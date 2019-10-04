Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for September 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from September 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

BUILDING PERMITS

City of Sparks

Lennar Reno, LLC

2768 Vecchio Drive

Single-family home

$465,269

Toll NV Limited Partnership

2459 Butte Creek Drive

Single-family home

$277,480

Bighorn Builders Inc.

113 Los Altos Parkway

No. 108

Tenant improvements

$44,000

Lennar Reno, LLC

6116 Farm House Drive

Single-family home

$182,105

Lennar Reno, LLC

3239 Pantheon Drive

Single-family home

$199,436

Lennar Reno, LLC

3130 Constantine Drive

Single-family home

$214,538

Toll NV Limited Partnership

7821 Navasota Drive

Single-family home

$245,553

Certified Pool & Spa

5415 Spandrell Lane

Pool

$35,000

Washoe County

Curtis McLachlan Construction

679 14th Green Drive

Remodel single-family home

$137,046

Sawtooth Builders Inc.

340 State Route 28

Tear down and rebuild garage

$410,930

McCaffery Development Inc.

115 Eldon Court

Single-family home

$606,319

DR Horton Inc.

7985-2025 Flint Springs Drive

4 permits for single-family homes

$251,182-$302,904

R Schneider Construction LLC

140 Icon Court

Office building shell

$1,312,085

James Costalupes General Contractor Inc.

973 Sand Iron Drive

Remodel single-family home

$130,913

Fortress Construction Inc.

1054 Mill Creek Road

Remodel single-family home

$120,522

Realm Constructors LLC

10847 Dixon Lane

Single-family home

$537,717

KC Custom Concepts

20 N. Gobi Circle

Garage

$61,827

Desert Wind Homes

4741 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$172,427

Desert Wind Homes

4747 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$167,852

Desert Wind Homes

4753 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$172,427

Desert Wind Homes

4759 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$167,852

C3 Construction Company LLC

4320 Slide Mountain Circle

Demolish single-family home

$79,357

Bjorkman Construction Inc.

4625 Bacon Rind Road

Single-family home

$259,796

Mark Tanner Construction Inc.

210 Marchmont Court

Single-family home

$421,743

Bill Rentsch Construction Company Inc.

227 Pelton Road

Single-family home

$92,059

JCS Construction LLC

1430 Foothill Road

Addition and remodel single-family home

$341,989

TFP Inc.

1230 Broken Feather Court

Single-family home

$611,243

Naisbitt Construction Inc.

340 Lemmon Drive

Tenant improvements

$60,000

Desert Wind Homes

1036 Big Rock Loop

Townhouse

$172,427

Desert Wind Homes

1032 Big Rock Loop

Townhouse

$167,852

Desert Wind Homes

1028 Big Rock Loop

Townhouse

$172,427

Dogwood Builders LLC

345 Mountain Lake Court

Interior remodel

$58,722

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

540-551 Coulee Meadow Drive

3 permits for single-family homes

$227,015-$296,236

Kirby Construction Company LLC

4095 Gray Fox Court

RV garage

$79,799

Ryder NV Management LLC

11588 Hacienda Ridge Way

Single-family home

$323,418

Homecrafters Ltd.

6440 Legend Vista

Single-family home

$492,892

Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.

118 Little Tree Court

Single-family home

$266,318

Tim Lewis Communities Nevada Inc.

14264 Silver Moon Court

Single-family home

$232,485

Sage Homes LLC

470 Palace Drive

Interior remodel

$80,000

Carson City

RADCO Communications LLC

2750 Highway 50 East

Cell site

$400,000

West Ridge Homes Inc.

912 Alyce Court

Single-family home

$319,513

North Star Construction

2874 N. Carson St.

Remodel hospital

$120,000

North Star Construction

1470 Medical Parkway

$250,000

Reno Sun, LLC

1102-1114 Drake Way

3 permits for single-family homes

$208,880Pa-$256,828

Bartosz Construction Inc.

308 N. Curry St.

Tenant improvements

$75,000

Black Pine Construction, LLC

1559 Robb Drive

Single-family home

$358,478

Lennar Homes

7201 Relay Peak Court

Single-family home

$318,594

Lennar Homes

1414-1535 Tule Peak Circle

4 permits for single-family homes

$279,495-$318,594

Lennar Homes

7004-7006 Wheeler Peak Drive

2 permits for single-family homes

$225,068-$248,317

Tim Milton Construction

2321 N. Carson St.

Commercial remodel

$43,500

Douglas County

SMICO

1310 Kimmerling Road

Multi-family duplex

$197,443

Kolbe Custom Builders, Inc.

925 Rain Shadow Way

Single-family home

$527,585

Kolbe Custom Builders, Inc.

916 Rain Shadow Way

Single-family home

$528,697

Kolbe Custom Builders, Inc.

912 Rain Shadow Way

Single-family home

$537,727

Toiyabe Buiders

1456 Willow Creek Lane

Garage

$65,938

James Griswold

2187 Quail Valley Lane

Garage

$67,353

CCS Homes LLC

197 Willow Drive

Addition to single-family home

$32,000

================================================================

BUSINESS LICENSES

Washoe County

Inhaus Accessories

Retail

Monica Renshaw

85 Rosetta Stone Court

Spanish Springs, NV 89441

Integral Signs

Signs

Keith Parson

1895 Trailcreek Way

Reno, NV 89523

Bellicose-Family Safety Solutions

Family counseling and therapy

Karen Cose

1135 Hunter Lake Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Reno Energy Solutions

Energy consulting

Edward Shepherd

1127 Hunter Lake Drive

Reno, NV 89509

City of Reno

Bruno’s Landscaping & Handyman Services

Landscaping and handyman services

Bruno Echevarria

319 David Street

Suite 5

Carson City, NV 89706

Cruz Handyman Service

Handyman services

Jose Ramon Noriega, Jr.

869 Blizzard Court

Washoe County, NV 89433

Reno Sprinkler Repair & Sod

Lawn services

Christopher Oscar Garza

1952 Union Street

Sparks, NV 89434

Woods Manor

Residential housing

Brian Woods and Jennifer Williams-Wood

2003 Crimson Ridge Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

GiantValley Design

Interior design

Amanda Giantvalley

9445 Benedict Drive

Washoe County, NV 89441

Ronald J. Milbank, Consulting

Consulting services

Ronald Milbank

6035 Stillmeadow Drive

Reno, NV 89502

DRM Group

General license

Development Resource Management Group LLC

2745 Westview Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89434

Vulliety and Family Lawn Care

Lawn care services

Melissa Danae Piazza

38 S. Spring Mountain Circle

Sparks, NV 89436

Juan’s Lawn Care Service

Lawn care services

Aritzmiel Rodriguez Mondragon

135 Lofty View Drive

Sparks, NV 89433

Sierra Nevada Striping and Sign

Road striping and signs

Jeff Romero

17705 Live Oak Court

Reno, NV 89506

Sissy’s BBQ & More

Restaurant

Debra Warkentin

1378 S. Spruce

Tulane, CA 93274

Tetralogica

Technology solutions and services

Jason Ruble

19968 Cold Springs Drive

Cold Springs, NV 89508

Uniquely Jennifer

General license

Jennifer Rhodes

8425 Mohawk Lane

Reno, NV 89506

Valbridge Property Advisors

Property management and consulting

Lubawy & Associates, Inc.

3034 S. Durango Drive

No. 100

Las Vegas, NV 89117

City of Sparks

Lally Burger

Restaurant

Eggs Deep LLC

145 Casazza Drive

Reno, NV 89502

Square One Apartments

Apartment complex

C Street Lofts, LLC

1040 C Street

Sparks, NV 89431

Walker Cellular

Cell services

Walker Cellular

150 Flocchini Circle

Lincoln, CA 95648

DFS Flooring

Flooring services

DFS Flooring

5361 Edith Street

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Stucco Renovations LLC

Stucco application and services

Stucco Renovations

1921 Fargo Way

Sparks, NV 89434

Stillwater Homes

Home developer

Stillwater Homes

582 River Village Drive

Fallon, NV 89441

Mejia’s Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Nora Buenaventura Mejia Roman

1547 Delucchi Lane

No. D

Reno, NV 89502

Carson City

Adam’s Barbershop

Barber shop

Adam Cox

775-315-8134

1917 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Alpha Male Aesthetics

Surgical and medical instrument manufacturing

DSAART, LLC

866-853-6800

2950 Arrowhead Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Battle Born Small Engines

Home and garden equipment repair and maintenance

Elise Mihali

775-434-7028

5460 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Bedoy Lawn Care

Landscaping services

Francisco Javier Ramirez Medina

775-434-3944

310 Rawhide Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Carsoncityjournal.com

Internet publishing

David Morgan

775-434-4257

1789 Pullman Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

CG Notary Services

Legal notary services

Christal Gardner

775-883-8588

4460 Conte Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Clean Commercial Air

Contractor

Joseph Soto

775-223-1478

3300 Imperial Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Crane Handyman Service

Contractor

Jerwinn Crane

775-671-8699

2650 Danielle Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Extra Mile No. 169

Gas station and convenience store

Jacksons’ Food Stores, Inc.

208-884-6658

1102 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

MX Trophies

Retail store

Slick Industries LLC

775-847-0795

4010 Technology Way

Carson City, NV 89706

New American Funding

Loan brokerage services

Broker Solutions, Inc.

800-450-2010

808 College Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

Nextech Batteries Inc.

Engineering services

Bill Buerger

408-892-8992

5138 Metric Way

Carson City, NV 89706

On Deck Landscaping

Landscaping services

Anna Hernandez

775-291-5030

4045 Etta Place

Carson City, NV 89706

Parlour Skin & Beauty

Personal care services

Shannon Leigh Filger

832-385-5601

727 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Priya

Beauty salon

Kaya Wilson

530-786-9087

727 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Sierra Veterinary Hospital

Veterinary

Venus Bright line Inc.

1477 N. Saliman Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Solace

Beauty salon

Natalie Grauterreaux

775-790-0476

727 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Sparkly House Cleaning

Janitorial services

Marisela Acevedo

775-230-9849

2941 Poole Way

Carson City, NV 89706

That Cake Girl

Baking services

Tammy Kinsley

775-434-4032

1020 Koontz Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

The Alternative

Beauty salon

Crystal Case

775-309-7515

309 E. John St.

Suite 3

Carson City, NV 89706

Weston Window Wash

Janitorial services

Glen Weston, Jr.

775-315-7247

3415 Elm St.

Mixon, NV 89424

City of Elko

Aspen Quick Care

Urgent care clinic

David and Tracie White

775-738-3000

2511 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

California Concrete Pumping Inc.

Contractor

Michael Parigini

916-383-7077

3365 Monier Circle

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Elevate Business Solutions

HR and business consulting

Jessica Larsen

775-777-4217

353 Oakmont Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Grandpa’s Tacos

Taco wagon

Rodrigo Mata-Gonzales

775-886-9183

524 Front St.

Elko, NV 89801

Hernandez Camarena Lawn Service

Lawn services

Jose Hernandez

775-385-8211

586 Empress Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Powerhouse K9’s LLC

Pet services

Angela Power

775738-2108

2193 Industrial Way

Elko, NV 89801

South Fork Lawn Care

Lawn care

Miguel Gonzalez

775-753-8651

703 Last Chance Road

Unit 8

Elko, NV 89801

Super Pups Dog Grooming

Pet stylist

Shawn Gaddini

530-514-1074

559 4th St.

Elko, NV 89801

The Minesweeper

Mobile pet waste removal and pet sitting

Sherry Hooper

775-388-7098

177 Edgewood Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

================================================================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Multi-family

GL Investments LLC

The buyer purchased a 4,800 square-foot, 8-plex complex at 1565 West 6th Street in Reno. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Lori Christopherson.

Kramer’s Midtown II

An undisclosed limited liability company purchased the 20-unit apartment complex at 217 E. Taylor Street in Reno for $3,475,000. Ryan J. Rife, Daniel J. Winrod and Kenneth N. Blomsterberg with Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer.

JRK Investments LLC

The buyer purchased 5,376 square feet at Aitken Street in Reno. Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton represented the buyer and seller, Lori Christopherson.

Industrial

Bill Graham Archives, LLC

The tenant leased 12,240 square feet at 7525 Colbert Lane, Suites 105 and 106 in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Starbrook Homes, LLC

The tenant leased 62,000 square feet at 490 S. Rock Boulevard in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

4690 Longley Lane, Reno

An undisclosed family based in California purchased a 107,338-square-foot industrial flex space in the Turner Air Crossing center in Reno for $13,130,000. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates and Daniel Buhrman of CBRE, Inc. represented the seller, TREF Reno, LLC. The buyer was represented by William Severi of North Bay Property Advisors in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Miami Corp.

The tenant leased 17,250 square feet at 265 Spice Island Drive in Sparks. Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow and Nick Knecht of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Panama Properties, LLC

The buyer purchased 1,260 square feet at 2225 Green Vista Drive, Suite 308, in Sparks. Lindsay Jones and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties.

Greg Street Group LLC

The buyer purchased 72,500 square feet at 600 Spice Island Drive in Sparks for $8 million. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America.

Retail

LaKamp Family Trust

The buyer purchased the Southwest Galleria shopping center at 7520 and 7530 Longley Lane in Reno for $4.2 million. Brad Spires with RE/MAX Affiliates Gardnerville represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, Southwest Galleria LLC.

Action Home Appliance Liquidation Center

The tenant leased 25,128 square feet at 404 N. McCarran Boulevard in Sparks. The landlord is Silver State Station LLC. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Atelier Beauty Bar LLC

The tenant leased 5,452 square feet at 300 S. Wells Avenue, Suite 1, in Reno. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, S3-300 S. Wells LLC.

Work Law

The tenant leased 357 square feet at 205 S. Sierra Street, Suite 102 in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Loft 205 Apartments LLC.

Elaine Alexander, CPA and Terry Redmon, CPA

The tenants leased 941 square feet at 245 E. Liberty Street, Suite 250 in Reno. Lindsay Jones and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenants.

Office

Bay Equity, LLC

The tenant leased a 2,922-square-foot space at 200 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Reno 200 South Virginia LLC.

Curasive LLC

The tenant leased 1,750 square feet at 550 W. Washington Street in Carson City. Patrick Riggs with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

================================================================

Fictitious firm name filings

Linda Cox

DBA: Linda Cox Consulting

Blogging and consulting

661-803-3169

1248 Sierra Vista Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Matthew Chamberlain

DBA: Lonestar Handyman

Handyman services

775-790-4179

1747 Westwood Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Jay Bregman, CEO

DBA: Thimble Insurance Services

Insurance producer

917-470-9541

174 W. 4th St. Suite 204

New York, NY 10014

Candise Homlund

DBA: Alaethes Wealth

Wealth management

858-735-9685

P.O. Box 10

Glenbrook, NV 89413

Shelly Renee Giomi

DBA: Giomi Racing

Motocross racing

775-691-5645

1985 Jason Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Diana Lee Brown

DBA: Heart Harmony Publishing

Publishing

775-588-9407

12 Katherine Court

Stateline, NV 89449

Luis Miguel Ramirez and Lucia Usquiano

DBA: LH Lawn Service

Lawn service

775-241-2686

104 Kramer Way

Dayton, NV 89403

M. Theresa Ramsey

DBA: Nana’s Berry Patch

Berry based products

775-781-4696

404 Russell Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Wesley and Danielle Piper

DBA: Poseidon Installs

Furniture installation

775-901-2817

1409 Leonard Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Robert Amster

DBA: Procabinet Solutions

Manufacturing

775-246-7200

14 Brown Drive

No. 3

Mound House, NV 89706

Keegan Bryce

DBA: Sierra Nevada Screens

Window screen repairs and replacement

775-220-6853

P.O. Box 2

Minden, NV 89423

Maria Del Consuelo Ayalaneri

DBA: Tahoe My Angels House Cleaning

House cleaning services

530-416-1170

P.O. Box 18281

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151

Byron Grant and Michael Widmann

DBA: BODM Floors

Floor care

503-371-7821

2859 22nd St.

Suite 100

Salem, OR 97302

Wayne Crawford

DBA: Crawford Tech Services

Engineering consulting

775-843-9652

360 Clear Creek Ave.

Carson City, NV 89701

Petra Plajbes

DBA: Holm Electric Inc.

Electrical contractor

775-831-3781

P.O. Box 6856

Incline Village, NV 89450

Sharon Marangoni

DBA: Journeys Untold Genealogy

Genealogy research

510-912-1128

653 Appaloosa Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Robert Prinz

DBA: Liberty Industrial Group Inc.

Commercial contractor

775-636-9702

1 E. Liberty St. Suite 600

Reno, NV 89501

Deborah Fleischer

DBA: Milt’ Lizard Skin Relief Products

Retail internet products

775-781-3593

P.O. Box 417

Gardnerville, NV 89410

John Pool

DBA: Battle Born Blade Sharpening LLC

Sharpening services

775-238-3343

1492 Kathy Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Wallace Olson

DBA: Carney’s Full Service Movers

Household goods movers

775-225-4483

1749 Victorian Ave.

Sparks, NV 89431

Jerwinn Crane

DBA: Crane Handyman Service

Handyman services

775-671-8699

2650 Danielle Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Christina Perez

DBA: Deer Creek Hats

Retail sales

805-674-3665

706 Paula Place

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Jeremy Rickerson

DBA: J’s Handyman Service

Handyman services

775-901-3069

1405 Honey Locust Ave.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Troy Dumas

DBA: Jobs Peak Home Inspections

Home inspection

775-901-2806

1510 Longbow Court

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Anthony Koch

DBA: Koch Elevator Co.

Elevator contractor

775-323-8822

561 Sunshine Lane

Reno, NV 89502

Matthew Cardenas and Jona Viles-Cardenas

DBA: MY Creations

Handyman services

775-527-3221

1441 Kimmerling Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Aaron Ray Seale

DBA: Seale’s Handyman Service

Handyman services

916-756-1444

4715 S. Carson St.

No. 54

Carson City, NV 89701

Aaron Matthew Sharp

DBA: Sierra Nevada Trucking

Trucking and transport services

775-830-9376

3583 Silverado Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Nichole Mathers

DBA: Absolute Clean

Cleaning services

775-450-3667

1243 Kingston Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Thomas Wion

DBA: Capital Tree Care LLC

Tree services

775-443-8578

P.O. Box 22572

Carson City, NV 89721

Matthew Torres

DBA: Carson Valley Dental Arts

Dental practice

775-392-3209

1480 U.S. Highway 395 North

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Mark David McCreary

DBA: East Fork Custom Creations

Woodworking

775-887-0970

1500 Glenwood Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Ron Skibinski

DBA: Elite Boat Carpeting

Boat carpeting

775-230-3669

260 Walker St.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Will Arndt and Bryan Goff

DBA: Net NV LLC

Internet service provider

775-453-4446

354 W. Liberty St.

Reno, NV 89501

Tracy Francis

DBA: Pineapple Pawprints LLC

Retail pet supplies

775-781-8071

1264 Redwood Circle

No. 3

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Vance Demars

DBA: 3D Concrete

Concrete work

775-348-1898

600 S. 21st St.

Sparks, NV 89431

================================================================

Bankruptcy filings

Frank R. Giammona, Sr. and Deanna L. Giammona

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Asheley E. Starr

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Chelsey B. Galli

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeremiah Santos Canoza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jackie and Geraldine M. Melton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Krystal M. Nesbitt

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nancy L. Kettelkamp

Carson City

Chapter 7

Barry J. Iremonger

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Grace Rianzo Gutierrez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nathan Scott Meyer

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Thomas L. and Pansy Husted

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Emiliano N. Vega

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tyler J. Markvicka

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sherry Ann Buzzetti

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roy W. and Raylena L. Jara

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Robyn Elizabeth and Troy Izquierdo

Carson City

Chapter 7

Cheryl E. Simpson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Kelli J. Mowe

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Norman A. and Roxanne Ensminger

Carson City

Chapter 7

Tatianna Michelle Cash

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alexander Filatov, II and Colleen E. Filatov

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Justin G. and Tammy L. Rianda

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Stuart and Evelyn Ross

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Raymond M. and Maria T. Romero

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melissa R. Mitchell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Trae R. Cervantes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leah Ashleigh Dalpogetto

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ricardo Lopez

Elko County

Chapter 7

Kyle G. Mason

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Darren Michael and Stacy Lynn Badorine

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sandra R. Bryant

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael R. Machanich

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jerry Bledsoe, Jr. and Christine Bledsoe

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Earlene Jo Zumwalt

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Marnie Lynn Cantway

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Wanda L. Grady

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lloyd J. Almond

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Charles E. Frank

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth A. Phillips

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher D. Burke

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dolores Guandique

Carson City

Chapter 7

Barbara J. Eustaquio

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dianda Lynn Rose

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Arthur W. Tovar and Christina M.K. Tovar

Lassen County (Calif.)

Chapter 13

Morgan Muniz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Just Smiles Dental Care McGruder, P.C.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Keith McGruder and Nicole A. Tradup

Douglas County

Chapter 7

George G. and Mary Len Wilson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph Mathew and Angela Marie Buffinton

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Sushi Pier 2, LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristi R. England

Elko County

Chapter 13

Loft Theater Arts LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donald E. Sweet

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Susan A. and Gary A. Fritz

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Rudolpho Aguas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Anthony Payton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eleanor R. Callahan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Thomas C. Hudson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jay C. Consoletti

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Khosrow Javaherian

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rachel Y. Morgan

Carson City

Chapter 7

Joseph S. Muao and Camille Amezquita-Muao

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Martha Valencia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Karen Vee Magyar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Janeese L. Wilson and Jerald W. Wilson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Paul Satoru Nagasawa, Jr. and Sotera Louise Nagasawa

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lenore Jean Williamson

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Patricia S. Tecson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shirley E. Evans

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Scott W. and Diana C. Hinton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Craig R. DeGiovanni and Toni L. DeGiovanni

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth Thompson and Eric Ira Stern

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jenise N. Brawner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Roberto Nolasco, Sr. and Sadonna Renee Nolasco

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John A. Frothingham

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Edgar Rico Rodriguez and Olga Rico

Carson City

Chapter 7

Stacey R. Ford

Carson City

Chapter 7

Isabel Pearl Varela and Elijah Clay Feyer-Velasquez

Carson City

Chapter 7

Leslieann E. Soto-Hayden

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Joan Morrison McHale

Mineral County

Chapter 7

Kristy L. Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pamela S. Gartner

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Monty R. and Yuliya Barham

Mineral County

Chapter 13

Peter Contini

Carson City

Chapter 13

Sheila B. and Michael J. Hart

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Cheryl Marie Madole

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Annmarie Sarah Jean Densley

Carson City

Chapter 7

Kimberly Ann Ervin

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Ryan E. Ferebee

Carson City

Chapter 7

Luis Alberto and Jocelyn Jasmine Martinez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael K. and Linda M. Sullivan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph R. and Constance Stonch

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Justin W. and Mary G. McFall

Lyon County

Chapter 7

DNV Concepts, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Timothy James Ferguson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leonard A. Chavez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Catherine Alice Kennedy

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Danny Ray and Deborah Lee Bruce

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Russell Wescott

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Ryan E. Liggatt

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Daniel J. and Kathleen R. Travers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeremy J. Parker

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Rachael J. Gray

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Troy D. Gavin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Eva Medina

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Paul Joseph Allen and Wendy Marie Quiring

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Caryn L. Phelps

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dylan Michael Reed

Storey County

Chapter 7

Donald F. and June R. Spears

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Obed O. and Robin R. Umukoro

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brandon S. and Shaylee M. Lyman

Lyon Count7y

Chapter 7

Trudy Darlene Stanford

Carson City

Chapter 13

Celeste Ruth Sanders

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christina M. Jackson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Christian G. and Demerii L. Wall

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shawn Wilfred Ward

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marikrissly C. Noza

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Darcianne Erasmus

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Earik Lawrence Silver, II and Kassandra Christina Silver

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Hazuki Saito Kent

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jay Afuang

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maureen E. Fitzgerald

Elko County

Chapter 7

Sharon Gay Redeaux

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Deborah Ann Chaledeeannka and Robert Daniel Eberwein

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jordan K. Batchelor

Carson City

Chapter 7