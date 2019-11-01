Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for October 2019
BUSINESS LICENSES
Washoe County
Vanessa Camille Photography
Photography
Vanessa Hardinger
11685 Oregon Blvd.
Reno, NV 89506
Mahoney Appraisal Services
Appraisals
Steven Mahoney, Sr.
104 Todd Court
Washoe Valley, NV 89704
Northern Nevada Home Repair
Handyman and repairs
Clinton Bledsoe
800 Gear St.
Reno, NV 89503
J N L Plumbing
Plumbing contractor
Jeremy Jones
55 Freeport Blvd.
No. 24
Sparks, NV 89431
City of Reno
Ameri Vet Home Repair and Maintenance
Handyman
James and Leana Burge
402 7th St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Raquel Home Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Luis Omar Latino, Sr.
12 E. Quail St.
Sparks, NV 89431
The 775 Business Group
Business services
Constance DeAngelis
8210 White Falls Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Brandilocks Glam Co.
Beauty supplies
Brandi Nicole Nolen
1195 Selmi Drive
No. C201
Reno, NV 89512
Taylor M. Jenkins Esq
Attorney
Taylor Jenkins
2035 Peaceful Valley Drive
Reno, Nv 89509
Lashes & Waxing By Kasee
Beauty salon
Kasandra Arnold
137 Vassar St.
Reno, NV 89502
Custom Concrete Curbs and Landscaping
Landscaping and concrete work
Juan Carlos Alcantar
9525 Greenleaf Court
Reno, NV 89506
LG & P Security Services
Security services
John Raymond London
3690 Grant Drive
No. J
Reno, NV 89509
Red Rock Painting
Painting
Carey Fleck
10695 Santa Fe Road
Reno, NV 89508
The Pickled Bakery
Bakery
Annelise Robertson
2065 Hope Valley Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Hernandez Tires
Tire service
Victor Hugo Perez
1855 E. Peckham Lane
No. B
Reno, NV 89502
Cloverleafs Square Dance Club
Dance studio
Bonnie Dailey
4830 Ravello Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
City of Sparks
Glass Doctor of Reno
Glass installation, cleaning and repairs
Local Services R Us
5301 Longley Lane
Suite 147
Reno, NV 89511
Wingstop
Alcohol permit
MMJS, Inc.
129 Los Altos Parkway
No. 101
Sparks, NV 89436
Burgerim
Alcohol permit
RMC Enterprises LLC
1180 Scheels Drive
No. 108
Sparks, NV 89434
Action Home Appliance
Home appliance sales and service
Action Home Appliance Liquidation Centers of Nevada Inc.
500 N. McCarran Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89434
Mahoney Appraisal Services
Appraisals
Steven Mahoney, Sr.
104 Todd Court
Washoe Valley, NV 89704
Carson City
Aunt B’s 2
Merchant store
Brinda Scholls
612-390-0252
110 S. Curry St.
Carson City, NV 8703
BC Lawson Drayage
Building equipment contractor
Lawson Drayage Inc.
775-622-3663
1280 Electric Ave.
Sparks, NV 89434
Brandon’s Antiques & Collectibles
Antique store
Christine Brandon
775-315-1046
3727 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Cannabella
Marijuana distributor
Carson City Agency Solutions LLC
775-297-3173
4949 Highway 50
Building A-4
Carson City, NV 89701
Capital Tree Care LLC
Landscaping services
Thomas Wion
775-443-8578
215 E. Applegate Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Carney’s Full Service Movers
Moving company
Phoenix Movers LLC
775-225-4483
375 Harbour Cove Drive
No. 535
Sparks, NV 89434
Carson Periodontics
Dentist
Bauerle Syndergaard Periodontics
775-882-3033
1675 Vista Lane
Carson City, NV 89703
CG Notary Services
Legal services
Christal Gardner
775-883-8588
4460 Conte Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Divine Shine
Janitorial services
Maria Zarate
775-671-2580
1187 Woodside Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Dripping Wet Pressure Washing
Janitorial services
Christopher Johnston
775-445-9708
70 U.S. Highway 50
Dayton, NV 89403
Hair & Lashes By Alisia
Beauty salon
Alisia Palacios
775-316-0917
444 E. William St.
Suite 16
Carson City, NV 89701
High Velocity Hauling and Handyman
Handyman and related services
Misty Closson
775-790-7795
2724 Gordon Ave.
Minden, NV 89423
Hot Spot Hemp
Medicinal and botanical manufacturing
Deanna and Vincent Congiusti
775-220-0734
1060 Mallory Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Human Bean Carson City
Beverage and snack bar
NV Reno LLC
775-746-5555
3300 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
La Nova Beauty
Beauty salon
Laura Segura LLC
775-315-9300
101 Hot Springs Road
Suite 8-H
Carson City, NV 89706
Love Momma Fitness
Fitness services
Breanna Naccarato
775-2209-6548
1530 Rocky Bluff Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
MS Headshop
Tobacco store
Mala Sharma
775-835-5383
3140 E. Nye Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
New American Funding
Loan broker
Broker Solutions, Inc.
800-450-2010
808 College Parkway
Carson City, NV 89706
Oishi Sushi
Restaurant
REN, KE
775-297-6733
111 E. Telegraph St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Pauly Built Systems
Building contractor
Paul Pelesina
775-230-1159
1131 S. Nevada St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Prodigy Massage and Wellness
Beauty salon
Amber Martin
775-350-9383
111 W. Telegraph St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Saguaro & Sage Photography
Photography
Angelynn Jarvis
623-695-4577
1618 Myles Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Salavarrietta’s Style and Art
Beauty salon
Sandra’s Nails LLC
775-445-0794
1802 N. Carson St.
Suite 126
Carson City, NV 89706
Scoobyz Thrift Store
Merchant
Billydean and Deborah Garrett
775-443-0393
3579 Highway East
Carson City, NV 89701
Seale’s Handyman Service
Handyman services
Aaron Seale
916-756-1444
4715 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Sierra Veterinary Hospital
Veterinarian
Venus Bright Line Inc.
775-883-0261
1477 N. Saliman Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Tacos Alonso
Restaurant
Isabel Alonso
775-461-0693
3391 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
The Lighthouse Bar
Bar
Northern Nevada Heritage LLC
775-400-0067
4750 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
UAV Creations
Photography and portrait studio
UAVC LLC
775-530-3516
1196 Stanford Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Elko County
Anchor Concrete
Contractor
Paulo and Andreana Cirling
775-359-4969
1750 Marietta Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Black Rock Construction
Contractor
Brad and Cynthia Courtright
775-425-6775
150 Bailey Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Detail Workz
Mobile detailing
Michael Kalvelage
775-388-4645
771 Abarr Place
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Epic Shelving
Custom shelving and handyman services
John and Maranda McLane
775-299-9588
880 Carlin Court
Elko, NV 89801
Family Dental Care
Dental care services
Barry Sorenson and Joseph Johnson
775-738-8117
1260 6th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Games On The Go
Mobile gaming
Parkridge Services LLC
775-397-6135
489 Parkridge Parkway
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Jet Dry Cleaning
Dry cleaning
ADP NV LLC
775-777-2277
2186 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Flex
Kresge Holdings LLC
The buyer purchased of a 4,924-square-foot building at 640 Kresge Lane in Sparks. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the buyer. Brad Elgin with Stark & Associates represented the seller, Cajanga LLC.
Spartan Industries LLC
The tenant leased 2,055 square feet at 75 Bank Street in Sparks. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the tenant.
Sterling Carpet Care
The tenant leased 1,826 square feet at 755 E. Greg Street in Sparks. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the tenant.
Industrial
Timeless Interiors, LLC
The tenant leased 5,503 square feet at 6970 Longley Lane, Suite 300, in Reno. The landlord is Paragon Industries Inc. Joel Fountain and Nick Knecht of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
CC Estate Sales and Liquidation
The tenant leased 2,100 square feet at 3140 Research Way in Carson City. Adam Carlsen with Stark & Associates represented the tenant.
Stillwater Building Systems, Inc.
The tenant leased 33,000 square feet at 4950 Joule Street in Reno. Ricci Elkins with Keller Williams Commercial represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Joule Equity Investment LLC.
Digital Solid State Propulsion, Inc.
The tenant leased 4,416 square feet at 5301 Longley Lane, Building H, in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele with NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Tomi Jo Lynch with SVN Gold Dust Commercial represented the landlord, Sierra Vista Business Park.
Dermaplane Pro, Inc.
The tenant leased 3,264 square feet of flex space at 9475 Double R Blvd., Suite 9 and 10, in Reno. Bram Buckley from Avison Young represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele with NAI Alliance represented the American Capital Properties, LLC
Office
SnapBi, Inc.
The tenant leased 1,231 square feet at 200 s. Virginia Street, Suite 720, in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Basin Street Properties.
Washoe County School District
The tenant leased 10,413 square feet at 1301 Cordone Avenue, Suite 200, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.
Meridian Health Counseling, LLC
The tenant leased 2,585 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite 140, in Reno. Tom Eberle from 316Commercial Nevada, LLC. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Gardens Investors, LLC.
Personal Injury Lending Services, LLC
The tenant leased 309 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite Y, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Gardens Investors, LLC.
Noble Counseling Services, LLC
The tenant leased 296 square feet at 1325 Airmotive Way, Suite Q, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Airport Gardens Investors, LLC.
Land
HC Companies Inc.
The tenant acquired a land lease of 3.65 acres at 600 Spice Island Drive in Sparks. The landlord is Greg Street Group LLC. Dan Buhrmann with CBRE represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord.
Womans Empowerment Center
The buyer purchased parcels totaling 2.97 acres at 1505. 1555 and 1585 Marvel Way in Reno. The seller was One Love LLC. Heidi Chisholm and Dennis Bradley of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
Retail
Core Connection, LLC
The tenant leased 2,960 square feet at 3005 Skyline Boulevard, Suite 150, in Reno. The landlord is Insieme, LLC. Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Superstitions Java
The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 Golden Valley Road, Suite G, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.
Julia Frosile
The tenant leased 2,520 square feet at 231 Flint Street in Reno. Patrick Riggs, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Decamilla Family Trust.
FBD3, AKA: Full Belly Deli 3
The tenant leased 2,928 square feet at 517/519 Forest Street in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, ARE Cal Ave, LLC.
BUILDING PERMITS
Carson City
North Star Construction
1600 Medical Parkway
Hospital remodel
$285,000
Reno Sun, LLC
1164-1203 Canvasback Drive
4 permits for single-family homes
$208,880-$256,828
Reno Sun, LLC
1079-1096 Drake Way
3 permits for single-family homes
$227,482-$256,828
Agosta Construction
2040 E. William St.
Commercial remodel
$185,000
Capstone Communities Inc.
1013-1019 Arbor Road
6 permits for single-family homes
$169,288-$212,395
Ridgeline Development LLC
3670 Red Leaf Drive
Single-family home
$347,857
Lennar Homes
1111-1113 Lahontan Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$271,719
Lennar Homes
7202-7242 Relay Peak Court
2 permits for single-family homes
$302,658-$318,594
Lennar homes
1522-1623 Tule Peak Circle
2 permits for single-family homes
$302,658-$318,594
Douglas County
Timberline Pools & Spas
2640 Mountain Clover Road
Pool
$50,000
Liberty Homes LLC
2780 Fuller Ave.
Single-family home
$400,493
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Kelly Nicholas
DBA: Body Tune
Massage therapy
775-297-4294
1427 Highway 395
Suite C
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Chad McIntosh and Mike Moates
DBA: CBM Construction Inc.
Construction
775-691-3702
525 W. Spear St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Harry Niwransky
DBA: Tahoe Air Tours
Air tours
775-782-1800
2150 Meridian Blvd.
No. A
Minden, NV 89423
Jonathan Poell
DBA: third Eye Meraki
Art and spiritual meditation
775-848-1838
P.O. Box 1434
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Erin Zaldastani
DBA: Allen Maxwell & Silver
Collection service
800-969-0059
380 Main St.
Salem, NH 03079
Ann Cunningham
DBA: Dead Sea Warehouse Inc.
Wholesale and manufacturing
866-696-8088
1166 Annie Court
No. B and C
Minden, NV 89423
Valentina Borisyuk
DBA: Inevitable Reality
E-commerce
509-710-9170
629 Bluerock Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
John Gomez
DBA: Johnny G Adventures
Business services
775-234-2001
P.O. Box 2163
Stateline, NV 89449
Priscilla Wilson
DBA: Sierra West Limousines
Limousine service
775-588-4500
1521 Church St.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Shawn Whitney (manager)
DBA: Lakeshore Builders
Handyman services
775-309-5635
450 McFaul Road
No. 1
Roundhill, NV 89448
Thomas Downs
DBA: Seeland Glass
Glass work
775-200-4573
315 Brande Way
Washoe valley, NV 89704
G. William Magladry
DBA: Sierra Tahoe Investments
Financial advisory services
775-392-1013
1401 Purple Sage Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
David Jones
DBA: Limepulse
Elevator service
860-284-3866
1 Carrier Place
Farmington, CT 06032
Ronald Arthur McMartin
DBA: McMartin Business Forms
Printing broker
760-934-4736
22 Scott St.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Jens Peerman
DBA: Peerman Creative
Graphic design and photography
775-200-3164
1066 Aspen Grove Circle
Minden, NV 89423
Rick Jenkins
DBA: Power House Pickleball
Online sales
775-309-3209
1139 Centerville Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Cynthia Mogus
Roundhill Sushi
DBA: Harumi Sushi
Restaurant
775-580-7885
P.O. Box 1035
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Jennie Roohk
DBA: SE4 Consulting Inc.
Bookkeeping and office administration
949-295-0331
1305 Sanden Lane
Minden, NV 89423
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Charles E. Smitz, Sr. and Audrey O. Smitz
Washoe County
Chapter 13
David J. Thomas
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Harry P. Lunderman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristie P. Decker
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
William Ordono Carreon and Maita Vitaliana V. Paciencia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Christopher and Cristen Thompson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dennis D. and Sheri L. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Terri L. Stockton-Stack
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Daniel Alexander Ramirez- Moreno
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffrey A. Tye
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donovan Troy Vezina
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ryan L. and Savannah L. Rasband
Elko County
Chapter 13
Colm T. Griffin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason James McDonald
Elko County
Chapter 7
Kevin E. Uihlein
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John Darwin Campbell
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Jamie L. Trovato
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dawn L. Parker
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Stephen F. and Janet K. McNeil
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shannon D. Segerer
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Martin T. and Tessie B. Oberg
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Henry W. O’Hair
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Stella Dekker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael A. Turner
Douglas County
Chapter 7
John P. Milton and Gloria Korngold
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Aaron Anderson and Cheryl C. Shelton-Anderson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kimberly M. Roth
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shawna Michelle Guarino
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea D. Kitchen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Zackary G. Winn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jon G. Meisner and Patricia A. Cardwell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pedro Vasquez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Catherine A. Pickard
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Denise N. Carrillo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Phillip Pete Casillas, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Susan R. and John A. Sloan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Cody Kinnaman
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Tony F. and Darla D. Dubrutz
Elko County
Chapter 7
Michelle A. Hart
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Vanessa Blodgett-Penaluna
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Michael D. Souza
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Dale E. Tomfeld
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Barbara A. Wilhelms
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brantly H. and Lisa C. Compton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Liliana Hernandez-Acosta
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kim Lee Laza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven Raphael Robbins and Virginia Terry Masters
Carson City
Chapter 7
Steven J. and Rennie M. Tillis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
TSA Group USA Ltd.
Outside of USA
Chapter 7
Juan Carlos Hernandez-Rivas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stephen M. Shaw
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Judith A. Gray
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Richard Folkmire
Elko County
Chapter 7
Jeannette Salazar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leonard Beck
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bonnie A. Chevalier
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John K. Minshew
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Estela Milo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Arthur J. Vanderhoef
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bobby Joseph Bautista and Sydney Jimenez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffrey L. Van Dusseldorp
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Raymond Roger Marin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jessica L. Bean
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Susie Thurston
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Michael J. Bortolussi
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bruce E. and Teresa J. Donaldson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jamal Uddin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lloyd S. Colson, IV
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Terri Lyn T. Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tera McKee
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Thomas D. Compton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Julie C. Deslonde
Lyon County
Chapter 7
William C. and Linda K. Sutherland
Carson City
Chapter 7
Sean and Jolene Conley
Carson City
Chapter 7
Marcia A. Jackson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffrey K. and Alix E. Sparks
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Valerie H. Guillen and Ricardo N. Guillen-Mendez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jerome William McDonald
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shiloh Thomas and Amber Nicole Murray
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Leah S. Warner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brian H. McClelland and Christiana Sprenger-McClelland
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea Lee Sanchez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Universal Medical Testing LLC
Carson City
Chapter 7
William Leonard Young
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joshua A. and Crystal M. Gil
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Caroline A. Bloss
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michelle J. and Timothy J. Horton
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dale S. Sunnergren
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rebecca L. Ezell
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Seth M. Hamilton
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jennifer K. Peppard
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joshua E. and Marcia L. Margrave
Mineral County
Chapter 13
Christian D. and Melissa M. Dustin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Joanne Anita Dominguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea Catherine Quihuis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victor G. and Lina G. Krasovskiy
Elko County
Chapter 13
Sarah N. Ellington
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Joseph A. Cortez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven M. and Marisa L. Reeves
Elko County
Chapter 13
Kathleen L. and Sean A. Peterson
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Glen E. Clay
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Beverley A. House-Sprague
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Gerard D. Papsch
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Scott Rayburn and Maria Delfina Barney
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria Fe C. Dela Cruz
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Monica E. Magallanes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Angela C. Kennedy
Carson City
Chapter 7
Donielle Twitty and Rochelle M. Allen
Carson City
Chapter 7
Thomas E. Rushing, II
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Benjamin P. and Erin E. Hutchinson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leslie Lawrence Carlson-Beltz
Elko County
Chapter 7
Christopher J. and Joanna D. Lessig
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bruce L. and Alice L. Barr
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Anthony J. Romo Graf and Cristal Romo
Carson City
Chapter 7
Conrado Mora-Geronimo and Vicky Mora
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mechanical Technologies Corp.
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Troy Wadsworth
Carson City
Chapter 7
Nona Toledo
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Sharrief Wali and Naquana M. Andrews
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Montgomery J. and Diane M. Monroe
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sharyn Lenore Creamer
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nicholas Jay Carnline
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Larry R. and Julieta B. Armstrong
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bridgit L. Powell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Danilo S. Talavera
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leslie Suzanne Decoux
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Elizabeth N. Harrison
Carson City
Chapter 7
Shawnah M. and Alberto B. Martinez
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Gina Kathleene Hinds
Carson City
Chapter 7
