

Chapter 7

Juan Carlos Garcia and Marina Anguiano

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Corrinne Renee Schmidt

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jerry Judd Pryde, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeffery R. Slover and Carolina Dorado Henao

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paula D. Griffin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Isabel Rodrigues-Lopes

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Shaun Thomas Smith and Jackielou Parame Smith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stephen G. and Shelly J. Schaaf

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Teresa A. Dickerson

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Yvonne Grace Flick

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rainbow Land & Cattle Company, LLC

Lincoln County

Chapter 11

Ron L. Pound

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Tommy Ray Martin and Carol Ann Easterbrook-Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ghordan T. Pennington

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Imogene E. Browning

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ariel D. Gella and Jocelyn C. Yuzon

Carson City

Chapter 13

Robert E. and Susan S. Daley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristin Fay Martucci

Churchill County

Chapter 7