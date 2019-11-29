Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for November 2019
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from November 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
3180 Mill Street
An undisclosed buyer purchased the building at 3180 Mill Street in Reno. Tony Ferreri with Lee & Associates represented the buyer. Kyle P. Eigenman and Timothy Dayner with Primary CRE represented the seller, who also wasn’t disclosed.
Industrial
Just Refiners (USA) Inc.
The buyer purchased a 40,656-square-foot building at 350 Greg Street in Sparks for $4.5 million. Amanda Eastwick with SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.
Concrete Accessories
The tenant leased 14,468 square feet at 1300 Marietta Way in Sparks. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, 1912 Properties, Inc.
BUILDING PERMITS
Washoe County
DS Allen Construction LLC
12650 Interstate 80 East
Single-family home
$730,222
McMahan Homes LLC
629 Tyner Way
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$386,541
McMahan Homes LLC
612 14th Green Drive
Remodel single-family home
$54,904
DS Allen Construction LLC
29 Bennington Court
Single-family home
$550,632
JCS Construction LLC
5360 Sun Valley Blvd.
Tenant improvements
$125,000
BRG Homes LLC
20 Pine View Court
Single-family home
$423,844
Gray Construction Inc.
30 Academy Way
Manufacturing and distribution facility
$6,574,576
Chris Peterson General Contractors Inc.
14840 Parisian Court
Studio
$104,489
DS Allen Construction LLC
13410 Welcome Way
Single-family home
$844,357
Jim Morrison Construction
857 Lakeshore Blvd.
Remodel single-family home
$476,994
Neil Adams Construction Inc.
20322 Bordeaux Drive
Single-family home
$518,374
Montane Building Group Inc.
25 Isidor Court
Commercial building
$1,540,099
GLA Construction Inc.
400 Fairview Blvd.
Remodel single-family home
$51,674
High Desert Barns
95 Cowhide Circle
Barn
$52,800
Clint Jensen Construction LLC
355 Alamosa Drive
Storage building
$88,584
JCS Construction LLC
126 E. Willis Lane
Single-family home
$446,474
High Vista Construction and Development Corp.
876 Freel’s Peak Drive
Tear down and rebuild single-family home
$436,233
High Vista Construction and Development Corp.
854 Freel’s Peak Drive
Single-family home
$570,354
Griggs Custom Homes Inc.
120 State Route 28 No. 16
Addition and remodel single-family home
$119,556
Ryder NV Management LLC
11561-11572 Hacienda Ridge Way
5 permits for single-family homes
$255,591-$321,058
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
580-591 Coulee Meadows Drive
4 permits for single-family homes
$227,014-$265,755
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
2159-2163 Kingston Canyon Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$191,186-$278,558
KDH Builders LLC
2201-2237 Millville Drive
7 permits for single-family homes
$160,802-$274,124
KDH Builders LLC
206 Uxbridge Drive
Single-family home
$217,282
Lennar Homes
1184-1189 Mallard Crest Drive
3 permits for single-family homes
$235,561-$254,317
Carson City
Solum Construction Inc.
3659 S. Carson St.
Commercial remodel
$350,000
Metcalf Builders Inc.
972 Retail Court
Hotel
$10,500,000
PHC Builders
5800 Salk Road
Single-family home
$366,404
Miles Construction Inc.
418 S. Carson St.
Commercial remodel
$149,000
Ridgeline Development LLC
1631 Jordan Court
Single-family home
$454,058
Ridgeline Development LLC
1108 Drysdale Court
Single-family home
$215,556
Ridgeline Development LLC
3577 Red Leaf Drive
Single-family home
$391,602
Q&D Construction LLC
1600 Medical Parkway
Commercial building
$90,000
Capstone Communities Inc.
961 Villa St.
5 permits for single-family homes
$190,245-$212,395
Lennar Homes
1538-1560 Tule Peak Circle
3 permits for single-family homes
$279,495-$302,658
Certified Pool & Spa
267 Pasture Drive
Pool and spa
$62,000
Douglas County
Liberty Homes, LLC
1496 Brandi Rose Way
Single-family home
$458,970
A Level Above
201 Redding Way
Single-family home
$787,934
Kirka Construction
2577 Last Chance Court
Single-family home
$539,591
Simerson Construction
455 Tramway Drive
Concrete demolition and pour back
$100,000
City of Sparks
Toll NV Limited Partnership
7848-7968 Hat Creek Drive
3 permits for single-family homes
4277,480-$343,735
Lennar Homes
3203 Pantheon Drive
3 permits for single-family homes
$217,759
Toll NV Limited Partnership
2171 Portneuf Drive
Single-family home
$262,708
Lennar Homes
3168 Constantine Drive
Single-family home
$214,538
Lennar Homes
6169 Red Stable Road
Single-family home
$306,959
Lennar Homes
1170 Grey Owl Drive
Single-family home
$214,538
Lennar Homes
6110 Farm House Drive
Single-family home
$182,105
Lennar Homes
2030 Elk Falls Way
Single-family home
$217,871
BUSINESS LICENSES
Washoe County
Luxpet Vet
Veterinary
Nevada Veterinary Services PLLC
150 Country Estates Circle
Reno, NV 89511
The Pinball Vault
Entertainment
Steve Cohen
75 Chinchilla Lane
Reno, NV 89511
R&R Construction
Construction
Rafael Garcia
310 W. Gepford Parkway
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Northern Nevada Mobile Detailing
Detail services
Gianna LaMaina
4450 Nathan Stephen Court
Reno, NV 89503
Savanna Martin Art
Art
Janna Guidas
20 Sawbuck Road
Reno, NV 89519
Purple Oak Landscape Maintenance
Landscaping services
Gerardo Castellanos
8728 Aquifer Way
Reno, NV 89506
Uptown Food & Liquor
Convenience store
Shannalee Lapiana
4850 Sun Valley Blvd.
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Jazmine’s House Cleaning
Cleaning services
Eva DeJesus-Luna
550 Stockade Drive
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Legacy Glass
Glass repair and replacement
NV Glass Inc.
685 Sun Mesa Drive
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Nome Designs
Design services
Onome Wowo
7086 Strauss Drive
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Jacob Shield’s Mobile Cabinet Repair
Cabinet repair
Jacob Daniel Shields
10840 Plata Mesa Drive
Reno, NV 89508
Raquel Home Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Luis Omar Latino, Sr.
12 E. Quail St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Sunshine Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Paragon Cleaning Service LLC
840 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Antonio’s Auto Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
Fidel and Sarvia Martinez
5387 Fran’s Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
City of Reno
Swet Fitness
Gym and fitness studio
Exothermic Fitness LLC
465 South Meadows Parkway
No. 16
Reno, NV 89521
Luscious Lash & Beauty by Sabra
Beauty salon
SabraAlise Bewley
735 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89501
Nails by Rhiannon
Nail salon
Rhiannon Tavares
9000 Spearhead Way
Reno, NV 89506
Reno Roots Nursery
Nursery
Nina Hees
3110 Coronado Way
Reno, NV 89503
Lush Ink and Skin Studio
Tattoo parlor
Natalie Lynn Brindos Watters
895 S. Center St.
2nd Floor
Reno, NV 89501
Beautifully Zen
Mind and spiritual services
Rebecca Rund
7111 S. Virginia St.
No. A15
Reno, NV 89511
Ace Design
Design services
Jacob Estes
804 Holcomb Ave.
Reno, NV 89502
Active Health Chiropractic
Chiropractor
Rick Sproule
2788 Montego Drive
Reno, NV 89523
All About Cleaning Service
Cleaning services
Jose Noe Campos
8940 Griffon Court
Reno, NV 89506
True Form Acne & Skincare
Skincare products and treatment
Kimberly Engelke
2300 Kietzke Lane
No. 15
Reno, NV 89502
Sir Dan Drywall
Drywall contractor
Roy Daniel McClanahan
1250 E. Greg St.
No. 36
Sparks, NV 89431
2 Chics & A Broom Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Jodie Andersen
2169 Bareberry Way
Reno, NV 89512
Steven Barcia LMFT
Massage therapy
Steven Barcia
180 W. Huffaker Lane
No. 302
Reno, NV 89511
Max’s Snow Clearing
Snow removal
Maximilliano Perez
7000 Mae Anne Ave.
No. 2615
Reno, NV 89523
Silver State Handyman Services
Handyman
Cesar Antonio Carranza Cervantes
1077 Riverside Drive
No. 54
Reno, NV 89503
City of Sparks
Playful Potter
Pottery
Playful Potter and More LLC
1351 E. Prater Way
No. 109
Sparks, NV 89434
Jazmine’s House Cleaning
Cleaning services
Eva De Jesus Luna
1800 Sullivan Lane
No. 165
Sparks, NV 89431
102 Bonanza Backflow
Backflow services
Michael Mansfield
4855 Crestside Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Mobile Welding and Repair
Welding and repair services
Charles Veneris
2701 Pioneer Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Carson City
Absolute House Cleaning
Janitorial services
Rosa Isela Ibarra-Reyes
775-445-0670
47 Clear Creek Ave.
Carson City, NV 89701
Accountware
Computer programming
Said Ghodsi
775-883-9363
210 Corral Drive
Dayton, NV 89403
Aunt B’s 2
Thrift store
Brinda Scholls
612-390-0252
110 S. Curry St.
Carson City, NV 89703
BC32
Personal care services
James Barnett
775-883-1692
3727 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Blade Therapy
Therapy services
Ashley Kyle
415-941-1340
880 S. Stewart St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Periodontics
Dentist
Bauerle Syndergaard Periodonti
775-882-3033
1675 Vista Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
Clearview Chiropractic
Chiropractor
EMM Chiropractic Services PLLC
775-882-1444
4250 cochise St.
Suite 10
Carson City, NV 89703
Dixon Tile & Stone
Contractor
Robert Dixon
775-412-2378
1000 N. Richmond Ave.
Carson City, NV 89703
Greenwall
Marketing and consulting services
Robert Hodgson
775-600-8300
1300 Rabe Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Harmony Family Dentistry
Dentist
Dupanovic DDS PLLC
775-882-2290
Carson City, NV 89703
Julia Cleaning Houses
Janitorial services
Maria Granados
775-315-6291
1606 Spooner Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Lizeth Cleaning Services
Janitorial services
Lizeth Catano Vega
775-671-2866
2505 Baker Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Miss Vickie’s Jewelry
Jewelry store
Vickie Woods
775-315-5910
1947 Carriage Crest Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
NV Services
Remodeling services
Jose Carlos Valdez Martinez
775-342-9142
850 Colorado St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Oishi Sushi
Restaurant
Ke Ren
775-297-6733
111 E. Telegraph St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Pancho’s Tacos
Mobile food services
Ramirez Leonor
775-745-0767
1004 Stanford Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Renovation Handyman Service
Handyman services
Ana Sanchez-Valenzuela
775-461-9185
1926 Hamilton Ave.
Carson City, NV 89706
Scoobyz Thrift Store
Thrift store
Billydean and Deborah Garrett
775-443-0393
3569 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
The Basil
Restaurant
Thai Bistro Corp.
775-841-6100
311 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
775 Auto Group
Used car dealership
KHE Inc.
775-772-9068
2500 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Elko County
Justin Belli
Tattoo artist
Justin Belli
661-972-0955
1094 Lamoille Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Maptek
Software and hardware systems sales and service
KRJA Systems Inc.
303-763-4919
1028 Idaho St.
No. 110
Elko, NV 89801
Mr. Shrimp Mariscos
Restaurant
Jorge Contreras
951-472-5962
232 Silver St.
Elko, NV 89801
Studio K Blow Dry Bar LLC
Beauty salon
Marriah Kraus
775-299-4707
336 Silver St.
Suite 102
Elko, NV 89801
Tonya’s Hair Design
Cosmetologist
Tonya Collins
775-934-0337
2574 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Windsoldier Technologies Inc.
Freight transport
Robert Tocco and Kerry Woodham
208-946-8015
9875 N. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89506
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Kelvin Kyle Seals
DBA: Battle Born Mobile Diesel Repair
Mobile diesel repair
530-318-5680
845 Bluerock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Michael Herbert
DBA: Echo 6 Industries LLC
Manufacturing
775-468-6874
2559 Precision Drive
Suite 2
Minden, NV 89423
John Uscilka
DBA: ESB Utah
Construction
801-547-5334
671 12th St.
Ogden, UT 84404
Jason Bradford
DBA: Hands On Painting
Painting
775-690-4412
2520 E. Valley Road
Minden, NV 89423
Ray Andres
DBA: 2Morrow Rentals
Rental business
775-379-7021
P.O. Box 11251
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Cheyenne and Paul Schat
DBA: Schat’s Bakery & Restaurant
Bakery and restaurant
No phone number listed
1804 Sterling Ranch
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Sara Seghi, DC
DBA: Sierra Chiropractic
Chiropractor
530-672-1790
PO. Box 6658
Gardnerville NV 89460
Tommy and Kathy Yi
DBA: Vegaszone Construction
Construction
702-354-5757
963 Topsy Lane
No. 318
Carson City, NV 89705
Rosa Ibarra
DBA: Absolute House Cleaning
House cleaning
775-430-7821
47 Clear Creek Ave.
No. 57
Carson City, NV 89701
Linda Nicholudis
DBA: Genoa Spa & Boutique
Spa and boutique
949-230-4845
P.O. Box 1053
Genoa, NV 89411
Maggie Renae Saphore
DBA: Raise Your Vibration
Mediation and wellness
605-939-5614
1294 Saddlehorn Court
Minden, NV 89423
Edward Harrison
DBA: Teledata Technologies
Low-voltage integration
702-933-7600
7060 W. Warm Springs
No. 190
Las Vegas, NV 89113
James Baffrey
DBA: Enhanced Electrical Services
Electrical contractor
775-830-2033
46 Hardy Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Joel Duffett
DBA: Heat Pest Services
Pest control
775-418-5497
1798 Albright Court
Reno, NV 89523
Jeffrey and Sharon Seibel
DBA: Level Up Curbside Gaming
Mobile kids video games
775-636-2121
40 Curnow Springs Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Blake Paiement
DBA: Mountain Ascent Media
Media
775-600-9015
P.O. Box 524
Minden, NV 89423
Sarah Doran
DBA: Tahoe Glam
Cosmetology
702-372-07766
P.O. Box 343
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Rebecca Gold
DBA: The Gold Standard Coach
Business coaching and consulting
805-886-7000
597 Tahoe Island Drive
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Antonio Zarate, Jr. and Angela M. Cuevas-Zarate
Carson City
Chapter 7
Miranda A. Barraza-Lee
Lyon county
Chapter 7
Joetta Susan and Rodney Allen Davis
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Jessica F. Machabee-Gardiner and Mark D. Gardiner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Refugo Lorenzo and Lydia C. Urenda
Elko County
Chapter 7
Jeremy Shane Renger and Dizzeray Bona Ai
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robert L. Mitchel
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Amy Jeanotte Aranda
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Monique Chandler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Charles A. Schomaker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lydia C. Covarrubias
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Cindhia Adriana Jimenez
Carson City
Chapter 13
Danielle E. and Anthony B. Spinella
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Diana I. Mattson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dottie L. Jimenez
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Hector A. and Eulalia M. Carrillo
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Ivette R. Lorenzo-Guerrero
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elsa Stephens
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Joyce C. Kasprzyk
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ami E. London
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Laura Elizabeth Funes-Arias
Carson City
Chapter 7
Miguel A. Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Grace Elisabeth Townsend-Caldwell
Douglas county
Chapter 13
John P. Pressgrove
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Christopher M. Hershman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vennina M. Padilla
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Regina Y. Lane
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dale R. and Beverly M. Peterson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Fern Burke
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David A. and Joan M. Fischer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Debra L. and Michael P. McCarran
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Cynthia Lenae Hoffman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason C. Fromme
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donvell and Keana N. Frazier
Carson City
Chapter 13
Jill Eileen Berryman
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William and Crystina Hale
Elko County
Chapter 7
Jerry D. Phillips
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel B. and Diane C. Ambrose
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick W. Gillihan and Nance O. Nason-Gillihan
Elko County
Chapter 7
Shelly Durham
Carson City
Chapter 7
Erika Orozco
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Justin Z. McArthur
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Christopher L. Spilman
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jason Howard Teichner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Natalie C. and Andrew W. Oehlerking
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nayeli Castillo Medrano
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edgar R. Salgado-Villalobos and Brenda A. Salgado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edward Church
Carson City
Chapter 7
Brian A. Orlando
Washoe County
Chapter 13
James D. Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kevin James and Nina Sue McDaniel
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nicole L. McDonough
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Staci L. St. John
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Susan A. Stephens
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lindsey M. Bradley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Salvador A. and Amber R. Perez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Destination Tahoe Meetings and Events, LLC
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Nettie C. Barrera
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ryan W. Ferris
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tamra S. Mehringer
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Katherine S. Lange
Carson City
Chapter 7
Lara Schott
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mark Edward and Brenda Kay Hildebrand
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Marjorie M. Rohring
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel Ezra Herrera-Verde
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jesus Figueroa-Felix and Maria Raquel Vazquez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Henry A. Thrasher
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Timothy Patrick Conlin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Stefan M. Bennett
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jesse and Jessie Ann Coronado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jerome Fredrick Garcia
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Richard L. and Colette M. Hart
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth A. Conley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Raymond R. and Victoria L. Rapp
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amy M. and Nathan A. Bennett
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Cheri Joan Anderson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Breanna Marie Coffey
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth Vazquez-DeCorona and Fernando Corona-Alvarado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donna L. Schultz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth J. Cole
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Timothy Allen and verna Renee Kooy
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lesa A. Bunting
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Steven Joseph Kolodge
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Steven D. Thomas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jaime A. Humphreys
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Veronica Campos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Karla N. Linares
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rosalio M. Brambila
Carson City
Chapter 7
Robert S. and Bonnie R. Gagne
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John F. Mason
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lawrence Paul Abatie
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Christy C. Brown
Carson City
Chapter 7
William David and Maria Lowela R. Chambers
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jared M. Copen
Elko County
Chapter 7
Maria Solorzano Torres
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John C. and Keri L. Hysell
Elko County
Chapter 13
Trey R. Watts
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Megan D. McClellan
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Marvin DeLoss Wigington
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Martha Gail Gomez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nicole M. Newland
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deepak Kumar Kaushal
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven C. Carver
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Howard Knight, Jr. and Emelinda Knight
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Mark Anthony Dilbeck
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher Lee and Bethany Morgan Freebury
Elko County
Chapter 13
Berge A. and Vicki L. Handjian
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Scott F. Novak
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Barbara J. Macone
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kenneth J. Lewis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer A. Gentry
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John N. Tedford, III and Nancy J. Tedford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeannie Margaret Butzler
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Katie A. House
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Frances Ann Dominy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alyssa Marie Rose McAdams
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessica Marie Downs
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea Dawn Sullivan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Raven E. Kelly
Washoe County
Chapter 7
