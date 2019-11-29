Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for November 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from November 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

3180 Mill Street

An undisclosed buyer purchased the building at 3180 Mill Street in Reno. Tony Ferreri with Lee & Associates represented the buyer. Kyle P. Eigenman and Timothy Dayner with Primary CRE represented the seller, who also wasn’t disclosed.

Industrial

Just Refiners (USA) Inc.

The buyer purchased a 40,656-square-foot building at 350 Greg Street in Sparks for $4.5 million. Amanda Eastwick with SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.

Concrete Accessories

The tenant leased 14,468 square feet at 1300 Marietta Way in Sparks. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, 1912 Properties, Inc.

================================================================

BUILDING PERMITS

Washoe County

DS Allen Construction LLC

12650 Interstate 80 East

Single-family home

$730,222

McMahan Homes LLC

629 Tyner Way

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$386,541

McMahan Homes LLC

612 14th Green Drive

Remodel single-family home

$54,904

DS Allen Construction LLC

29 Bennington Court

Single-family home

$550,632

JCS Construction LLC

5360 Sun Valley Blvd.

Tenant improvements

$125,000

BRG Homes LLC

20 Pine View Court

Single-family home

$423,844

Gray Construction Inc.

30 Academy Way

Manufacturing and distribution facility

$6,574,576

Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.

14840 Parisian Court

Studio

$104,489

DS Allen Construction LLC

13410 Welcome Way

Single-family home

$844,357

Jim Morrison Construction

857 Lakeshore Blvd.

Remodel single-family home

$476,994

Neil Adams Construction Inc.

20322 Bordeaux Drive

Single-family home

$518,374

Montane Building Group Inc.

25 Isidor Court

Commercial building

$1,540,099

GLA Construction Inc.

400 Fairview Blvd.

Remodel single-family home

$51,674

High Desert Barns

95 Cowhide Circle

Barn

$52,800

Clint Jensen Construction LLC

355 Alamosa Drive

Storage building

$88,584

JCS Construction LLC

126 E. Willis Lane

Single-family home

$446,474

High Vista Construction and Development Corp.

876 Freel’s Peak Drive

Tear down and rebuild single-family home

$436,233

High Vista Construction and Development Corp.

854 Freel’s Peak Drive

Single-family home

$570,354

Griggs Custom Homes Inc.

120 State Route 28 No. 16

Addition and remodel single-family home

$119,556

Ryder NV Management LLC

11561-11572 Hacienda Ridge Way

5 permits for single-family homes

$255,591-$321,058

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

580-591 Coulee Meadows Drive

4 permits for single-family homes

$227,014-$265,755

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

2159-2163 Kingston Canyon Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$191,186-$278,558

KDH Builders LLC

2201-2237 Millville Drive

7 permits for single-family homes

$160,802-$274,124

KDH Builders LLC

206 Uxbridge Drive

Single-family home

$217,282

Lennar Homes

1184-1189 Mallard Crest Drive

3 permits for single-family homes

$235,561-$254,317

Carson City

Solum Construction Inc.

3659 S. Carson St.

Commercial remodel

$350,000

Metcalf Builders Inc.

972 Retail Court

Hotel

$10,500,000

PHC Builders

5800 Salk Road

Single-family home

$366,404

Miles Construction Inc.

418 S. Carson St.

Commercial remodel

$149,000

Ridgeline Development LLC

1631 Jordan Court

Single-family home

$454,058

Ridgeline Development LLC

1108 Drysdale Court

Single-family home

$215,556

Ridgeline Development LLC

3577 Red Leaf Drive

Single-family home

$391,602

Q&D Construction LLC

1600 Medical Parkway

Commercial building

$90,000

Capstone Communities Inc.

961 Villa St.

5 permits for single-family homes

$190,245-$212,395

Lennar Homes

1538-1560 Tule Peak Circle

3 permits for single-family homes

$279,495-$302,658

Certified Pool & Spa

267 Pasture Drive

Pool and spa

$62,000

Douglas County

Liberty Homes, LLC

1496 Brandi Rose Way

Single-family home

$458,970

A Level Above

201 Redding Way

Single-family home

$787,934

Kirka Construction

2577 Last Chance Court

Single-family home

$539,591

Simerson Construction

455 Tramway Drive

Concrete demolition and pour back

$100,000

City of Sparks

Toll NV Limited Partnership

7848-7968 Hat Creek Drive

3 permits for single-family homes

4277,480-$343,735

Lennar Homes

3203 Pantheon Drive

3 permits for single-family homes

$217,759

Toll NV Limited Partnership

2171 Portneuf Drive

Single-family home

$262,708

Lennar Homes

3168 Constantine Drive

Single-family home

$214,538

Lennar Homes

6169 Red Stable Road

Single-family home

$306,959

Lennar Homes

1170 Grey Owl Drive

Single-family home

$214,538

Lennar Homes

6110 Farm House Drive

Single-family home

$182,105

Lennar Homes

2030 Elk Falls Way

Single-family home

$217,871

================================================================

BUSINESS LICENSES

Washoe County

Luxpet Vet

Veterinary

Nevada Veterinary Services PLLC

150 Country Estates Circle

Reno, NV 89511

The Pinball Vault

Entertainment

Steve Cohen

75 Chinchilla Lane

Reno, NV 89511

R&R Construction

Construction

Rafael Garcia

310 W. Gepford Parkway

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Northern Nevada Mobile Detailing

Detail services

Gianna LaMaina

4450 Nathan Stephen Court

Reno, NV 89503

Savanna Martin Art

Art

Janna Guidas

20 Sawbuck Road

Reno, NV 89519

Purple Oak Landscape Maintenance

Landscaping services

Gerardo Castellanos

8728 Aquifer Way

Reno, NV 89506

Uptown Food & Liquor

Convenience store

Shannalee Lapiana

4850 Sun Valley Blvd.

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Jazmine’s House Cleaning

Cleaning services

Eva DeJesus-Luna

550 Stockade Drive

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Legacy Glass

Glass repair and replacement

NV Glass Inc.

685 Sun Mesa Drive

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Nome Designs

Design services

Onome Wowo

7086 Strauss Drive

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Jacob Shield’s Mobile Cabinet Repair

Cabinet repair

Jacob Daniel Shields

10840 Plata Mesa Drive

Reno, NV 89508

Raquel Home Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Luis Omar Latino, Sr.

12 E. Quail St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Sunshine Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Paragon Cleaning Service LLC

840 Pyramid Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Antonio’s Auto Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement

Fidel and Sarvia Martinez

5387 Fran’s Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

City of Reno

Swet Fitness

Gym and fitness studio

Exothermic Fitness LLC

465 South Meadows Parkway

No. 16

Reno, NV 89521

Luscious Lash & Beauty by Sabra

Beauty salon

SabraAlise Bewley

735 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89501

Nails by Rhiannon

Nail salon

Rhiannon Tavares

9000 Spearhead Way

Reno, NV 89506

Reno Roots Nursery

Nursery

Nina Hees

3110 Coronado Way

Reno, NV 89503

Lush Ink and Skin Studio

Tattoo parlor

Natalie Lynn Brindos Watters

895 S. Center St.

2nd Floor

Reno, NV 89501

Beautifully Zen

Mind and spiritual services

Rebecca Rund

7111 S. Virginia St.

No. A15

Reno, NV 89511

Ace Design

Design services

Jacob Estes

804 Holcomb Ave.

Reno, NV 89502

Active Health Chiropractic

Chiropractor

Rick Sproule

2788 Montego Drive

Reno, NV 89523

All About Cleaning Service

Cleaning services

Jose Noe Campos

8940 Griffon Court

Reno, NV 89506

True Form Acne & Skincare

Skincare products and treatment

Kimberly Engelke

2300 Kietzke Lane

No. 15

Reno, NV 89502

Sir Dan Drywall

Drywall contractor

Roy Daniel McClanahan

1250 E. Greg St.

No. 36

Sparks, NV 89431

2 Chics & A Broom Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Jodie Andersen

2169 Bareberry Way

Reno, NV 89512

Steven Barcia LMFT

Massage therapy

Steven Barcia

180 W. Huffaker Lane

No. 302

Reno, NV 89511

Max’s Snow Clearing

Snow removal

Maximilliano Perez

7000 Mae Anne Ave.

No. 2615

Reno, NV 89523

Silver State Handyman Services

Handyman

Cesar Antonio Carranza Cervantes

1077 Riverside Drive

No. 54

Reno, NV 89503

City of Sparks

Playful Potter

Pottery

Playful Potter and More LLC

1351 E. Prater Way

No. 109

Sparks, NV 89434

Jazmine’s House Cleaning

Cleaning services

Eva De Jesus Luna

1800 Sullivan Lane

No. 165

Sparks, NV 89431

102 Bonanza Backflow

Backflow services

Michael Mansfield

4855 Crestside Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

Mobile Welding and Repair

Welding and repair services

Charles Veneris

2701 Pioneer Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Carson City

Absolute House Cleaning

Janitorial services

Rosa Isela Ibarra-Reyes

775-445-0670

47 Clear Creek Ave.

Carson City, NV 89701

Accountware

Computer programming

Said Ghodsi

775-883-9363

210 Corral Drive

Dayton, NV 89403

Aunt B’s 2

Thrift store

Brinda Scholls

612-390-0252

110 S. Curry St.

Carson City, NV 89703

BC32

Personal care services

James Barnett

775-883-1692

3727 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Blade Therapy

Therapy services

Ashley Kyle

415-941-1340

880 S. Stewart St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Periodontics

Dentist

Bauerle Syndergaard Periodonti

775-882-3033

1675 Vista Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

Clearview Chiropractic

Chiropractor

EMM Chiropractic Services PLLC

775-882-1444

4250 cochise St.

Suite 10

Carson City, NV 89703

Dixon Tile & Stone

Contractor

Robert Dixon

775-412-2378

1000 N. Richmond Ave.

Carson City, NV 89703

Greenwall

Marketing and consulting services

Robert Hodgson

775-600-8300

1300 Rabe Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Harmony Family Dentistry

Dentist

Dupanovic DDS PLLC

775-882-2290

Carson City, NV 89703

Julia Cleaning Houses

Janitorial services

Maria Granados

775-315-6291

1606 Spooner Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Lizeth Cleaning Services

Janitorial services

Lizeth Catano Vega

775-671-2866

2505 Baker Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Miss Vickie’s Jewelry

Jewelry store

Vickie Woods

775-315-5910

1947 Carriage Crest Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

NV Services

Remodeling services

Jose Carlos Valdez Martinez

775-342-9142

850 Colorado St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Oishi Sushi

Restaurant

Ke Ren

775-297-6733

111 E. Telegraph St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Pancho’s Tacos

Mobile food services

Ramirez Leonor

775-745-0767

1004 Stanford Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Renovation Handyman Service

Handyman services

Ana Sanchez-Valenzuela

775-461-9185

1926 Hamilton Ave.

Carson City, NV 89706

Scoobyz Thrift Store

Thrift store

Billydean and Deborah Garrett

775-443-0393

3569 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

The Basil

Restaurant

Thai Bistro Corp.

775-841-6100

311 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

775 Auto Group

Used car dealership

KHE Inc.

775-772-9068

2500 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Elko County

Justin Belli

Tattoo artist

Justin Belli

661-972-0955

1094 Lamoille Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Maptek

Software and hardware systems sales and service

KRJA Systems Inc.

303-763-4919

1028 Idaho St.

No. 110

Elko, NV 89801

Mr. Shrimp Mariscos

Restaurant

Jorge Contreras

951-472-5962

232 Silver St.

Elko, NV 89801

Studio K Blow Dry Bar LLC

Beauty salon

Marriah Kraus

775-299-4707

336 Silver St.

Suite 102

Elko, NV 89801

Tonya’s Hair Design

Cosmetologist

Tonya Collins

775-934-0337

2574 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Windsoldier Technologies Inc.

Freight transport

Robert Tocco and Kerry Woodham

208-946-8015

9875 N. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89506

================================================================

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Kelvin Kyle Seals

DBA: Battle Born Mobile Diesel Repair

Mobile diesel repair

530-318-5680

845 Bluerock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Michael Herbert

DBA: Echo 6 Industries LLC

Manufacturing

775-468-6874

2559 Precision Drive

Suite 2

Minden, NV 89423

John Uscilka

DBA: ESB Utah

Construction

801-547-5334

671 12th St.

Ogden, UT 84404

Jason Bradford

DBA: Hands On Painting

Painting

775-690-4412

2520 E. Valley Road

Minden, NV 89423

Ray Andres

DBA: 2Morrow Rentals

Rental business

775-379-7021

P.O. Box 11251

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Cheyenne and Paul Schat

DBA: Schat’s Bakery & Restaurant

Bakery and restaurant

No phone number listed

1804 Sterling Ranch

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Sara Seghi, DC

DBA: Sierra Chiropractic

Chiropractor

530-672-1790

PO. Box 6658

Gardnerville NV 89460

Tommy and Kathy Yi

DBA: Vegaszone Construction

Construction

702-354-5757

963 Topsy Lane

No. 318

Carson City, NV 89705

Rosa Ibarra

DBA: Absolute House Cleaning

House cleaning

775-430-7821

47 Clear Creek Ave.

No. 57

Carson City, NV 89701

Linda Nicholudis

DBA: Genoa Spa & Boutique

Spa and boutique

949-230-4845

P.O. Box 1053

Genoa, NV 89411

Maggie Renae Saphore

DBA: Raise Your Vibration

Mediation and wellness

605-939-5614

1294 Saddlehorn Court

Minden, NV 89423

Edward Harrison

DBA: Teledata Technologies

Low-voltage integration

702-933-7600

7060 W. Warm Springs

No. 190

Las Vegas, NV 89113

James Baffrey

DBA: Enhanced Electrical Services

Electrical contractor

775-830-2033

46 Hardy Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

Joel Duffett

DBA: Heat Pest Services

Pest control

775-418-5497

1798 Albright Court

Reno, NV 89523

Jeffrey and Sharon Seibel

DBA: Level Up Curbside Gaming

Mobile kids video games

775-636-2121

40 Curnow Springs Court

Sparks, NV 89436

Blake Paiement

DBA: Mountain Ascent Media

Media

775-600-9015

P.O. Box 524

Minden, NV 89423

Sarah Doran

DBA: Tahoe Glam

Cosmetology

702-372-07766

P.O. Box 343

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Rebecca Gold

DBA: The Gold Standard Coach

Business coaching and consulting

805-886-7000

597 Tahoe Island Drive

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

================================================================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Antonio Zarate, Jr. and Angela M. Cuevas-Zarate

Carson City

Chapter 7

Miranda A. Barraza-Lee

Lyon county

Chapter 7

Joetta Susan and Rodney Allen Davis

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Jessica F. Machabee-Gardiner and Mark D. Gardiner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Refugo Lorenzo and Lydia C. Urenda

Elko County

Chapter 7

Jeremy Shane Renger and Dizzeray Bona Ai

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robert L. Mitchel

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Amy Jeanotte Aranda

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Monique Chandler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Charles A. Schomaker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lydia C. Covarrubias

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Cindhia Adriana Jimenez

Carson City

Chapter 13

Danielle E. and Anthony B. Spinella

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Diana I. Mattson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dottie L. Jimenez

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Hector A. and Eulalia M. Carrillo

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Ivette R. Lorenzo-Guerrero

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elsa Stephens

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Joyce C. Kasprzyk

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ami E. London

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Laura Elizabeth Funes-Arias

Carson City

Chapter 7

Miguel A. Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell

Douglas county

Chapter 13

John P. Pressgrove

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Christopher M. Hershman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vennina M. Padilla

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Regina Y. Lane

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dale R. and Beverly M. Peterson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Fern Burke

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David A. and Joan M. Fischer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Debra L. and Michael P. McCarran

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Cynthia Lenae Hoffman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason C. Fromme

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donvell and Keana N. Frazier

Carson City

Chapter 13

Jill Eileen Berryman

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William and Crystina Hale

Elko County

Chapter 7

Jerry D. Phillips

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel B. and Diane C. Ambrose

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patrick W. Gillihan and Nance O. Nason-Gillihan

Elko County

Chapter 7

Shelly Durham

Carson City

Chapter 7

Erika Orozco

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Justin Z. McArthur

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Christopher L. Spilman

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jason Howard Teichner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Natalie C. and Andrew W. Oehlerking

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nayeli Castillo Medrano

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edgar R. Salgado-Villalobos and Brenda A. Salgado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edward Church

Carson City

Chapter 7

Brian A. Orlando

Washoe County

Chapter 13

James D. Smith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kevin James and Nina Sue McDaniel

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nicole L. McDonough

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Staci L. St. John

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Susan A. Stephens

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lindsey M. Bradley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Salvador A. and Amber R. Perez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Destination Tahoe Meetings and Events, LLC

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Nettie C. Barrera

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ryan W. Ferris

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tamra S. Mehringer

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Katherine S. Lange

Carson City

Chapter 7

Lara Schott

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mark Edward and Brenda Kay Hildebrand

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Marjorie M. Rohring

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel Ezra Herrera-Verde

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jesus Figueroa-Felix and Maria Raquel Vazquez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Henry A. Thrasher

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Timothy Patrick Conlin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Stefan M. Bennett

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jesse and Jessie Ann Coronado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jerome Fredrick Garcia

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Richard L. and Colette M. Hart

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth A. Conley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Raymond R. and Victoria L. Rapp

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amy M. and Nathan A. Bennett

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Cheri Joan Anderson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Breanna Marie Coffey

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth Vazquez-DeCorona and Fernando Corona-Alvarado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donna L. Schultz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth J. Cole

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Timothy Allen and verna Renee Kooy

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lesa A. Bunting

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Steven Joseph Kolodge

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Steven D. Thomas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jaime A. Humphreys

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Veronica Campos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Karla N. Linares

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rosalio M. Brambila

Carson City

Chapter 7

Robert S. and Bonnie R. Gagne

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John F. Mason

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lawrence Paul Abatie

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Christy C. Brown

Carson City

Chapter 7

William David and Maria Lowela R. Chambers

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jared M. Copen

Elko County

Chapter 7

Maria Solorzano Torres

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John C. and Keri L. Hysell

Elko County

Chapter 13

Trey R. Watts

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Megan D. McClellan

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Marvin DeLoss Wigington

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Martha Gail Gomez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nicole M. Newland

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deepak Kumar Kaushal

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven C. Carver

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Howard Knight, Jr. and Emelinda Knight

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Mark Anthony Dilbeck

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher Lee and Bethany Morgan Freebury

Elko County

Chapter 13

Berge A. and Vicki L. Handjian

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Scott F. Novak

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Barbara J. Macone

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kenneth J. Lewis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer A. Gentry

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John N. Tedford, III and Nancy J. Tedford

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeannie Margaret Butzler

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Katie A. House

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Frances Ann Dominy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alyssa Marie Rose McAdams

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessica Marie Downs

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea Dawn Sullivan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Raven E. Kelly

Washoe County

Chapter 7