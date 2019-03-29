Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for March 2019

RENO, Nev. â€”Â Below are the most recent business leads from March 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

Robert A. Dotson, III

The buyer purchased an 2,149-square-foot office space at 5355 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the buyer.

Premier Gold Mines USA

Recommended Stories For You

The tenant leased approximately 3,456 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 110, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition LLC.

Henriksen Butler Nevada LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,100 square feet at 211 W. 1st Street, Suite 201, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Greater Nevada Commercial Lending

The tenant leased approximately 5,751 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 205 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition LLC.

Paul Cavin Architects LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,504 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 120 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.

Lance White Law

The tenant leased approximately 1,156 square feet at 10 W. Liberty Street, Suite 790 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.

FAE Holdings LLC

The buyer purchased a 71,678-square-foot complex at 6890, 6900, 6950, 6990 S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the seller, The Villaqge at Lakeridge LLC.

Urban Design Studio

The tenant will lease 402 square feet of space at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 100, in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flochhini-Magnolia Properties LLC.

Dr. Lloyd Decker (Reno Regenerative Medicine)

The tenant leased 3,406 square feet at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 120, in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flochhini-Magnolia Properties LLC.

Axia Home Loans

The tenant leased 4,434 square feet at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 310, in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flochhini-Magnolia Properties LLC.

Industrial

Results Transformation Centers

The tenant leased a 5,381-square foot industrial flex condo at 8975 Double Diamond Boulevard in Reno. Heather Collins of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.

KP Aviation Inc.

The subtenant le3ased approximately 126,268 square feet at 1381 Capital Court in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the subtenant.

Crown Equipment Corp.

The tenant leased approximately 8,000 square feetat 895 E. Patriot Boulevard, Building A, Suite 107, in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Rentokil North America, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 2,051 square feet at 898 Maestro Drive, Suite 102, in Reno Richelle Davies of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Midwest Equipment Sales, LLC

The tenant leased 54,500 square feet at 240 S. Stanford Way in Sparks. Tomi Jo Lynch with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord, Double G Holdings, LLC.

Crossfit Regulus

The tenant leased 5,316 square feet of space 1165 Design Place3, Suites 102 and 103 in Sparks. Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow represented the landlord, Spanish Springs DP, LLC.

Smith Storage Systems

The tenant leased 9,600 square feet at 13951 Mount Bismark Street in Reno. Steve Avanzino with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, who wasn't disclosed.

Flex

Corporate Housing Company, Inc.

The tenant subleased 2,460 square feet of space at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 9, in Reno. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the subleassor, Colley Real Estate Group, LLC.

Suresh Kumar, DBA: Sunny's E-Sig

The tenant leased 1,632 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 4, in Reno. Jen Colley with Northern Nevada Real Estate Group represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.

Swarmfire, LLC

The tenant leased 3,444 square feet at 593 Overmyer Road, Suites B and C, in Sparks. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, who was not disclosed.

Multi-family

Keith Neilsen Properties LLC

The buyer purchased an 6,272-square-foot apartment complex at 1395 Stardust Street in Reno. Emily Weyrick and Sarah Carmona of Reno/Tahoe Realty Group represented the buyer. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, GG Stardust Apartments.

Retail

Coffee N' Comics, LLC

The tenant leased 2,400 square feet at 940 W. Moana Lane, Suite 104 and 105, in Reno. NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Akashi Properties Inc.

Karrie and John Baker

The Bakers purchased 8,150 square feet of space at 1929 U.S. Highway 395 in Gardnerville. Tom Fennell with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Northpointe Sierra Investments.

Port of Subs

Tenant leased roughly 1,501 square feet at 6 Pine Cone Road, Unit 5, in Dayton. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Dr. Megan Dinh

The tenant leased approximately 2,160 square feet at the Sparks Galleria Shopping Center. Roxanne Stevenseon, Casey Scott and Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sparks Retail Associates LLC.

Poke King Global LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,424 square feet at the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenseon, Casey Scott and Michael Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenantÂ landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Margaret and Edward Johnson

DBA: Bender Insurance Solutions

Insurance agency

916-380-5300

516 Gibson Drive

Suite 240

Roseville, CA 95678

Mitchell and John Black

DBA: Black's Auto Restoration & Repair

Auto repair

775-781-7360

1210 Service Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Ronald La Bella

DBA: Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC

Contractor

775-815-4726

PO. Box 4756

Sparks, NV 89432

Greg Lafayette

DBA: HLP Compliance Inc.

Business consulting

480-249-4543

1433 Highway 395

Suite 3

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Suzanne Pipho

DBA: I Love Safe Drivers LLC

Retail sales

775-443-5070

1001 Ridgeview Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Ruben Munoz Ramirez

DBA: Lawn Care Service

Lawn care and handyman services

775-430-3585

8 Paradise Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Joanna Garska

DBA: Sierra Home Inventory

Home services

775-230-2717

3681 Pine Nut Way

Wellington, NV 89444

Jeff Mulvhill, Jr.

DBA: The Mats Guy

Photography supplies and matborders

775-508-6210

1159 N. Fork Trail

Minden, NV 89423

Nicole Crumbley

DBA: Wild Beauty Skin Care

Spa and salon

775-671-2816

510 Stafford Way

No. B2

Carson City, NV 89701

Keely Spinnato

DBA: Altitude Trucking

Equipment rentals

775-690-7146

240 Autumn Hills Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Tanya McCaffery and Mark Estes

DBA: Bottone LLC

Food manufacturer

775-359-7600

811 Short Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

David Miller

DBA: David Miller C.I.E.

Mold inspection

831-540-8339

3420 Smoketree Ave.

Carson City, NV 89705

Dennis Coughlin

DBA: Dennis H. Coughlin L.L.C.

Contractor

650-906-2429

1234 Canyon Drive

Wellington, NV 89444

Cora Batchelder

DBA: Mountain Sprites of Tahoe

Family childcare

775-204-0339

848 Mahogany Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Calvin Johnson

DBA: NFS Advantage Insurance Agency

Insurance sales and marketing

888-888-2169

7701 College Blvd.

Overland Park, KS 66210

Steven Wright

DBA: Patientcard

Hospital servicing

503-313-6075

5000 Meadows Road

Suite 365

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Matthew Shaw

DBA: Peake Air

Duct cleaning

775-392-0994

1735 Buckthorn Court

Minden, NV 89423

Donald Morelli

DBA: Carson Valley Growth Coalition

Communications

858-568-5880

P.O. Box 6732

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Jesus Cervantes

DBA: B & C Landscape Co.

Landscaping services

775-781-6272

1375 Kimmerling Road

Apt. B

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Michael Delczeg

DBA: Carson Valley Refrigeration

Refrigeration service

775-781-1417

1368 Sanden Lane

Minden, NV 89423

Eduardo Chimal-Herrera

DBA: Ed's Landscape & Lawn Services

Landscaping services

775-220-3681

P.O. Box 22689

Carson City, NV 89721

Jeffery Hill

DBA: Nevada State Bank

Baking services

775-782-6197

1341 Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Haskell Nebenzahl

DBA: Pet Benefit Solutions

Insurance services

732-987-3781

415 Cedar Bridge Ave.

No. 7

Lakewood, NJ 08701

Janice Maddox

DBA: Sound Mind Therapy

Counseling

775-764-0606

P.O. Box 5954

Stateline, NV 89449

Theodore Marlow Hill

DBA: The Unlocking Co.

Cellphone and accessories sales

619-992-1353

P.O. Box 805

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Best Decks

Carpentry services

David Bedinger

775-219-7242

1401 Continental Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Carson Kids Dental

Dentist

William Street Dental Health Center

775-790-7733

1621 E. William St.

Suite G

Carson City, NV 89701

Elite Handyman

Handyman services

Charles Proctor

775-980-5508

2627 New Ridge Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Gloadesa's

Beauty salon

Gladesa Rickards

775-883-3000

3246 N. Carson St.

Suite 130

Carson City, NV 89706

Grandma's Fabrics Gifts

Dewing and fabric goods

Jan Moritz

775-883-8694

1801 E. William St.

Suite A

Carson City, NV 89701

Green Touch

Landscaping services

Diana Munoz

775-685-8470

31 McCllean Peak Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Love's Inspirations

Electronic shopping

Aura Wright

775-671-4604

4999 Highway 50 East

No. 47

Carson City, NV 89701

Michele's Mowing & Landscaping

Landscaping services

Michele Brackley

775-461-0401

1415 E. Fifth St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Ponderosa Stamp and Engraving

Office supplies and stationery store

BB & JJ Investments Inc.

775-813-3502

104 Corbett St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Sierra Yankee Defense

Instruction services

Stephen Yasmer

775-721-3843

2257 Carson River Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Sparkle Nails

Nail salon

Treslah Callahan

775-443-2141

1801 E. William St.

Suite F

Carson City, NV 89701

Steve's Specialty Welding

Steel erection and industrial machinery

Steven Rogers

775-737-8334

10053 Albite St.

Reno, NV 89506

Tacos Los Tios

Mobile food services

Luis Leon

775-671-7208

4637 Carter Ave.

Carson City, NV 89701

Wilson Boy's Trucking

Trucking support services

Robert Thomas Wilson

808-280-2904

130 River Road

Dayton, NV 89431

City of Elko

Elko Car Audio

Installation of car audio and remote start systems

Timothy Sherwood

775-934-5889

527 Poplar Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Elko Mediation Services

Family and divorce mediation

Nellis Ann Essman

775-401-1488

401 Railroad St.

No. 411

Elko, NV 898701

Krystal Hutchings Photography

Photography

Krystal Hutchings

775-934-1191

464 Frisco Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

MG Fauci Construction Co.

Contractor

Michael Fauci

775-738-8345

179 Buckskin Drive

Lamoille, NV 89828

NV Fitness

Fitness Center

NV Fitness LLC

775-934-1250

1031 Railroad St. No. 104

Elko, NV 89801

R & R Management

Property management and rentals

Beatrice and Salvador Uribe

No phone number listed

849 Dry Creek Trail

Elko, NV 89801

Reno Forklift

Retail equipment sales

Mee 2 Inc.

775-329-1384

171 Coney Island Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

Rich E's Handyman Service

Handyman services

Richard Escalante

775-934-9705

11 Cottonwood Road

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Walker Cellular Inc.

Contractor

Donald and Josh Walker

916-717-0036

150 Flochhini Circle

Lincoln, CA 95648

BUILDING PERMITS

Washoe County

Loverde Builders Inc.

881 Lakeshore Blvd.

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$1,543,689

High Vista Construction and Development Corp.

637 Rosewood Circle

Single-family home

$351,385

Sawtooth Builders Inc.

1635 Pine Cone Circle

Remodel single-family home

$202,350

PRD Construction

573 Dale Drive

Remodel single-family home

$155,520

Traditional Home Builders Inc.

5350 Franktown Road

Rebuild single-family home

$472,441

Core Construction Services of Nevada Inc.

7550 Donatello Drive

New middle school

$24,866,272

DR Horton Inc.

8035-8045 Flint Springs Drive

2 permits for 2 homes

$273,922-$302,904

BPC Inc.

2500 Homeland Drive

Commercial remodel

$106,145

MA Mortenson Co.

95 Distribution Drive

Tenant improvements

$2,000,000

Timberline Builders

1900 Palmira Drive

RV garage

$72,344

Montane Building Group

38 Isidor Court

Tenant improvements

$583,944

Lakecrest Builders Inc.

5083 Bordeaux Court

Single-family home

$710,144

Fortress Construction Inc.

1054 Mill Creek Road

Remodel single-family home

$119,862

Affiliated Builders Inc.

7000 Grass Valley Road

Single-family home

$202,139

DR Horton Inc.

14150-14157 Glowing Amber Court

4 permits for 4 homes

$231,788-$332,058

Belfor Property Restoration

2250 Osceola Court

Fire damage and other repairs

$165,000

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18710-18726 Jones Creek Court

4 permits for single-family homes

$163,901-$215,267

Lennar Homes

1162-1166 Spruce Meadows Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$235,561

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1201 Mallard Crest Drive

Single-family home

$191,185

Carson City

F&G Construction LLC

5834 Sheep Drive

Commercial building

$159,298

Tanamera Construction LLC

328 W. Clearview Drive

Commercial building

$770,140

Tanamera Construction LLC

382 W. Clearview Drive

Commercial building

$121,987

Miles Construction Inc.

2750 S. Carson St.

Commercial building

$4,000,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

1102 N. Carson St.

Commercial building

$1,400,000

Josh Burau Construction

1231 S. Carson St.

Commercial remodel

$65,000

Sierra Pines Construction, Inc.

3493 Arrowhead Drive

Commercial remodel

$56,850

Ridgeline Development LLC

1768 Vineyard Way

Single-family home

$298,112

CC Builders LLC

1367-1383 Campagni Lane

3 permits for single-family homes

$178,190-$186,247

Lennar Homes

1137 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$271,719

Lennar Homes

1115-1119 Lahontan Drive

3 permits for single-family homes

$248,317

Lennar Homes

1340-1371 Tule Peak Circle

2 permits for single-family homes

$279,495

Lyon County

High Desert Fine Home Building

46 Jessen Road

(Smith)

Single-family home

$215,000

KC Custom Concepts

18 Wells Fargo Ave.

(Dayton)

Manufactured home and conversion

$2477,300

Jeffrey Pisciotta Builders, Inc.

132-135 Cambridge Drive

(Dayton)

2 permits for single-family homes

$240,228-$264,946

KC Custom Concepts

163 Eldorado Ave.

(Dayton)

Manufactured home and conversion

$91,500

Silverado Homes Nevada, Inc.

665-669 St. Andrews Drive

(Dayton valley)

2 permits for single-family homes

$250,925-$300,763

R & O Construction

2200 E. Highway 50, Par 39

(Dayton)

Tenant improvements

$150,000

LR Sell Services

7695 Springfield Road

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$86,500

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Robert A. and Catherine A. DaSilva

Carson City

Chapter 7

David G. Stockton

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Calen A. and Louise Packard

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sunanda Sharma

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Julie Giron

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Frank S. Figearo

Carson City

Chapter 7

DC Solar Solutions, Inc.

Solano County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

DC Solar Distribution, Inc.

Solano County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

Juanita A. Izquierdo

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jesus and Sarah L. Martinez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donna M. Ard

Washoe County

Chapter 13

DC Solar Freedom, Inc.

Solano County (Calif.)

Chapter 11

Denise M. and David L. Holz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nora Yadira Ruiz-Rios

Carson City

Chapter 7

Derrick Schryer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Perry E. and Katrinia L. Lester

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John D. Heffley

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Kishly A. Cox

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David A. and Tina M. Mitchell

Carson City

Chapter 7

Marcela Angulo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Karen Ann Bradshaw

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Guillermo Ibaibarriaga

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark R. Horton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Harry E. Aine, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Diann Detloff

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Efrain Gonzalez Gonzalez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Romeo L. and Jesusa E. Siores

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Juan Carlos Camacho-Velazquez

Carson City

Chapter 13

Helen D. Sundt

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michelle Alford Garton

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Jed T. and Melissa M. Marciniak

Churchill County

Chapter 13

Gerard D. Works

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Jay V. Petter

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ruth G. Green

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Janice C. and Rafael L. Salazar

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Roger T. Anderson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Susan L. Lyles

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eva Rochel Rockwell

Elko County

Chapter 7

David S. and Lorena A. Robles

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Klinton J. and Melanie A. Pfeifle

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Gustavo O. Delatorre

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dale P. Green

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James E. and Heather C. Redlark

Carson City

Chapter 7

Thomas F. Sheehan

Carson City

Chapter 13

Marell Lywon Kemp

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Christine Endicott Love

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jason Parker and Kimberly Ann Snyder

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dora Henning

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrew P. Halligan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tuihalagingie Finau, Sr. and Lute P. Finau

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Krishna F. Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Loren R. Carter

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kaitlyn Elyssa House

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James and Germaine Marie Wayne

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Matthew S. and Elizabeth G. Ellis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Augbree Ann Sandretto

Elko County

Chapter 7

Robert E. Whitton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason F. and Brittany M. Alvear

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Patricia Ayala-Ojeda

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edward Everett Rea

Carson City

Chapter 7

Dallas L. McNeil

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dawn Michelle Halloran

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Kelly C. and Steven W. Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Eric B. Neville

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sean Baker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark A. and Geraldine B. Ferrari

Clark County

Chapter 7

Paula J. Ladrigan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Anne M. and David J. Haupt

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Todd Robert Hann

Carson City

Chapter 7

Lumber Designs Corp.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eric T. and Deborah A. Mussard

Douglas County

Chapter 7

James Anthony Rizza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jarl G. and Donna M. Klockars

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Darlne Kay Douthitt

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Tracie L. Kernen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Devin and Antonio Peavy

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Corazon Cortez Paradas

Carson City

Chapter 7

Daisy May Spaniol

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Karen Workman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Meaghan Housen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael A. Tese

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Laurie J. Eliis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carlos S. Valles

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tiffani M. Malley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Yvonne Maria Vestal

Carson City

Chapter 7

Louise Faye Whisnand

Carson City

Chapter 7

Sam Gerard and Maria Magdalena Bork

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Irene Aguilera Diaz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Clyde A. Fonner, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessica M. and Joshua E. Brinkley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Terry G. and Nancy I. Haggard

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Barbara J. Garaventa

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Richard C and Stacey R. Davis

Lassen County (Caklif.)

Chapter 13

Kenneth Charles Phillips

Carson City

Chapter 13

Robert Arthur Freese, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ronald Edward Souza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John B. Poirier

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ryan Jeffrey Vogt

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shannon Lynn Griffiths

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Salvador A. Posada

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nancy Jean Starr

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Florinda M. Bender

Washoe County

Chapter 7

William F. and Shannon L. Canfield

Carson City

Chapter 13

Steven I. Pace

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven Allan Ross

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Scott A. Rideout

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Della L. Golenbusch

Elko County

Chapter 7

Patricia Ann Von Dracek

Carson City

Chapter 7