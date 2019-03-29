Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for March 2019
March 29, 2019
RENO, Nev. â€”Â Below are the most recent business leads from March 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
Robert A. Dotson, III
The buyer purchased an 2,149-square-foot office space at 5355 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the buyer.
Premier Gold Mines USA
The tenant leased approximately 3,456 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 110, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition LLC.
Henriksen Butler Nevada LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,100 square feet at 211 W. 1st Street, Suite 201, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Greater Nevada Commercial Lending
The tenant leased approximately 5,751 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 205 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition LLC.
Paul Cavin Architects LLC
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,504 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 120 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.
Lance White Law
The tenant leased approximately 1,156 square feet at 10 W. Liberty Street, Suite 790 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.
FAE Holdings LLC
The buyer purchased a 71,678-square-foot complex at 6890, 6900, 6950, 6990 S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the seller, The Villaqge at Lakeridge LLC.
Urban Design Studio
The tenant will lease 402 square feet of space at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 100, in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flochhini-Magnolia Properties LLC.
Dr. Lloyd Decker (Reno Regenerative Medicine)
The tenant leased 3,406 square feet at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 120, in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flochhini-Magnolia Properties LLC.
Axia Home Loans
The tenant leased 4,434 square feet at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 310, in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flochhini-Magnolia Properties LLC.
Industrial
Results Transformation Centers
The tenant leased a 5,381-square foot industrial flex condo at 8975 Double Diamond Boulevard in Reno. Heather Collins of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.
KP Aviation Inc.
The subtenant le3ased approximately 126,268 square feet at 1381 Capital Court in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the subtenant.
Crown Equipment Corp.
The tenant leased approximately 8,000 square feetat 895 E. Patriot Boulevard, Building A, Suite 107, in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Rentokil North America, Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 2,051 square feet at 898 Maestro Drive, Suite 102, in Reno Richelle Davies of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Midwest Equipment Sales, LLC
The tenant leased 54,500 square feet at 240 S. Stanford Way in Sparks. Tomi Jo Lynch with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord, Double G Holdings, LLC.
Crossfit Regulus
The tenant leased 5,316 square feet of space 1165 Design Place3, Suites 102 and 103 in Sparks. Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow represented the landlord, Spanish Springs DP, LLC.
Smith Storage Systems
The tenant leased 9,600 square feet at 13951 Mount Bismark Street in Reno. Steve Avanzino with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, who wasn't disclosed.
Flex
Corporate Housing Company, Inc.
The tenant subleased 2,460 square feet of space at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 9, in Reno. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the subleassor, Colley Real Estate Group, LLC.
Suresh Kumar, DBA: Sunny's E-Sig
The tenant leased 1,632 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 4, in Reno. Jen Colley with Northern Nevada Real Estate Group represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.
Swarmfire, LLC
The tenant leased 3,444 square feet at 593 Overmyer Road, Suites B and C, in Sparks. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, who was not disclosed.
Multi-family
Keith Neilsen Properties LLC
The buyer purchased an 6,272-square-foot apartment complex at 1395 Stardust Street in Reno. Emily Weyrick and Sarah Carmona of Reno/Tahoe Realty Group represented the buyer. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, GG Stardust Apartments.
Retail
Coffee N' Comics, LLC
The tenant leased 2,400 square feet at 940 W. Moana Lane, Suite 104 and 105, in Reno. NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Akashi Properties Inc.
Karrie and John Baker
The Bakers purchased 8,150 square feet of space at 1929 U.S. Highway 395 in Gardnerville. Tom Fennell with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Northpointe Sierra Investments.
Port of Subs
Tenant leased roughly 1,501 square feet at 6 Pine Cone Road, Unit 5, in Dayton. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Dr. Megan Dinh
The tenant leased approximately 2,160 square feet at the Sparks Galleria Shopping Center. Roxanne Stevenseon, Casey Scott and Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sparks Retail Associates LLC.
Poke King Global LLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,424 square feet at the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenseon, Casey Scott and Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenantÂ landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Margaret and Edward Johnson
DBA: Bender Insurance Solutions
Insurance agency
916-380-5300
516 Gibson Drive
Suite 240
Roseville, CA 95678
Mitchell and John Black
DBA: Black's Auto Restoration & Repair
Auto repair
775-781-7360
1210 Service Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Ronald La Bella
DBA: Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC
Contractor
775-815-4726
PO. Box 4756
Sparks, NV 89432
Greg Lafayette
DBA: HLP Compliance Inc.
Business consulting
480-249-4543
1433 Highway 395
Suite 3
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Suzanne Pipho
DBA: I Love Safe Drivers LLC
Retail sales
775-443-5070
1001 Ridgeview Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Ruben Munoz Ramirez
DBA: Lawn Care Service
Lawn care and handyman services
775-430-3585
8 Paradise Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Joanna Garska
DBA: Sierra Home Inventory
Home services
775-230-2717
3681 Pine Nut Way
Wellington, NV 89444
Jeff Mulvhill, Jr.
DBA: The Mats Guy
Photography supplies and matborders
775-508-6210
1159 N. Fork Trail
Minden, NV 89423
Nicole Crumbley
DBA: Wild Beauty Skin Care
Spa and salon
775-671-2816
510 Stafford Way
No. B2
Carson City, NV 89701
Keely Spinnato
DBA: Altitude Trucking
Equipment rentals
775-690-7146
240 Autumn Hills Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Tanya McCaffery and Mark Estes
DBA: Bottone LLC
Food manufacturer
775-359-7600
811 Short Court
Gardnerville, NV 89460
David Miller
DBA: David Miller C.I.E.
Mold inspection
831-540-8339
3420 Smoketree Ave.
Carson City, NV 89705
Dennis Coughlin
DBA: Dennis H. Coughlin L.L.C.
Contractor
650-906-2429
1234 Canyon Drive
Wellington, NV 89444
Cora Batchelder
DBA: Mountain Sprites of Tahoe
Family childcare
775-204-0339
848 Mahogany Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Calvin Johnson
DBA: NFS Advantage Insurance Agency
Insurance sales and marketing
888-888-2169
7701 College Blvd.
Overland Park, KS 66210
Steven Wright
DBA: Patientcard
Hospital servicing
503-313-6075
5000 Meadows Road
Suite 365
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Matthew Shaw
DBA: Peake Air
Duct cleaning
775-392-0994
1735 Buckthorn Court
Minden, NV 89423
Donald Morelli
DBA: Carson Valley Growth Coalition
Communications
858-568-5880
P.O. Box 6732
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Jesus Cervantes
DBA: B & C Landscape Co.
Landscaping services
775-781-6272
1375 Kimmerling Road
Apt. B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Michael Delczeg
DBA: Carson Valley Refrigeration
Refrigeration service
775-781-1417
1368 Sanden Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Eduardo Chimal-Herrera
DBA: Ed's Landscape & Lawn Services
Landscaping services
775-220-3681
P.O. Box 22689
Carson City, NV 89721
Jeffery Hill
DBA: Nevada State Bank
Baking services
775-782-6197
1341 Highway 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Haskell Nebenzahl
DBA: Pet Benefit Solutions
Insurance services
732-987-3781
415 Cedar Bridge Ave.
No. 7
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Janice Maddox
DBA: Sound Mind Therapy
Counseling
775-764-0606
P.O. Box 5954
Stateline, NV 89449
Theodore Marlow Hill
DBA: The Unlocking Co.
Cellphone and accessories sales
619-992-1353
P.O. Box 805
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Best Decks
Carpentry services
David Bedinger
775-219-7242
1401 Continental Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Carson Kids Dental
Dentist
William Street Dental Health Center
775-790-7733
1621 E. William St.
Suite G
Carson City, NV 89701
Elite Handyman
Handyman services
Charles Proctor
775-980-5508
2627 New Ridge Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Gloadesa's
Beauty salon
Gladesa Rickards
775-883-3000
3246 N. Carson St.
Suite 130
Carson City, NV 89706
Grandma's Fabrics Gifts
Dewing and fabric goods
Jan Moritz
775-883-8694
1801 E. William St.
Suite A
Carson City, NV 89701
Green Touch
Landscaping services
Diana Munoz
775-685-8470
31 McCllean Peak Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Love's Inspirations
Electronic shopping
Aura Wright
775-671-4604
4999 Highway 50 East
No. 47
Carson City, NV 89701
Michele's Mowing & Landscaping
Landscaping services
Michele Brackley
775-461-0401
1415 E. Fifth St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Ponderosa Stamp and Engraving
Office supplies and stationery store
BB & JJ Investments Inc.
775-813-3502
104 Corbett St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Sierra Yankee Defense
Instruction services
Stephen Yasmer
775-721-3843
2257 Carson River Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Sparkle Nails
Nail salon
Treslah Callahan
775-443-2141
1801 E. William St.
Suite F
Carson City, NV 89701
Steve's Specialty Welding
Steel erection and industrial machinery
Steven Rogers
775-737-8334
10053 Albite St.
Reno, NV 89506
Tacos Los Tios
Mobile food services
Luis Leon
775-671-7208
4637 Carter Ave.
Carson City, NV 89701
Wilson Boy's Trucking
Trucking support services
Robert Thomas Wilson
808-280-2904
130 River Road
Dayton, NV 89431
City of Elko
Elko Car Audio
Installation of car audio and remote start systems
Timothy Sherwood
775-934-5889
527 Poplar Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Elko Mediation Services
Family and divorce mediation
Nellis Ann Essman
775-401-1488
401 Railroad St.
No. 411
Elko, NV 898701
Krystal Hutchings Photography
Photography
Krystal Hutchings
775-934-1191
464 Frisco Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
MG Fauci Construction Co.
Contractor
Michael Fauci
775-738-8345
179 Buckskin Drive
Lamoille, NV 89828
NV Fitness
Fitness Center
NV Fitness LLC
775-934-1250
1031 Railroad St. No. 104
Elko, NV 89801
R & R Management
Property management and rentals
Beatrice and Salvador Uribe
No phone number listed
849 Dry Creek Trail
Elko, NV 89801
Reno Forklift
Retail equipment sales
Mee 2 Inc.
775-329-1384
171 Coney Island Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Rich E's Handyman Service
Handyman services
Richard Escalante
775-934-9705
11 Cottonwood Road
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Walker Cellular Inc.
Contractor
Donald and Josh Walker
916-717-0036
150 Flochhini Circle
Lincoln, CA 95648
BUILDING PERMITS
Washoe County
Loverde Builders Inc.
881 Lakeshore Blvd.
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$1,543,689
High Vista Construction and Development Corp.
637 Rosewood Circle
Single-family home
$351,385
Sawtooth Builders Inc.
1635 Pine Cone Circle
Remodel single-family home
$202,350
PRD Construction
573 Dale Drive
Remodel single-family home
$155,520
Traditional Home Builders Inc.
5350 Franktown Road
Rebuild single-family home
$472,441
Core Construction Services of Nevada Inc.
7550 Donatello Drive
New middle school
$24,866,272
DR Horton Inc.
8035-8045 Flint Springs Drive
2 permits for 2 homes
$273,922-$302,904
BPC Inc.
2500 Homeland Drive
Commercial remodel
$106,145
MA Mortenson Co.
95 Distribution Drive
Tenant improvements
$2,000,000
Timberline Builders
1900 Palmira Drive
RV garage
$72,344
Montane Building Group
38 Isidor Court
Tenant improvements
$583,944
Lakecrest Builders Inc.
5083 Bordeaux Court
Single-family home
$710,144
Fortress Construction Inc.
1054 Mill Creek Road
Remodel single-family home
$119,862
Affiliated Builders Inc.
7000 Grass Valley Road
Single-family home
$202,139
DR Horton Inc.
14150-14157 Glowing Amber Court
4 permits for 4 homes
$231,788-$332,058
Belfor Property Restoration
2250 Osceola Court
Fire damage and other repairs
$165,000
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18710-18726 Jones Creek Court
4 permits for single-family homes
$163,901-$215,267
Lennar Homes
1162-1166 Spruce Meadows Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$235,561
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1201 Mallard Crest Drive
Single-family home
$191,185
Carson City
F&G Construction LLC
5834 Sheep Drive
Commercial building
$159,298
Tanamera Construction LLC
328 W. Clearview Drive
Commercial building
$770,140
Tanamera Construction LLC
382 W. Clearview Drive
Commercial building
$121,987
Miles Construction Inc.
2750 S. Carson St.
Commercial building
$4,000,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
1102 N. Carson St.
Commercial building
$1,400,000
Josh Burau Construction
1231 S. Carson St.
Commercial remodel
$65,000
Sierra Pines Construction, Inc.
3493 Arrowhead Drive
Commercial remodel
$56,850
Ridgeline Development LLC
1768 Vineyard Way
Single-family home
$298,112
CC Builders LLC
1367-1383 Campagni Lane
3 permits for single-family homes
$178,190-$186,247
Lennar Homes
1137 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$271,719
Lennar Homes
1115-1119 Lahontan Drive
3 permits for single-family homes
$248,317
Lennar Homes
1340-1371 Tule Peak Circle
2 permits for single-family homes
$279,495
Lyon County
High Desert Fine Home Building
46 Jessen Road
(Smith)
Single-family home
$215,000
KC Custom Concepts
18 Wells Fargo Ave.
(Dayton)
Manufactured home and conversion
$2477,300
Jeffrey Pisciotta Builders, Inc.
132-135 Cambridge Drive
(Dayton)
2 permits for single-family homes
$240,228-$264,946
KC Custom Concepts
163 Eldorado Ave.
(Dayton)
Manufactured home and conversion
$91,500
Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.
665-669 St. Andrews Drive
(Dayton valley)
2 permits for single-family homes
$250,925-$300,763
R & O Construction
2200 E. Highway 50, Par 39
(Dayton)
Tenant improvements
$150,000
LR Sell Services
7695 Springfield Road
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$86,500
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Robert A. and Catherine A. DaSilva
Carson City
Chapter 7
David G. Stockton
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Calen A. and Louise Packard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sunanda Sharma
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Julie Giron
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Frank S. Figearo
Carson City
Chapter 7
DC Solar Solutions, Inc.
Solano County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
DC Solar Distribution, Inc.
Solano County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
Juanita A. Izquierdo
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jesus and Sarah L. Martinez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donna M. Ard
Washoe County
Chapter 13
DC Solar Freedom, Inc.
Solano County (Calif.)
Chapter 11
Denise M. and David L. Holz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nora Yadira Ruiz-Rios
Carson City
Chapter 7
Derrick Schryer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Perry E. and Katrinia L. Lester
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John D. Heffley
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Kishly A. Cox
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David A. and Tina M. Mitchell
Carson City
Chapter 7
Marcela Angulo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Karen Ann Bradshaw
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Guillermo Ibaibarriaga
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark R. Horton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Harry E. Aine, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Diann Detloff
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Efrain Gonzalez Gonzalez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Romeo L. and Jesusa E. Siores
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Juan Carlos Camacho-Velazquez
Carson City
Chapter 13
Helen D. Sundt
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michelle Alford Garton
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Jed T. and Melissa M. Marciniak
Churchill County
Chapter 13
Gerard D. Works
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Jay V. Petter
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ruth G. Green
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Janice C. and Rafael L. Salazar
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Roger T. Anderson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Susan L. Lyles
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eva Rochel Rockwell
Elko County
Chapter 7
David S. and Lorena A. Robles
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Klinton J. and Melanie A. Pfeifle
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Gustavo O. Delatorre
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dale P. Green
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James E. and Heather C. Redlark
Carson City
Chapter 7
Thomas F. Sheehan
Carson City
Chapter 13
Marell Lywon Kemp
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Christine Endicott Love
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jason Parker and Kimberly Ann Snyder
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dora Henning
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrew P. Halligan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tuihalagingie Finau, Sr. and Lute P. Finau
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Krishna F. Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Loren R. Carter
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kaitlyn Elyssa House
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James and Germaine Marie Wayne
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Matthew S. and Elizabeth G. Ellis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Augbree Ann Sandretto
Elko County
Chapter 7
Robert E. Whitton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason F. and Brittany M. Alvear
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Patricia Ayala-Ojeda
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edward Everett Rea
Carson City
Chapter 7
Dallas L. McNeil
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dawn Michelle Halloran
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Kelly C. and Steven W. Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Eric B. Neville
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sean Baker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark A. and Geraldine B. Ferrari
Clark County
Chapter 7
Paula J. Ladrigan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Anne M. and David J. Haupt
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Todd Robert Hann
Carson City
Chapter 7
Lumber Designs Corp.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eric T. and Deborah A. Mussard
Douglas County
Chapter 7
James Anthony Rizza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jarl G. and Donna M. Klockars
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Darlne Kay Douthitt
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Tracie L. Kernen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Devin and Antonio Peavy
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Corazon Cortez Paradas
Carson City
Chapter 7
Daisy May Spaniol
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Karen Workman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Meaghan Housen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael A. Tese
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Laurie J. Eliis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carlos S. Valles
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tiffani M. Malley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Yvonne Maria Vestal
Carson City
Chapter 7
Louise Faye Whisnand
Carson City
Chapter 7
Sam Gerard and Maria Magdalena Bork
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Irene Aguilera Diaz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Clyde A. Fonner, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessica M. and Joshua E. Brinkley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Terry G. and Nancy I. Haggard
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Barbara J. Garaventa
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Richard C and Stacey R. Davis
Lassen County (Caklif.)
Chapter 13
Kenneth Charles Phillips
Carson City
Chapter 13
Robert Arthur Freese, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ronald Edward Souza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John B. Poirier
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ryan Jeffrey Vogt
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shannon Lynn Griffiths
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Salvador A. Posada
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nancy Jean Starr
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Florinda M. Bender
Washoe County
Chapter 7
William F. and Shannon L. Canfield
Carson City
Chapter 13
Steven I. Pace
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven Allan Ross
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Scott A. Rideout
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Della L. Golenbusch
Elko County
Chapter 7
Patricia Ann Von Dracek
Carson City
Chapter 7