Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for June 2019
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from June 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
BUILDING PERMITS
Carson City
Cal Vada Builders
5113 Arrowhead Drive
Watchman’s quarters
$200,000
North Star Construction
1600 Medical Parkway
Commercial remodel
$3,450,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
3371 Red Leaf Drive
Single-family home
$391,602
KG Walters Construction Co.
2763 Panamint Road
Public area remodel
$207,000
Tom Peters Construction Inc.
3150 Kings Canyon Road
Guest house
$70,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
3996-4026 Siena Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$357,779-$392,340
CC Builders LLC
1307-1337 Handelin Road
5 permits for single-family homes
$178,190-$186,247
Agresti Construction
208 N. Carson St.
Tenant improvements
$100,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
1113 Drysdale Court
Single-family home
$271,156
Capstone Communities Inc.
960-972 Centerville St.
6 permits for single-family homes
$169,288-$212,395
Josh Burau Construction
715 Industrial Park Drive
Commercial remodel
$550,000
Lennar Homes
1105-1109 Lahontan Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$199,132-$271,719
Lennar Homes
1406-1455 Tule Peak Circle
5 permits for single-family homes
$271,719-$318,594
Lyon County
Done Right Set-Up and Service
6535 Iron Mountain Blvd.
(Stagecoach)
Manufactured home and conversion
$104,865
Langford Construction
650 Highway 50 East
(Dayton)
Commercial building shell
$53,556
Ryder NV Management LLC
240-248 Misty Way
(Dayton)
5 permits for single-family homes
$155,548-$221,808
Urton Ltd.
81 Wild Poppy Court
(Smith)
Single-family home
$382,391
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
536 Stonehaven Court
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$235,000
Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction
24 Locust Drive
(Yerington)
Manufactured home and conversion
$89,000
Miles Construction, Inc.
80 Airpark Vista Blvd.
(Dayton)
Tenant improvements
$250,000
==========================================
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Alvarez Lawn Services
Lawn services
Rogelio Alvarez
775-3357062
3463 Desatoya Lane
Carson City, NV 890701
Audit Works
Accounting services
Teresa Martin
775-741-3450
4747 Aquifer Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Black Harbor Tattoo
Tattoo parlor
Eric Pearson
775-901-6521
326 E. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Blue Jay Heating & Air
Contractor
Jamie Phillips
775-276-1220
2602 Highway Ridge Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Capital Maintenance
Contractor
Bryan McGill
775-315-7217
6976 Woodward Road
Sparks, NV 89436
Carson Cleaning Co.
Janitorial services
Cynthia Green
775-220-8548
2376 Harvest Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Christian Elites
Landscaping services
Jessie Lawrence Chiri
775-721-5743
3300 Imperial Way
Carson City, NV 89703
Elite Screen Printing
Screen printing
John Seay
775-841-7418
4611 E. Fifth St.
Carson City, NV 89701
EMS Construction
Contractor
Edward Silsby
775-882-9144
110 Corbett St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Excelsior Stone LLC
Contractor
Joseph Handschuh
775-450-3497
3 Topaz Drive
Carson City, NV 89703
Ken Swanson Construction
Contractor
Kenneth Swanson
775-335-6580
1637 Heron Cove Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
La Nova Beauty
Beauty salon
Laura Segura LLC
775-315-9300
101 Hot Springs Road Suite 8-H
Carson City, NV 89706
La Victoria
Clothing store
Martha Carbral
775-882-1428
2230 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Lucky Dog Treats
Merchant sales
Kathryn Keever
775-291-7631
4849 Snyder Ave.
Carson City, NV 89701
Stodtmeister Iron
Steel reinforcing
Blacksmith Enterprises, Inc.
775-358-9455
1605 Pittman Ave.
Sparks, NV 89431
The Firm Cryro Spa
Spa
Deborah Billings
775-315-9080
195 E. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
City of Elko
Adventures in Chalk
Retail crafts and jewelry
Debbie Giebel
775-397-5308
2715 Argent Ave.
No. 4
Elko, NV 89801
BSL Electric
Contractor
BSL Electric Corp.
775-442-0209
90 Cessna Lane
Lovelock, NV 89419
Elite Storage & RV
Storage facility
Dave Mitton and John Bodine
801-208-0433
1500 Opal Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Elko Car Wash
Car wash
JCE13, LLC
702-471-2029
1730 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Emerald Paving
Contractor
Emerald Acquisition
714-593-3091
63381 Industrial Way
Westminster, CA 92683
GSN Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Guillermina Nunez
775-340-9477
6421 Indian Hills
Elko, NV 89801
Hartlauer Signs
Contractor
Hartlauer Manufacturing, LLC
702-880-4328
3915 W. Hacienda Ave.
No. 115
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Kid to Kid
Resales of children’s clothing and related products
Basecamp Retail, LLC
775-777-8996
2072 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Liberty Loans
Installment loans
First Money In, LLC
775-777-9155
477 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Sunshine Boutique By RMRC
Nonprofit thrift store
Ruby Mountain Resource Center, Inc.
775-738-8360
2588 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Wagon Wheel Antiques & Collectibles
Consignment and retail store
Sawtooth Creations LLC
775-340-9604
178 Idaho St. Elko, NV 89801
==========================================
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Lori Baxter
DBA: Bella Vita
Restaurant and catering services
775-515-4300
1415 Arlen Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Shayne and Laurie Henley
DBA: Bigs Studio Rentals and Services
Trailer rentals and services
805-206-6221
1056 Aster Court
Minden, NV 89423
Jeff Pulton
DBA: Sierra Glass
Glass replacement repairs
775-309-3349
221 Buena Vista Court
Garnerville, NV 89460
Douglas Whipple
DBA: A & D Consulting
Consulting
415-521-0586
632 Thorobred Ave.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Tim and Shelly Johnson
DBA: Battle Born Sales
Online retail sales
775-443-0070
1649 Chowbuck St.
Minden, NV 89423
Isabel Pfister
DBA: BP’s Bookshelf
Author and illustrator
775-230-8290
1358 Donna Court
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Eric Swanson
DBA: Deja Brew
Coffee and espresso shop
775-400-0135
931 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City, NV 89705
Darr and Tammy Holdeman
DBA: DTH Properties LLC
Property buildings
775-721-6484
2630 Fuller Ave.
Minden, NV 89423
Heidi Butler
DBA; Excal Construction Inc.
Framing and siding
775-690-0683
13090 Seminole Road
Stagecoach, NV 89429
Wendy Olvera
DBA: Prida’s Meat & Grocery Market
Mexican meat and grocery market
530-545-0034
1758 Highway 395
No. B
Minden, NV 89423
Gabriel Conkle
DBA: Gabriel’s Handyman & Maintenance Services
Handyman and maintenance
530-318-2153
3970 Walker View Road
Wellington, NV 89444
Wendy Carrdenas Gaitan and Denise Kay
DBA: Heavy Duty Concrete and Pavers
Concrete and paver installation
775-544-4026
P.O. Box 50622
Sparks, NV 89435
James Crist
DBA; JC Builders
General contractor
650-996-9571
26950 Jacks Court
Minden, NV 89423
Marshall Goldy
DBA: Tax Payers Strikeforce
Citizen’s group
775-265-0267
600 Frontage Road
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Dylan Alpers
DBA: Ambition Hauling and Disposal
Junk removal services
530-363-8947
882 Valley Vista Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Monte Brach, II
DBA: Brach Service and Repair
HVAC contractor
530-573-1706
1418 Industrial Way
No. B
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Daniel Sheehan
DBA: Carson Valley Window Cleaning
Home maintenance
530-0318-6323
1440 Landley Drive
Garnerville, NV 89460
Rick Dekruyp
DBA: R.D.I.
Residential door and trim installation
No phone number listed
1357 Victoria Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Sarah Marie Peters
DBA: Sarah Marie Photography
Photography
775-530-8983
1435 Main St.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Steven Hinitt, MD
DBA: EHGE Health & Wellness Center
Employee assistance program
775-586-5000
15 Highway 50
Stateline, NV 89449
James Patrick, III
DBA: Double J Handyman Services
Handyman services
775-790-2264
836 Bluerock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Jason Allredge
DBA: Peenstra & Friedman
Consulting
702-483-0670
250 E. Sunset St.
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Kim Smith and Donna Moreland
DBA: Helluvahotdog Catering
Hot dog vending cart
530-581-1853
P.O. Box 5934
Incline Village, NV 89450
Nathaniel Matherson and Matthew Lenhard
DBA: Lendedu
Insurance sales and marketing
201-605-7725
80 River St. No. 3c-2
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Michael Thompson
DBA: Orange Lake Resorts
Real estate brokerage
407-395-6928
2001 Foothill Road
Genoa, NV 89411
Jazmin Lopez and Robert Pacheco
DBA: Revolve Physical Therapy
Physical therapy
270-705-9172
183 U.S. Highway 50 Suite B
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
==========================================
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Retail
Surge Staffing
Tenant leased 593 square feet at 1380 U.S. Highway 95A, in Fernley. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant.
Industrial
Affordable Office Solutions
Tenant leased 9,000 square feet at 6550 Longley Lane, Suite 125 in Reno. Nick Knecht, Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Hsing Hua Cheng
Cheng purchased a 40,040-square-foot building on 2.89 acres at 1150 Southern Way in Sparks. Fred Jayet with RE-MAX Premier Properties represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad, also with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, Genova Products, Inc.
Flex
B & G Investing Group LLC
DBA: All State Insurance
The tenant leased 2,440 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 7, in Reno. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.
==========================================
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Alex W. Barrett
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Colt R. Bowers
Carson City
Chapter 7
Peggy Ann Hart
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vicki L. Leigh
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Austin James Pollard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Clorisse E. Parman
Elko County
Chapter 7
Luciano Haro
Elko County
Chapter 7
Lynne M. Sawri
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gabriel Martinez-Arcila and Amanda Martinez
Lander County
Chapter 7
Juanice L. Markham
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ernest Charles Aldridge
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maureen L. and Randall D. Blau
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Darrell Lee Bennett
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Johnny L. and Barbara L. Bridges
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Blaine K. and Paula A. Nichols
Elko County
Chapter 7
Sherri L. and Mark A. Segundo
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Elizabeth M. Trificana
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John J. Greaves
Carson City
Chapter 7
Kenneth Dean and Judith Ann Bicknell
Elko County
Chapter 7
Audrey J. Kendall
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Sherry Lynn Taylor
Elko County
Chapter 7
Matthew Jacob Hughes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea A. and Rogelio H. Surban
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jennifer L. Jacobsen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mathew E. and Rachel A. Leonard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael J. and Beverly A. Sonny
Carson City
Chapter 7
Terri J. Pinnock
Elko County
Chapter 7
Patrick M. McCauley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven M. and Brenda L. Wischer
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Timothy B. and John K. Horner
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Peggy Williams
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jesse T. and Sarah D. Rollins
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Genato Buendia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Yvonne M. McGrew
Elko County
Chapter 7
Judith Claire Provost
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Scott Allen and Carol Marie Zucco
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jamie J. Bohemier
Carson City
Chapter 7
Arthur B. Broadstock
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Caren Hill
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Justin J. and Jennifer M. Kovacs
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Norman C. Greg
Carson City
Chapter 7
Alejandro Rios and Mariah Druann Rios
Carson City
Chapter 7
Robert Alan and Sommer Marie Pratte
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mary Francis Henderson
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Joseph Matthew and Wendy Baptist
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Bruce D. Whalen
Carson City
Chapter 7
Stephanie L. Zella
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Betty R. Tribble
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jorge Rojas, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leslie Cortez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brian K. Childers and Porntipa Siridachanon Childers
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Frank R. Turek
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose Heraclio Ramirez
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Natalia L. Miranda
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Charles R. and Carol A. Haygood
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Daniel J. Dills
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lenny T. Fagg
Lander County
Chapter 13
Ronald D. Brittain
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria Rosario Angelica Alix Hatol
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Colleen L. Canoza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kathryn Mary Simon-Block
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Marilyn J. Keener
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Deanna M. Groom
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christian T. Catanesi
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Curtis A. Grant
Gardner Seely
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven and Alicia Cook
Lyon County
Chapter 7
David Wayne Craig
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Renee S. Pfister
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ramoncito Jacinto P. Santos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Francisco O. Donesa, III
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cynthia Graham
Carson City
Chapter 7
Antono C. and Mary J.T. Aguillon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gene Fred Speciale
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose M. and Jenny A. Martinez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Shyanne Lee Cervantes
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Dennis Duane Peterson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paula W. Williams
Elko County
Chapter 7
Lisa Marie Grande
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James and Linda Harwin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Teresa N. Tilman-Murray
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Sean T. Knight
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deanna L. Bolding
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edward Andrew Ballas, Jr. and Kalliope Stavroula Ballas
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert Latchaw
Elko County
Chapter 13
Michelle L. Moscove
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Richard J. and Candace D. Barth
Elko County
Chapter 7
Jennifer J. Juniper
Washoe County
Chapter 7
DeVonnie N. Pickrell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marvin E. Erwin, Jr. and Sandra A. Erwin
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Albert Franklin and Angeles Wells
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Curtis A. and Jessica Simonson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose Luis Garcia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ida Sue Coffey
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Osvaldo Gaspar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael E. Dougan and Gina M. Gandolfo
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Larry O. Waller, Sr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Heather Denise Mounce
Carson City
Chapter 7
Mahelen Damuy Weber
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael and Patricia L. McCalley
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lori Katherine Angle-Nguyen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea Dawn Sullivan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dorlen Wise
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Matthew Ryan and Crystal Ann Lee
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Duane Lee McConnell
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Larry Hunter Hughey
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jamie N. and Mallory M. Stiffler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melissa A. Perna
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Arley R. Poole
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Anthony Wayne Britton
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Betty Gray Meyer
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Randolph Joseph Lopez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gene F. and Lauren A. Salvaterra
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jasmine Starr Slater-Scott
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jan Duke
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bernhard R. and Susan K. Handau
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Richard D. Holtz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kimberly Anne Deal
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Louis Manna
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darrell Dion
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Darren K. Matsuura
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Juan and Martha Alicia Lopez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Brandon J. Riley and Annaliese Teubner
Carson City
Chapter 13
Mark A. and Marilou F. Anderson
Storey County
Chapter 7
Juan Carlos Garcia and Marina Anguiano
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Corrinne Renee Schmidt
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jerry Judd Pryde, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffery R. Slover and Carolina Dorado Henao
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paula D. Griffin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Isabel Rodrigues-Lopes
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Shaun Thomas Smith and Jackielou Parame Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stephen G. and Shelly J. Schaaf
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Teresa A. Dickerson
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Yvonne Grace Flick
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rainbow Land & Cattle Company, LLC
Lincoln County
Chapter 11
Ron L. Pound
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Tommy Ray Martin and Carol Ann Easterbrook-Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ghordan T. Pennington
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Imogene E. Browning
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ariel D. Gella and Jocelyn C. Yuzon
Carson City
Chapter 13
Robert E. and Susan S. Daley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristin Fay Martucci
Churchill County
Chapter 7
The information included in the NNBV’s monthly Business Leads is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.