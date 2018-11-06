Northern NV businesses sought to compete in ‘Christmas Vacation’ themed contest

SPARKS, Nev. — 39 North Downtown is taking registrations for the third annual Griswold Challenge, Dec. 6-8, at 39 North Pole Village in Sparks.

The Griswold Challenge winner will take home a cash prize determined by how many people enter the contest.

“The Griswold Challenge is a holiday light display contest where businesses compete in a contest inspired by Clark Griswold from National Lampoon's ‘Christmas Vacation’ movie,” according to a news release.

Teams pay a $100 entrance fee for a 10×20 space to decorate. Teams are encouraged to build creative light displays that use as many holiday decorations and Christmas lights as possible.

Griswold Challenge is a People's Choice award contest where people attending the event vote to determine the winners. The winning team receives half the contest registration fees as a cash prize.

Last year, Tholl Fence Company won $350 in the Griswold Challenge, and they'll be back this year to defend their title, according to 39 North Downtown.

Recommended Stories For You

"Tholl Fence Company built a fantastic display with their classic Tholl truck and handed out candy canes with holiday wishes,”said co-chair and community volunteer Lisa Jansen. “They showed that hometown holiday spirit we all love so much. Can't wait to see what they come up with this year.”

To register, download the registration form at 39NorthDowntown.com or by visiting the 39 North Pole Village Facebook event page.