Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for September 2019
BUILDING PERMITS
City of Sparks
Lennar Reno, LLC
2768 Vecchio Drive
Single-family home
$465,269
Toll NV Limited Partnership
2459 Butte Creek Drive
Single-family home
$277,480
Bighorn Builders Inc.
113 Los Altos Parkway
No. 108
Tenant improvements
$44,000
Lennar Reno, LLC
6116 Farm House Drive
Single-family home
$182,105
Lennar Reno, LLC
3239 Pantheon Drive
Single-family home
$199,436
Lennar Reno, LLC
3130 Constantine Drive
Single-family home
$214,538
Toll NV Limited Partnership
7821 Navasota Drive
Single-family home
$245,553
Certified Pool & Spa
5415 Spandrell Lane
Pool
$35,000
Washoe County
Curtis McLachlan Construction
679 14th Green Drive
Remodel single-family home
$137,046
Sawtooth Builders Inc.
340 State Route 28
Tear down and rebuild garage
$410,930
McCaffery Development Inc.
115 Eldon Court
Single-family home
$606,319
DR Horton Inc.
7985-2025 Flint Springs Drive
4 permits for single-family homes
$251,182-$302,904
R Schneider Construction LLC
140 Icon Court
Office building shell
$1,312,085
James Costalupes General Contractor Inc.
973 Sand Iron Drive
Remodel single-family home
$130,913
Fortress Construction Inc.
1054 Mill Creek Road
Remodel single-family home
$120,522
Realm Constructors LLC
10847 Dixon Lane
Single-family home
$537,717
KC Custom Concepts
20 N. Gobi Circle
Garage
$61,827
Desert Wind Homes
4741 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$172,427
Desert Wind Homes
4747 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$167,852
Desert Wind Homes
4753 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$172,427
Desert Wind Homes
4759 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$167,852
C3 Construction Company LLC
4320 Slide Mountain Circle
Demolish single-family home
$79,357
Bjorkman Construction Inc.
4625 Bacon Rind Road
Single-family home
$259,796
Mark Tanner Construction Inc.
210 Marchmont Court
Single-family home
$421,743
Bill Rentsch Construction Company Inc.
227 Pelton Road
Single-family home
$92,059
JCS Construction LLC
1430 Foothill Road
Addition and remodel single-family home
$341,989
TFP Inc.
1230 Broken Feather Court
Single-family home
$611,243
Naisbitt Construction Inc.
340 Lemmon Drive
Tenant improvements
$60,000
Desert Wind Homes
1036 Big Rock Loop
Townhouse
$172,427
Desert Wind Homes
1032 Big Rock Loop
Townhouse
$167,852
Desert Wind Homes
1028 Big Rock Loop
Townhouse
$172,427
Dogwood Builders LLC
345 Mountain Lake Court
Interior remodel
$58,722
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
540-551 Coulee Meadow Drive
3 permits for single-family homes
$227,015-$296,236
Kirby Construction Company LLC
4095 Gray Fox Court
RV garage
$79,799
Ryder NV Management LLC
11588 Hacienda Ridge Way
Single-family home
$323,418
Homecrafters Ltd.
6440 Legend Vista
Single-family home
$492,892
Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.
118 Little Tree Court
Single-family home
$266,318
Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.
14264 Silver Moon Court
Single-family home
$232,485
Sage Homes LLC
470 Palace Drive
Interior remodel
$80,000
Carson City
RADCO Communications LLC
2750 Highway 50 East
Cell site
$400,000
West Ridge Homes Inc.
912 Alyce Court
Single-family home
$319,513
North Star Construction
2874 N. Carson St.
Remodel hospital
$120,000
North Star Construction
1470 Medical Parkway
$250,000
Reno Sun, LLC
1102-1114 Drake Way
3 permits for single-family homes
$208,880Pa-$256,828
Bartosz Construction Inc.
308 N. Curry St.
Tenant improvements
$75,000
Black Pine Construction, LLC
1559 Robb Drive
Single-family home
$358,478
Lennar Homes
7201 Relay Peak Court
Single-family home
$318,594
Lennar Homes
1414-1535 Tule Peak Circle
4 permits for single-family homes
$279,495-$318,594
Lennar Homes
7004-7006 Wheeler Peak Drive
2 permits for single-family homes
$225,068-$248,317
Tim Milton Construction
2321 N. Carson St.
Commercial remodel
$43,500
Douglas County
SMICO
1310 Kimmerling Road
Multi-family duplex
$197,443
Kolbe Custom Builders, Inc.
925 Rain Shadow Way
Single-family home
$527,585
Kolbe Custom Builders, Inc.
916 Rain Shadow Way
Single-family home
$528,697
Kolbe Custom Builders, Inc.
912 Rain Shadow Way
Single-family home
$537,727
Toiyabe Buiders
1456 Willow Creek Lane
Garage
$65,938
James Griswold
2187 Quail Valley Lane
Garage
$67,353
CCS Homes LLC
197 Willow Drive
Addition to single-family home
$32,000
BUSINESS LICENSES
Washoe County
Inhaus Accessories
Retail
Monica Renshaw
85 Rosetta Stone Court
Spanish Springs, NV 89441
Integral Signs
Signs
Keith Parson
1895 Trailcreek Way
Reno, NV 89523
Bellicose-Family Safety Solutions
Family counseling and therapy
Karen Cose
1135 Hunter Lake Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Reno Energy Solutions
Energy consulting
Edward Shepherd
1127 Hunter Lake Drive
Reno, NV 89509
City of Reno
Bruno’s Landscaping & Handyman Services
Landscaping and handyman services
Bruno Echevarria
319 David Street
Suite 5
Carson City, NV 89706
Cruz Handyman Service
Handyman services
Jose Ramon Noriega, Jr.
869 Blizzard Court
Washoe County, NV 89433
Reno Sprinkler Repair & Sod
Lawn services
Christopher Oscar Garza
1952 Union Street
Sparks, NV 89434
Woods Manor
Residential housing
Brian Woods and Jennifer Williams-Wood
2003 Crimson Ridge Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
GiantValley Design
Interior design
Amanda Giantvalley
9445 Benedict Drive
Washoe County, NV 89441
Ronald J. Milbank, Consulting
Consulting services
Ronald Milbank
6035 Stillmeadow Drive
Reno, NV 89502
DRM Group
General license
Development Resource Management Group LLC
2745 Westview Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89434
Vulliety and Family Lawn Care
Lawn care services
Melissa Danae Piazza
38 S. Spring Mountain Circle
Sparks, NV 89436
Juan’s Lawn Care Service
Lawn care services
Aritzmiel Rodriguez Mondragon
135 Lofty View Drive
Sparks, NV 89433
Sierra Nevada Striping and Sign
Road striping and signs
Jeff Romero
17705 Live Oak Court
Reno, NV 89506
Sissy’s BBQ & More
Restaurant
Debra Warkentin
1378 S. Spruce
Tulane, CA 93274
Tetralogica
Technology solutions and services
Jason Ruble
19968 Cold Springs Drive
Cold Springs, NV 89508
Uniquely Jennifer
General license
Jennifer Rhodes
8425 Mohawk Lane
Reno, NV 89506
Valbridge Property Advisors
Property management and consulting
Lubawy & Associates, Inc.
3034 S. Durango Drive
No. 100
Las Vegas, NV 89117
City of Sparks
Lally Burger
Restaurant
Eggs Deep LLC
145 Casazza Drive
Reno, NV 89502
Square One Apartments
Apartment complex
C Street Lofts, LLC
1040 C Street
Sparks, NV 89431
Walker Cellular
Cell services
Walker Cellular
150 Flocchini Circle
Lincoln, CA 95648
DFS Flooring
Flooring services
DFS Flooring
5361 Edith Street
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Stucco Renovations LLC
Stucco application and services
Stucco Renovations
1921 Fargo Way
Sparks, NV 89434
Stillwater Homes
Home developer
Stillwater Homes
582 River Village Drive
Fallon, NV 89441
Mejia’s Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Nora Buenaventura Mejia Roman
1547 Delucchi Lane
No. D
Reno, NV 89502
Carson City
Adam’s Barbershop
Barber shop
Adam Cox
775-315-8134
1917 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Alpha Male Aesthetics
Surgical and medical instrument manufacturing
DSAART, LLC
866-853-6800
2950 Arrowhead Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Battle Born Small Engines
Home and garden equipment repair and maintenance
Elise Mihali
775-434-7028
5460 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Bedoy Lawn Care
Landscaping services
Francisco Javier Ramirez Medina
775-434-3944
310 Rawhide Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Carsoncityjournal.com
Internet publishing
David Morgan
775-434-4257
1789 Pullman Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
CG Notary Services
Legal notary services
Christal Gardner
775-883-8588
4460 Conte Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Clean Commercial Air
Contractor
Joseph Soto
775-223-1478
3300 Imperial Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Crane Handyman Service
Contractor
Jerwinn Crane
775-671-8699
2650 Danielle Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Extra Mile No. 169
Gas station and convenience store
Jacksons’ Food Stores, Inc.
208-884-6658
1102 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
MX Trophies
Retail store
Slick Industries LLC
775-847-0795
4010 Technology Way
Carson City, NV 89706
New American Funding
Loan brokerage services
Broker Solutions, Inc.
800-450-2010
808 College Parkway
Carson City, NV 89706
Nextech Batteries Inc.
Engineering services
Bill Buerger
408-892-8992
5138 Metric Way
Carson City, NV 89706
On Deck Landscaping
Landscaping services
Anna Hernandez
775-291-5030
4045 Etta Place
Carson City, NV 89706
Parlour Skin & Beauty
Personal care services
Shannon Leigh Filger
832-385-5601
727 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Priya
Beauty salon
Kaya Wilson
530-786-9087
727 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Sierra Veterinary Hospital
Veterinary
Venus Bright line Inc.
1477 N. Saliman Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Solace
Beauty salon
Natalie Grauterreaux
775-790-0476
727 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Sparkly House Cleaning
Janitorial services
Marisela Acevedo
775-230-9849
2941 Poole Way
Carson City, NV 89706
That Cake Girl
Baking services
Tammy Kinsley
775-434-4032
1020 Koontz Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
The Alternative
Beauty salon
Crystal Case
775-309-7515
309 E. John St.
Suite 3
Carson City, NV 89706
Weston Window Wash
Janitorial services
Glen Weston, Jr.
775-315-7247
3415 Elm St.
Mixon, NV 89424
City of Elko
Aspen Quick Care
Urgent care clinic
David and Tracie White
775-738-3000
2511 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
California Concrete Pumping Inc.
Contractor
Michael Parigini
916-383-7077
3365 Monier Circle
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Elevate Business Solutions
HR and business consulting
Jessica Larsen
775-777-4217
353 Oakmont Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Grandpa’s Tacos
Taco wagon
Rodrigo Mata-Gonzales
775-886-9183
524 Front St.
Elko, NV 89801
Hernandez Camarena Lawn Service
Lawn services
Jose Hernandez
775-385-8211
586 Empress Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Powerhouse K9’s LLC
Pet services
Angela Power
775738-2108
2193 Industrial Way
Elko, NV 89801
South Fork Lawn Care
Lawn care
Miguel Gonzalez
775-753-8651
703 Last Chance Road
Unit 8
Elko, NV 89801
Super Pups Dog Grooming
Pet stylist
Shawn Gaddini
530-514-1074
559 4th St.
Elko, NV 89801
The Minesweeper
Mobile pet waste removal and pet sitting
Sherry Hooper
775-388-7098
177 Edgewood Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Multi-family
GL Investments LLC
The buyer purchased a 4,800 square-foot, 8-plex complex at 1565 West 6th Street in Reno. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Lori Christopherson.
Kramer’s Midtown II
An undisclosed limited liability company purchased the 20-unit apartment complex at 217 E. Taylor Street in Reno for $3,475,000. Ryan J. Rife, Daniel J. Winrod and Kenneth N. Blomsterberg with Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer.
JRK Investments LLC
The buyer purchased 5,376 square feet at Aitken Street in Reno. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton represented the buyer and seller, Lori Christopherson.
Industrial
Bill Graham Archives, LLC
The tenant leased 12,240 square feet at 7525 Colbert Lane, Suites 105 and 106 in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
Starbrook Homes, LLC
The tenant leased 62,000 square feet at 490 S. Rock Boulevard in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
4690 Longley Lane, Reno
An undisclosed family based in California purchased a 107,338-square-foot industrial flex space in the Turner Air Crossing center in Reno for $13,130,000. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates and Daniel Buhrman of CBRE, Inc. represented the seller, TREF Reno, LLC. The buyer was represented by William Severi of North Bay Property Advisors in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Miami Corp.
The tenant leased 17,250 square feet at 265 Spice Island Drive in Sparks. Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow and Nick Knecht of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Panama Properties, LLC
The buyer purchased 1,260 square feet at 2225 Green Vista Drive, Suite 308, in Sparks. Lindsay Jones and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties.
Greg Street Group LLC
The buyer purchased 72,500 square feet at 600 Spice Island Drive in Sparks for $8 million. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America.
Retail
LaKamp Family Trust
The buyer purchased the Southwest Galleria shopping center at 7520 and 7530 Longley Lane in Reno for $4.2 million. Brad Spires with RE/MAX Affiliates Gardnerville represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, Southwest Galleria LLC.
Action Home Appliance Liquidation Center
The tenant leased 25,128 square feet at 404 N. McCarran Boulevard in Sparks. The landlord is Silver State Station LLC. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Atelier Beauty Bar LLC
The tenant leased 5,452 square feet at 300 S. Wells Avenue, Suite 1, in Reno. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-300 S. Wells LLC.
Work Law
The tenant leased 357 square feet at 205 S. Sierra Street, Suite 102 in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Loft 205 Apartments LLC.
Elaine Alexander, CPA and Terry Redmon, CPA
The tenants leased 941 square feet at 245 E. Liberty Street, Suite 250 in Reno. Lindsay Jones and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenants.
Office
Bay Equity, LLC
The tenant leased a 2,922-square-foot space at 200 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Reno 200 South Virginia LLC.
Curasive LLC
The tenant leased 1,750 square feet at 550 W. Washington Street in Carson City. Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Fictitious firm name filings
Linda Cox
DBA: Linda Cox Consulting
Blogging and consulting
661-803-3169
1248 Sierra Vista Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Matthew Chamberlain
DBA: Lonestar Handyman
Handyman services
775-790-4179
1747 Westwood Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Jay Bregman, CEO
DBA: Thimble Insurance Services
Insurance producer
917-470-9541
174 W. 4th St. Suite 204
New York, NY 10014
Candise Homlund
DBA: Alaethes Wealth
Wealth management
858-735-9685
P.O. Box 10
Glenbrook, NV 89413
Shelly Renee Giomi
DBA: Giomi Racing
Motocross racing
775-691-5645
1985 Jason Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Diana Lee Brown
DBA: Heart Harmony Publishing
Publishing
775-588-9407
12 Katherine Court
Stateline, NV 89449
Luis Miguel Ramirez and Lucia Usquiano
DBA: LH Lawn Service
Lawn service
775-241-2686
104 Kramer Way
Dayton, NV 89403
M. Theresa Ramsey
DBA: Nana’s Berry Patch
Berry based products
775-781-4696
404 Russell Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Wesley and Danielle Piper
DBA: Poseidon Installs
Furniture installation
775-901-2817
1409 Leonard Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Robert Amster
DBA: Procabinet Solutions
Manufacturing
775-246-7200
14 Brown Drive
No. 3
Mound House, NV 89706
Keegan Bryce
DBA: Sierra Nevada Screens
Window screen repairs and replacement
775-220-6853
P.O. Box 2
Minden, NV 89423
Maria Del Consuelo Ayalaneri
DBA: Tahoe My Angels House Cleaning
House cleaning services
530-416-1170
P.O. Box 18281
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151
Byron Grant and Michael Widmann
DBA: BODM Floors
Floor care
503-371-7821
2859 22nd St.
Suite 100
Salem, OR 97302
Wayne Crawford
DBA: Crawford Tech Services
Engineering consulting
775-843-9652
360 Clear Creek Ave.
Carson City, NV 89701
Petra Plajbes
DBA: Holm Electric Inc.
Electrical contractor
775-831-3781
P.O. Box 6856
Incline Village, NV 89450
Sharon Marangoni
DBA: Journeys Untold Genealogy
Genealogy research
510-912-1128
653 Appaloosa Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Robert Prinz
DBA: Liberty Industrial Group Inc.
Commercial contractor
775-636-9702
1 E. Liberty St. Suite 600
Reno, NV 89501
Deborah Fleischer
DBA: Milt’ Lizard Skin Relief Products
Retail internet products
775-781-3593
P.O. Box 417
Gardnerville, NV 89410
John Pool
DBA: Battle Born Blade Sharpening LLC
Sharpening services
775-238-3343
1492 Kathy Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Wallace Olson
DBA: Carney’s Full Service Movers
Household goods movers
775-225-4483
1749 Victorian Ave.
Sparks, NV 89431
Jerwinn Crane
DBA: Crane Handyman Service
Handyman services
775-671-8699
2650 Danielle Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Christina Perez
DBA: Deer Creek Hats
Retail sales
805-674-3665
706 Paula Place
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Jeremy Rickerson
DBA: J’s Handyman Service
Handyman services
775-901-3069
1405 Honey Locust Ave.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Troy Dumas
DBA: Jobs Peak Home Inspections
Home inspection
775-901-2806
1510 Longbow Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Anthony Koch
DBA: Koch Elevator Co.
Elevator contractor
775-323-8822
561 Sunshine Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Matthew Cardenas and Jona Viles-Cardenas
DBA: MY Creations
Handyman services
775-527-3221
1441 Kimmerling Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Aaron Ray Seale
DBA: Seale’s Handyman Service
Handyman services
916-756-1444
4715 S. Carson St.
No. 54
Carson City, NV 89701
Aaron Matthew Sharp
DBA: Sierra Nevada Trucking
Trucking and transport services
775-830-9376
3583 Silverado Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Nichole Mathers
DBA: Absolute Clean
Cleaning services
775-450-3667
1243 Kingston Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Thomas Wion
DBA: Capital Tree Care LLC
Tree services
775-443-8578
P.O. Box 22572
Carson City, NV 89721
Matthew Torres
DBA: Carson Valley Dental Arts
Dental practice
775-392-3209
1480 U.S. Highway 395 North
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Mark David McCreary
DBA: East Fork Custom Creations
Woodworking
775-887-0970
1500 Glenwood Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Ron Skibinski
DBA: Elite Boat Carpeting
Boat carpeting
775-230-3669
260 Walker St.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Will Arndt and Bryan Goff
DBA: Net NV LLC
Internet service provider
775-453-4446
354 W. Liberty St.
Reno, NV 89501
Tracy Francis
DBA: Pineapple Pawprints LLC
Retail pet supplies
775-781-8071
1264 Redwood Circle
No. 3
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Vance Demars
DBA: 3D Concrete
Concrete work
775-348-1898
600 S. 21st St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Bankruptcy filings
Frank R. Giammona, Sr. and Deanna L. Giammona
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Asheley E. Starr
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Chelsey B. Galli
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeremiah Santos Canoza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jackie and Geraldine M. Melton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Krystal M. Nesbitt
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nancy L. Kettelkamp
Carson City
Chapter 7
Barry J. Iremonger
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Grace Rianzo Gutierrez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nathan Scott Meyer
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Thomas L. and Pansy Husted
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Emiliano N. Vega
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tyler J. Markvicka
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sherry Ann Buzzetti
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roy W. and Raylena L. Jara
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Robyn Elizabeth and Troy Izquierdo
Carson City
Chapter 7
Cheryl E. Simpson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Kelli J. Mowe
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Norman A. and Roxanne Ensminger
Carson City
Chapter 7
Tatianna Michelle Cash
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alexander Filatov, II and Colleen E. Filatov
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Justin G. and Tammy L. Rianda
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Stuart and Evelyn Ross
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Raymond M. and Maria T. Romero
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melissa R. Mitchell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Trae R. Cervantes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leah Ashleigh Dalpogetto
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ricardo Lopez
Elko County
Chapter 7
Kyle G. Mason
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darren Michael and Stacy Lynn Badorine
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sandra R. Bryant
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael R. Machanich
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jerry Bledsoe, Jr. and Christine Bledsoe
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Earlene Jo Zumwalt
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Marnie Lynn Cantway
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Wanda L. Grady
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lloyd J. Almond
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Charles E. Frank
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth A. Phillips
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher D. Burke
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dolores Guandique
Carson City
Chapter 7
Barbara J. Eustaquio
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dianda Lynn Rose
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Arthur W. Tovar and Christina M.K. Tovar
Lassen County (Calif.)
Chapter 13
Morgan Muniz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Just Smiles Dental Care McGruder, P.C.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Keith McGruder and Nicole A. Tradup
Douglas County
Chapter 7
George G. and Mary Len Wilson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph Mathew and Angela Marie Buffinton
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Sushi Pier 2, LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristi R. England
Elko County
Chapter 13
Loft Theater Arts LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donald E. Sweet
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Susan A. and Gary A. Fritz
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Rudolpho Aguas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Anthony Payton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eleanor R. Callahan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Thomas C. Hudson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jay C. Consoletti
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Khosrow Javaherian
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rachel Y. Morgan
Carson City
Chapter 7
Joseph S. Muao and Camille Amezquita-Muao
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Martha Valencia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Karen Vee Magyar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Janeese L. Wilson and Jerald W. Wilson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Paul Satoru Nagasawa, Jr. and Sotera Louise Nagasawa
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lenore Jean Williamson
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Patricia S. Tecson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shirley E. Evans
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Scott W. and Diana C. Hinton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Craig R. DeGiovanni and Toni L. DeGiovanni
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth Thompson and Eric Ira Stern
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jenise N. Brawner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Roberto Nolasco, Sr. and Sadonna Renee Nolasco
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John A. Frothingham
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Edgar Rico Rodriguez and Olga Rico
Carson City
Chapter 7
Stacey R. Ford
Carson City
Chapter 7
Isabel Pearl Varela and Elijah Clay Feyer-Velasquez
Carson City
Chapter 7
Leslieann E. Soto-Hayden
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Joan Morrison McHale
Mineral County
Chapter 7
Kristy L. Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pamela S. Gartner
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Monty R. and Yuliya Barham
Mineral County
Chapter 13
Peter Contini
Carson City
Chapter 13
Sheila B. and Michael J. Hart
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Cheryl Marie Madole
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Annmarie Sarah Jean Densley
Carson City
Chapter 7
Kimberly Ann Ervin
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Ryan E. Ferebee
Carson City
Chapter 7
Luis Alberto and Jocelyn Jasmine Martinez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael K. and Linda M. Sullivan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph R. and Constance Stonch
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Justin W. and Mary G. McFall
Lyon County
Chapter 7
DNV Concepts, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Timothy James Ferguson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leonard A. Chavez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Catherine Alice Kennedy
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Danny Ray and Deborah Lee Bruce
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Russell Wescott
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Ryan E. Liggatt
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Daniel J. and Kathleen R. Travers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeremy J. Parker
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Rachael J. Gray
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Troy D. Gavin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Eva Medina
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Paul Joseph Allen and Wendy Marie Quiring
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Caryn L. Phelps
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dylan Michael Reed
Storey County
Chapter 7
Donald F. and June R. Spears
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Obed O. and Robin R. Umukoro
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brandon S. and Shaylee M. Lyman
Lyon Count7y
Chapter 7
Trudy Darlene Stanford
Carson City
Chapter 13
Celeste Ruth Sanders
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christina M. Jackson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Christian G. and Demerii L. Wall
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shawn Wilfred Ward
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marikrissly C. Noza
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Darcianne Erasmus
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Earik Lawrence Silver, II and Kassandra Christina Silver
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Hazuki Saito Kent
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jay Afuang
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maureen E. Fitzgerald
Elko County
Chapter 7
Sharon Gay Redeaux
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Deborah Ann Chaledeeannka and Robert Daniel Eberwein
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jordan K. Batchelor
Carson City
Chapter 7
