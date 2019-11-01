Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for October 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from October 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

BUSINESS LICENSES

Washoe County

Vanessa Camille Photography

Photography

Vanessa Hardinger

11685 Oregon Blvd.

Reno, NV 89506

Mahoney Appraisal Services

Appraisals

Steven Mahoney, Sr.

104 Todd Court

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Northern Nevada Home Repair

Handyman and repairs

Clinton Bledsoe

800 Gear St.

Reno, NV 89503

J N L Plumbing

Plumbing contractor

Jeremy Jones

55 Freeport Blvd.

No. 24

Sparks, NV 89431

City of Reno

Ameri Vet Home Repair and Maintenance

Handyman

James and Leana Burge

402 7th St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Raquel Home Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Luis Omar Latino, Sr.

12 E. Quail St.

Sparks, NV 89431

The 775 Business Group

Business services

Constance DeAngelis

8210 White Falls Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Brandilocks Glam Co.

Beauty supplies

Brandi Nicole Nolen

1195 Selmi Drive

No. C201

Reno, NV 89512

Taylor M. Jenkins Esq

Attorney

Taylor Jenkins

2035 Peaceful Valley Drive

Reno, Nv 89509

Lashes & Waxing By Kasee

Beauty salon

Kasandra Arnold

137 Vassar St.

Reno, NV 89502

Custom Concrete Curbs and Landscaping

Landscaping and concrete work

Juan Carlos Alcantar

9525 Greenleaf Court

Reno, NV 89506

LG & P Security Services

Security services

John Raymond London

3690 Grant Drive

No. J

Reno, NV 89509

Red Rock Painting

Painting

Carey Fleck

10695 Santa Fe Road

Reno, NV 89508

The Pickled Bakery

Bakery

Annelise Robertson

2065 Hope Valley Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Hernandez Tires

Tire service

Victor Hugo Perez

1855 E. Peckham Lane

No. B

Reno, NV 89502

Cloverleafs Square Dance Club

Dance studio

Bonnie Dailey

4830 Ravello Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

City of Sparks

Glass Doctor of Reno

Glass installation, cleaning and repairs

Local Services R Us

5301 Longley Lane

Suite 147

Reno, NV 89511

Wingstop

Alcohol permit

MMJS, Inc.

129 Los Altos Parkway

No. 101

Sparks, NV 89436

Burgerim

Alcohol permit

RMC Enterprises LLC

1180 Scheels Drive

No. 108

Sparks, NV 89434

Action Home Appliance

Home appliance sales and service

Action Home Appliance Liquidation Centers of Nevada Inc.

500 N. McCarran Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89434

Mahoney Appraisal Services

Appraisals

Steven Mahoney, Sr.

104 Todd Court

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Carson City

Aunt B’s 2

Merchant store

Brinda Scholls

612-390-0252

110 S. Curry St.

Carson City, NV 8703

BC Lawson Drayage

Building equipment contractor

Lawson Drayage Inc.

775-622-3663

1280 Electric Ave.

Sparks, NV 89434

Brandon’s Antiques & Collectibles

Antique store

Christine Brandon

775-315-1046

3727 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Cannabella

Marijuana distributor

Carson City Agency Solutions LLC

775-297-3173

4949 Highway 50

Building A-4

Carson City, NV 89701

Capital Tree Care LLC

Landscaping services

Thomas Wion

775-443-8578

215 E. Applegate Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Carney’s Full Service Movers

Moving company

Phoenix Movers LLC

775-225-4483

375 Harbour Cove Drive

No. 535

Sparks, NV 89434

Carson Periodontics

Dentist

Bauerle Syndergaard Periodontics

775-882-3033

1675 Vista Lane

Carson City, NV 89703

CG Notary Services

Legal services

Christal Gardner

775-883-8588

4460 Conte Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Divine Shine

Janitorial services

Maria Zarate

775-671-2580

1187 Woodside Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Dripping Wet Pressure Washing

Janitorial services

Christopher Johnston

775-445-9708

70 U.S. Highway 50

Dayton, NV 89403

Hair & Lashes By Alisia

Beauty salon

Alisia Palacios

775-316-0917

444 E. William St.

Suite 16

Carson City, NV 89701

High Velocity Hauling and Handyman

Handyman and related services

Misty Closson

775-790-7795

2724 Gordon Ave.

Minden, NV 89423

Hot Spot Hemp

Medicinal and botanical manufacturing

Deanna and Vincent Congiusti

775-220-0734

1060 Mallory Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Human Bean Carson City

Beverage and snack bar

NV Reno LLC

775-746-5555

3300 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

La Nova Beauty

Beauty salon

Laura Segura LLC

775-315-9300

101 Hot Springs Road

Suite 8-H

Carson City, NV 89706

Love Momma Fitness

Fitness services

Breanna Naccarato

775-2209-6548

1530 Rocky Bluff Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

MS Headshop

Tobacco store

Mala Sharma

775-835-5383

3140 E. Nye Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

New American Funding

Loan broker

Broker Solutions, Inc.

800-450-2010

808 College Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

Oishi Sushi

Restaurant

REN, KE

775-297-6733

111 E. Telegraph St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Pauly Built Systems

Building contractor

Paul Pelesina

775-230-1159

1131 S. Nevada St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Prodigy Massage and Wellness

Beauty salon

Amber Martin

775-350-9383

111 W. Telegraph St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Saguaro & Sage Photography

Photography

Angelynn Jarvis

623-695-4577

1618 Myles Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Salavarrietta’s Style and Art

Beauty salon

Sandra’s Nails LLC

775-445-0794

1802 N. Carson St.

Suite 126

Carson City, NV 89706

Scoobyz Thrift Store

Merchant

Billydean and Deborah Garrett

775-443-0393

3579 Highway East

Carson City, NV 89701

Seale’s Handyman Service

Handyman services

Aaron Seale

916-756-1444

4715 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Sierra Veterinary Hospital

Veterinarian

Venus Bright Line Inc.

775-883-0261

1477 N. Saliman Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Tacos Alonso

Restaurant

Isabel Alonso

775-461-0693

3391 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

The Lighthouse Bar

Bar

Northern Nevada Heritage LLC

775-400-0067

4750 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

UAV Creations

Photography and portrait studio

UAVC LLC

775-530-3516

1196 Stanford Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Elko County

Anchor Concrete

Contractor

Paulo and Andreana Cirling

775-359-4969

1750 Marietta Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Black Rock Construction

Contractor

Brad and Cynthia Courtright

775-425-6775

150 Bailey Drive

Reno, NV 89503

Detail Workz

Mobile detailing

Michael Kalvelage

775-388-4645

771 Abarr Place

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Epic Shelving

Custom shelving and handyman services

John and Maranda McLane

775-299-9588

880 Carlin Court

Elko, NV 89801

Family Dental Care

Dental care services

Barry Sorenson and Joseph Johnson

775-738-8117

1260 6th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Games On The Go

Mobile gaming

Parkridge Services LLC

775-397-6135

489 Parkridge Parkway

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Jet Dry Cleaning

Dry cleaning

ADP NV LLC

775-777-2277

2186 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Flex

Kresge Holdings LLC

The buyer purchased of a 4,924-square-foot building at 640 Kresge Lane in Sparks. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the buyer. Brad Elgin with Stark & Associates represented the seller, Cajanga LLC.

Spartan Industries LLC

The tenant leased 2,055 square feet at 75 Bank Street in Sparks. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the tenant.

Sterling Carpet Care

The tenant leased 1,826 square feet at 755 E. Greg Street in Sparks. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the tenant.

Industrial

Timeless Interiors, LLC

The tenant leased 5,503 square feet at 6970 Longley Lane, Suite 300, in Reno. The landlord is Paragon Industries Inc. Joel Fountain and Nick Knecht of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

CC Estate Sales and Liquidation

The tenant leased 2,100 square feet at 3140 Research Way in Carson City. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the tenant.

Stillwater Building Systems, Inc.

The tenant leased 33,000 square feet at 4950 Joule Street in Reno. Ricci Elkins with Keller Williams Commercial represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Joule Equity Investment LLC.

Digital Solid State Propulsion, Inc.

The tenant leased 4,416 square feet at 5301 Longley Lane, Building H, in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele with NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Tomi Jo Lynch with SVN Gold Dust Commercial represented the landlord, Sierra Vista Business Park.

Dermaplane Pro, Inc.

The tenant leased 3,264 square feet of flex space at 9475 Double R Blvd., Suite 9 and 10, in Reno. Bram Buckley from Avison Young represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele with NAI Alliance represented the American Capital Properties, LLC

Office

SnapBi, Inc.

The tenant leased 1,231 square feet at 200 s. Virginia Street, Suite 720, in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Basin Street Properties.

Washoe County School District

The tenant leased 10,413 square feet at 1301 Cordone Avenue, Suite 200, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Meridian Health Counseling, LLC

The tenant leased 2,585 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite 140, in Reno. Tom Eberle from 316Commercial Nevada, LLC. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Gardens Investors, LLC.

Personal Injury Lending Services, LLC

The tenant leased 309 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite Y, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Gardens Investors, LLC.

Noble Counseling Services, LLC

The tenant leased 296 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite Q, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Gardens Investors, LLC.

Land

HC Companies Inc.

The tenant acquired a land lease of 3.65 acres at 600 Spice Island Drive in Sparks. The landlord is Greg Street Group LLC. Dan Buhrmann with CBRE represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord.

Womans Empowerment Center

The buyer purchased parcels totaling 2.97 acres at 1505. 1555 and 1585 Marvel Way in Reno. The seller was One Love LLC. Heidi Chisholm and Dennis Bradley of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Retail

Core Connection, LLC

The tenant leased 2,960 square feet at 3005 Skyline Boulevard, Suite 150, in Reno. The landlord is Insieme, LLC. Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Superstitions Java

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 Golden Valley Road, Suite G, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.

Julia Frosile

The tenant leased 2,520 square feet at 231 Flint Street in Reno. Patrick Riggs, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Decamilla Family Trust.

FBD3, AKA: Full Belly Deli 3

The tenant leased 2,928 square feet at 517/519 Forest Street in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, ARE Cal Ave, LLC.

BUILDING PERMITS

Carson City

North Star Construction

1600 Medical Parkway

Hospital remodel

$285,000

Reno Sun, LLC

1164-1203 Canvasback Drive

4 permits for single-family homes

$208,880-$256,828

Reno Sun, LLC

1079-1096 Drake Way

3 permits for single-family homes

$227,482-$256,828

Agosta Construction

2040 E. William St.

Commercial remodel

$185,000

Capstone Communities Inc.

1013-1019 Arbor Road

6 permits for single-family homes

$169,288-$212,395

Ridgeline Development LLC

3670 Red Leaf Drive

Single-family home

$347,857

Lennar Homes

1111-1113 Lahontan Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$271,719

Lennar Homes

7202-7242 Relay Peak Court

2 permits for single-family homes

$302,658-$318,594

Lennar homes

1522-1623 Tule Peak Circle

2 permits for single-family homes

$302,658-$318,594

Douglas County

Timberline Pools & Spas

2640 Mountain Clover Road

Pool

$50,000

Liberty Homes LLC

2780 Fuller Ave.

Single-family home

$400,493

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Kelly Nicholas

DBA: Body Tune

Massage therapy

775-297-4294

1427 Highway 395

Suite C

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Chad McIntosh and Mike Moates

DBA: CBM Construction Inc.

Construction

775-691-3702

525 W. Spear St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Harry Niwransky

DBA: Tahoe Air Tours

Air tours

775-782-1800

2150 Meridian Blvd.

No. A

Minden, NV 89423

Jonathan Poell

DBA: third Eye Meraki

Art and spiritual meditation

775-848-1838

P.O. Box 1434

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Erin Zaldastani

DBA: Allen Maxwell & Silver

Collection service

800-969-0059

380 Main St.

Salem, NH 03079

Ann Cunningham

DBA: Dead Sea Warehouse Inc.

Wholesale and manufacturing

866-696-8088

1166 Annie Court

No. B and C

Minden, NV 89423

Valentina Borisyuk

DBA: Inevitable Reality

E-commerce

509-710-9170

629 Bluerock Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

John Gomez

DBA: Johnny G Adventures

Business services

775-234-2001

P.O. Box 2163

Stateline, NV 89449

Priscilla Wilson

DBA: Sierra West Limousines

Limousine service

775-588-4500

1521 Church St.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Shawn Whitney (manager)

DBA: Lakeshore Builders

Handyman services

775-309-5635

450 McFaul Road

No. 1

Roundhill, NV 89448

Thomas Downs

DBA: Seeland Glass

Glass work

775-200-4573

315 Brande Way

Washoe valley, NV 89704

G. William Magladry

DBA: Sierra Tahoe Investments

Financial advisory services

775-392-1013

1401 Purple Sage Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

David Jones

DBA: Limepulse

Elevator service

860-284-3866

1 Carrier Place

Farmington, CT 06032

Ronald Arthur McMartin

DBA: McMartin Business Forms

Printing broker

760-934-4736

22 Scott St.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Jens Peerman

DBA: Peerman Creative

Graphic design and photography

775-200-3164

1066 Aspen Grove Circle

Minden, NV 89423

Rick Jenkins

DBA: Power House Pickleball

Online sales

775-309-3209

1139 Centerville Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Cynthia Mogus

Roundhill Sushi

DBA: Harumi Sushi

Restaurant

775-580-7885

P.O. Box 1035

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Jennie Roohk

DBA: SE4 Consulting Inc.

Bookkeeping and office administration

949-295-0331

1305 Sanden Lane

Minden, NV 89423

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Charles E. Smitz, Sr. and Audrey O. Smitz

Washoe County

Chapter 13

David J. Thomas

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Harry P. Lunderman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristie P. Decker

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

William Ordono Carreon and Maita Vitaliana V. Paciencia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Christopher and Cristen Thompson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dennis D. and Sheri L. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Terri L. Stockton-Stack

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Daniel Alexander Ramirez- Moreno

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeffrey A. Tye

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donovan Troy Vezina

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ryan L. and Savannah L. Rasband

Elko County

Chapter 13

Colm T. Griffin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason James McDonald

Elko County

Chapter 7

Kevin E. Uihlein

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John Darwin Campbell

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Jamie L. Trovato

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dawn L. Parker

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Stephen F. and Janet K. McNeil

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shannon D. Segerer

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Martin T. and Tessie B. Oberg

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Henry W. O’Hair

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Stella Dekker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael A. Turner

Douglas County

Chapter 7

John P. Milton and Gloria Korngold

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Aaron Anderson and Cheryl C. Shelton-Anderson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kimberly M. Roth

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shawna Michelle Guarino

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea D. Kitchen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Zackary G. Winn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jon G. Meisner and Patricia A. Cardwell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pedro Vasquez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Catherine A. Pickard

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Denise N. Carrillo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Phillip Pete Casillas, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Susan R. and John A. Sloan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Cody Kinnaman

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Tony F. and Darla D. Dubrutz

Elko County

Chapter 7

Michelle A. Hart

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Vanessa Blodgett-Penaluna

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Michael D. Souza

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Dale E. Tomfeld

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Barbara A. Wilhelms

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brantly H. and Lisa C. Compton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Liliana Hernandez-Acosta

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kim Lee Laza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven Raphael Robbins and Virginia Terry Masters

Carson City

Chapter 7

Steven J. and Rennie M. Tillis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

TSA Group USA Ltd.

Outside of USA

Chapter 7

Juan Carlos Hernandez-Rivas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stephen M. Shaw

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Judith A. Gray

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Richard Folkmire

Elko County

Chapter 7

Jeannette Salazar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leonard Beck

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bonnie A. Chevalier

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John K. Minshew

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Estela Milo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Arthur J. Vanderhoef

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bobby Joseph Bautista and Sydney Jimenez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeffrey L. Van Dusseldorp

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Raymond Roger Marin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jessica L. Bean

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Susie Thurston

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Michael J. Bortolussi

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bruce E. and Teresa J. Donaldson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jamal Uddin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lloyd S. Colson, IV

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Terri Lyn T. Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tera McKee

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Thomas D. Compton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Julie C. Deslonde

Lyon County

Chapter 7

William C. and Linda K. Sutherland

Carson City

Chapter 7

Sean and Jolene Conley

Carson City

Chapter 7

Marcia A. Jackson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeffrey K. and Alix E. Sparks

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Valerie H. Guillen and Ricardo N. Guillen-Mendez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jerome William McDonald

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shiloh Thomas and Amber Nicole Murray

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Leah S. Warner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brian H. McClelland and Christiana Sprenger-McClelland

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea Lee Sanchez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Universal Medical Testing LLC

Carson City

Chapter 7

William Leonard Young

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joshua A. and Crystal M. Gil

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Caroline A. Bloss

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michelle J. and Timothy J. Horton

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dale S. Sunnergren

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rebecca L. Ezell

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Seth M. Hamilton

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jennifer K. Peppard

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joshua E. and Marcia L. Margrave

Mineral County

Chapter 13

Christian D. and Melissa M. Dustin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Joanne Anita Dominguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea Catherine Quihuis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victor G. and Lina G. Krasovskiy

Elko County

Chapter 13

Sarah N. Ellington

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Joseph A. Cortez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven M. and Marisa L. Reeves

Elko County

Chapter 13

Kathleen L. and Sean A. Peterson

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Glen E. Clay

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Beverley A. House-Sprague

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Gerard D. Papsch

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Scott Rayburn and Maria Delfina Barney

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria Fe C. Dela Cruz

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Monica E. Magallanes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Angela C. Kennedy

Carson City

Chapter 7

Donielle Twitty and Rochelle M. Allen

Carson City

Chapter 7

Thomas E. Rushing, II

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Benjamin P. and Erin E. Hutchinson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leslie Lawrence Carlson-Beltz

Elko County

Chapter 7

Christopher J. and Joanna D. Lessig

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bruce L. and Alice L. Barr

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Anthony J. Romo Graf and Cristal Romo

Carson City

Chapter 7

Conrado Mora-Geronimo and Vicky Mora

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mechanical Technologies Corp.

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Troy Wadsworth

Carson City

Chapter 7

Nona Toledo

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Sharrief Wali and Naquana M. Andrews

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Montgomery J. and Diane M. Monroe

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sharyn Lenore Creamer

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nicholas Jay Carnline

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Larry R. and Julieta B. Armstrong

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bridgit L. Powell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Danilo S. Talavera

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leslie Suzanne Decoux

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Elizabeth N. Harrison

Carson City

Chapter 7

Shawnah M. and Alberto B. Martinez

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Gina Kathleene Hinds

Carson City

Chapter 7